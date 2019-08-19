Madonna dressed up like a four-star pantsless general for her 61st birthday party

Madonna is very rich and she DGAF. She’s not waiting around for “friends” to throw her a birthday party. She’s going to throw HERSELF a birthday party for her 61st year on this earth. And not only will she throw herself a party, she’ll dress up like a four-star general of a one-woman military junta. As one does for their b-day, I mean, come on. Why wouldn’t you dress up in pantsless military regalia for your 61st?? Here’s more from Madge’s birthday celebrations:
Madonna celebrated her 61st birthday the only way a Material Girl could. Madge hosted a lavish birthday party with friends and family at Madame X in New York on Friday evening, when she partied all night long with 150 guests, the majority of which were performers from her forthcoming eponymous “Madame X” tour, an insider told Page Six. Her latest tour kicks off in September at the BAM opera house in Brooklyn.
Madame X herself dressed in a four-star army general’s uniform and kicked off the party at 10 p.m. and “went late,” an insider shared. Our source also said Madonna’s friend Francesco Panella catered the soiree. The “Vogue” singer’s group enjoyed an extensive menu that included platters of cacio e pepe, tuna tartare, pizza and more from Panella’s Antica Pesa and Feroce restaurants.
At one point, Madonna’s kids Stella, David, Estere, and Mercy took the mic and belted out Elton John’s “Your Song” in honor of their mom. Daughter Lourdes Leon also attended the event but appeared to skip the karaoke section of the party.
Cacio e pepe? Why is that everywhere these days?? I keep reading about people making or stanning cacio e pepe. Cheese-and-pepper was not a thing just two years ago, I swear. I’m also shocked that she had PIZZA there. Pasta and pizza… la Generalissima is back on carbs, people! Take note. Or maybe it was just a very special birthday present to herself – one slice of pizza for her 61st. Then she’ll spend the next year dieting it away. Also: I love that Lola came out for her mom’s birthday but refused to karaoke. Please. Lola is TOO COOL for any of that.
Photos courtesy of Madonna’s Instagram.
She’s aging disgracefully.
How does one age disgracefully? Isn’t every year we’re healthy and strong enough to live our best lives a gift?
She is Madonna. She’ll age however the hell she wants to; as stated she does not GAF.
I understand what you are saying. I posted below, I guess when you are Madonna you can do what you want.
On a whole different topic, I really wish we could find positive ways to rebut people’s comments. I’ve seen such a rise commenters cursing at one another when not in agreement. I get we all don’t agree with one another but to be crass and rude is really in poor taste.
She looks like Faye Dunaway in this picture. I get the impression she loves her children and they love her, that’s the most important thing. I cannot believe her son David how tall he is and the love ❤️ he always show for her. She has a good heart for adopting all those children, Wishing her all the best.
If she was someone less controversial like Grace Jones or Tilda Swinton, we’ll be saying “hell, yeah!” “aging goals!”. But alas, it’s Madge and we are contractually obliged to criticize everything she does even having harmless fun on her birthday.
Agreed.
Flashback to 11 year old me with bangle bracelets and a big purple bow in my hair…like Madonna
We saw Blinded by the Light this weekend. Fashion in the 80′s was so fun, but let’s hope it never comes back!
@Megan – did you love it? My husband saw it and said he cried, LOL.
We did love it. It’s full of nods to 80′s music videos and movies.
Hey, I don’t have anywhere near that kind of money but I always plan my birthday party too. I just love birthday parties! You do you Madge!
At least she’s not wearing an eye patch?
Her chin looks so weird in these pictures.
between her chin implant and the cheek implants, she’s starting to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein. and the shape of those shades only accentuates the cat-like look.
she is clearly a strong woman who has done VERY well, and always comes off as so tough, so it makes me wonder why she is SO desperate to make herself look younger than she is. you’d think a woman like that would own her age.
Wow. She’s still at it. Good for her. Happy Birthday Material Girl
I love cacio e pepe but I’m with you – it feels like now its everywhere!!! did people just realize how good it is??
I’ve been eating this my entire life, but I had no idea it was a ‘thing’ or had a name. Sometimes, in my case, it’s all I want lol. I love pepper.
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. This is a crystal ball glimpse into Miley’s future
yup. they’re predictable in their “makeovers”. they both pretend to be so free and liberated, yet both are really highly controlled by the machine.
If she’s lucky. Madonna may not be deeper than a puddle, but Miley Cyrus doesn’t have the cultural relevance of Madonna.
Lol. Miley will try to one- up her by coming out as part-AI, part- hermaphrodite. It is a game they are victims to.
Perhaps I am ageist.
But for the last 10 years, every time I look at Madonna I just think- will someone please make grandma put on some pants. (or a skirt, i’m not picky).
It is important to know our biases.
Pantsless four star general… don’t let the president hear of this or he will have her nominated next secretary of the army immediately.
I thought that was Faye Dunaway
Amanda Lepore called and she wants her face back.
I guess when you’re Madonna you can dress do that.