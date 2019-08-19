Miley Cyrus already introduced Kaitlynn Carter to her mom Tish Cyrus

I’ve been seeing a lot of, like, feminist critiques of the Miley Cyrus situation, which I don’t really understand. It was the same with Kristen Stewart when she cheated on Robert Pattinson – people really made the stretch to make it sound like K-Stew’s infidelity was some kind of overarching feminist act (when it was really an act of self-sabatoge). I acknowledge that one can be a feminist and a terrible wife/girlfriend/partner, but the way I look at the Miley stuff is so far from “well obvs this needs to be seen through the most feminist lens ever!” Imagine if Liam Hemsworth had his rep announce the split and then within 24 hours, he was kissing another woman on vacation, and the other woman happened to be someone he’d known for a long time and likely been having an affair with. Miley would have gotten so much sympathy. And when she did that to Liam, of course he’s the one getting sympathy. It’s not really about feminism, it’s about who “wins” the optics of the breakup. And Miley ain’t winning it.
I feel like Miley knows she’s not winning it too. That’s why she’s been running to TMZ and People to tell her side of the story. Again, people would have been more sympathetic to her side if she wasn’t making out with her jumpoff, Kaitlynn Carter, two seconds after everybody learned about the split. Maybe Miley is trying to come at it from another angle though: she stepped out this weekend with mom AND her jumpoff. Oh, Kaitlynn.
Saturday turned into a girls’ day out for Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. The duo, who recently packed on the PDA in Italy, were joined by the singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, as they grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.
Dressed in a white T-shirt with a printed skirt and white sneakers, Carter, 30, was photographed near Tish, 52, who paired her jeans with a gray top. Miley, 26, was also spotted in the passenger seat of her mom’s SUV in separate images. The outing comes a week after Cyrus announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Carter also recently split from “The Hills: New Beginnings” star Brody Jenner.
Kaitlynn is the one in pink pants in these photos. I’ve always sort of liked Tish Cyrus – she’s not a perfect mom, but she’s messy in an authentic way, and my guess is that she’s a bit worried about how Miley looks, PR-wise. So Tish is giving her stamp of approval on the jumpoff publicly. It is what it is. I desperately want to know when is the Miss Manners-appropriate amount of time to wait to introduce your mom to your side chick-turned-official though. Is it a week? Or should you wait longer?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Tish is the epitome of a cool mom.
This isn’t a blessing or a bid for approval as much as a Tuesday in casa de la anything goes Cyrus.
AGREED. This is just par for the course, nothing more. Tish is the same mom who posted a photo on IG with a ton of weed. Cool mom ftw. Ugh to all of them.
Longer. Way longer. Then when it implodes, which it will, it won’t be one more nail in the coffin. This isn’t anything other than a “Miley” thing. She’s insufferably entitled.
Just go away. All of them.
I wholeheartedly agree with your first paragraph. I think because she’s pansexual and a woman people feel the need to defend her more. but queer females can have less than desirable behavior too. like you said, it’s all about the optics, and Liam is looking sad and hanging out with his family while she’s making out with a new person. and even if they’ve been split for months, to the publics eye it just happened. so the optics are not in her favor.
Funny theory: Miley is having an identity crisis because her dad has a #1 with his feature on Old Town Road and is more relevant than her right now. While her dad is championing a black, gay man in county music, Miley needs attention for how woke she is. Someone as woke as her can’t be in a traditional marriage y’all, singing about love. Virginity is a concept!!!!!!!
100% this.
I think Miley is always destined for identity issues based on the way child stars tend to imbue themselves with the habits/traits of the the characters they play during important neural development years.
But I can’t imagine how much it’s driving her insane right now to be flailing so badly while her dad just stuck with what he knows/is and is getting a standing ovation at the BET Awards.
You hit the nail on the head. If this is a pansexual and/or open marriage situation, FINE. But the optics look bad for Miley. And girl is going to need Liam to come out with a statement at this point, something like, “We’ve both had hundreds of partners during our relationship and her hooking up with whoever is what we agreed on.” But until he does that, we’re all going to assume that their marriage was somewhat traditional in the fidelity department (especially because she/ her people have already “blamed” him for wanting her to be a “more traditional wife”) and therefore this fling is a act in bad faith, flung in Liam’s face for whatever reason.
Oy.
I’ll say what I said to my friend who introduced the “Jim to her Pam” coworker/boyfriend/ “love of her life” to her mom two weeks after abruptly moving out of her long term boyfriends house.
Either meeting your parents is so insignificant to you that everyone gets a shot, or you just showed your ass on how long you’ve been having an affair and cheating with this person. I feel like it’s usually pretty obvious where that timeline lines up.
I am betting the internals are somewhat similar too: Liam probably cheats, and Miley takes him back every time while working 50% harder to hold on to him. Miley thought if she pulled a similar stunt to even the score, Liam would double down on their relationship the way she does after he cheats. When Liam called it quits instead, she’s now spinning out to try to stick it to him and get any attention she can, while repainting Kaitlynn as her true love instead of a pawn in her failed emotional blackmail.
The feminist critiques are falling into the exact trap that Miley and her team want. Miley is the exact opposite of being free and liberated. Her entire image as a rebel and button pusher is just part of her contrived image. She is a poor child star who’s entire life has been deeply and completely controlled by her team. As soon as she gets too out of line, they rein her back in and reinvent her image. There is really no way out for her as this life is all she knows, and her parents are just as deeply entrenched in it. Miley is addicted to herself, her fame, money and her lifestyle. All they have to do is threaten to take away her music contract or to pull her music and she gets sucked back in. She is just a pawn for people to make more money. We see it in every popstar, male AND female. Using her as a feminist icon is a joke, and the joke is on us.
