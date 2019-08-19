Prince Andrew & Fergie’s reconciliation will save them both from the Epstein stories

Before Jeffrey Epstein was re-arrested this summer, the story going around about Prince Andrew was that he and Sarah Ferguson would absolutely remarry. Pretty much every royal courtier has been saying that remarriage is in the cards, especially given the Queen’s acceptance of Fergie’s constant presence in her favorite son’s life. When Fergie joined Andrew at the Royal Ascot back in June, it seemed like another sign that they were very close to officially being back together. The only thing stopping them, at the time, was the Duke of Edinburgh’s raging hatred of Fergie. So, it was said that they’d remarry once Philip dies. Well… now that the Epstein story is everywhere and people are looking much more closely at Andrew’s crimes and his role in the human trafficking organization, Fergie is still around. They’re on vacation together right now in Spain. Which… had provided the perfect cover, honestly. Now people seem to be making a case that Fergie and Andrew should remarry… just to change the subject away from Epstein.
Holed up at a romantic retreat in the remote Spanish hotspot of Sotogrande, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson could pass for a happily married couple. But this holiday is anything but stress-free and relaxing for the former husband and wife. Just days earlier, their dream of staying with the Queen as a family at her Scottish summer retreat, Balmoral, had been dashed. First Prince Philip turned up early, forcing long-term enemy Fergie to flee. It only got worse for Andrew with the suicide of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his former close friend, turning his world upside down. But, as ever, enterprising Fergie saw an opportunity. Here was her chance to pay back Andrew for his years of support and to cement their status as a reunited couple.
A senior royal insider says: “She wants to be his shoulder to cry on. She wants to be there for him in his hour of need. She feels this is like the old days when they would take on the world together.”
Behind the scenes, the Royal Family and staff, who call the pair the “royal odd couple”, are shocked by the twists and turns of the embattled twosome. Some courtiers are even asking the previously unthinkable question: Could Andrew and Fergie go public as a couple? Many feel the prospect of remarrying remains unlikely while Philip is around, despite his hostility towards Fergie thawing.
Another royal insider says: “They could never remarry while Prince Philip is alive. He is dead against Sarah and blames her for bringing shame on the royals in the Nineties. He still won’t be in the same room as her if he can help it, but made an exception for the royal weddings last year. The Queen has always had a soft spot for Sarah and says she has been a wonderful mother to Beatrice and Eugenie. She accepts that they have turned out well because their parents have been together in all but name.”
A major moment of national sadness could provide Fergie’s biggest window of opportunity. The insider adds: “When Philip has gone, it wouldn’t surprise me if they remarry. They have both been through a lot and many relationships but there is something between them, an unbreakable bond which keeps them close. It’s a shame they broke up in the first place.”
The rest of Dan Wooten’s column is just a review and recap of stories from the past few years, about how Philip hates Fergie’s guts and Charles doesn’t even want Andrew to have any role in the Firm anyway. But… it’s pretty clear that THIS is the deflection. “Will the Yorks reunite” is a massively preferable story to “How many women and girls did Andrew rape and/or assault with Jeffrey Epstein?” This is how the Firm will get through this – by suddenly pushing stories about Fergie and Andrew. Hell, maybe Philip will even come around. Another wedding by February?
Hey, if the pressure keeps up on Bea’s boyfriend to propose (and didn’t he leave the mother of his child/possibly his then-fiancee for her? So he seems no “prince” himself either, though he’s not a patch on his would-be father-in-law) they could have a double wedding! Double the distraction!!!! *rolls eyes to back of head*
And let’s not rule out a pregnancy announcement from Eug in 3..2..1..
This will not distract from the Epstein scandal. If they get remarried, most people will know it’s a PR stunt. The British press may be able to fool royal sycophants, but the rest of us are not easily swayed.
I said it earlier when the Epstein story broke that Fergie and Andy would be pushing the reconciliation story with talk of remarry to say “look see, we are normal”. And the palace will push the “randy andy only likes women his age, see, he’s remarrying his true love”
They are both bloody gross AF.And both are in deep. And if people/the authorities etc allow Andy to get away with this, then house windsor should fall.
This would just be another f*ing smoke screen to change the conversation. NO, just NO.
It’s time this man was held accountable for his actions. Whether he remarries his grifter ex-wife or not should not be the narrative!
Andy is 8th in line of the succession he can marry Fergie now without the queen’s consent. That’s not going to stop the FBI or SDNY.
The British press are still onside with the palace and in this for the long haul I see.
“Fun” fact: both the editor of The Daily Mail Geordie Greig and one Piers Morgan (purveyor of all things protocol when it comes to Meghan Markle), have been photographed partying with Ghislaine Maxwell. So it may be in the press interest to not rake too much mud in their own backyard, so to speak. The rabbit hole runs deep on this story and we are not going to get to the end.
NOTHING would give me more pleasure than to see Piers Morgan taken down in a scandal like this – he is vile to the core and of course he has skeletons in his closet. Karma, please pretty please serve him up!!
It might just depend on how deep this story goes into Pedo Andy’s part. Not that many people really like Freeloading Fergie, who ALSO got $$$ from Epstein, as well as her grifting for cash from every source possible, it’s even been published that her daughters help support her through their trusts. It wouldn’t surprise me, to have a “marriage of convenience” between the two; there’s no way Pedo’s giving up younger women (he will be a LOT more deseret; he used to bring them home to the place he was sharing with Fergie!).
Sarah just wants (easier) access to more cash. I don’t doubt she has feelings for him, but the way she feeds his ego (“…my handsome Prince!”) is vomit inducing, to me, she’s looking for a comfortable retirement placement with him.
I have been predicting this for the last two weeks.
BP are literally trawling social media for legal advice.
That just sounds even shadier, as if they’re remarrying so Fergie won’t have to testify against him… Is that a thing in England? How does it work in the US if a foreign couple is called upon to testify?
I think this is more to protect Fergie as she is not a HRH so cannot benefit from sovereign immunity. So this way she gains spousal immunity.
So essentially that makes her a sitting duck and liability to Andy and the whole RF. This way she is back in the Firm.
Something tells me Charles is going to push hard for Fergie to be pushed under the nearest bus thereby getting rid of both of them for his accession in the next few years…