Alyssa Milano reveals that she had two abortions in 1993 when her birth control failed

Many people grow more conservative as they get older. They start making more money, they pay more in taxes, they worry about the messages being sent to the youths. Perhaps they grow bitter and disillusioned and perhaps one day, they find themselves watching Fox News and agreeing with that kind of propaganda. I see that all the time. But can I just say? If anything, I’m getting more liberal/socialist/progressive with each year that passes. My views on all kinds of social issues, reproductive issues and women’s issues have all gotten MORE liberal. So it is with my views on abortion – when I was in college, most pro-choice candidates went with “legal, safe and rare” and I agreed with that. But as the restrictions on abortion access grow with each hellish year, I’m like 100% that person saying we need an abortion-providing Planned Parenthood on every corner. Every single woman needs access to abortion services, birth control services and free gynocological care at every f–king level. That’s where I am now: safe, legal abortions on demand for anyone who wants them. Make ‘em free. Make birth control free too.
I also appreciate that women are still telling their abortion stories publicly. Celebrity women have been increasingly vocal about reproductive rights, support for Planned Parenthood and their own personal abortion stories. On her podcast, Alyssa Milano is the latest – she spoke about getting two abortions in 1993.
Alyssa Milano has candidly detailed how she had two abortions just months apart while in her twenties after her birth control failed. The actress, 46, revealed that when she fell pregnant twice in 1993 she decided it was the ‘right choice’ to have the procedures, as she didn’t feel ‘ready’ to become a parent and her career was just taking off.
Speaking on her podcast Sorry not Sorry, she explained: ‘In 1993, I had two abortions. I was in love for the first time, in the breathless way you can only be in love when you are young. It was huge … It filled every part of living. It was a joyful and exciting and powerful time in my life.’
Another part of her decision was due to the fact she was taking medicine Accutane, which can cause birth defects in pregnancies. She said: ‘I still got pregnant [despite using birth control]. It was devastating. I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith. … I had a career and a future and potential. And also, I suffered from sometimes crippling anxiety. I wasn’t equipped to be a mother. I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me. It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted but it was something I needed – like most health care is.’
She said: ‘A few months later I found out I was pregnant again. And once again I made the right decision to end the pregnancy.’ Alyssa, who didn’t divulge who her partner was at the time, said she has no regrets and her life would have been very different if she hadn’t of had the abortions. She said: ‘I would not have my children — my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind and inquisitive children – who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them. I would not have my career. I would not have the ability or platform I use to fight against oppression with all my heart … I would never have been free to be myself – and that’s what this fight is all about: freedom.’
Her story is her story and her choice is her choice. It sounds like she was sad about it and she had some mixed feelings and Catholic guilt, but she knew then that she was not ready for motherhood. And that’s fine – there are all kinds of emotions for some women, and utter certainty for other women and that’s exactly why it’s every individual woman’s choice.
I had an abortion 10 years ago. My life was a wreck, my mind was a wreck, my birth control failed, it is the best choice I ever made. I would have been on wellfare to this day, and any child I had would not have a father and grown up poor and resented.
Nothing will change The Rights mind on this though. They think me and Alyssa are murderers. It is infuriating that they refuse to listen.
Yup, had an abortion when I was 21. Definitely wasn’t ready. I have two lovely kids now and am so grateful I was able to make that choice when I was younger.
Also, Alyssa looks amazing.
I’m just like you kaiser but I was conservative, without doing much of anything about it, up until some years ago. That’s how I was raised and that’s who my parents still are. But since having a special needs child over seven years ago and the last three years that have been an absolute dumpster fire I have gone the complete opposite way. I never would’ve thought when I was in my early twenties that I would be this liberal, never in a million years.
I’m so happy she shared her story. I remember watching the different reactions of the women in the waiting room before my abortion. It’s not an easy choice to make, but it’s a wonderful choice to have.
Never had to face that decision but when I became sexually active I knew if there were any accidents what the choice would be. It’s a personal choice and no checklist. Each woman’s walk is her own. I appreciate and respect that she speaks about it. Women have been doing this throughout history. Thankfully, we now have safer procedures for us females.
I wish no one had to have an abortion.
But it should always be legal so that it can be safe.
I’ve never had an abortion.
But when I went on roaccutane at 16, they asked me 7 different ways if I was having sex (still a virgin at the time) they even took my mum out of the room and asked me again. Then they didn’t believe me. Yeah the girl with red and purple cystic acne on my face wasn’t having sex. Shocker.
Anyway they also made me sign a declaration that I understand that if I did get pregnant I understood the severe risk of birth defects. And some scary brochure to take home.
So I can definitely confirm that an abortion due to accurate would have been on medical advice.
Years ago when I was on roaccutane, I had to take a pregnancy test every month at my dermatologist’s before getting a new prescription.
So yes, I can confirm this, too.
Years ago I was advised to take this medication and I had to read all of this, too. Also, I had to wait a couple of weeks and take a pregnancy test before they would give me a prescription. If you take roaccutane and get pregnant it is very, very likely for the baby to have birth defects and an abortion is advised. (I have to add here: This was in Germany where you can’t get millions out of a lawsuit in case things go wrong.)
I’m glad she shared her story.
I also used to be very “safe, legal and rare” or back in my republican days (don’t tell Sarandon!!!) I was more of the “exceptions for rape and incest” stance. (that was high school/early college.)
As I have gotten older I have gotten more liberal, and more pro-choice with every passing year. Someone said to me that I would probably be pro-life after having kids, and nope. Pregnancy and childbirth made me MORE pro-choice than ever before. It’s hard. It’s hard physically, mentally, emotionally, financially. No one should have to go through that if they don’t want to.
eta omg I mixed up the terms. fixed it. No idea what is going on with my brain this morning. I need more coffee.
Exactly this. Going through pregnancy and childbirth made me realize how important it is to have freedom of choice.
Anti-choicers like to talk about pregnancy and childbirth like it’s NBD (just give it up for adoption if you don’t want it be a parent, they say) but bringing a child into the world is extremely hard on your body, not to mention the financial burden that falls entirely on women. Over half of women who have abortions are already mothers, probably because they know the true cost of a pregnancy and they know the cost falls entirely on the woman.
I had an abortion. I was newly married and didn’t want children at the time. I never regretted that decision.
I always took the rare to mean lowering the amount of abortions by providing easy access to birth control and by providing social services, bc there are many pregnant women choose to abort bc they can’t provide for.
I get more liberal with each passing year and the restrictions on abortions makes me feel like I’m watching the handmaids tale play out in real life.