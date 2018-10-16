It’s pretty much guaranteed that Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson will remarry

Princess Eugenie wedding

Ahead of Princess Eugenie’s wedding, we were primed for “the return of the Duchess of York.” Sarah Ferguson has been largely left out in the cold from the royal family, although she still enjoys a very warm relationship with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. They live together, they vacation together, they spend a lot of time together, and Andrew has taken it upon himself to “save” Fergie and bring her back into the royal fold. Eugenie’s wedding was partly about that – getting Fergie in the room with all of the Windsors. Reportedly, Prince Philip even said some vaguely kind words to Fergie throughout the day too, so that’s some kind of success.

So what’s the problem? I tend to think they were way too obvious about everything, and what the Yorks ended up doing was reminding everyone that Fergie is really a tacky famewhore. The moment she got out of the car in front of the chapel, it became The Fergie Show. Even now, when we should still be talking about Eugenie, we’re talking about whether Fergie and Andrew will eventually remarry:

The manner in which Andrew and Fergie have lived virtually together almost as man and wife for many years is proof enough for most of their circle that one factor, and one factor alone, has stood between them remarrying — Prince Philip. He has never forgiven the Duchess for humiliating his second son and embarrassing the family when pictures were published of her ‘financial adviser’ John Bryan kissing her toes by a swimming pool in the South of France.

The Queen, it must be said, likes the Duchess. Despite her errors, extravagance and extraordinary ability to put her foot in it, she sees in Fergie a lively woman who has never lost her ability to make her favourite son happy. And she is proud of the way Sarah has raised her daughters. Indeed, of all the royals, the Queen is the most relaxed about Andrew sharing Royal Lodge — the Queen Mother’s old home in Windsor Great Park — with his former wife. More significantly, she is unlikely to raise any serious objections should they decide to remarry.

In the past, Andrew disdained the idea, saying that their untypical domestic arrangements for a divorced couple were intended to make life easier for their two daughters. No doubt that is true. But their lives under the same roof over the past 12 years have drawn them closer than either expected, and if Andrew or Sarah did — separately or together — harbour thoughts of remarriage, it is hardly something that would be talked about in front of Prince Philip. In fact, with the birth in April of William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, Prince Andrew dropped to seventh in line to the throne, freeing him from requiring the Queen’s permission to marry.

As a senior courtier observes: ‘It isn’t as though they are young people jumping from one mistake to another. Prince Andrew and the Duchess are moving into their 60s, mature and experienced. But, of course, they seem very happy as they are and no one can say that they ever will want to remarry.’ It is generally accepted, however — despite their proximity in the wedding photographs — that if they did, no such decision could be taken while Philip is alive.

[From The Daily Mail]

This isn’t new speculation – I’ve read gossip going back years and years that Andrew and Fergie would eventually remarry when the Duke of Edinburgh passes away. After Fergie’s performance at her daughter’s wedding, I think that’s what Andrew wants too – he’s trying to gradually make Fergie more and more palatable to the public at large, and get people used to the idea that they will eventually remarry. And if it happens, so be it. I think they’ll still be disastrous.

Meanwhile, Fergie was posting photos from the wedding on her social media accounts just after Harry & Meghan announced they were expecting:

The wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie wedding

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

115 Responses to “It’s pretty much guaranteed that Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson will remarry”

  1. ZsaZsa Fierce says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Loved when one of the bridesmaids (Teddy, I think) asked her if she was the Queen. Too cute.

    Reply
  2. Melania says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I can’t believe that Andrew is the Queen’s favourite son. He’s the worst and a famewhore.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I’m sorry I keep focusing on how beautiful the bride looked and that tiara was a great pic. Icing on the cake.

    Reply
  4. Honey says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:58 am

    She kind of reminds me of Barbara Bush in some ways.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Meh, I don’t see it happening.

    Reply
  6. Meija says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:04 am

    It may seem that she is having a great time but look at her neck and Jaw she is so tense she is rigid and her veins are popping. I don’t understand the dislike her daughters adore her so she seems like she was a good mother, as for the rest we all make mistakes if we get to reach 60……

    Reply
  7. DailyNightly says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I thought, at one point, that Sarah had been sort of been sent to Switzerland and had a new boyfriend. I think this was about 2 years ago. Have her and Andrew been together all this time?

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      October 16, 2018 at 8:36 am

      I think they’re a traditional royal marriage. They love each other, but are ok with open relationship given discretion. Fergie broke the discretion rule. They never really “quit” each other. Philip didn’t like that she made his son look a fool so publically.

      If Charles can marry “the other woman”, I don’t get why Andrew can’t marry the “woman who did him wrong”.

      Reply
  8. TheHeat says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I have loved Fergie ever since she and Diana were poking bums with umbrellas.
    Fergie certainly didn’t fit into the royal mould, by any means, but she was…and likely IS the love of Prince Andrew’s life.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      October 16, 2018 at 8:15 am

      I think Andrew is the love of Andrew’s life. He is a pompous oaf.

      Reply
    • 90sGirl says:
      October 16, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      I remember a fun office poll at a job I worked at, ( we had relaxed Friday’s, with pot luck lunch brought in by employees and polls of light questions, one of the questions once was, who would you date, if you had the chance Diana or Sarah? Sarah won the poll 90%. Most of the women on my job, including me…were shocked. Every guy picked Sarah! Lol, I’ll never forget it.
      Diana was always my favorite, but I’ve always had a soft spot for Sarah. She got so many things wrong, but I still like her very much to this day.
      I think she and Andrew have loved each other for decades, despite their messy relationship. I wouldn’t be surprised if they remarried

      A friend of mine use to say, that Sarah is a survivor!

      Reply
  9. wha1ever says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I think it would be better for them to stay unmarried when Phillip dies but for the Queen to invite her back in to the royal fold anyway. I just think that they are both still really immature that a second marriage is only going to result in a second divorce. Their ‘relationship’ seems to work better when they are unmarried.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 16, 2018 at 8:30 am

      Yeah that feels like the way to go. Once Harry and Meghan’s kid arrives, Andrew drops down to eighth in line of succession so he can even more so do what he wants and has even less justification for being a full time royal. No one will care if their relationship is reconfirmed but they live together *gasp* out of wedlock.

      Considering some of Andrew’s past…”friends” this would be the least of possible scandals. 😒

      Reply
    • ladida says:
      October 16, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      Yes, some couples are just that way. The psychological pressures of marriage and commitment make the relationship break down.

      Reply
  10. Louise says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:14 am

    The finger pointing when she got out of the car was max cringe.

    Reply
  11. OSTONE says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I don’t see what Andrew would gain in remarrying Fergie. I don’t doubt he loves her, but he is too far gone in his own privilege and dodgy affairs that remarrying her won’t completely whitewash his image no? I just don’t see it! Plus when Chuck is king he will streamline the monarchy and there won’t be a place for Fergie anyway.

    Reply
  12. RBC says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I always get the feeling with Prince Andrew he is always a hair away from some major scandal. When his parents pass, I can see the skeletons come tumbling out of his closet. The press may just be holding back for now.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 16, 2018 at 8:46 am

      They may be holding back, but the hints are sure out there.

      Reply
    • Helen says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:04 am

      I’ve come across stuff about consorting with Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew needing to be held to account in the #metoo era…

      I think the press mentions it – just doesn’t get amplified as it probably should. They detailed some of Edward’s misdeeds in the 2nd season of “The Crown”… although Andrew doesn’t come close to traitorously strategizing with Nazis, he sure is an unsavory sort reminiscent of his great-uncle.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 16, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      I think the Epstein stuff is coming back. Mostly because he’s linked to Dump and there are strong rumours about Dump being involved in the case of a missing girl in Connecticut. If things ever get investigated then it’s all coming back in the news and I don’t think Andrew will escape it again.

      Reply
  13. Sza says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:28 am

    IIRC Andrew was with a 30 year old gymnast a few years ago & Fergie has been with other people too.
    It’s not going to happen.

    Reply
  14. Bottom says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Andrew is gay. That’s why it’s all so cosy. The whole Randy Andy narrative rolling about in the sand with koo stark was all a ploy.

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I definitely feel like part of the wedding was the Fergie Show, lol. But whether or not they get remarried, it does seem like they get along well and raised two happy daughters, which is pretty nice to see.

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:54 am

    This would not surprise me once Prince Phillip dies – apparently they never wanted to get divorced but the Duke made them as he was never a fan of Fergie’s. Andrew has always had a soft spot for her and I recall reading that he didn’t really blame her for her affairs as he was away a lot with his Navy career leaving her and the girls on their own. They always were a good match for each other, still are.

    I felt for Eugenie as HER wedding day was basically hi-jacked by her pushy parents who wanted to make it about them and their ego’s. Andrew was making sure that he was not the only centre of attention, as did Fergie.

    Reply
    • JadedBrit says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:05 am

      @DigitalUnicorn Oh, no, it wasn’t about their egos: it’s all down to the Duchess of Sussex ruining the wedding day by revealing her pregnancy. The asshats, sorry “authorities”, on the Daily Wail comment boards have informed us of this; no shadow of a doubt in their minds. Most convenient to overlook the garish money spend which was Day *3* of the 10th in line’s wedding.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

      It would be an interesting kettle of fish. No way in hell would Charles allow her back onto the rota as a working royal. And no way Andrew would accept her NOT being a working royal. Andrew would push the whole time to force it and schedule events for her. Charles would plant a spy in the household and have his entire staff cancelling things right and left.

      Unfortunately they cannot be shunted off Switzerland because Andrew legally has to live in the UK to fulfill Counsellor duties.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        October 16, 2018 at 12:31 pm

        I think that once Chuck becomes King, Andrews duties would shrink further and am not sure the public would react well to her returning to the royal fold given her lifestyle and the way she’s behaved over the years. Both daughters have used their inheritance to bail her our financially more than once IIRC, same with Andrew. Her spending habits would shame Katie Keen if she became a royal again.

      • Mego says:
        October 16, 2018 at 2:46 pm

        I was thinking the same thing re Charles. He is no great fan of Sarah’s and remember how she wasn’t invite to the 2010 wedding and Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore reception. She has an uphill battle being accepted by the RF.

  17. Aud says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Fergie is interesting. I hope it happens!

    Reply
  18. Littlefishmom says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I like them both. Wouldn’t be the worst thing if they remarried. Older and wiser.

    Reply
  19. burdzeyeview says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:49 am

    The Fergie fist pump at the chapel door – I mean WTF? And she has all the grace of a fkn carthorse. Her and Andrew look like a particularly petulant pair to me. And never mind Meghan apparently stealing Eugenies thunder…Fergie’s been posting pics of herself in various outfits on twitter…..go away please, no one wants to see you anymore. I did think that Eugenie looked absolutely stunning on HER big day, she defo had the WOW factor – and she seems as besotted with her hubby as Harry is with Meghan. I wish the newly weds all the very best – maybe they’ll be announcing the patter of tiny feet soon too??!!

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I’ve always liked Fergie and I always thought she and Andrew were a good match as he seems so much happier when she’s around. Yes, sometimes she does tacky shit, but I don’t care. If that’s what they want good luck to them.

    Reply
  21. Bella says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I don’t think they actively live together at this point. As mentioned by someone above, Fergie spends most of her time living in Switzerland, in Verbier, and she even applied for Swiss residency a few years ago. I live on East 64th in NYC and have passed by her coming from and going to the Plaza Athenee. She is taller and thinner than I expected and goes out of her way to be friendly and I’ve also heard that Beatrice is a sweetheart from people in the city who have met her at charity events.

    Reply
  22. Amelie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:22 am

    They’ll probably get remarried once Prince Philip passes away. I wouldn’t be surprised. It just struck me as odd that they were on such good terms. Yeah sure exes who get divorced who have children can stay on good terms but to be THAT close? Has either of them been in serious relationships since their divorce? Not just casual flings but something that lasted several years?

    Reply
  23. Mara says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I wonder if the reason why Prince Philip is suddenly being a tiny it open to Fergie is because every body accepts it as fact that he hates her witout him ever actually confirming it. I can see him suffering her presence just to spite the rest of us for daring to presume to know what he is thinking.

    Reply
    • Dee Kay says:
      October 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      This theory accords with something that Matt Smith (who played Prince Philip in s1-2 of The Crown said about him: A director friend of Smith’s was seated next to Prince Philip at a dinner, and the director asked Philip if he watches The Crown, and Philip replied: “Don’t be ridiculous!” Which is a terrific non-answer. It’s likely that Philip has seen it (since the Queen watched it with Edward and Sophie), but no way is he going to let anyone else know that!

      Reply
  24. Svea says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:21 am

    It actually occurred to me that Prince Harry inviting Fergie to his wedding was the price of Eugenie moving her date back to make room for Harry and Meghan to marry first. Family politics.

    Reply
  25. Anastasia says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:38 am

    I thought I read somewhere that the Queen made Andrew divorce Fergie back in the day?

    Reply
  26. aquarius64 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Three reasons why a Andrew/Fergie is a bad idea:

    Samantha
    Tom Jr
    Tom Sr

    It’s providing the Markles ammunition to be let into the royal circle. How can you ghost us if you let her back in?

    Reply
  27. TheOtherSam says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    All I can say about Philip and Fergie at the wedding, esp after seeing the main group wedding picture at the top of the post: he’s lucky her poor mum Susan died many years ago in a car accident, otherwise he’d have her standing next to him rather than Fergie. TRES awkward given they allegedly had a torrid affair back in the 50s or 60s.

    Reply
  28. HRHDi says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    I hope so, and I think they will, after Prince Phil’s passing.

    But keep in mind, after the Queen’s passing, Pr.ince Chas is in charge, and Prince Andrew (& Fergie, married again, or not) will be pushed even farther to the sidelines.

    Reply
  29. Dizzy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    I’m a a year or 2 younger than Edward and I remember her was really cute back in the day. He didn’t age well but his wife Sophie looks great. She is aging very well and is very popular with everyone

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment