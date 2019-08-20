Susan Sarandon took a swipe at Elizabeth Warren during a Bernie event in Iowa

The straw man argument being made by Bernie Sanders supporters and Russian bots is that “Dumb liberals say Susan Sarandon is the reason why Hillary Clinton lost.” Or some version of that. Susan Sarandon is not the reason why Hillary Clinton won the popular vote and lost the electoral college. Susan Sarandon and her ilk of uninformed, toxic third-party supporters are one of several reasons why Hillary Clinton failed to squeak by in certain states. All of the people voting for Jill Stein could have actually made a difference if they gave a damn, if they weren’t focused on “purity” and unhinged Russian conspiracies. Unfortunately, Sarandon personally despised Hillary Clinton and seemingly every female candidate to the point where I’m just, like…what is even going on here? Is this a personal vendetta or a presidential race? Anyway, Susan Sarandon is still supporting Bernie Sanders, because I guess Boomers still believe that we need a 77-year-old white man screaming at us constantly. Sarandon made an appearance at one of Sanders’ Iowa events and of course she had to take a swipe at… Elizabeth Warren.
During her introduction of Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign event in Cedar County, Iowa on Monday, Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon took what appeared to be a swipe at his primary progressive competition for the 2020 presidential nomination.
“When people know and when they hear the senator’s policies, when they see his track record, when they know how authentic he is and how he has been fighting for these issues for so long, he is the only one who has that reputation,” Sarandon said from the stage. “He is not someone who used to be a Republican. He is not someone who used to take money—or still takes money—from Wall Street. He is the real deal.”
The line about “someone who used to be a Republican” caught the ear of Politico’s 2020 campaign reporter Holly Otterbein, who pointed out on Twitter that while Sarandon didn’t “name names,” of the other major candidates in the race it is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) who was a registered Republican until the mid-1990s.
I am so excited that Bernie Sanders and his supporters want purity tests during the 2020 election cycle. The purity tests worked so well in 2016, right? No one can ever vote for anyone who ever was a registered Republican (if they happen to be a woman). No one can ever vote for a… woman. Especially a woman running against Bernie Sanders. Anyway, this is just an update: Susan Sarandon is still up in her bulls–t.
“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” says Susan Sarandon while introducing Bernie Sanders at an ice cream social in Iowa, talking about how he’s fought for the same issues for years.
She doesn’t name names, but Elizabeth Warren was formerly a registered Republican. pic.twitter.com/3R2hR2aRLw
— Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) August 19, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m gonna say the same thing I’ve said about this trick for a long time: she better START voting with her vagina because it’s got to do a better job than whatever she is using now.
Sarandon is why we as women can’t have nice things nor can we get ahead. Some men are the worst but the true traitors to women are some in their own gender ranks. She, Maureen Dowd, and Maggie Haberman at the NYT are enemies. We as women better start closing the sisterhood ranks down and come out forcefully for our real friends and marginalizing foes like this!
Yes I agree, and I strongly agree with your NYT list. The things I tweet to those two, sometimes it can make my entire day.
Someone remind her that Bernard is an “INDEPENDENT”!
Then make her go away. Please somebody.
“Unfortunately, Sarandon personally despised Hillary Clinton and seemingly every female candidate to the point where I’m just, like…what is even going on here?”
Thank you for pointing this out!! I said this on Twitter, hello? Is anyone awake? She obviously hates women and is one of those old-school actresses who got into it because all the attention has to be on Susan, certainly not on some other woman!
She really does remind of female Trumpsters with the internalized misogyny.
In 2016, Sarandon tweeted that she was ready to vote for a woman but that it had to be the right woman, concluding with: “I’m looking at you, Elizabeth Warren.”
Sarandon is just in this to bring attention to herself. Nothing more.
I post this all the time but it never stops being relevant: https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/i-dont-hate-women-candidates-i-just-hated-hillary-and-coincidentally-im-starting-to-hate-elizabeth-warren
Bernie is not a Democrat, and I don’t get why they still let him use their platform after all that went down.
As much as I like the Rocky Horror Picture Show*, I’ve never watched it again after Sarandon’s idiotic behavior in 2016, neither anything else she was ever in.
* A local cinema in my hometown’s student quarter does semi-regular late nights with RHPS, rice, TP, water pistols and stuff.
I really wish more people would recognize that he just climbed on board the Dem train because it served his purposes and then hijacked it when it didn’t let him steer.
Bernie. We don’t need you. Buy a hairbrush.
Bernie fails my purity test because I only vote for Democrats.
What a selfish, horrible woman. I despise her.
So do I.
Same. She needs to sit down.
When I was younger I used to think I was “socially liberal and fiscally conservative” because I didn’t want my taxes to go to some BS. Of course I now realize I have 0 control over my taxes and I have seen how programs help people more than billions of dollars going to start wars we don’t need. Those dollars should be going to help the men and women coming home from those wars (among other things).
Are people not ever allowed to learn from their past experiences and grow from them?
Right? There’s no reason to hold that against Warren. She didn’t switch parties last year. She didn’t do it opportunistically (like our liar-in-chief). People grow and progress.
It also bothers me that a candidate who changes their mind about something is called a “flip-flopper” like it’s a bad thing. Don’t we want people to update their ideas and policies?
My mom was a life long republican until she finally saw what the party had become. At 66 years old she switched parties and actively campaigned for Barack Obama. Proof positive that people can evolve and grow.
She’s a terrible human being.
She really needs to move on.
Probably going to tick some people off, but I did support Bernie the last time around (though I voted for Clinton, obviously). I’m not supporting him this time as I’m tired of having old white guys as president.
I have NO idea what Susan Sarandon’s deal is. Bernie and Elizabeth Warren are friends and allies, and share a lot of the same views. Sarandon seems so unnecessarily vitriolic towards Warren.
Same. That’s one of the things that kills me most about Sanders-supporters: They spend so much time shitting on Warren without even recognizing that Bernie himself probably wouldn’t want that. Bernie and Liz have been friends forever and I have no doubt that they’ll be friends after all of this because Liz wouldn’t have it any other way. Class act, that woman.
Kitten, I don’t believe this, and I will respectfully explain why. Bernie has stacked his campaign with a bunch of Never-Hillarys and Jill Stein voters. This is who Bernie is. And that’s why I hate him. No other reason. He is further to the left than I am, but so is Warren, and I like her and will strongly support her if she’s the nominee. With bernie, it’s personal. It’s: oh hell no!
I wasn’t a huge fan of Hilary and even I voted for her in the last election. Idk if the Stein and Bernie voters were a huge reason though-she fouled up her election. The entire party did. They forgot about a huge part of middle America. It was a fatal mistake. And Bernie and Warren are so apprehensive about alienating them. The Dems are STILL not ready for an election post-Obama. It’s embarrassing.
I’m actually a huge fan of Buttigieg and I finally registered as a Dem so I could vote in the primaries for him. Trump is going to win again but I’m hoping to put enough clout behind him for 2024. Even the few things that are questionable about him, like the housing issue, he admits he screwed up and the people who were upset about being pushed out say that he makes himself very accessible and he works hard to see all sides of the issues. I think he’s going to be great. As for a female president, I’m not going to vote for Warren just because she’s a woman but if she gets the primary, I’ll vote for her.
If she despises every female candidate, is it because they are female? Sounds misogynistic to me.
Oh, S.S. was cancelled a long time ago. I just wish she would go away now!
I mean..she sounds like most hardcore Sander-supporters *shrugs*
Before the Republican thing, they were accusing Warren of wavering on M4A simply because she said she’d be open to different avenues of pursuing it. Then when she made it MORE than clear in the debates that M4A had her full support, they moved on to this. It’s classic Bernie Bro shit: hold other candidates to a purity test that even Bernie couldn’t pass. But don’t ever talk about Bernard’s records on guns or the fact that he didn’t even vote till he was 40 years old.
And the thing is, Bernie is my second choice (after Warren) but holy hell do I despise his most fervent supporters. They spend more time attacking Kamala and Liz then they do Biden. It’s unreal. I know people around here hate Bernie but I actually like him. I have struggled to separate him from his toxic supporters though…they don’t make it easy!
Um, don’t paint all boomers with the Sarandon paint brush. I, personally, am undecided among Harris, Booker and Buttigieg.
Thank you, HB, was just coming here to say this. Although, my dream team varies slightly — I include Warren in the line up. Sanders rides my last nerve and always has. I’m sick of old white men and their privilege believing that they just know best. *sigh* I’ll vote for whoever the Dems run *coughBidencough*, but I might have to skip breakfast. Every time Boomers gets thrown into the blame game, it is a random hurt that I’m never prepared for. Oh well, moving on.
I’ll vote for whoever pledges to go in on 1/20/21 and reverse every fvcking thing OrangeAss has done, fire every POS that he’s hired,and start immediate prosecution of the #trumpcrimefamily and all the criminal Cabinet members.
I’m Harris, Booker, Beto. Undecided I mean. I could go with any one of them, or any combination of them.
What the eff kind of logic is that? Bernie is not someone who used to be a Republican….but HE is ONLY a Democrat when he’s running for president, wtf.
Ooh, look! A smug white woman is supporting a smug white man!
She’s vile and so is he. Utterly, irredeemably vile.
This. Of course she doesn’t see why her purity test B.S. is harmful. It doesn’t harm her and she doesn’t care about the rest of us. Meanwhile people in my community are afraid of being taken from their homes because even legal citizens who aren’t white are under intense scrutiny. I hate her and people like her because they are no better than Trump and his goons.
Yep. 100%. I might be able to cut her the tiniest bit of slack if she showed some remorse for her part in this debacle but no she is right back at it. She can’t get past herself long enough to look around and see how many people’s lives have been destroyed by trump becoming president. She is sickening.
I can’t stand her.
Don’t blame that bitch on the Boomers. She’s in her own little privileged bubble. She and the morons who listen to her and I don’t think they’re Boomers.
Shut up Susan Sarandon! I’m completely serious. Please stifle yourself, go away, and take your wild-eyed, wild-haired faux Democrat with you. She was so irritating during the last campaign, then she acted like a spoiled child during the convention. Also, I’m in her age group, and I don’t know or care if the following is ageism: Susan is 72 years old, so I think it’s time to put her boobs away! She had made an entire career out of showing off her boobs, and massive cleavage. It’s time to button up her blouse, and condition her hair.
you and me should sit together.