The Rock married his longterm girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in Hawaii over the weekend



Just last week, I was looking at this post The Rock made gushing about his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. He posted a slow motion video of the two of them walking together before the Hobbs and Shaw premiere and wrote that Lauren will “always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine” and that she’s his “much better half and beautiful smoke show.” Lauren and Dwayne have been together since about 2007 and they have daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months, together. Dwayne also has daughter Simone, 18, with his first wife, Dany Garcia.

Anyway Dwayne, 47, and music producer Lauren, 34, are married now! We know because he posted some beautiful photos from their wedding in Hawaii on Sunday. So far outlets are running stories based on just this Instagram post, which is nice. It means that they got married, posted about it to Instagram and that’s it. I hope we get more details about what kind of food was served, who was there and what the cake was like, but for now this is all we have:

I love her dress! It’s a very pretty and classic v-neck sleeveless lace fishtail gown. It looks like the top part of the skirt is lined and the bottom is sheer, but there’s no word on the designer or if it was custom made for Lauren. We never even heard that these two were engaged! As US and People point out, last year Dwayne admitted that he refers to Lauren as his wife but when people ask if they’re married he replies “No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.” He also said, in 2012, that he was so lucky to have found love twice in his life. He called himself “one lucky son of a bitch,” which is sweet. I’m so happy for them and love the photos that they shared! You can see how elated they are. Congratulations to Lauren and Dwayne on their happy news!