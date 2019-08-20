Cressida Bonas is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Harry (Wentworth-Stanley)

I had to look this up because I forgot about it completely – did you remember that Cressida Bonas did attend Prince Harry’s wedding last year? I remembered that Chelsy Davy attended – and she looked a bit upset in one of the cutaways – but I had completely forgotten that Cressida attended too. There were reports that she was not even invited, that Meghan threw a fit or something, but Harry and Cressida’s breakup was pretty mutual. I always believed that they cared about each other a lot, but that Cressida didn’t want the lifestyle or the spotlight, and she did want to try her hand at an acting career. So they split and there were no hard feelings (after a few months). So, look at this – Cressida found love with another Harry! (I updated this post because I got some of this wrong!!)

Cressida Bonas is heading to the altar! The British model and actress — best known for having dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin, Princess Eugenie — is engaged to boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley, the latter announced on Instagram Sunday. Bonas, 30, and Wentworth-Stanley flash big smiles at the camera in the outdoor selfie, taken in what appears to be a field. The bride-to-be’s ring is on full display, featuring a center stone surrounded by red and white stones. According to multiple outlets, Bonas and Wentworth-Stanley, who are very low-key about their relationship, are rumored to have been dating for about two years. A source close to Prince Harry, 34, and Bonas confirmed their split to PEOPLE in late April 2014 after two years of dating, saying that it was “amicable” and adding that Bonas was hoping to concentrate on her career.

[From People]

Cressida was hyped as potentially having a big opportunity as a model/actress, but beyond a few blink-and-you’ll-miss-them performances, I haven’t heard anything about this acting career. I think she mostly just didn’t want the royal life and all of those responsibilities. In retrospect, she made the right choice and so did Prince Harry – he could see that she wasn’t well-suited for public life too. He needed someone like Meghan, someone who was prepared for the fishbowl existence and all of the unhinged press temper tantrums. As for Cressida and her Nu Harry… he seems like a quiet sort of bloke. The engagement ring is kind of wacky, but hey, it’s not MY ring.