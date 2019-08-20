Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter had an intense hook up at Soho House

Miley Cyrus’s rep announced her split from Liam Hemsworth two weekends ago, while Miley was on vacation in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently got out of a fake marriage to Brody Jenner. Within a day of the split announcement, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out for the paparazzi, and they’ve been inseparable since. There are various tabloid stories about how Miley and Kaitlynn have been happening for a few months, which I tend to believe – you don’t go from zero to 60 overnight, out of nowhere. Miley and Kaitlynn were happening on some level for a while before we learned about them. In the past week and a half, they’ve basically moved in together, Miley’s mom has met Kaitlynn, and now we’re hearing about how they were basically having sex at Soho House. Classy.
Kaitlynn Carter‘s all in on the Miley-high club. Hours after dropping “Slide Away” — her dewy-eyed ballad presumably about her breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth — Miley Cyrus was “basically having sex” with Carter, at Soho House in West Hollywood on Friday, Page Six is told.
“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” said a spy. “They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.”
A day after the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her actor husband announced that they were splitting after less than a year of marriage, pictures appeared online showing Cyrus and Carter canoodling on a boat on Lake Como in Italy. But until now, it wasn’t clear if the pair are an item or whether that was a one-time hookup.
“They were making out all over the place, and didn’t care who saw,” said the spy, who was left in no doubt about their itemhood. We reported that Hemsworth was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the Como shots. Reps didn’t comment.
They were all over each other on that yacht too, so… it’s just the way Miley is with Kaitlynn. What’s funny/strange is that for the past week, Miley’s people have gone from “this breakup is Liam’s fault because he’s moody and he parties” to “Miley thinks they’ll get back together in a few months anyway.” Kaitlynn seems like the jumpoff, for sure, but Kaitlynn also seems like a very intense fling for Miley. Like, it’s something Miley needed to get out of her system and they’ll burn out in a few months and then Miley thinks she’ll go back to Liam. Of course, Miley also wants Liam to hear all about this too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.
I hate over the top PDA. Ew.
Yes this seems like a very performative breakup for both of these women.
Exactly. Look at me look at MEEEE!! Sad on both accounts. Let’s not feed their need for attention any further
The “look at me! look at me!” aspect of this is so tacky. You can have a relationship without putting on a performance 24/7!
If Liam gets back with her then he deserves any embarrassment coming his way. This is a bad match and they need to move far away from each other before any real damage happens
THIS is who she is. This is who she’s always been, and this is who she’ll always be. If he doesn’t want a life of this, he’ll cut ties for good.
It’ll be interesting to see who he’s linked to next. If he wants the traditional family he grew up with, fast track with a Katherine Schwarzenegger-type would be a much better choice than a decade trying to tame a wild child.
Am I showing my age when I say, ‘Young people are messy, amirite?’.
then I must be showing my age too. I was thinking the same thing
My first thought was “Man I am so happy I’m not in my twenties anymore” LOL.
Who you telling Kitten. I don’t miss that. At all.
Third one agreeing here!
Stunt queen. This woman is well past her teenage years and she’s still having extreme PDA with her jumpoffs?!
Ugh why does she make it so hard to root for her?
Soho House legit sounds like a frat house for adults. Shades of Epstein and his rich cronies doing atrocious sh*t comes to mind.
So tired of wealth inequality.
I feel so dumb for this but – what IS Soho House? a restaurant chain for rich people? An actual club where you have to be a member?
Yes Becks, it is a membership club. When it first opened it had that old school, elitist appeal until it became a hot spot for the who’s who who want to complain about their photograph being taken outside the place but more than likely called the paps themselves.
Yes it’s a private members club and hotel. I think each one is different but they usually have a pool, spa, restaurant, bar and hotel rooms for members.
Why do this to your ex?
+1 on this! It’s just mean. The Blame and Shame Game, not necessary.
Gross. Liam needs to stay far away.
Everything Miley Cyrus does is for attention. Her music must really suck because with every new album, she acts up like an absolute clown. I was cracking up reading people on social media saying that every time she starts twerking its a bad sign–it’s hilarious because it’s true.
I’m not buying this relationship. I think Kaitlynn and Miley are both desperate for attention and opportunists. It’s sad that Miley is damn near 30 and still seems to struggle with having a clue who she is. No one truly comfortable in their own skin (the way she CLAIMS to be) has that much of a chip on their shoulder.
She’s gross. How could anyone find this type of behavior (destroying long term relationships, attention seeking desperation, hurting loved ones) attractive? It would be a red flag for me to run the other way.
I guess this new Kaitlyn person is looking for attention too.
WE GET IT MILEY. You’re the MOST random, MOST free, MOST bi, MOST unpredictable, MOST hot girl summer. Check this girl for diabetes because she’s got a never ending thirst.
LMAO!!
Miley has got to be exhausting to be around.
All she’s proving is that she was too immature to get married. And still desperate for attention.
WAAAAAY too immature to get married.
Look at us, look at us, dammit, LOOK AT US!!!!!
I hope Liam stays far, far away forever! Ugh.
Fairly certain Liam wasn’t posting pics to his social media and generally being thirsty about it. Context is everything.
She is really hellbent on making this the summer of Miley. Like these endless hot humid days you just wish it was over already.
Hahaha love it.
And somewhere Miranda Lambert is planning……
Liam’s better off without her. She tarnishes everything she comes into contact with.
I’ve finished with the tut tuting & am enjoying this saga of 2 or 3 crazy loved up females.
Man can’t wait till Liam starts doing pap walks with his new lady…Miley will go to red alert levels of thirst!!! Seriously she will die without attention..Run Liam and never turn back!!!!
I’m not a mental health professional, but I think it’s pretty clear that Miley has some kind of personality disorder. I hope Liam moves on and is done with her once and for all.