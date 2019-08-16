Britney Spears spent $6000 on a pair of Louboutins she’s never worn, and…??

I try to call out conspicuous consumption when I think it’s warranted, while still maintaining the general belief that if you earn money, you should be able to spend it without the peanut gallery chiming in. The thing about it is though, if most of these celebrity stories were just about “Celebrity B bought an expensive bracelet,” it would be easy enough to just shrug that off and say fair enough, she earned the money. But it’s harder to maintain that when Celebrity B flaunts her new bracelet on social media and brags about how much it cost. I guess my aversion is mostly just towards the “conspicuous” part of conspicuous consumption. Just consuming to flaunt, to brag, to try to fill your life with an endless amount of sh-t.
Britney Spears is not really that kind of conspicuous consumer. Sure, she makes 80 trips to Target every year, but that’s just further evidence of her (dare I say) middle-class taste. She shops at The Gap and Old Navy and Target. She prefers McDonald’s to a fancy restaurant. She prefers flip-flops to Jimmy Choos. So, Britney decided to post this to her Instagram:
Four years ago she bought her first pair of Louboutin heels at a cost of $6000… and she never wore them. It’s not like she threw them out though – they’re just sitting there in her closet, not being worn. Well, people were offended. Her post was called “tone deaf” and she was accused of “bragging about her extreme wealth.” Again, she mostly shops at Target and Old Navy. She was trying to tell her followers that she once tried to be fancy four years ago and fancy hurt her feet.
Personally, I’m not offended by this, if you couldn’t tell. I’m more offended by the conspicuous consumption of the Kardashians – Kim literally flies to Japan to go shopping and comes back with 30 limited-edition purses. Kanye literally had a special Birkin bag painted by George Condo and Kim only used it once. THAT is wasteful. I mean, Britney buying one pair of expensive shoes and never wearing them is wasteful too, but I feel pretty strongly that Britney isn’t the woman with a closet full of never-worn Choos, Louboutins and Manolos. Her closet is full of Old Navy sweatpants and Nike leggings and flip-flops. I bet she’s got some Payless Shoes choices in there too.
I’m not offended by this…
Damn, the muscles in her legs though. She looks like she could kick anyone’s ass. Kudos to her trainer.
Big f@cking deal.
I think those shoes are fugly.
I’m more shocked she bought her first pair only 4 years ago, she’s had money for over 20 years! I think it’s cute she hasn’t let go of her humble country roots. I feel like I’d be the same way, target and old navy for life.
Maybe she considers the shoes an art form. I have some shoes I feel that way about. (Those Loubs though are really ugly, imo).
The consumption situation that offends me is with all these damned bloggers/influencers out there. Some really have an attitude, they are the worst. And getting all that free stuff to boot. This is something in our culture that I wish would die.
I agree, those shoes are art (not art I would buy, but art nonetheless). Would people shame another celebrity for buying a $6,000 painting?
Am not offended by this, I would love to buy a pair of Louboutins and I actually like those shoes.
Bless Brit, you know what they say, you can take the girl out of the trailer but …… She has always been a creature of habit, shopping in places that are comfortable for her.
I actually took this as her saying “these weren’t worth it,” so actually making a point against conspicuous consumption more than anything.
I think Britney’s much more wasteful than Kim. She doesn’t just buy cheap things, she goes on spending sprees and buys millions of dollars of cheap crap every year. Cheap crap that has zero resale value and will look like garbage and be thrown out after a handful of wears.
If you’re going to spend that kind of money, then buying designer like Kim does is less wasteful. There’s an incentive there to actually look after the things, keep them or sell them to someone else who’ll use them. Kim’s conspicuous consumption isn’t headed straight to landfill. Britney’s is.
I got to stand up for her here. She is not throwing away cheap crap, she is conserving it with the diligence of a historical clothing museum curator. There is no way she buys all of those super low rise jeans and slacks in any modern store in 2019.
I agree, Julie.
I actually agree with this. Buying more of cheaper items isn’t any less wasteful than what the Kardashians buy. In fact – it’s more wasteful. Fast fashion and cheaper items make up the second largest percentage of waste in the world. Literally. Second only to plastic. The fast fashion industry is the second largest contributor to the climate crisis – only second to gas.
So yes it may be braggy and even a bit excessive but the Kardashians are definitely NOT more wasteful than Britney.
Having said all that I don’t take issue with her post. I think the whole point of it was to point out that she wasted $6k on a pair of shoes she’s never worn.
I’m not offended by this, I’m more worried about her overall behavior and captions. She sounds very much like a 12 year old with her first smartphone.
Very few pop stars are secret Rhodes Scholars.
Her education was not a priority to those who wanted to make money from her. It seems unfair to blame her for their greed.
People are getting offended by $6K?? I follow Britney and wish instead of focusing on her shopping spending they’d make note of how strange, erratic and kinda off kilter she seems in the actual posts…she’s not all there but yes let’s yell at her for buying shoes she can afford and then some.
* Shrugs* Whatever. You could consider an investment. The price will go up the more vintage they become especially if they’re in good condition.
Fashion will always be the indulgence of the rich, there’s really no getting around them. I own a pair of Loubs, and while I wear the hell out of them, they were still a massive splurge. There’s always an edge of growing up working class guilt around them when I wear it, even if I am very financially stable now.
As for Britney…I feel like she doesn’t brag about her lifestyle enough for it to really be overly conspicuous to me. A little tone deaf, maybe, but so is the criticism – why else are you following celebrities if not for an element of fantasy?
If people want something real to be outraged about I can think of about five right off the top of my head.
Those are gorgeous and I would probably be afraid to wear them if I owned them, so no hate here.