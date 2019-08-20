Daphne Zuniga eats popcorn or ice cream for dinner when she’s alone, same

Embed from Getty Images
Some days, like particularly this week as we’re hearing more about Epstein’s connections to Prince Andrew, I feel bad that Kaiser does all the heavy lifting. She doesn’t mind it and she’s particularly good at it, I just know that it’s a lot of work. So here I am covering a fluff story about Daphne Zuniga, just so I can talk about diets. You probably know me by now, I love superficial sh-t like hair, makeup, shopping, workouts and dieting. Daphne Zuniga, 56, is best known for her work in The Sure Thing (1985) with John Cusack and for Melrose Place and One Tree Hill. She’s starring in The Lifetime series Gates of Paradise, which she also directed, and she just got married this summer for the first time. Daphne did a “25 Things You Don’t Know About” interview with US Magazine, and her first answer was something that I do all the time. She said she skips dinner and will just eat ice cream, popcorn or cereal instead, but only when her new husband isn’t with her.
1. I eat popcorn, cereal or vegan ice cream for dinner when my husband, David Mleczko, who I married in June, is away.
6. I love using Instagram at this point, but I’m so thankful it didn’t exist when I was beginning my acting career! Too much pressure!
7. I’ve gone on several nine-day silent-meditation retreats.
8. I attended 10 different schools between first and 12th grades.
9. I lived on a houseboat with my mom and sister for a year.
10. I went to a lot of antiwar and free speech marches when I was little. I thought they were picnics the whole city was going to.
11. I love children but never wanted [to have] them. I used to tutor kids, and I did children’s theater.
21. I think cooking is stressful. I don’t have the patience for reading a recipe or waiting for food to simmer.
Answer #21 explains a lot. I don’t mind cooking, but it’s a lot of work. I’m trying to make more homecooked meals, but I have a teenager so I don’t have the added pressure like I would around a partner. Sometimes we both eat junk like this for dinner. I reason that it’s better than eating a whole dinner plus ice cream and popcorn. (It doesn’t have to be either/or.) I also do this for lunch and just yesterday had barbeque chips instead of a real meal. Eating more like an adult is a priority for me, I swear, but this is a way to save calories while being able to eat dessert and snacks. As long as you’re not doing it every night and your other meals are balanced, I don’t think it’s that bad. At least ten people are going to yell at me now.
I love cooking but I also love having a bowl of cereal for dinner. Or I make myself nachos in the microwave, lol. (when i’m alone.)
However, I beg to differ as to what Daphne Zuniga is best known for. We all know its Spaceballs.
Just commented the same thing below!
#spaceballsforever
It’s my industrial strength hair dryer, AND I CANT LIVE WITHOUT IT!!!!!
omg spaceballs lol!!!
Yes to cereal being my go-to alone meal. And Spaceballs.
I always loved her, although I saw the Sure Thing after Spaceballs.
I like what she said about children as well.
I have always loved her as well.
I just wanted to share that.
I’m exactly the same way. The other day, I ate caramel corn we got from OCMD for lunch, and it was amazing. I’ve also been known to eat doritos as a meal too.
Dollie’s or Fishers?
I’m a Fisher’s girl all the way! My parents have a place down there so we go a couple times a year and every time I get the 1 1/2 gallon tub and finish it in 5 days. It’s sooo good! What about you?
“I reason that it’s better than eating a whole dinner plus ice cream and popcorn.”
I do the same. I really don’t like cooking because it is a lot of work. The cleanup especially. I do make veggies and try and make them last the week. I will usually couple with a veggie burger, or a pita pizza i make with low fat cheese. But at least once a week I will just eat a bag of microwave popcorn, or a bowl of sugary cereal. Maybe once a month I will do a pint of dairy-free ice cream. It is better than having dinner AND desert!
She looks great, I’ve loved her since Spaceballs.
And Celebitchy, SAME. It’s better than just skipping and not eating anything? Is the lie I tell myself?
Toast with butter and jam is my go to when I don’t want to make anything else to eat. Oh and chips. of course.
I live alone. I have Dr. Pepper for dinner. Many, many nights. Cooking means putting dressing on lettuce and sometimes that’s too much trouble.
While raising my 3 children as a single Mom, there was what was know as “Breakfast for Dinner night”.
It was when I’d gotten home late from work and was too exhausted to cook.
We’d have cereal, Pop Tarts, whatever breakfast foods we wanted.
We laugh now when we reminisce about those days; the kids loved it at the time!
My Mom did this when we were growing up. I always thought that having waffles for dinner was a special treat and had no clue that it was because money was tight. The other thing I remember from those days is that there was rarely a time without a big pot of beans simmering away. Waffles or beans and cornbread would make me happy now too.
It’s such a hassle to cook for just yourself at times. I’m with everyone on the cleanup. I overdid it on the dish chores as a kid and man I hate huge kitchen cleanups now.
Seriously, if I lived alone, I don’t think I’d cook at all. At least nothing more than boiled corn.
I love popcorn for dinner. I do that sometimes too. I’d love ice cream for dinner too, but I know that I would eat the entire litre so I avoid buying it at all.
My friends use to call me “The Cereal Killer” because I ate cereal at night. I would arrive home too tired to cook from work. Just like Zuniga I only know do this occasionally when my husband is not at home because in order to lure him into my web I sort of pretended I like to cook (second best way to a man’s heart). I actually do like to cook now and we get home now tired I make a healthy salad for us or let him make us dinner.
Just had this convo with my MIL and how I’m so lazy when I’m alone that dinner is sometimes just a salad (I called myself lazy the MIL didn’t!)! So proud of myself I cooked several portions of salmon and veggies so I’m set for the rest of the week…I imagine when I get older oatmeal, cheese sticks and turkey wraps will be all I eat.