Brian Austin Green: 18-year-old Megan Fox was ‘really persistent’ about dating me

I’ve never liked Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green together, and they’ve been together for so long. BAG is pretty much the only long-term relationship Megan ever had – she had a fling with Shia LaBeouf and maybe she dated some people before she met BAG, but they’ve been together since she was, like, 18 or 19. They married in 2010 and they have three sons together, and their last son (Journey River) was something of a band-aid baby. Megan got pregnant soon after she filed for divorce from BAG in 2016 and soon enough, the divorce was shelved indefinitely. I just get a vibe from them, a vibe that he’s very controlling. Maybe I’m wrong – I have been before. Anyway, BAG gave a recent interview to Barstool Radio and he talked a bit about the start of his relationship with Megan and how she dismissed her divorce petition a few years ago. Some quotes:
How they met: “She was doing ‘Hope and Faith’ at the time here in New York with Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford, and I came and did an episode of it. I met Megan on that, and she was really young. And I was like, ‘This isn’t this. This can’t f–king happen. This isn’t going to happen. No way.’ And so I left, and she was just really persistent. And thank God.”
He didn’t want anything serious at the time: “I had just gotten out of a relationship … and I wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time.”
Megan’s persistence: “It’s funny, I kept pushing her away early on, because I was like, ‘I don’t want a relationship.’ And then she was like, ‘Well cool, I’m going to go date.’ I was like, ‘Wait a second, I didn’t say go date, please!’ So then that’s when I realized I was, like ‘F—, I must be really into this situation, [because] the thought of that kills me.’ And … we’ve been together now for 15 years.”
Their anonymity before Megan was in Transformers: “You know, it’s funny because you talk about Megan now because you know her after all of that. But you know, this was when I met her — [she] was pre-Transformers. It was pre- all that.” Megan lived in New York City, so he would visit “on weekends.” He described that time of their courtship as “really easy and fun.” That was 2004. “We had so much anonymity going around. She lived here and we would walk around on weekend. It was really easy and fun at that point.”
I mean… been together for 15 years means that they got together when he was a recently divorced 30-something father and Megan was 18. I don’t care if she was the one wanting a relationship, he should have had the sense to shut it down. But he didn’t. Instead, he’s the guy who tried to play the “I’m not ready for a relationship” card on an 18-year-old. I don’t know. Whatever. They’re dysfunctional, and yet… they’re probably more functional than many Hollywood couples. Also: I’ve always felt like BAG took issue with Megan’s fame during the Transformers era. This sort of confirms it.
“It was really easy and fun at that point.” AKA, back when I was famous but she wasn’t so I had all the power. Ugh. I was giving him the benefit of the doubt until that.
I agree with what you’ve said and the entire gist of the article. I read him as a controlling douche who has isolated her and is terrified of her success
I don’t get the controlling vibe from him at all for some reason? Their age gap is definitely not ideal but after 15 years and three children together it is what it is.
I also don’t think he has a problem with her success AT ALL. She is the one bringing the big bucks home and I am 100% sure that he enjoys the lifestyle they can afford on her Transformers and TMNT money.
I don’t know how you can read his comments about not wanting her until she wanted to date other people as anything other than controlling. “You can’t have her–she’s mine” is pretty classic for controlling guys.
If you genuinely love someone, it doesn’t take them leaving to get you to realize that. You appreciate them from the get-go, you have gratitude for your relationship and you value it. You don’t take your partner for granted and you CERTAINLY don’t wait until they get so irritated and threaten to go date other people before you recognize how much they mean to you.
There have been tons of “rumors” about his controlling behavior and that he’s incredibly jealous of her success. It isn’t really a secret.
Fuck off, you controlling, pompous, vain sack of shit. You’re literally “the guy from 90210.”
(Kaiser I hope I can say this)
(Thanks for letting Enn say this)
LMAO – you go girl! So true!!!
This one is a tough call. She certainly has the resources and power to leave him if she wanted. They have been together so long and have children. My intuition says he is a creepy jerk, but, I trust her judgment and wish them the best. And yeah, he totally resented her fame.
Even women with money and power stay in abusive relationships.
That’s true… could be a trauma bond… I just feel uncomfortable with theorizing that they have that dynamic when Megan hasn’t given us an indication of that (that I know of). If they are in an abusive relationship I hope she has the support she needs to leave.
It’s funny that she was going to be the next AJ, but she really has done nothing.
I follow his ex on twitter. Man does she hate him.
“They were really persistent” is right up there with “I could tell they were an old soul” (side-eyeing you Sam Taylor-Johnson 😒) in phrases that make me nauseous.
YES!!!!! Perfectly astute.
The Sam and Aaron relationship is another side-eye situation for me. I was reading on ONTD yesterday about their initial contact being she was his director on a movie when she was in her early 40s and he was 16/17. 😷
LOL totally.
Something about him makes me want to take a shower and not in the good way.
I have the name for their 4th child:
Bartholomew, Save the Whales, Ozone Layer, Green
He creeps me out, the vibes from him have never been good. I keep expecting some MeToo things to come out about him, that’s the vibes he gives me.
Hold on, what now? he was 30 and she was 18 when they started together and He is claiming she pursued him? Huh, what, pardon me? Ha! Ha! Nope, I do not buy that at all.
She is gorgeous and he strikes me as all too happy to enjoy her money but he wants to claim He is the star in the family. Literally the guy from 90210. A has been tv actor. She has been in big successful movies, movie money.
I don’t know, if she wants this that is her business. IMO, she could do better. Him? Nope.
She pursued him for a relationship and he just wanted it to be casual is how I read it. He went there without issue. Just didn’t want her to stay around.
All I can think about this is YUCK.
Thanks for confirming the bad opinion I’ve had of you for years.
I really like Megan and if she’s happy, great. But I can’t help but feel like this won’t end well. I do not trust BAG.
I’d like to add that he’s treated his oldest son (who he had with his ex) appallingly. The ex is in on record as saying that their son is autistic – and BAG pretty much abandoned him after a weird custody fight (BAG and Meghan decided they wanted full custody for whatever reason, and ghosted the kid when they lost the case). His ex spent years after that pleading with BAG to get back in contact with their son and was ignored. Within the last year, Dad and Meghan have decided to bring the kid back into the fold. It was pathetic to see his son wait for a crumb of attention from his father. I agree with the posters to have pegged BAG as controlling.
eh- for what it’s worth, they used to come into a store i owned in LA a lot. he was affable and chill- she was quiet but not in a snooty way. more like “please don’t let anyone recognize me” way. he and i would chat and i’d play with their dog and she’d buy a bunch of stuff and leave. i liked them.