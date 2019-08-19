Taylor Swift plans to buy a $30 million London ‘love nest’ for herself & Joe Alwyn

If you are a true-blue member of the Snake Fam or even just a casual snake enthusiast, then you probably know that there are a lot of rumors about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn and whether they’re already engaged or maybe even secretly married. Personally, I don’t think they could pull off a secret wedding – Taylor would desperately need to talk about it or reference it somehow, as it was happening. But I definitely believe that they’re secretly engaged, because she has been referencing that through her oblique snake clues, littered throughout her social media and interviews and lyrics. So with her album, Lover, coming out in a matter of days, is it any surprise that we’re getting gossip updates about where JoeTay will live?

Taylor Swift and her British actor lover Joe Alwyn are getting serious. She’s now looking to spend up to $30 million on a new London love nest for the pair, Page Six is exclusively told. On Friday, Swift, 29, released a new song titled “Lover,” which has been described as a gushing love letter to handsome Alwyn, 28, and their three-year romance. A source close to the singer told Page Six: “Taylor is looking for a grand home in London with two kitchens, so she and Joe can live in privacy and entertain properly. They’ve been splitting their time between [his native] London and [her home in] Nashville — and she keeps sending her jet for him so they can be together. She has three private jets and even her own hanger.” The source added of Swift blissfully turning her back on her tumultuous past love life, “This is just another sign of how close they are. She’s the happiest she’s ever been.” Alwyn, who comes from a middle-class family in Crouch End, North London, Swift have been spending more time in England and were recently spotted cozying up at the Spaniards Inn pub, on the edge of posh Hampstead Heath.

[From Page Six]

We’ve heard for years that Taylor has been spending a lot of time in London with Joe, but I’m not entirely sure I believe it. I believe she was in London to shoot Cats, of course, and I believe that she’s visited Joe in London several times here and there. But I think Taylor and Joe are mostly LA, New York and Nashville-based. I think he moved to LA and they mainly cohabitate there. But I could totally see her making a big deal about “moving to London for Joe.” I could totally see her buying a HUGE property in London too.

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/CECesxb8do — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 8, 2019