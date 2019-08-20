Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter had an intense hook up at Soho House

miley kaitlynn

Miley Cyrus’s rep announced her split from Liam Hemsworth two weekends ago, while Miley was on vacation in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently got out of a fake marriage to Brody Jenner. Within a day of the split announcement, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out for the paparazzi, and they’ve been inseparable since. There are various tabloid stories about how Miley and Kaitlynn have been happening for a few months, which I tend to believe – you don’t go from zero to 60 overnight, out of nowhere. Miley and Kaitlynn were happening on some level for a while before we learned about them. In the past week and a half, they’ve basically moved in together, Miley’s mom has met Kaitlynn, and now we’re hearing about how they were basically having sex at Soho House. Classy.

Kaitlynn Carter‘s all in on the Miley-high club. Hours after dropping “Slide Away” — her dewy-eyed ballad presumably about her breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth — Miley Cyrus was “basically having sex” with Carter, at Soho House in West Hollywood on Friday, Page Six is told.

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” said a spy. “They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.”

A day after the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her actor husband announced that they were splitting after less than a year of marriage, pictures appeared online showing Cyrus and Carter canoodling on a boat on Lake Como in Italy. But until now, it wasn’t clear if the pair are an item or whether that was a one-time hookup.

“They were making out all over the place, and didn’t care who saw,” said the spy, who was left in no doubt about their itemhood. We reported that Hemsworth was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the Como shots. Reps didn’t comment.

[From Page Six]

They were all over each other on that yacht too, so… it’s just the way Miley is with Kaitlynn. What’s funny/strange is that for the past week, Miley’s people have gone from “this breakup is Liam’s fault because he’s moody and he parties” to “Miley thinks they’ll get back together in a few months anyway.” Kaitlynn seems like the jumpoff, for sure, but Kaitlynn also seems like a very intense fling for Miley. Like, it’s something Miley needed to get out of her system and they’ll burn out in a few months and then Miley thinks she’ll go back to Liam. Of course, Miley also wants Liam to hear all about this too.

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.

36 Responses to “Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter had an intense hook up at Soho House”

  1. Patty says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I hate over the top PDA. Ew.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:46 am

    If Liam gets back with her then he deserves any embarrassment coming his way. This is a bad match and they need to move far away from each other before any real damage happens

    Reply
    • Molly says:
      August 20, 2019 at 10:36 am

      THIS is who she is. This is who she’s always been, and this is who she’ll always be. If he doesn’t want a life of this, he’ll cut ties for good.

      It’ll be interesting to see who he’s linked to next. If he wants the traditional family he grew up with, fast track with a Katherine Schwarzenegger-type would be a much better choice than a decade trying to tame a wild child.

      Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Am I showing my age when I say, ‘Young people are messy, amirite?’.

    Reply
  4. CharliePenn says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Stunt queen. This woman is well past her teenage years and she’s still having extreme PDA with her jumpoffs?!
    Ugh why does she make it so hard to root for her?

    Reply
  5. escondista says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Soho House legit sounds like a frat house for adults. Shades of Epstein and his rich cronies doing atrocious sh*t comes to mind.
    So tired of wealth inequality.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 20, 2019 at 10:01 am

      I feel so dumb for this but – what IS Soho House? a restaurant chain for rich people? An actual club where you have to be a member?

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        August 20, 2019 at 10:05 am

        Yes Becks, it is a membership club. When it first opened it had that old school, elitist appeal until it became a hot spot for the who’s who who want to complain about their photograph being taken outside the place but more than likely called the paps themselves.

      • Amelia says:
        August 20, 2019 at 10:21 am

        Yes it’s a private members club and hotel. I think each one is different but they usually have a pool, spa, restaurant, bar and hotel rooms for members.

  6. Harryg says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Why do this to your ex?

    Reply
  7. Lisa says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Gross. Liam needs to stay far away.

    Reply
  8. Anilehcim says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Everything Miley Cyrus does is for attention. Her music must really suck because with every new album, she acts up like an absolute clown. I was cracking up reading people on social media saying that every time she starts twerking its a bad sign–it’s hilarious because it’s true.

    I’m not buying this relationship. I think Kaitlynn and Miley are both desperate for attention and opportunists. It’s sad that Miley is damn near 30 and still seems to struggle with having a clue who she is. No one truly comfortable in their own skin (the way she CLAIMS to be) has that much of a chip on their shoulder.

    Reply
    • Tonya says:
      August 20, 2019 at 10:04 am

      She’s gross. How could anyone find this type of behavior (destroying long term relationships, attention seeking desperation, hurting loved ones) attractive? It would be a red flag for me to run the other way.

      I guess this new Kaitlyn person is looking for attention too.

      Reply
  9. leskat says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:54 am

    WE GET IT MILEY. You’re the MOST random, MOST free, MOST bi, MOST unpredictable, MOST hot girl summer. Check this girl for diabetes because she’s got a never ending thirst.

    Reply
  10. Tate says:
    August 20, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Miley has got to be exhausting to be around.

    Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:05 am

    All she’s proving is that she was too immature to get married. And still desperate for attention.

    Reply
  12. Michael says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Look at us, look at us, dammit, LOOK AT US!!!!!

    Reply
  13. LW says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:27 am

    I hope Liam stays far, far away forever! Ugh.

    Reply
  14. Anon33 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Fairly certain Liam wasn’t posting pics to his social media and generally being thirsty about it. Context is everything.

    Reply
  15. My3cents says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:32 am

    She is really hellbent on making this the summer of Miley. Like these endless hot humid days you just wish it was over already.

    Reply
  16. Jaded says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Liam’s better off without her. She tarnishes everything she comes into contact with.

    Reply
  17. Karen2 says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:45 am

    I’ve finished with the tut tuting & am enjoying this saga of 2 or 3 crazy loved up females.

    Reply
  18. Jb says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Man can’t wait till Liam starts doing pap walks with his new lady…Miley will go to red alert levels of thirst!!! Seriously she will die without attention..Run Liam and never turn back!!!!

    Reply
  19. Other Renee says:
    August 20, 2019 at 11:21 am

    I’m not a mental health professional, but I think it’s pretty clear that Miley has some kind of personality disorder. I hope Liam moves on and is done with her once and for all.

    Reply

