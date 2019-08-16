Prince Andrew & Fergie were always scheduled to vacation together in Spain

As we heard this week, Prince Andrew stayed at Balmoral for about a week before he jetted off – in a private plane, no less – to Spain with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Fergie had been in Balmoral for a few days too before Prince Philip chased her off, and I think Andrew must have picked up Fergie from an undisclosed location before they headed off to Sotogrande. There was some question about whether Andrew left Balmoral early when all of the sh-t hit the fan about Jeffrey Epstein – some papers say yes, he did leave early, but the Sun now says that this trip to Spain was always on his schedule and it was always going to be a vacation with Fergie, and not a “hiding out” situation. Of course, the Sun just uses the Fergie-Andrew relationship as a jumping off point to talk about Epstein, which… at least one tabloid is doing that. Some highlights:
Business as usual for Andrew: For while his links to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein come under renewed scrutiny, it’s business as usual for ‘Air Miles Andy’ as he enjoys a free holiday at a £38million luxury villa. The villa is one of the best in Sotogrande, a 4,500-acre slice of southern Spain which has become one of Europe’s largest gated sports resorts. It has lush polo fields, a modern marina and no fewer than five golf courses on which the prince can work on his swing. Crucially, the villa is virtually invincible to trespassers, being surrounded by an electric fence and accessible only down a drive that stretches for half a mile.
The villa is comped: It is owned by a Spanish businessman who welcomes the subtle kudos of hosting a British prince and who is content to waive any rental. His only insistence has ever been that Andrew donated a signed photograph of himself and his family, which now stands on the grand piano in the villa’s music room. Naturally this is an arrangement which suits the Yorks, who have honed the business of free holidays down to a fine art.
Fergie at his side: Sarah Ferguson is herself facing scrutiny over £300,000 payments for “consultancy work” from Hong Kong businessman Johnny Hon – are staying together in the villa. To those who know him, the holiday is no surprise. According to several of his former girlfriends who soon grew bored of his routine of watching – and rewatching – endless DVDs on how to improve his golf game, Prince Andrew is a creature of habit. Indeed Fergie and Andrew are said to view the villa as a second home. For the last 20 years Andrew has rarely missed his break on the Spanish estate, often taking his two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.
He was always planning on this trip: It has been said that Andrew was “haunted” by all the negative coverage building up over Epstein and had retreated early to Spain, breaking off his stay at Balmoral. But this vacation at ‘Soto’ (as he calls it) has long been in his diary. “Andrew and Sarah were due to go to Spain long before the Epstein business blew up,” says a senior royal source, “so to say that Sarah was publicly by his side beside to show her support is not quite right.”
Andrew & Sarah aren’t “reuniting” really: A source says, “Andrew and Sarah get on wonderfully together, but as the staff at Royal Lodge know very well, there’s no romance between them. Those days are long gone. To put it bluntly, there is no physical activity.”
Sarah was entangled with Epstein too: One of the reasons that the Yorks are putting on a united front amidst this storm, is that Sarah too was involved with Epstein. When her finances ran aground with debts in excess of £1.5 million, it was Epstein who helped bail her out, along with a sizeable donation from Andrew himself. So it was no surprise that when the first stories started appearing about Andrew’s questionable links with the seedy businessman – and that he had been a guest at Sandringham and Balmoral (and had met the Queen) Sarah’s was the first voice heard defending him.
The Sun goes on from there, but it’s just history at this point and the message is the same: Andrew and Fergie are cheap, vulgar and they are both deeply entangled in the Epstein crimes. Fergie has never even said whether she paid back the money Epstein loaned her. Anyway… Fergie and Andrew took a private plane to a comped Spanish luxury villa and they’re trying to wait out the Epstein storm. But.. but… Meghan took a private plane TOO!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Can we take this man’s titles and status already, PLEASE? He is vulgar in every sense of the word.
Take Sarah’s title, too, while you’re at it. Oh, and Bea’s, too….she’s also a recipient of Johnny Hon’s money to the tune of £100,000.00 for a (what’s the term that was used?) non-voting directorship in one of his businesses. That’s what Sarah was paid the £300,000.00 for. Hon’s quoted as using the royals for their connections and for photo ops (plasrtered all over his home and office) to show other Chinese business people his “in”. Peter Philips and Zara Tindle are also on this gravy train.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/hong-kong-tycoon-puts-zara-tindall-peter-phillips-and-sarah-ferguson-on-his-payroll-srvhtfpm2
I wouldn’t mind Andrew’s whole branch of the tree to be snipped, show them actions have consequences all the way down by taking away their precious titles and any public monies. It won’t happen but a girl can dream.
It’s so weird to me that they felt the need to clarify whether they were still having sex. Ick.
Right? I don’t think many (any?) people care about that. we care about the girls who were abused at the hands of people like Epstein and Andrew.
I bet there is no romance. Knowing how much these two have done, I’m sure there is no “activity” involved.
This ghastly pair emphasizes all the worst of the Royals. When Chuck is on the throne and not Andrew’s protector, I am looking forward to seeing if they actually get knocked off their lists. Pedophilia is not okay. It’s not. The violation, the entitlement – it blows my mind that adults think any of it is acceptable. I’d like to think that Chuck knows this.
On the one hand, the Queen is Andrew’s mother and I cannot fault a parent for supporting their child even when they’re guilty of monstrosities. But not like this. Not to the extent of preventing him from facing consequences. It’s repellent.
When Chuck takes the throne both Andrew and Fergie will be quietly ‘retired’ off somewhere and told to stay out of the public eye if they want a pension. She pretty much lives off him and always has done.
As discussed yesterday these 2 are bound together by their lifestyles and dodgy dealings with shady characters across the globe.
The readers absolutely needed to know if there is or isn’t any physical activity, lol!
Urgh, I’ve just had lunch.
Honestly, I think it would look BETTER if the narrative was that he was “hiding out” in Spain. that would at least indicate that there is some acknowledgement among the royals of how bad this is, and how bad that ride-to-church was. The idea that “he’s just doing what he always doing, relaxing in Spain and not worried at all about these allegations and the Epstein ‘thing’ ” looks way worse for him, IMO. But that could just be me.
I hate that this awful man continues to live a life of incredible luxury, is kept safe by his status, and keep evading punishment….One of the many issues with a hereditary monarchy, by virtue of his birth he is entitled to this life and there isn’t a whole lot we can do about it
Honestly are we witnessing the BRF in freefall? Please god let it be so.
Fergie the enabler looking like a fat, bedraggled canary and Pedo Andy playing up the pompous, entitled man about town is almost too much to witness.
These people living high on the hog off the taxpayers’ dime is one thing…but being actual felons and rubbing it in our faces is another.
Utterly shameless this guy is.
All the criticism about H&M renovating their 10-room home got me curious about Andrew’s place in Windsor. Around 2004 he was “gifted” with a 30-room mansion that used to belong to the Queen Mother. He moved in after spending 7.5 million pounds(!) on renovations including installing an indoor swimming pool and a golf driving range. I don’t recall there being a huge outcry over that. And it couldn’t have been his 7.5 million. I’m pretty sure he doesn’t have that kind of money. He spent more and has a way bigger place yet H&M get all the criticism.
The whole lot of them living high off the hog at our expense….shameless.
How nice, The Prince can work on his golf swing and because he is so entitled he and his whatever they are, get to vacation for free.
The more I get to know about the BRF the more I dislike them and my respect plummets. At this point, I feel sorry for Meghan marrying into this family. At least the dysfunction of her family (and every family has some dysfunction) was private and didn’t involve this kind of bullshit. Maybe that’s what Harry was referring to in his birthday message about a crazy ride. His crazy family!