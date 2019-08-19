Prince Andrew & Fergie’s reconciliation will save them both from the Epstein stories

Embed from Getty Images

Before Jeffrey Epstein was re-arrested this summer, the story going around about Prince Andrew was that he and Sarah Ferguson would absolutely remarry. Pretty much every royal courtier has been saying that remarriage is in the cards, especially given the Queen’s acceptance of Fergie’s constant presence in her favorite son’s life. When Fergie joined Andrew at the Royal Ascot back in June, it seemed like another sign that they were very close to officially being back together. The only thing stopping them, at the time, was the Duke of Edinburgh’s raging hatred of Fergie. So, it was said that they’d remarry once Philip dies. Well… now that the Epstein story is everywhere and people are looking much more closely at Andrew’s crimes and his role in the human trafficking organization, Fergie is still around. They’re on vacation together right now in Spain. Which… had provided the perfect cover, honestly. Now people seem to be making a case that Fergie and Andrew should remarry… just to change the subject away from Epstein.

Holed up at a romantic retreat in the remote Spanish hotspot of Sotogrande, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could pass for a happily married couple. But this holiday is anything but stress-free and relaxing for the former husband and wife. Just days earlier, their dream of staying with the Queen as a family at her Scottish summer retreat, Balmoral, had been dashed. First Prince Philip turned up early, forcing long-term enemy Fergie to flee. It only got worse for Andrew with the suicide of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his former close friend, turning his world upside down. But, as ever, enterprising Fergie saw an opportunity. Here was her chance to pay back Andrew for his years of support and to cement their status as a reunited couple.

A senior royal insider says: “She wants to be his shoulder to cry on. She wants to be there for him in his hour of need. She feels this is like the old days when they would take on the world together.”

Behind the scenes, the Royal Family and staff, who call the pair the “royal odd couple”, are shocked by the twists and turns of the embattled twosome. Some courtiers are even asking the previously unthinkable question: Could Andrew and Fergie go public as a couple? Many feel the prospect of remarrying remains unlikely while Philip is around, despite his hostility towards Fergie thawing.

Another royal insider says: “They could never remarry while Prince Philip is alive. He is dead against Sarah and blames her for bringing shame on the royals in the Nineties. He still won’t be in the same room as her if he can help it, but made an exception for the royal weddings last year. The Queen has always had a soft spot for Sarah and says she has been a wonderful mother to Beatrice and Eugenie. She accepts that they have turned out well because their parents have been together in all but name.”

A major moment of national sadness could provide Fergie’s biggest window of opportunity. The insider adds: “When Philip has gone, it wouldn’t surprise me if they remarry. They have both been through a lot and many relationships but there is something between them, an unbreakable bond which keeps them close. It’s a shame they broke up in the first place.”