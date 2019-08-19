The Rock married his longterm girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in Hawaii over the weekend

Just last week, I was looking at this post The Rock made gushing about his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. He posted a slow motion video of the two of them walking together before the Hobbs and Shaw premiere and wrote that Lauren will “always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine” and that she’s his “much better half and beautiful smoke show.” Lauren and Dwayne have been together since about 2007 and they have daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months, together. Dwayne also has daughter Simone, 18, with his first wife, Dany Garcia.
Anyway Dwayne, 47, and music producer Lauren, 34, are married now! We know because he posted some beautiful photos from their wedding in Hawaii on Sunday. So far outlets are running stories based on just this Instagram post, which is nice. It means that they got married, posted about it to Instagram and that’s it. I hope we get more details about what kind of food was served, who was there and what the cake was like, but for now this is all we have:
I love her dress! It’s a very pretty and classic v-neck sleeveless lace fishtail gown. It looks like the top part of the skirt is lined and the bottom is sheer, but there’s no word on the designer or if it was custom made for Lauren. We never even heard that these two were engaged! As US and People point out, last year Dwayne admitted that he refers to Lauren as his wife but when people ask if they’re married he replies “No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.” He also said, in 2012, that he was so lucky to have found love twice in his life. He called himself “one lucky son of a bitch,” which is sweet. I’m so happy for them and love the photos that they shared! You can see how elated they are. Congratulations to Lauren and Dwayne on their happy news!
photos credit: WENN and via Instagram
Love her dress and love the photo.
He seems perfect. Charming, hard-working, well-spoken. She’s lovely. What’s to say except congratulations?!
Right? and the fact that he stayed on such good terms with his first wife that she’s his manager! he really seems like a solid class act guy. I hope to never hear a bad story about him.
He’s either got to be one of the sweetest guys on the planet or really well media-trained or an amazing actor. I’m going with the first option.
I’m going with the first too! Never heard anything bad said about him and I hope not to! Congratulations to them!
Yes, I’m with the first option too!
He kind of reminds me of Lin Manuel Miranda – in that he just really seems to acknowledge how special his life is and he really seems to enjoy the little moments that come with it – like he always seems so happy to be on a red carpet, etc.
We watched Jumanji last week for the first time and he was so good in it. The smoldering!!! lol.
I would put Jason Momoa in the same category as well!
He really does seem like one of the good guys. He’s worked hard for a very long time and appreciates his success and respects the people around him (not entitled). Admittedly, I used to watch him when he was in WWE and I didn’t take his foray into acting seriously. Now I will watch all of his cheesy (but highly entertaining) films.
Awww Sweet!
what island did they get married on? I’m super curious and now have to google. Hawaii is made up of many islands- not just one. Prob. the big island- that’s where celebrities seem to go. Lots of amenities and 5 lane highways there. To each his own though.
I live here & always try to figure out which island, too! Oahu has more amenities than the Big Island, but they were recently on Maui (Mauna Kea protests), so who knows?
I think it’s really sweet he also acknowledges his first wife/first love.
Me too! I love that he added that, super sweet. And so meaningful to his daughter from his first marriage to show love to her mom! That says SO MUCH about who he is!
Yes, it’s sweet. I think I read that he’s still friends and business partners with his ex, who I believe was his manager or agent.
Omg my youngest (12) loves the Rock and I keep hoping he’s as amazing as he seems. Gorgeous bride 👰
My husband loves The Rock. 😂 My kids and I bought him a life sized Rock cardboard cutout as a gag gift.
How is his biggest fan Elizabeth Warren taking this?
Congrats !!!
She’s a very handsome woman; reminds me of Carrie-Anne Moss. I had no idea she was a music producer though. Her dress was lovely and they have really cute kids.
Her dad was in the ’70s band Boston, so music producer is a pretty natural fit.
I think she’s like a prettier Gisele B.
Nothing against him but puleese…Vin every time.
I love the Rock! 💕 He seems to be one of the nicest in Hollywood. It’s a shame that more in Hollywood aren’t like him. The world in general would be a better place if more people were like him.
Side note – These two make the most adorable babies I’ve ever seen! So congrats to them! And also, I don’t feel like she is manly looking… A lot of folks on the Daily Fail are calling her that. I think she’s lovely.
She IS a smoke show. Look at them muscles. Need to hit the gym latter today.
I can’t say he doesn’t seem like a great guy. He does, and I like him. But it strikes me that when they met, she was 22 and he was 35. So, it still kind of falls into the stereotypical “men like to be with younger women” scenario to me. Even now, she’s only 34, while he’s nearing 50, so while they’ve been together quite a while and have kids, she still meets the “arm candy” criteria for him.