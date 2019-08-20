Susan Sarandon took a swipe at Elizabeth Warren during a Bernie event in Iowa

The straw man argument being made by Bernie Sanders supporters and Russian bots is that “Dumb liberals say Susan Sarandon is the reason why Hillary Clinton lost.” Or some version of that. Susan Sarandon is not the reason why Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and lost the electoral college. Susan Sarandon and her ilk of uninformed, toxic third-party supporters are one of several reasons why Hillary Clinton failed to squeak by in certain states. All of the people voting for Jill Stein could have actually made a difference if they gave a damn, if they weren’t focused on “purity” and unhinged Russian conspiracies. Unfortunately, Sarandon personally despised Hillary Clinton and seemingly every female candidate to the point where I’m just, like…what is even going on here? Is this a personal vendetta or a presidential race? Anyway, Susan Sarandon is still supporting Bernie Sanders, because I guess Boomers still believe that we need a 77-year-old white man screaming at us constantly. Sarandon made an appearance at one of Sanders’ Iowa events and of course she had to take a swipe at… Elizabeth Warren.

During her introduction of Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign event in Cedar County, Iowa on Monday, Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon took what appeared to be a swipe at his primary progressive competition for the 2020 presidential nomination. “When people know and when they hear the senator’s policies, when they see his track record, when they know how authentic he is and how he has been fighting for these issues for so long, he is the only one who has that reputation,” Sarandon said from the stage. “He is not someone who used to be a Republican. He is not someone who used to take money—or still takes money—from Wall Street. He is the real deal.” The line about “someone who used to be a Republican” caught the ear of Politico’s 2020 campaign reporter Holly Otterbein, who pointed out on Twitter that while Sarandon didn’t “name names,” of the other major candidates in the race it is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) who was a registered Republican until the mid-1990s.

[From The Daily Beast]

I am so excited that Bernie Sanders and his supporters want purity tests during the 2020 election cycle. The purity tests worked so well in 2016, right? No one can ever vote for anyone who ever was a registered Republican (if they happen to be a woman). No one can ever vote for a… woman. Especially a woman running against Bernie Sanders. Anyway, this is just an update: Susan Sarandon is still up in her bulls–t.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” says Susan Sarandon while introducing Bernie Sanders at an ice cream social in Iowa, talking about how he’s fought for the same issues for years. She doesn’t name names, but Elizabeth Warren was formerly a registered Republican. pic.twitter.com/3R2hR2aRLw — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) August 19, 2019