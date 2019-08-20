Prince Andrew ‘would be willing to help a police investigation’ into Epstein’s crimes

Embed from Getty Images

A few notes about Jeffrey Epstein – we now know that he apparently updated and signed a new will just two days before his mysterious death in a Manhattan jail cell. The bulk of his mysterious fortune – reportedly about $577 million – is going into a mysterious trust and no one really understands who benefits besides Epstein’s brother. It’s all so weird. Also weird: Ghislaine Maxwell really did stage those photos of herself at an LA In-and-Out – the Daily Mail did some digging on that too. But this is about Prince Andrew and whether he would be “willing” to speak to police about what he knew about Epstein and when he knew it:

Prince Andrew would be willing to help a police investigation into allegations of sex trafficking against his late friend Jeffrey Epstein and associates, the Daily Express understands. The Duke of York, who has ­categorically denied acting improperly with any young women he met through Epstein, does not consider himself above the law. And he would be willing to provide a witness statement or undergo questioning to help the authorities in either Britain or the United States. However, sources have suggested he has never been asked and it is not clear how such an investigation will now proceed after Epstein, 66, a billionaire convicted sex offender, was found hanged in a New York prison cell on August 10. Andrew, 59, believes he has no case to answer after denying any impropriety. But he was stung into issuing a fresh statement denying any involvement in Epstein’s sordid activities after a video emerged over the weekend showing him peering from behind a door and waving at a young woman at the billionaire’s New York mansion in 2010. That was two years after Epstein had pleaded guilty to procuring an under-age prostitute in a controversial plea deal that left him on the sex offenders register for life but resulted in many of his accusers believing they had failed to get justice because more serious charges were dropped. Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of York has been appalled by the reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.” That statement failed to explain why he then continued to be friends with Epstein after his crimes became known. Even before Epstein’s conviction in 2008, staff at Buckingham Palace had long discussed his friendship with Andrew and why they believed he was someone to be kept away from the Duke. But Andrew ignored their advice and now accepts that it was an error of judgment to maintain his friendship with Epstein, who gave his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York £15,000 to help clear her debts when she got into financial difficulties.

[From The Daily Express]

The ass-covering continues. Buckingham Palace “had long discussed his friendship with Andrew and why they believed he was someone to be kept away from the Duke.” The phrasing, my lord. Like Epstein was throwing children at Andrew and poor Andrew was merely trying to help a friend. Rather than, you know, Andrew actively seeking out Epstein over the course of two decades, and Andrew accepting the trafficked girls and women Ghislaine Maxwell procured for him. And if palace courtiers were so concerned about Andrew’s relationship with Epstein, why did they allow the Queen to repeatedly cover up Andrew’s shadiness and crimes?

As for Andrew being “willing” to sit down with police and investigators and talk about all of this… yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see how the criminal side proceeds and we’ll see how the civil side proceeds. UK legal experts are already freaking out about how Andrew could be deposed – and possibly sued – in American courts for his role in the trafficking operation.

