Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx broke up in May after six years together

Jamie Foxx was seen over the weekend with a young woman named Sela Vane, who looks young enough to be his daughter. In the photos I saw they were holding hands and Foxx had his arm around her waist in some shots. Vane also posted photos with him to Instagram. According to a source quoted in People, Vane us “just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer.” Sure she is. Lainey explained it better than I can, that it’s always “just a girl.” The last we heard of Jamie’s relationship with Katie Holmes, which was largely undercover for years, they actually went to the Met Gala together! They sat together and he posed with her backstage and everything. It looked like they might be going public instead of just slyly doing photo ops every few years. Sadly, that was just around the time they broke up. Page Six quotes someone who allegedly heard Katie saying they haven’t been together in months. We also have confirmation that they’d been together since 2013, right after Katie escaped from Tom Cruise and Scientology.
But a spy at La Esquina overheard the actress — who was having dinner with girlfriends at the Kenmore Street restaurant — tell a pal, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”
When we called another Holmes pal to check it out, they confirmed that the pair split in late May, a few weeks after their much-heralded first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala.
They’d been together since 2013 — about a year after Holmes divorced Tom Cruise. The pair were highly secretive about their early trysts, meeting up late at night at hotels and sneaking out back entrances to avoid tattletales.
After that, the relationship became Hollywood’s worst-kept secret for many years.
That’s a smart way to have a rep give a sourced quote, just to say that it was overheard at a restaurant. It’s also a way for Katie to own the situation. “Whatever. I’m not with him anymore.”
Us Magazine reports that Katie was the one who broke up with Jamie. I bet she was. He wasn’t stepping up at any level. I understand why Katie got involved with him after Tom Cruise. Jamie was probably appreciative and respected the fact Katie was her own person with her own life. I’m sure he was affectionate behind closed doors. She was used to being controlled and monitored and Jamie must have been a breath of fresh air after that. He also was a total commitment phobe who was so scared of being tied down it took him years to publicly acknowledge that he was with her.
I hope Katie is living her best life, and given the paparazzi photos that have come out of her lately, she is. (Sidenote, I’m so wearing a black and white striped skirt today.) I want her to be with someone who gives her the best of both worlds, who is proud to be seen with her but respects her autonomy.
Who Is Sela Vave? Everything to Know About Singer Spotted Holding Hands with Jamie Foxx https://t.co/Bezdz8D3zi
— People (@people) August 20, 2019
I don’t have an opinion on the end of the relationship because it was so private, but it’s strange that Jamie is taking very public photos with this new woman when he spent 5 years avoiding those types of pics in the press.
It makes me wonder if the privacy thing was more her idea than his. I mean, she was under such an intense microscope with the whole Tom Cruise thing (weren’t they the ones who started the celebrity couple name, with TomKat?) that I would want to avoid the speculation at all costs.
I am curious as to how involved he was with Suri, though. I can’t imagine trying to be that secretive while also seriously dating someone while also being a single mom to a young kid. Seems stressful.
It makes me sad because I really loved the thought of them together. And they looked good together. But yeah, I can see Jamie needing to step it up.
I always respected the hell out of Katie Holmes, the way she escaped the clutches of Tom Cruise and that despicable, horrible cult Scientology, for a better life particularly for their daughter Suri! You go girl! I too hopes she finds someone better – always seemed like a very sweet person and a very devoted mother.
She was a decent but not great actress with a middling career entered into a contractual marriage with a man who cheerleads a dangerous cult and her wedding was a Scientology PR event. And she quietly espoused Scientology ideas in interviews (referring to a toddler Suri as a “strong woman” in tv interviews eg – the Scientologists are big on treating kids like adults). She got out just in time, thank goodness, but she flirted with danger in exchange for money and publicity, and brought a child into the world who has no contact with a father thanks to his insane beliefs. Not much to admire IMO.
She could have reprised her role in The Dark Night but Tom put the kibosh on it. I’ve always thought she got caught up in the whirlwind romance aspect, then got pregnant, and turned into a robot.
She had the strength to create an escape plan with the help of her family and get herself and her daughter away from a cult that has stalked and killed people in the past for doing just that.
Are you kidding, mumbles? Cults are really abusive and they indoctrinate people with very calculated methods. Don’t think it couldn’t happen to you. They went after her when she was just 27 and being a “middling actress” probably made her ripe for the picking.
Victims who end cycles of abuse and make a life for themselves should absolutely be commended for it because it’s not easy – especially when we’re talking about an organization as big and powerful as Scientology.
wow – what a way to talk about someone who was in an abusive relationship
Wow @mumbles do you know anything about Scientology? If not I suggest watching the HBO film Going Clear, or watching Leah Remini’s series: Scientology and the Aftermath on it. It is a dangerous cult that preys upon people, and when you have the courage/fortitude to leave, they stalk you, blackmail you, create smear campaigns against you and force you to separate from your family/loved ones. It’s disgusting and awful. I wasn’t speaking about Katie Holmes’ acting ability, but merely her courage in getting out of that shit, which does take tremendous courage. And yes I agree with @Lizzie, she was in an abusive relationship from what I could see, so all I can say is WOW.
This is victim-blaming, straight-up. It’s also incredibly cynical.
This is a woman who admitted having a crush on Tom Cruise since she was a kid. There is literally ZERO indication that she entered into a relationship with him simply to advance her career or because she was obsessed with a wealthy lifestyle. She had decent money on her own when she met him–enough to keep her living comfortably for many years without having to work much.
She didn’t need him, she fell in love with him.
Ms Sela is absolutely gorgeous tho. Unfortunately she has to compete against the likes of Ms Uma’s & Mr Sid’s kids so what chance has she got really. Good luck to her. I’m sure there’s another A lister out there for Katie to date.
Katie and Jamie were a weird couple.
I just never saw the appeal of either of them. Sorry!
In a way less extreme version, after I left my controlling ex, I dated a commitment-phobe for 3 years. I moved on when I started to believe I could find someone who would commit without control. I’m still good friends with the commitment-phobe … he is a lovely man who was the palate-cleanser I needed after abuse.
I hope this is a similar situation and that there are no hard feelings. I have so much respect for her for getting out, I hope she finds waht happy looks like for her.
Wait . . . they were dating!??!!
Sela literally looks like Jamie’s daugther (Corrine?), which is skeeving me the heck out. He seems like a dog to me. Good riddance, I say.
Eh. Their relationship was never that serious. I know some people really wanted them to be a thing, but they were glorified FWB’s. They are both adults and they both obviously got something out of their situationship, until they didn’t and now they’ve both moved on. Good for them. Although, I can’t with Foxx possibly dating or messing around with someone who was born in 1998 and is practically the same age as his daughter.
I’m glad to read some of the comments of support here because I remember that before Holmes left Cruise (and also in the immediate aftermath of her leaving) plenty of people made comments similar to Mumbles’s comments above, accusing Katie of being an opportunist or assigning guilt by association.
I’m pleased to see that people are now more empathetic towards her. Leaving Cruise could not have been easy and I applaud her for being brave enough to do so, for herself AND for Suri.
Good riddance. Katie deserves better. Not a fan of the relationship or Jamie and how he usually hides his women but now has two pap strolls. First with the mother of his second child a few weeks ago and now this.
Yeah I think she deserves better. I love Jamie as an actor but he always seemed like a player. Now he is dating some thot. Hopefully Katie can find love with someone more mature.