Did Duchess Meghan really announce her pregnancy during Eugenie’s wedding?

For the past six months or so – even longer, really – it feels like the Duchess of Sussex can’t even breathe without everyone jumping down her throat about how she’s “breaking protocol” or “being rude” or “trying to get attention” or “having a mother with dreadlocks.” The Protocol Police are hyperactive when it comes to Meghan specifically, so of course they threw a party when Meghan’s pregnancy was announced on Monday. Many sites ran with the story – which seemed to originate at the Daily Mail – that Meghan and Harry told people about the pregnancy during Princess Eugenie’s Friday wedding. The Protocol Police shrieked and ripped out their hair: this is never done, they cried. No one but Awful Meghan would dare steal a bride’s thunder by… you know, looking pregnant when she is, and telling family members about it on a family occasion. Anyway, other sources have come along to say that no, it didn’t even happen like that.
While most royal watchers greeted the pregnancy proclamation with excitement and warm wishes for the couple, outlets including the Daily Mail reported that Harry and Meghan told their family the pregnancy news at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding. This prompted complaints that the Sussexes inappropriately overshadowed the newlyweds’ big day.
However, a source tells BAZAAR.com that Harry and Meghan did not break the news to their family at the wedding. The Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Eugenie and Jack all knew about Meghan’s pregnancy before the wedding, but hadn’t seen the Sussexes in person until Friday—making the wedding the first time these members of the royal family could congratulate the couple in person. It’s unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge knew ahead of time. But altogether, most people at the wedding didn’t know about Meghan’s pregnancy, the source says.
I think this is probably closer to the truth – my guess is that Doria Ragland and the Prince of Wales were told weeks ago. The rule is “wait until 12 weeks to tell people,” but most couples tell their close families before then. My guess is that the Queen was informed days before the wedding too. But my guess is also that Meghan was giving off such strong pregnancy vibes at Eugenie’s wedding that if someone did ask her about it, she would not have lied. Is that “poor form,” or does it just fall under “sh-t happens”? After all, everyone is yelling about how Pippa Middleton had every right to attend Eugenie’s wedding so close to her due date – what would the reaction have been if Pippa had gone into labor during the wedding? Would the Protocol Police be thoroughly disgusted that Pippa “stole Eugenie’s thunder” by making it all about Pippa?
Exactly and exactly. Meghan cant do anything without people getting up in arms about it. Including very clearly looking pregnant. Even all us knew it just from pictures! I can imagine how obvious it would be at an event like a wedding where she wasn’t drinking and took off the coat (!) and her little bump may have been poking out.
But there is no baby bump. Did you see the pics from yesterday in the fitted white dress? Her belly is still flat. People are saying she was “clearly looking pregnant” at Eugenie’s wedding because she got all dramatic at the wedding wearing that huge jacket, of course that’s going to spark rumours.
“Because she got all dramatic” seriously? … by wearing a coat in October to a wedding?
From the front, yes, but side shots of her in the white dress I think she had that tell-tale “thick” look to her tummy that a small-framed woman gets before she really pops. And the way people have been watching her abdomen EVERYONE would have noticed it in that white dress had they not announced it.
You could see a little bit of a bump in the white dress yesterday. It was small enough that if you did not know she was pregnant you would have said it was from bloating. That coat was not huge nor was the white dress that fitted (IMO).
That’s b/c you’re looking for it. She looked the same in her loose wedding dress. It was the original poster’s comment about “very clearly looking pregnant” that made me go ???
Renee, when I saw a sideways pic of her two days before or so, I said, “Wow, she really looks pregnant!” ANYWAY, this article debunks the whole fake story of them telling people at the wedding: it didn’t happen that way. What do you want to be angry with her about now?
But, if Meghan is so close to Charles and Camilla, as everyone declares here, why didn’t they seem them since they confirmed the pregnancy?? Something just doesn’t make sense here.
I’m super, super close to my parents, and until about three months ago, lived 10 minutes away from them. Even so, I often went a week or two without “seeing” them, and now that we moved further away, I physically see them a couple of times a month, although my mom and I talk almost every day. What isn’t making sense about a grown, married couple who live in a different home than his parents not seeing them for a week or two? I think that’s perfectly normal. Charles is busy, as are Meghan and Harry. Nothing strange about it.
Funny enough I have defended both Pippa AND Meghan. As a pregnant woman I am really sensitive to anyone criticizing another pregnant woman. I thought it was absolutely ridiculous people really thought Meghan was telling everyone at the wedding she was pregnant and thought it equally ridiculous people were calling Pippa thirsty for going to a wedding pregnant. How about we treat BOTH women with the respect they deserve.
I defended Pippa as well. I’m not about policing pregnant women. As long as they are not doing things that put them or their unborn child at risk (like smoking,drinking or doing drugs) it’s no one’s business. This idea that what a woman does or doesnt do suddenly becoming communal business when she’s pregnant bugs me. Same thing when people bash pregnant women for wearing heels. Are they your feet? Then don’t worry about it.
There is still an undercurrent of pregnant women having to hide away from society as if once they get too big they can’t be seen. I don’t really like Pippa and find her generally useless, but the one thing she did better than her sister was to be visible while pregnant up until the end because pregnant bodies shouldn’t be hidden away.
Lol I agree. Never did I except to see the day where I would be defending Pippa. I’m proud of Meghan and Pippa and any pregnant woman who has to deal with their pregnancy in the public eye (or really any pregnant woman haha). I can’t imagine dealing with the scrutiny and the pregnancy hormones all at the same time.
THIS!! I worked at a super conservative accounting firm during my first pregnancy and worked right up until the day I delivered. I was huge and waddle-y….lol. Though they were smart enough not to say anything outright, I could tell the conservative men at my firm wanted me on maternity leave already because I was “too pregnant” to be at work. Just little comments like “don’t you want to be home resting?”
@LW lots of people told me I should be home on mat leave (I went a week late with my first and worked up until the Friday before I went into labor – which was a Sunday morning) and my response was always – “how much leave do you think I have that I can use it before the baby is born? I need to save every last bit for after the baby arrives.” It made people feel uncomfortable that I dared remind them that we have horrible maternity leave policies in this country.
How about women just stop criticizing other women in general.
Maybe this site should start with Kate, their favorite punching bag.
Well Pippa must have been very determined to be seen within the the royal circle at the wedding given that she was 9 months pregnant. I would not have strayed too far from home if I was due to drop at any time.
@princessk umm “princess” you must not be aware how women have babies. They simply do not “drop” out of you. She was not even far from home.
The Daily Mail really stirred the pot with that story. It’s obvious Charles and William and Kate knew prior to the wedding. And of course the Queen would be told. There were so many social media posts about this reception that had Harry grabbed the mike to announce this publicly, it would have been posted and in the news on Friday.
There is an IG post from the Australian singer who spoke with Meghan at the reception and she says that Meghan is 4 months pregnant. If accurate, then this news has been known for a while.
ITA that the Fail is stirring it and people are lapping it up – its the Fail FFS. Of course the main family knew beforehand and it seems that mostly likely the plan was always to announce it around the start of the tour esp as part of the itinerary was changed from the original. Plus she’s starting to show and on top of that the RF tend to announce pregnancies around the 4 month mark – i think they confirmed all of Katie Keen’s around that time.
To be fair, I read it on BBC’s website.
ITA, the DM is ridiculous speculation–in one of the DM articles there is a picture from the balcony at the Trouping of the Colors (sorry Brits if I am messing the name of it up) of Harry, Meghan, and Prince Charles talking and the caption says something ridiculous like “This is the moment they told Prince Charles about the pregnancy”–oh really, they told this very private news to their father/father-in-law on the royal balcony in the middle of a highly publicized/filmed/photographed event???
Ha, ha: my first thought was, “If she’s FOUR months pregnant, can we still refer to it as the Polo Baby?!
Yeah William and Kate knew I’m sure as did other members of the family.
The Sussexes did not ANNOUNCE anything but they were CONGRATULATED by people who knew and had not seen them in person, knowing full well they were going off on a long journey and tour. The public announcement was made at the best possible time, not before Eugenie’s wedding but just before they went on tour. There is no way this could have been announced mid tour. It also allows people to realise that Meghan may have to take things a bit more slowly if she wants to whilst on tour.
As for overshadowing Eugenie, that would have happened with the tour anyway, baby or no baby, anything the Sussexes do will time and time again trump the Yorks.
So Meghan got pregnant when she was married one month?? Wow. I don’t know anyone who got pregnant that quickly. After a cross-ocean romance and only 6 months in the same country before the wedding, I wish they had taken more time to settle in and get to really know each other before bringing a baby into the marriage. Just seems SO rushed!! I get that she is older, but she’s not 45 and barren, for pete’s sake.
WTH? Women get pregnant on their honeymoons. You may not know of anyone who did this, but it happens quite frequently and expectedly.
Princess Grace of Monaco got pregnant on her honeymoon.
Princess Diana got pregnant with Prince William almost immediately
Perhaps Eugenie said that they should tell people at her wedding. Not all of us are obsessed with it being “our day.” I would be thrilled if my relatives had happy news to share at my event where there would be lots of family and friends to tell in person.
This was my thought as well. Perhaps they ASKED Eugenie if it was okay beforehand. It’s not that common to have an entire family in one place except for big occasions like this. Personally I think it adds to the festivities to have other big announcements at family events. Receiving a round of congratulations is not stealing a bride’s thunder as long as the rest of the day is about the wedding.
Good points, Eugenie has been a close cousin to Harry, especially these past few years. Yes, yes, with all the family finally together, it makes sense that people would share the good news and be happy for them. A wedding is a happy time, with time to catch up with extended family.
The POW Princess Royal/ HM all knew of The Sussex conceiving maybe the Doctors confirmation.
The pregnancy seem to be announced in time for The Prince/Duke of Sussex Invictus Games -Royal Tour, in keeping with their public confirmation last year as a Royal Couple. What better time to announce The Royal Baby and to keep viewership for the Games at a max?!
Or they announced it now so all the attention next week is on the Invictus Games? If they had said nothing, speculation could have pulled focus from the Games.
People are so quick to condemn them, basically without knowing the full story at all. It does seem to me the perfect example of “haters gonna hate”!
It’s just unfortunate timing. Meghan popped a bit recently. She can’t deny it anymore. The coat was probably a last minute decision. It all just happened at the wrong time for Eugenie. But she seems level headed and mature. I’m sure she half as fussed as her parents.
Everyone was so critical about her coat but the first few months of pregnancy are so hard fashion wise. You’re all bloated but don’t have the prominent pregnant belly yet so sometimes you just want to wear something baggy and call it a day.
She really didn’t pop though. In the white dress she’s still a flat belly – she’s got a strong core. She could have easily buttoned all the buttons and the speculation would have been much much less. And if she took off the coat, i doubt anyone would have said OMG you’re pregnant because she’s still not showing.
It’s really Eug and Jack who are the ones who can call this a foul though. If they don’t care, then it’s not a big deal.
But she is showing, Eliza. Just because it’s minimal doesn’t mean it’s not 100% noticeable, especially to people that know her. There are photos from Australia where there’s very clearly a bump.
Announce at the wedding? “Stealing thunder. Typical yank.” Show up at the wedding pregnant with no explanation? “Stealing thunder. Typical yank.” Don’t show up at all? “Rude. Typical yank.” Announce before the wedding? “Upstaging. Typical yank.” The reality is that this woman will be reviled as a “typical yank” for doing nothing other than drawing breath, so she might as well do what works best for her, whatever that may be.
DM commenters’ hatred of Meghan is very clearly rooted in racism much more than nationality. They just hide behind her perceived gaucheness as they know they can’t actually be as explicit as they want.
Give ‘em another year or two, they will be printing poster’s comments verbatim. Anything for a buck at the DM.
If Brexit happens it will be even worse for POC in the UK.
I agree, unfortunately.
An American married England’s favorite prince. Of course Meghan is going to get grief. I think it is xenophobia more than racist, but still….Chelsey Davy got horrible grief, from South Africa, but no one here defends her. Cressida is British and got grief. Kate is British and got grief. Why is anyone here surprised that the English people haven’t warmed to an American actress who is also divorced?? People call her Wallis. Is anyone here surprised??
Unless Meghan got up on a chair and called attention so she could tell everyone, she didn’t “announce” her pregnancy at the wedding. She’s pregnant. There’s only so much you can hide it, especially at a social function where 1) you can’t drink alcohol and 2) family members are congratulating you. Sheesh.
I tried posting this comment yesterday, but it never appeared. My husband’s cousin “announced” her pregnancy at our wedding. We were thrilled for her and her husband. No one stole our thunder, which is ridiculous. It was another bit of joyous news on a happy day. Also, she did not snatch a mic and announce it on stage. She was directly telling family. I don’t see this as a protocol breach at all.
Well, even the Telegraph is on it as well. She just can’t get a break, people will always find fault with her. Someone even commented that her outfit was better suited to a funeral and she was in the wrong event even though a lot of people were wearing similar colours as her. I’ve stopped visiting sites like the fail/heil and give clicks to articles with a similar tone in the telegraph and other rags.
How DARE Meghan look pregnant at another persons wedding?! HOW COULD SHE?!!!! GMAFB. This girl can’t even breathe without being yelled at.
If she looks pregnant then I’m having a hamburger baby. All her oversized clothes in the weeks leading up to the announcement and then suddenly a tight white dress where she’s barely showing. It’s all a bit much.
Yup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now, Andy and Fergie… I’d love to be a fly on the wall when they found out how close the baby news would be to the wedding. Maybe that’s why Andy was bragging out his daughter and the festivities being bigger and more intimate than Harry’s. He’s the worst.
It doesn’t matter to the people who don’t like meghan even if you come up with hard proof that she didn’t get up on stage announced I’m pregnant bitches. There will still be people who insist that Meghan stole eugenie thunder because if Meghan breathes it bothers them they don’t like her and reasoning with them won’t work. The daily mail has had out for meghan her being pregnancy won’t stop them for printing negative false stories about her they are catering to a audience that hated meghan. And of course, people won’t accused pippa of stealing Eugenie thunder because pippa is the sister of the future queen the Middleton are the picture perfect class of British Royalty its only meghan who gets accused of stuff
Yes, I am SURE Meghan did not see Eugenie at the champagne reception and said, “guess what! I’m preggers, so hahaha, no one will be talking about your wedding in two days!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry has wanted to be a father for a long time and they were surrounded by his family at a relatively private event. While I think Meghan was on board with the decision, I can easily imagine Harry being as excited as a puppy to share the news with everyone.
Because everything is Meghan’s fault, big sigh…..
That’s what I said too!! Gotta blame the: A) female B) person of color or C) all of the above.
I really like Meghan, so I’m not knocking her. I just think this could have been announced a week before the wedding. Let everyone get excited and then let it cool off a little and have the wedding. Announcing it on Monday really sucked any momentum out of wedding news. I understand wanting to announce before the tour, but really this is the most news Eugenie will probably generate. Harry and Meghan are always going to have press attention, they should have given more time to Eugenie.
There was no more happy wedding news. The UK papers ran fairly uniformly negative stories about Eugenie’s wedding all weekend. And Harry and Meghan’s tour was always going to overshadow the wedding 3 days after the fact, even without any pregnancy announcement.
Just stop. If you read the comments in all the papers, the people seem very thrilled and happy about Eugenie’s wedding. I don’t know what you are reading.
That would have been a terrible idea, then it truly would have moved the entire conversation toward Meghan’s midsection.
It wouldn’t have cooled off and she would absolutely have been vilified for upstaging if they’d announced beforehand.
If she had announced it a week before the wedding, all of the attention would be on her…seeing her for the first time since the announcement would have been more of a big deal. And those saying her stomach is flat, it’s not. You can tell she’s pregnant and they have the right to share when they see fit. I’m a very recent mom so people feeling entitled to pregnancy news and how it’s shared is really making my blood boil. I had a miscarriage before having my son so I took my time telling people, which caused my sister in law to throw a hissy fit. We got into a fight and my brother still hasn’t seen my kid…4 months now…
I think if she’d done it a week before, the press would have treated Eugenie’s wedding as Meghan’s pregnancy coming out party. I can see the headlines now: “Meghan makes first appearance since announcing pregnancy!!”
Why is there supposed to be momentum from the wedding? What are the Yorks trying to promote?
And can we please stop pitting these women against each other. Does Eugenie even care or is it just thirsty Andrew and Fergie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think Pippa had every right to attend the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Practically all the other ladies, besides Cara in her awesome coattails, despite the wind, wore a dress or two piece- sans coat. Meghan is PR savvy and certainly knew a oversized coat would fuel baby rumors and turn the focus to her. Just sayin’ 🤷🏻♀️
I’m comparing your comment to Fox News because you made a statement that is clearly an opinion (MM “loves attention”) and described it as a fact, which is what they do. There’s nothing either political or creative about it – you’re just wrong.
It’s a fact that Meghan doesn’t “dislike” attention. Not saying that like it’s a bad thing either. The woman knows where the cameras are and she chose to be a professional actress. It suits her well in her role as a Royal.
The need to demonize her for having an extroverted personality is pretty weird, too.
This.
Nobody’s demonizing her. She had success as an actress, which is no small achievement. She’s a smart woman, she knows her best angles. She’s a player in the game. It’s naive to pretend otherwise.*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Tina, what is just wrong?? You are calling another person’s opinion wrong? Isn’t that exactly what you accused Charlotte of doing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t need to promote her pregnancy because the interest is already there so that’s not why she announced it. She announced it because she’s beginning to show a little. Why complicate things by lying for no reason? It’s easier for her now to avoid bump speculation, switch out of heels when she wants, take a break to rest, or duck out of engagements with Zika concerns.
The attention thing is super dumb because we all know that not all attention is the same. Meghan doesn’t indiscriminately like attention. Meghan receiving attention for her projects in no way translates to her wanting attention for anything else.
Meghan was going to receive attention for being pregnant no matter what and a ton of scrutiny leading up to it so at least now the tour is going to be a little easier for her because “bumpwatch” is over.
Yes, I think she did and I think it was a bit shameless.
Late to this party, weekends are impossible, but also want to say how fabulous I thought Meghan looked in the white Karen Gee dress – then just didn’t like the way the olive green dress fit up top. She looks sooooo wonderful in light colors I just want her to stop with the drab neutrals . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that Harry went along with it tells us everything about him.
See…this level of outrage doesn’t make sense to me. At the very worst, sharing pregnancy news with your in-laws at a family wedding is rude – it just doesn’t rise to the level of “heinous” or “cruel.”
@lobbit – ITA, a bit naughty, yes; cruel?! heinous witch?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My point being they may feel hugely pregnant when to the rest of the world an A line dress or some ruching would have completely avoided the need to disclose.
My god, maybe Eugenie knew beforehand and even said something during the reception herself because she’s happy for her cousin – or another close family member. Maybe it was already common knowledge for close family members on that day and the news simply spread during the party. I really can’t believe someone stepped up with a micro and announced it like “hey eugenie! Congrats on the wedding. Nice husband. Since nobody cares about you, we’re telling something much bigger: Meghan is finally pregnant! Now, that is something to celebrate, no?” – please! I think, especially the younger generation likes each other. Why would there always be drama?
And I think they announced the pregnancy now because it’s very possible Meghan will skip out on some dates during the tight knitted tour (her feeling unwell etc.). Too avoid any possible speculation, they simply told the news now.
Personally, I think everyone was/is happy for them and nobody is handing a grudge.
There is no way Meghan and Harry were in charge of when the announcement was made public. Whether the timing was to piss off Andrew or it was thought to make the Australian tour more manageable, it was Charles et al who chose the timing. I am so heartsick and the horrible stuff being said about Meghan. Enough!
Oh I think H&M both knew when the announcement was scheduled to be made and reasoned that the news came 3 days after J&E’s wedding so there was no more thunder to steal. I wonder how long did Andrew and Sarah expect folks to be thinking only about their daughter’s wedding? The world continues to spin and life goes on, no matter who gets married.
Why are you heartsick about things said about someone you don’t know and will never meet? The way everyone takes everything about Meghan so personally here is so weird – I have only seen this level of adulation and idolatry in a few other sites over the royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh? I cannot imagine ANYONE doing something as intrusive and indiscreet – especially since a “bump” like that is hardly noticeable (and very easy to conceal) – so I don’t think she would have had to lie about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa is attacked here every time she is mentioned.
Fergie is attacked here.
This is a very weird vibe here. Meghan who was an actress and thirsty her entire life is suddenly a humbl saint and can do no wrong to maybe 90% of those who post here. The other royal women are lazy, simpletons, greedy, or just vile human beings. Odd.
@Leonor. You’re peeved because there are people who like Meghan more than the Middletons and Kate? Why does that bother people so much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You sound like *you’re* finding it difficult to control your envy/resentment/bitterness at all the attention she’s getting.
Here’s my (unsolicited) advice: Just accept that Meghan Markle is a very high profile individual now and will remain that way, most likely for a large chunk of her natural life.
I think you will rest far easier once you bring yourself to accept this.
@belladupont just… wow. Your need to resort to a personal attack speaks far louder than your misguided comment.
@Charlottesomething
What? Were you hoping no-one would disagree with or push back against your persistent and unnecessarily ugly characterization of Meghan?
You and the rest of the “heinous witch” brigade would do yourselves a lot of good if you took a step back and reassessed all the attacks you’ve been lobbing at a pregnant woman for daring to look pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
