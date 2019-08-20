Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter had an intense hook up at Soho House

Miley Cyrus’s rep announced her split from Liam Hemsworth two weekends ago, while Miley was on vacation in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who recently got out of a fake marriage to Brody Jenner. Within a day of the split announcement, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out for the paparazzi, and they’ve been inseparable since. There are various tabloid stories about how Miley and Kaitlynn have been happening for a few months, which I tend to believe – you don’t go from zero to 60 overnight, out of nowhere. Miley and Kaitlynn were happening on some level for a while before we learned about them. In the past week and a half, they’ve basically moved in together, Miley’s mom has met Kaitlynn, and now we’re hearing about how they were basically having sex at Soho House. Classy.

Kaitlynn Carter‘s all in on the Miley-high club. Hours after dropping “Slide Away” — her dewy-eyed ballad presumably about her breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth — Miley Cyrus was “basically having sex” with Carter, at Soho House in West Hollywood on Friday, Page Six is told. “They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” said a spy. “They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.” A day after the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her actor husband announced that they were splitting after less than a year of marriage, pictures appeared online showing Cyrus and Carter canoodling on a boat on Lake Como in Italy. But until now, it wasn’t clear if the pair are an item or whether that was a one-time hookup. “They were making out all over the place, and didn’t care who saw,” said the spy, who was left in no doubt about their itemhood. We reported that Hemsworth was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the Como shots. Reps didn’t comment.

[From Page Six]

They were all over each other on that yacht too, so… it’s just the way Miley is with Kaitlynn. What’s funny/strange is that for the past week, Miley’s people have gone from “this breakup is Liam’s fault because he’s moody and he parties” to “Miley thinks they’ll get back together in a few months anyway.” Kaitlynn seems like the jumpoff, for sure, but Kaitlynn also seems like a very intense fling for Miley. Like, it’s something Miley needed to get out of her system and they’ll burn out in a few months and then Miley thinks she’ll go back to Liam. Of course, Miley also wants Liam to hear all about this too.