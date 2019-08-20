Elton John defends the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, says they used his plane

I just… can’t believe that so many people were that worked up about the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a little summer break to the South of France. The Daily Mail really knows their audience, huh? As we discussed yesterday, Harry and Meghan (and Archie!) traveled to Nice, France last week. The Daily Mail, the Sun and other papers didn’t trust their readers enough to simply report that straight, without editorializing, so in every piece of coverage of the trip, there were so many choice words and phrases: gas-guzzling, hypocrites, luxury, billionaire, blah, you get it. The smear campaign continues, and as I also said yesterday – it would be one thing if we could have an honest conversation about how just MAYBE the optics are kind of bad for the Sussexes. But the British tabloids go overboard and what could have been a mild criticism turns into a full-fledged hate campaign.
Anyway, the biggest criticism THIS WEEK is that the Sussexes should never fly on private jets, I guess. The expense of it all, the carbon footprint, the hypocrisy, whatever – as we’ve seen before, they’ll climb up the Sussexes’ asses about literally anything and nothing. As it turns out, Elton John lent them his private plane and his French vacation home. Elton posted this on all of his social media:
I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.
After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™
I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.
It’s looking more and more like this tabloid hissy fit was similar to the one several months ago, when Meghan went to New York for her baby shower. Meghan’s friends paid for the baby shower, and Meghan hitched a ride with Amal Clooney on the Clooneys’ plane. But the expense! The excess! The diva-ness! The sheer American gauche-ness. It’s just another reminder that the Sussexes can’t do anything without everyone throwing a f–king hissy fit about it.
Oh, and Ellen DeGeneres chimed in as well. She’s right.
Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1
This needs to stop but of course it won’t cause Andrew and his underage trafficked women. Gotta protect that fat, smug ass at all costs.
You’re right, it’s become nearly impossible to actually have a conversation about the excesses, optics, and wasteful lifestyles of the BRF without either the media going way overboard in one direction spewing vile, and super fans who want to ignore and excuse everything..or vice versa, depending on which Royals we’re talking about.
Either way, the actual, legitimate conversation just get drowned out.
I don’t know that having celebrities hop to their defense about this particular issue helps the cause. However, I would LOVE to see a well known celebrity tackle the very obvious disparity between how the Sussexes are treated vs. the Cambridge’s and the Wales’s. Just call it for what it is, Elton! A heaping serving of racism, served with sides of we always would have hated you anyways because you aren’t a posh-born Brit and you married the spare.
Elton is a good friend, but his statement will not stop the press from attacking the Sussexes. I wish Harry and Meghan well, but being a member of the royal family is not worth all of this hate. They are not doing anything different than other royals, but they suffer the greatest abuse. Meghan was warned by several people not to marry into the royal family. They knew the truth about the vitriol she would receive on a daily basis. Meghan used to have a fun, carefree life full of travel and charity work. Now she is vilified and ridiculed every week.
I think what’s often missing from the conversation about celebrities and private jets is that celebrities do not have the ability to be anonymous. Can you imagine Harry and Megan hanging out by their gate? Please. They would constantly have coming up to them, taking pictures etc. I get that the optics aren’t great for any celebrity who claims to care about the environment, but I just try to hold some empathy for their inability to be part of a crowd without causing a scene.