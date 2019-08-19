The Rock married his longterm girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in Hawaii over the weekend

wenn33483925
Just last week, I was looking at this post The Rock made gushing about his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. He posted a slow motion video of the two of them walking together before the Hobbs and Shaw premiere and wrote that Lauren will “always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine” and that she’s his “much better half and beautiful smoke show.” Lauren and Dwayne have been together since about 2007 and they have daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months, together. Dwayne also has daughter Simone, 18, with his first wife, Dany Garcia.

Anyway Dwayne, 47, and music producer Lauren, 34, are married now! We know because he posted some beautiful photos from their wedding in Hawaii on Sunday. So far outlets are running stories based on just this Instagram post, which is nice. It means that they got married, posted about it to Instagram and that’s it. I hope we get more details about what kind of food was served, who was there and what the cake was like, but for now this is all we have:

I love her dress! It’s a very pretty and classic v-neck sleeveless lace fishtail gown. It looks like the top part of the skirt is lined and the bottom is sheer, but there’s no word on the designer or if it was custom made for Lauren. We never even heard that these two were engaged! As US and People point out, last year Dwayne admitted that he refers to Lauren as his wife but when people ask if they’re married he replies “No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.” He also said, in 2012, that he was so lucky to have found love twice in his life. He called himself “one lucky son of a bitch,” which is sweet. I’m so happy for them and love the photos that they shared! You can see how elated they are. Congratulations to Lauren and Dwayne on their happy news!

wenn33494247

wenn33483923

photos credit: WENN and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “The Rock married his longterm girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in Hawaii over the weekend”

  1. Swack says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Love her dress and love the photo.

    Reply
  2. LadyT says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:06 am

    He seems perfect. Charming, hard-working, well-spoken. She’s lovely. What’s to say except congratulations?!

    Reply
    • Arizona says:
      August 19, 2019 at 10:35 am

      Right? and the fact that he stayed on such good terms with his first wife that she’s his manager! he really seems like a solid class act guy. I hope to never hear a bad story about him.

      Reply
  3. Emily says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:07 am

    He’s either got to be one of the sweetest guys on the planet or really well media-trained or an amazing actor. I’m going with the first option.

    Reply
    • Snazzy says:
      August 19, 2019 at 10:11 am

      I’m going with the first too! Never heard anything bad said about him and I hope not to! Congratulations to them!

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 19, 2019 at 10:16 am

      Yes, I’m with the first option too!

      He kind of reminds me of Lin Manuel Miranda – in that he just really seems to acknowledge how special his life is and he really seems to enjoy the little moments that come with it – like he always seems so happy to be on a red carpet, etc.

      We watched Jumanji last week for the first time and he was so good in it. The smoldering!!! lol.

      Reply
    • Emily too says:
      August 19, 2019 at 10:46 am

      He really does seem like one of the good guys. He’s worked hard for a very long time and appreciates his success and respects the people around him (not entitled). Admittedly, I used to watch him when he was in WWE and I didn’t take his foray into acting seriously. Now I will watch all of his cheesy (but highly entertaining) films.

      Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Awww Sweet!

    Reply
  5. Leonz says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:17 am

    what island did they get married on? I’m super curious and now have to google. Hawaii is made up of many islands- not just one. Prob. the big island- that’s where celebrities seem to go. Lots of amenities and 5 lane highways there. To each his own though. :)

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:23 pm

      I live here & always try to figure out which island, too! Oahu has more amenities than the Big Island, but they were recently on Maui (Mauna Kea protests), so who knows?

      Reply
  6. Léna says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:18 am

    I think it’s really sweet he also acknowledges his first wife/first love.

    Reply
    • PlainJane says:
      August 19, 2019 at 10:45 am

      Me too! I love that he added that, super sweet. And so meaningful to his daughter from his first marriage to show love to her mom! That says SO MUCH about who he is!

      Reply
    • K says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:01 pm

      Yes, it’s sweet. I think I read that he’s still friends and business partners with his ex, who I believe was his manager or agent.

      Reply
  7. Nicegirl says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Omg my youngest (12) loves the Rock and I keep hoping he’s as amazing as he seems. Gorgeous bride 👰

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:32 am

    How is his biggest fan Elizabeth Warren taking this?

    Reply
  9. FrenchGirl says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:37 am

    Congrats !!!

    Reply
  10. Patty says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:46 am

    She’s a very handsome woman; reminds me of Carrie-Anne Moss. I had no idea she was a music producer though. Her dress was lovely and they have really cute kids.

    Reply
  11. Karen2 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Nothing against him but puleese…Vin every time.

    Reply
  12. Mariettaj81 says:
    August 19, 2019 at 10:57 am

    I love the Rock! 💕 He seems to be one of the nicest in Hollywood. It’s a shame that more in Hollywood aren’t like him. The world in general would be a better place if more people were like him.

    Side note – These two make the most adorable babies I’ve ever seen! So congrats to them! And also, I don’t feel like she is manly looking… A lot of folks on the Daily Fail are calling her that. I think she’s lovely.

    Reply
  13. Canber says:
    August 19, 2019 at 11:21 am

    She IS a smoke show. Look at them muscles. Need to hit the gym latter today.

    Reply
  14. JoJo says:
    August 19, 2019 at 11:50 am

    I can’t say he doesn’t seem like a great guy. He does, and I like him. But it strikes me that when they met, she was 22 and he was 35. So, it still kind of falls into the stereotypical “men like to be with younger women” scenario to me. Even now, she’s only 34, while he’s nearing 50, so while they’ve been together quite a while and have kids, she still meets the “arm candy” criteria for him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment