It’s pretty much guaranteed that Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson will remarry

Ahead of Princess Eugenie’s wedding, we were primed for “the return of the Duchess of York.” Sarah Ferguson has been largely left out in the cold from the royal family, although she still enjoys a very warm relationship with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. They live together, they vacation together, they spend a lot of time together, and Andrew has taken it upon himself to “save” Fergie and bring her back into the royal fold. Eugenie’s wedding was partly about that – getting Fergie in the room with all of the Windsors. Reportedly, Prince Philip even said some vaguely kind words to Fergie throughout the day too, so that’s some kind of success.
So what’s the problem? I tend to think they were way too obvious about everything, and what the Yorks ended up doing was reminding everyone that Fergie is really a tacky famewhore. The moment she got out of the car in front of the chapel, it became The Fergie Show. Even now, when we should still be talking about Eugenie, we’re talking about whether Fergie and Andrew will eventually remarry:
The manner in which Andrew and Fergie have lived virtually together almost as man and wife for many years is proof enough for most of their circle that one factor, and one factor alone, has stood between them remarrying — Prince Philip. He has never forgiven the Duchess for humiliating his second son and embarrassing the family when pictures were published of her ‘financial adviser’ John Bryan kissing her toes by a swimming pool in the South of France.
The Queen, it must be said, likes the Duchess. Despite her errors, extravagance and extraordinary ability to put her foot in it, she sees in Fergie a lively woman who has never lost her ability to make her favourite son happy. And she is proud of the way Sarah has raised her daughters. Indeed, of all the royals, the Queen is the most relaxed about Andrew sharing Royal Lodge — the Queen Mother’s old home in Windsor Great Park — with his former wife. More significantly, she is unlikely to raise any serious objections should they decide to remarry.
In the past, Andrew disdained the idea, saying that their untypical domestic arrangements for a divorced couple were intended to make life easier for their two daughters. No doubt that is true. But their lives under the same roof over the past 12 years have drawn them closer than either expected, and if Andrew or Sarah did — separately or together — harbour thoughts of remarriage, it is hardly something that would be talked about in front of Prince Philip. In fact, with the birth in April of William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, Prince Andrew dropped to seventh in line to the throne, freeing him from requiring the Queen’s permission to marry.
As a senior courtier observes: ‘It isn’t as though they are young people jumping from one mistake to another. Prince Andrew and the Duchess are moving into their 60s, mature and experienced. But, of course, they seem very happy as they are and no one can say that they ever will want to remarry.’ It is generally accepted, however — despite their proximity in the wedding photographs — that if they did, no such decision could be taken while Philip is alive.
This isn’t new speculation – I’ve read gossip going back years and years that Andrew and Fergie would eventually remarry when the Duke of Edinburgh passes away. After Fergie’s performance at her daughter’s wedding, I think that’s what Andrew wants too – he’s trying to gradually make Fergie more and more palatable to the public at large, and get people used to the idea that they will eventually remarry. And if it happens, so be it. I think they’ll still be disastrous.
Meanwhile, Fergie was posting photos from the wedding on her social media accounts just after Harry & Meghan announced they were expecting:
So proud of Eugenie #wedding @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/K9BD9NJQcu
— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) October 15, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
Loved when one of the bridesmaids (Teddy, I think) asked her if she was the Queen. Too cute.
And Sarah sounded so petulant and irritated when she responded to the little girl. Not a fan of hers after that.
I can’t believe that Andrew is the Queen’s favourite son. He’s the worst and a famewhore.
I can’t believe that 3 boys that have a stone fox as a father all look like Tolkien characters.
They were all handsome when they were younger. Especially Andrew. They just have aged badly, which is the Windsor genes coming through, not Philip’s Greco-Danish side.
Prince Edward was also *really* good looking when he was younger. He looks like a completely different person now, sad!
Remember William in his 20s?
None of the Windsor men seem to age well past age 30. Even Harry.
Edward was absolutely beautiful in his 20s! Just google the pics and you’ll be stunned. But then the Windsor genes set in :/
Ditto that the Windsor men don’t age well, lol. I do think Harry hit his peak about 5 years ago, which is still later than William (William peaked around 22, Harry around 29-30), so maybe the tide is changing lol. Harrys complete adoration of his wife is the thing that keeps him attractive IMO lol (did you all see the video where he is pointing out all the cracks as she was walking??)
Oh. Oh my. This is perfection.
OMG…I just googled Edward. His was handsome. Too bad.
Seriously, what happened?
https://images-production.freetls.fastly.net/uploads/photos/file/241319/prince-edward-young.jpg
https://anthonypeoples.files.wordpress.com/2013/11/andrew-navy-pilot.jpg
I never thought Prince Charles was good looking when he was young, he was the goofiest looking thing ever. If anything he looks better as an old man than as a young guy. Prince Edward was alright, cute but nothing special. His young pictures are okay until he smiles… I dunno something about his smile and those teeth make him look so creepy so I can’t get on board.
Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are the only two who looked pretty good when they were young IMO.
I mean, Phillip is pretty hard up these days LOL. But he was seriously SO hot way back. I don’t think Phillip or the Queen age well, therefore, the kids don’t either.
The Windsor genes are not great. Phillip, Andrew and Edward were all very handsome when they were younger. Charles could never be described as handsome but has grown more distinguished-looking since he got older. I’m probably in a minority but I never thought William was particularly handsome when he was younger. He was a bit “toothy” for me.
Andrew could GET IT when he was younger, seriously. And he’s still a very good-looking man. You just have to look past his personality and values, LOL.
I never thought Charles or Edward were good looking.
@Dani-
https://goo.gl/images/MNxf4D
I feel like Philip held onto the hot for a long time. Well into his older years. The others are done by 30
Harry looks more and more like his granddad so hopefully he will age better than the others.
I think Charles wasn’t good looking in the conventional sense but he still had a little something that made him attractive.
What is this conversation?
Thanks for the laugh, Brian.😁😁😁
It’s like they have an expiration date. William’s looks faded so fast after he turned 30.
I can’t believe she’s the bad one in the eyes of the public when he’s the one who used to hang out on a pedophile billionaire’s yacht with teenage girls.
No, wait. Actually, it doesn’t surprise me at all.
Haha. Sad but true, excellent comment
I agree. I have a sneaking like for Fergie who had a much different upbringing and far less money post divorce (from Diana). But she had affairs, not palled around with pedophiles.
I need a primer on the Andrew/Fergie vintage gossip. I knew about the toe-sucking, but it seems like Andrew has forgiven her. Was he cheating, too? Did they have an open marriage? Or is it just water under the bridge as far as he’s concerned? Confused by it all.
Fergie did not just have affairs though, she also tried to profit from her proximity to Andrew and the BRF by « selling » access to them to lobbyists and that’s super sketchy (Andrew was in the loop if I remember correctly).
Both of them are pretty awful in their own ways, it’s surprising that their daughters aren’t actually that bad all things considered.
Well, I hope they do remarry. They are a pair of horrid famewhores who deserve each other and are perfectly matched. Neither should be be foisted on any other unsuspecting person.
Do people really believe that Fergie was selling access to Andrew without his knowledge? She took the fall for that one, while as usual Andrew got to jaunt off like he wasn’t doing anything untoward.
Fergie is tacky and ridiculous and will leverage all of her status for $$ and a freebie, but she also got hung out to dry by the Firm.
The profiting from the connection to the royals came much later. They were divorced in 1996 and the selling access scandal came in 2010. Prince Phillip and the animosity from the royals was way before. Plus Andrew did cheat too, and his connections to various people has always been a bit suspect, way before the pedophile billionaire connection. Granted not as bad as that, but still.
I do wonder how the royal family would be treating Diana now had she not died. They weren’t that great to Diana after the divorce, although much nicer than they were to Fergie. Could be because her son was going to be King. Fergie is a bit tacky, but I always kind of liked her. She seemed fun. Funny thing is Phillip seems the one who holds grudges is stuck in tradition, and the Queen seems a bit more forgiving.
Money for access to royals with the royals knowledge is something that happens IMO.
Sarah being caught on tape is the most dramatic because she got up to her elbows when she actually discussed price with the potential buyer.
Sophie and her business partner were caught on tape discussing the benefits of hiring Sophie’s firm because of Sophie’s “situation” and the business partner hinted that they may get access to Edward as well.
Charles does not need the money personally, but he has minions like Michael Fawcett who offer things like invites to Buckingham Palace and seating next to or near Charles in exchange for large contributions to Charles charities / causes. There are tensions between the Queen and Charles, and IIRC, this is one of tensions.
Every time Jeremy Epstein comes up I feel I need to remind everyone that Trump and Clinton were both pals of Epstein. It really puts extra emphasis on gross and sketchy Andrew really is.
I keep thinking he and Fergie would have invited the Trumps to the wedding if the Queen would have allowed it. That’s how fame w*****y they are.
+1
The Queen actually met with Donald Trump a few months ago, undoubtedly because it’s her job. During the planning for the trip, Trump’s people proposed a golf game with Prince Andrew and the request was ignored. Also when Donald Trump was elected Andrew made a comment that Trump’s election, along with Brexit, would “tear things apart”.
I don’t think that Donald Trump’s presence was the least bit wanted at Eugenie’s wedding.
It cracks me up because you repeatedly hear that they are all the Queen’s favorite (well, not Charles.) Sometimes Anne is the favorite child. Sometimes its Edward. Sometimes Andrew. And same with the grandchildren. Her “favorite” switches around depending on who the story is about lol.
I think the corgis trump them all tho.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Edward discussed as a favorite (though Sophie is regarded as the favorite in-law). It’s always Andrew as the Queen’s favorite child and Anne as Philip’s. This has been consistent for a long, long time.
That’s what I’ve heard as well, Kerfuffle. Sophie is the fav in-law, Peter is the favorite grand kid.
Anne is the only daughter which counts as special, but Edward is Philip’s favorite. The one kid he could dote on, play with, and relax around once he’d made peace with the consort tole. Two youngest of the family getting along, Philip and Edward. This is why the Duke of Edinburgh title is set aside for Edward, provided Charles follows through on that promise after their parents pass.
(Pssssst…I think her favorite is and has always been Anne.)
Charles was the Queen Mother’s favorite. Andrew is said to be the Queen’s favorite. Prince Phillip’s favorite child is Anne, but his favorite son is Edward.
Edward has def been described as the favorite before – on this site! lol. That’s why I said its funny to me. And the favorite grandchild definitely changes every time.
I’ve always read that Andrew is the favourite, but I have no idea as to why.
He is as dirty as hell. The Jeffrey Epstein stuff, and apparently he had a “business associate” as a guest to the wedding who just happens to be a Libyan arms dealer.
And I remember crushing on him when I was a kid. So cute!
I have suspected that Fergie has been kept close to the fold because of the stuff she could tell.
I’m sorry I keep focusing on how beautiful the bride looked and that tiara was a great pic. Icing on the cake.
I agree. She looked absolutely lovely and the tiara was stunning. Fergie’s hat looked like the golden snitch.
The golden snitch! Been trying to put my finger on what it looks like, That is exactly it! 😁😁😁
A hahahah the golden snitch. YES!
Golden snitch it is!
https://goo.gl/images/8ppN9v
It’s clearly a Piston Cup.
Out of all the royal brides, her look has been my favorite. She was absolutely gorgeous and obviously very happy and in love.
Me too! This is a bit harsh, but I think for me it was partly because I’ve always thought of Kate and Meghan as striking, and Eugenie as attractive, but maybe not as striking? On her wedding day, though, she was glowing with love and happiness. She became what a bride should be—the most beautiful woman there.
@Nona – I agree (she wasn’t my favorite, Meghan still wins that, but I get what you are saying.) I think people had lower expectations for Eugenie so when she showed up, looking absolutely gorgeous and completely happy, with that tiara and that dress, there was a collective reaction of “wow, Eugenie!!! look at you!!!”
She kind of reminds me of Barbara Bush in some ways.
Meh, I don’t see it happening.
Agreed. I’ll believe it when I see it.
Yeah I don’t think they’ll ever actually make it happen.
Yeah, I’m failing to see what the advantage would be for either of them. Well, ok, I see the advantage for her. But for him? Why?
I do believe they are VERY good friends with benefits, but I don’t see romance in the equation.
If it did wonder if she would be HRH again?
Agreed.
Don’t they both (especially Andrew) famously date/bang younger people? Why not keep up this arrangement, where they live together and love each other but still get to have fun with whomever without cheating? I can’t see either of them being faithful if they remarried. Sure, they might happily come to an open marriage agreement, but the public finding out would be a disaster.
It may seem that she is having a great time but look at her neck and Jaw she is so tense she is rigid and her veins are popping. I don’t understand the dislike her daughters adore her so she seems like she was a good mother, as for the rest we all make mistakes if we get to reach 60……
I thought, at one point, that Sarah had been sort of been sent to Switzerland and had a new boyfriend. I think this was about 2 years ago. Have her and Andrew been together all this time?
I think they’re a traditional royal marriage. They love each other, but are ok with open relationship given discretion. Fergie broke the discretion rule. They never really “quit” each other. Philip didn’t like that she made his son look a fool so publically.
If Charles can marry “the other woman”, I don’t get why Andrew can’t marry the “woman who did him wrong”.
I have loved Fergie ever since she and Diana were poking bums with umbrellas.
Fergie certainly didn’t fit into the royal mould, by any means, but she was…and likely IS the love of Prince Andrew’s life.
I think Andrew is the love of Andrew’s life. He is a pompous oaf.
LOL…correct
I remember a fun office poll at a job I worked at, ( we had relaxed Friday’s, with pot luck lunch brought in by employees and polls of light questions, one of the questions once was, who would you date, if you had the chance Diana or Sarah? Sarah won the poll 90%. Most of the women on my job, including me…were shocked. Every guy picked Sarah! Lol, I’ll never forget it.
Diana was always my favorite, but I’ve always had a soft spot for Sarah. She got so many things wrong, but I still like her very much to this day.
I think she and Andrew have loved each other for decades, despite their messy relationship. I wouldn’t be surprised if they remarried
A friend of mine use to say, that Sarah is a survivor!
I think it would be better for them to stay unmarried when Phillip dies but for the Queen to invite her back in to the royal fold anyway. I just think that they are both still really immature that a second marriage is only going to result in a second divorce. Their ‘relationship’ seems to work better when they are unmarried.
Yeah that feels like the way to go. Once Harry and Meghan’s kid arrives, Andrew drops down to eighth in line of succession so he can even more so do what he wants and has even less justification for being a full time royal. No one will care if their relationship is reconfirmed but they live together *gasp* out of wedlock.
Considering some of Andrew’s past…”friends” this would be the least of possible scandals. 😒
Yes, some couples are just that way. The psychological pressures of marriage and commitment make the relationship break down.
The finger pointing when she got out of the car was max cringe.
Max cringe to point at someone?
Yes, it’s tacky. She wasn’t going onstage in Vegas, she was at her daughter’s wedding.
Right? What was that about? It was a very Vegas move lol. She looked a hot mess too. Way too much black eyeliner and sun damage. I doubt they will remarry. What’s the point? Andrew was just giving her shelter when she was in financial troubles. I’m sure they are still friendly but I’m betting they are just a good cover for each other.
In fairness that could have been a second point and joke… and that’s the picture that got out there.
I don’t see what Andrew would gain in remarrying Fergie. I don’t doubt he loves her, but he is too far gone in his own privilege and dodgy affairs that remarrying her won’t completely whitewash his image no? I just don’t see it! Plus when Chuck is king he will streamline the monarchy and there won’t be a place for Fergie anyway.
I always get the feeling with Prince Andrew he is always a hair away from some major scandal. When his parents pass, I can see the skeletons come tumbling out of his closet. The press may just be holding back for now.
They may be holding back, but the hints are sure out there.
I’ve come across stuff about consorting with Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew needing to be held to account in the #metoo era…
I think the press mentions it – just doesn’t get amplified as it probably should. They detailed some of Edward’s misdeeds in the 2nd season of “The Crown”… although Andrew doesn’t come close to traitorously strategizing with Nazis, he sure is an unsavory sort reminiscent of his great-uncle.
I think the Epstein stuff is coming back. Mostly because he’s linked to Dump and there are strong rumours about Dump being involved in the case of a missing girl in Connecticut. If things ever get investigated then it’s all coming back in the news and I don’t think Andrew will escape it again.
IIRC Andrew was with a 30 year old gymnast a few years ago & Fergie has been with other people too.
It’s not going to happen.
Andrew is gay. That’s why it’s all so cosy. The whole Randy Andy narrative rolling about in the sand with koo stark was all a ploy.
Wait, what?!!!
Fan fic, Bottom?
Yes, she is his beard.
I’ve actually heard that too from a Brit-expat. I thought he was just kidding but no. Was dang serious. Apparently, Andrew is really well known in underground gay bars in the 80s/90s
He’s far more likely to be bi.
I definitely feel like part of the wedding was the Fergie Show, lol. But whether or not they get remarried, it does seem like they get along well and raised two happy daughters, which is pretty nice to see.
This would not surprise me once Prince Phillip dies – apparently they never wanted to get divorced but the Duke made them as he was never a fan of Fergie’s. Andrew has always had a soft spot for her and I recall reading that he didn’t really blame her for her affairs as he was away a lot with his Navy career leaving her and the girls on their own. They always were a good match for each other, still are.
I felt for Eugenie as HER wedding day was basically hi-jacked by her pushy parents who wanted to make it about them and their ego’s. Andrew was making sure that he was not the only centre of attention, as did Fergie.
@DigitalUnicorn Oh, no, it wasn’t about their egos: it’s all down to the Duchess of Sussex ruining the wedding day by revealing her pregnancy. The asshats, sorry “authorities”, on the Daily Wail comment boards have informed us of this; no shadow of a doubt in their minds. Most convenient to overlook the garish money spend which was Day *3* of the 10th in line’s wedding.
Girl, bye. No one’s wedding day was ruined. The Queen, Prince Phillip and Charles all knew BEFORE the wedding. The only people who didn’t were extended members of the family. It’s clear you have an issue with Meghan.
@valiantlyvarnished – I think JadedBrit is being sarcastic about Meghan ruining the wedding day lol.
It would be an interesting kettle of fish. No way in hell would Charles allow her back onto the rota as a working royal. And no way Andrew would accept her NOT being a working royal. Andrew would push the whole time to force it and schedule events for her. Charles would plant a spy in the household and have his entire staff cancelling things right and left.
Unfortunately they cannot be shunted off Switzerland because Andrew legally has to live in the UK to fulfill Counsellor duties.
I think that once Chuck becomes King, Andrews duties would shrink further and am not sure the public would react well to her returning to the royal fold given her lifestyle and the way she’s behaved over the years. Both daughters have used their inheritance to bail her our financially more than once IIRC, same with Andrew. Her spending habits would shame Katie Keen if she became a royal again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Fergie fist pump at the chapel door – I mean WTF? And she has all the grace of a fkn carthorse. Her and Andrew look like a particularly petulant pair to me. And never mind Meghan apparently stealing Eugenies thunder…Fergie’s been posting pics of herself in various outfits on twitter…..go away please, no one wants to see you anymore. I did think that Eugenie looked absolutely stunning on HER big day, she defo had the WOW factor – and she seems as besotted with her hubby as Harry is with Meghan. I wish the newly weds all the very best – maybe they’ll be announcing the patter of tiny feet soon too??!!
I’ve always liked Fergie and I always thought she and Andrew were a good match as he seems so much happier when she’s around. Yes, sometimes she does tacky shit, but I don’t care. If that’s what they want good luck to them.
Yep to everything you said.
I don’t think they actively live together at this point. As mentioned by someone above, Fergie spends most of her time living in Switzerland, in Verbier, and she even applied for Swiss residency a few years ago. I live on East 64th in NYC and have passed by her coming from and going to the Plaza Athenee. She is taller and thinner than I expected and goes out of her way to be friendly and I’ve also heard that Beatrice is a sweetheart from people in the city who have met her at charity events.
I met Beatrice once, also incredibly nice.
They’ll probably get remarried once Prince Philip passes away. I wouldn’t be surprised. It just struck me as odd that they were on such good terms. Yeah sure exes who get divorced who have children can stay on good terms but to be THAT close? Has either of them been in serious relationships since their divorce? Not just casual flings but something that lasted several years?
Their whole post-divorce relationship has always struck me as odd. If children are involved then it’s always good to keep things amicable but their living apart together scenario is strange (to me). They never seemed to be able to move on from one another.
I wonder if the reason why Prince Philip is suddenly being a tiny it open to Fergie is because every body accepts it as fact that he hates her witout him ever actually confirming it. I can see him suffering her presence just to spite the rest of us for daring to presume to know what he is thinking.
This theory accords with something that Matt Smith (who played Prince Philip in s1-2 of The Crown said about him: A director friend of Smith’s was seated next to Prince Philip at a dinner, and the director asked Philip if he watches The Crown, and Philip replied: “Don’t be ridiculous!” Which is a terrific non-answer. It’s likely that Philip has seen it (since the Queen watched it with Edward and Sophie), but no way is he going to let anyone else know that!
The Queen watched it?? I didn’t know that. I wonder what she thought of it.
It actually occurred to me that Prince Harry inviting Fergie to his wedding was the price of Eugenie moving her date back to make room for Harry and Meghan to marry first. Family politics.
I thought Jack’s grandmother said they originally wanted the wedding in September. And papers speculated it was moved because QEII would be in Balmoral at the time.
I thought I read somewhere that the Queen made Andrew divorce Fergie back in the day?
Three reasons why a Andrew/Fergie is a bad idea:
Samantha
Tom Jr
Tom Sr
It’s providing the Markles ammunition to be let into the royal circle. How can you ghost us if you let her back in?
All I can say about Philip and Fergie at the wedding, esp after seeing the main group wedding picture at the top of the post: he’s lucky her poor mum Susan died many years ago in a car accident, otherwise he’d have her standing next to him rather than Fergie. TRES awkward given they allegedly had a torrid affair back in the 50s or 60s.
I hope so, and I think they will, after Prince Phil’s passing.
But keep in mind, after the Queen’s passing, Pr.ince Chas is in charge, and Prince Andrew (& Fergie, married again, or not) will be pushed even farther to the sidelines.
I’m a a year or 2 younger than Edward and I remember her was really cute back in the day. He didn’t age well but his wife Sophie looks great. She is aging very well and is very popular with everyone
