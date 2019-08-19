Miley Cyrus already introduced Kaitlynn Carter to her mom Tish Cyrus

I’ve been seeing a lot of, like, feminist critiques of the Miley Cyrus situation, which I don’t really understand. It was the same with Kristen Stewart when she cheated on Robert Pattinson – people really made the stretch to make it sound like K-Stew’s infidelity was some kind of overarching feminist act (when it was really an act of self-sabatoge). I acknowledge that one can be a feminist and a terrible wife/girlfriend/partner, but the way I look at the Miley stuff is so far from “well obvs this needs to be seen through the most feminist lens ever!” Imagine if Liam Hemsworth had his rep announce the split and then within 24 hours, he was kissing another woman on vacation, and the other woman happened to be someone he’d known for a long time and likely been having an affair with. Miley would have gotten so much sympathy. And when she did that to Liam, of course he’s the one getting sympathy. It’s not really about feminism, it’s about who “wins” the optics of the breakup. And Miley ain’t winning it.

I feel like Miley knows she’s not winning it too. That’s why she’s been running to TMZ and People to tell her side of the story. Again, people would have been more sympathetic to her side if she wasn’t making out with her jumpoff, Kaitlynn Carter, two seconds after everybody learned about the split. Maybe Miley is trying to come at it from another angle though: she stepped out this weekend with mom AND her jumpoff. Oh, Kaitlynn.

Saturday turned into a girls’ day out for Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. The duo, who recently packed on the PDA in Italy, were joined by the singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, as they grabbed lunch in Los Angeles. Dressed in a white T-shirt with a printed skirt and white sneakers, Carter, 30, was photographed near Tish, 52, who paired her jeans with a gray top. Miley, 26, was also spotted in the passenger seat of her mom’s SUV in separate images. The outing comes a week after Cyrus announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Carter also recently split from “The Hills: New Beginnings” star Brody Jenner.

Kaitlynn is the one in pink pants in these photos. I’ve always sort of liked Tish Cyrus – she’s not a perfect mom, but she’s messy in an authentic way, and my guess is that she’s a bit worried about how Miley looks, PR-wise. So Tish is giving her stamp of approval on the jumpoff publicly. It is what it is. I desperately want to know when is the Miss Manners-appropriate amount of time to wait to introduce your mom to your side chick-turned-official though. Is it a week? Or should you wait longer?