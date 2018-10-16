Pippa Middleton gave birth to a baby boy at the Lindo Wing in London (update)

The wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank

I’ve been waiting to write about Pippa Middleton because I hoped there would be some kind of announcement about a baby overnight. There was not. According to widespread British-media reports, Pippa Middleton checked into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday evening. That’s the same maternity/delivery wing that the Duchess of Cambridge used for all three of her deliveries. James Matthews was reportedly with her, and carrying her bags, as they checked into the hospital. The buzz is that she’s in labor “right now.”

Which brings me to this question: why did she attend Princess Eugenie’s wedding again? When Pippa turned up, I think most people were like “oh, she’s still got a few weeks to go,” and now just days later, she’s in labor? It seems like such a gamble to go to Windsor for a wedding and be stuck there for a significant amount of time so close to one’s due date. It’s especially weird because the first pregnancy is usually overdue, right? So why go to Windsor for a posh royal wedding on your due date or even AFTER your due date? Did Pippa just want to make sure she was included in a royal function?

Are we even taking bets about whether Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James are having a boy or girl? I’m getting a girl vibe, maybe I’m wrong.

Update: I was wrong about the girl vibes! Pippa gave birth to a baby boy “weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz. on Monday” according to People. Mother and son are “doing well.”

Photos courtesy of WENN.

136 Responses to “Pippa Middleton gave birth to a baby boy at the Lindo Wing in London (update)”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:41 am

    The wind was SO DISRESPECTFUL that day!!!!

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:42 am

    It looked to me like the baby had dropped, so, not surprising she’s in labor.

    Reply
  3. wha1ever says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Maybe she went in to labour earlier than expected? Babies come went they want, they don’t care what else you’ve got going on.

    Reply
  4. AmandaPanda says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Windsor is about 35-45mins drive from the Lindo. Even if her waters had broken in the chapel she would have been fine.

    Reply
    • Saartjie says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:01 am

      With my second, my waters broke at lunchtime. Went to the clinic, got sent home, labour wasn’t really starting so I went to the mall with my husband and had supper. Labour can really take for bloody ever to get started. Baby born by c-section early the next morning only.

      Reply
      • Lunde says:
        October 16, 2018 at 10:02 am

        I really really don’t get the pearl clutching. It is a pretty short drive from Windsor to London. I had an hour to drive to the hospital and in the North of my county it is 3 hours on a good day.

        If she was feeling well why not go out? The media obsesses about due dates but normal deliveries can occur at anytime during a 5 week period (37-42 weeks) so you really don’t stay home. On my due date I did University exams despite it being a high risk pregnancy.

        In any case you rarely go to the hospital straight away as you will just get sent home unless you are in established labour.

    • Kerfuffle says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:44 am

      That’s a totally reasonable drive. Labor isn’t like the movies where a woman has a first contraction and then it’s a wild race to the hospital where she turns into a screaming mess. Early labor can be pretty long, and only something like a 3rd start with the water breaking (which is when you need to go to the hospital directly). I don’t think it’s weird that she went.

      Reply
    • LB says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:46 am

      Thank you, I was wondering the distance. That is not too far.

      Reply
    • Liz says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:35 am

      Particularly with a first baby – they are completely unpredictable. I’d been at a cousin’s baby shower on a Saturday afternoon, about an hour from the hospital where I was supposed to deliver. I felt like crap, but I hadn’t been sleeping well for a few days, so I thought nothing of it. My Mom commented that she thought my baby had dropped, but I still had two weeks before my due date.

      At 5:30 on Monday morning, my water broke. Baby finally arrived at 9:15 that night.

      Reply
  5. Jess says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

    My first child came two weeks early without warning. So maybe she thought she still had time.

    Reply
  6. TQ says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Attending the wedding that close to due date seems like a thirsty move.

    And perhaps she scheduled a c-section, i.e. #TooPoshToPush?

    Reply
    • Nikki says:
      October 16, 2018 at 8:51 am

      Just….HUH. Not everyone who has a C-section is “too posh to push”…my mom and myself are TINY women. My mom was in labor with my brother for 19 hours but he was a big baby and she just couldn’t do it.

      Reply
    • Elena says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:07 am

      C-sections are medically indicated for women for a variety of reasons. Sometimes they are scheduled for the health of baby and mom, especially in cases of gestational diabetes when it is dangerous for the baby to be too late. I don’t usually call people out for comments here, and yes some people do schedule C-sections, but I’d never call anyone too posh to push. Birth plans are deeply personal. It can also be very upsetting and stressful for moms to hear they have to have a C-section. Surgery for any reason is risky and scary, especially when you’re being told “We have to do this for the baby’s safety.” C-sections are risky for both mom and baby, it is a longer healing process for mom, bleeding risk, DIC, etc. Again I don’t usually comment on other’s comments but there’s nothing posh about a C-section. It’s surgery? Shrug.

      Reply
      • Kiera says:
        October 16, 2018 at 9:49 am

        Thanks or your comment Elena. I just had a csection two months ago because my baby was breach. We tried EVC and everything else and she just didn’t want to budge. So it was really the only safe option.

        Honestly I had a great time. Loved my surgical team. I was basically doing a stand up act before surgery, mostly cause I deal with nerves by being sarcastic and making jokes. But the recovery was fine and I’ve been working out for several weeks now and baby is super awesome.

        I know I was lucky by the way. It’s a major surgery and many things could have happened. I also made sure to work out almost every day of my pregnancy. I 100% think that helped the recovery process go quicker.

      • gingersnaps says:
        October 16, 2018 at 10:29 am

        Brilliant Elena! I was advised to have a scheduled c-section due to having a myomectomy done and I couldn’t get a hold of my medical records (move from another country to the UK) so I can show them that. I didn’t want a c-section due to a poor recovery post-op, it took me almost a year to come back to my normal self after my myomectomy, what more with a baby to care for? but the consultant said they want to lessen the risks like internal bleeding, placenta abruption and the like plus if I was to choose normal delivery (I wanted a water birth) and there were complications to arise they would rather not have the uncertainty and so I agreed with them. However I went into labour, 1 week prior to my scheduled c-section but I was fortunate that the consultant who booked me in, was in theatre that day and she recognised me straightaway and she went ahead with my c-section. I’m happy that it was such a different experience from my first surgery and I was able to be up and about with my baby albeit a bit slower.

    • CanadianGirl says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:32 am

      I don’t see Pippa choosing an elective c-section. She has written about staying active while pregnant, Kate seemed to have had easy (and natural) labor’s and recoveries. A c-section is a much harder recovery and an elective one doesn’t seem to fit Pippa’s approach to pregnancy, especially if she is also considering her sister’s Experiences.

      Reply
    • Lithe says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:41 am

      #TooPoshToPush?

      Really??? I thought we were better than that now. You know, shaming women for what we perceive as their birthing choices. Although I’m no fan of Pippa Middleton and all my deliveries were vaginal, it really bugs me when I hear women being judged for C-sections. It comes from such a ridiculously idiotic and patronizing notion that women are supposed to suffer and any effort to mitigate that fate is immoral. Never mind that having a c-section is not the easier option, as others have pointed out.

      Reply
    • Franny Days says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:28 am

      I guess I was crazy for working until 41 weeks pregnant? Going into labor isn’t like the movies. It takes HOURS of labor until it is time to push. Pippa is super fit and an athlete who would probably HATE to have a csection. I had an emergency c-section and it’s not a walk in the park. I can’t believe all of these women judging other pregnant woman. It is gross and so unnecessary.

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:45 am

      I have two children, and gave birth to my second as a c-section (breach position). I am unsure of why people think that this is the easier option. For me, it was not! I found the actual c-section procedure to be terrifying and the recovery to be very painful and long. Everyone has their own experience, but a c-section was awful.

      Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      October 16, 2018 at 12:13 pm

      Were Princess Madeleine and Zara Phillips also thirsty for attending weddings so close to their due dates or is this a dig reserved solely for Pippa? I’m not a fan of the Middletons at all but this is reaching. She is fit as hell and I wouldn’t see her missing much of anything to sit on her ass and eat bonbons.

      Reply
    • Leanor says:
      October 16, 2018 at 3:08 pm

      What a terrible comment!!! Pregnant women have every right to go out and about – and Pippa is super healthy and a very good athlete. I guarantee she would fight having a C-section unless she or the baby were in danger, as it takes much longer for you to heal from that, and I bet she will be at the gym in weeks.

      Reply
  7. Lauren says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Maybe she’s being induced?

    Reply
  8. Maria says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    She’s been there at least 20 hours. I was expecting an announcement too.

    Reply
  9. Nicole Riggle says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:48 am

    My first was two weeks early too and my second over five weeks early 😕
    Don’t really like her but I hope all is well..

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Maybe she had an induction scheduled so felt confident going to the wedding? (no clue how common inductions are in England, and she didn’t look overdue but who knows?)

    Anyway, the answer to this question – “Was Pippa just that desperate to be included once again in a royal function?” is yes. Always yes. LOL.

    Reply
  11. Loopy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Is this Hospital like the Cedars Sinai of London?

    Reply
  12. Kittylouise says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Windsor is really close to west London, where she lives and where St Mary’s hospital is. Lots of women are fine up until the last minute and would be happy to go to a wedding. Don’t see any issue with this really.

    Reply
  13. Annie. says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I mean, if she was invited and she had a date for induction or something, why wouldn’t she attend? Or maybe her doctors told her there was no room of the baby being born last week or something. We don’t know

    Reply
  14. Jessamine says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:55 am

    My mum traveled out of state 8 months preggo with my sister to be a bridesmaid for a sister-in-law she didnt even like. In Maryland. In July. There wasn’t even a question of her not attending. And while she was hoping she’d go into labor any minute to avoid wearing a godawful teal maternity bridesmaid dress, she didn’t and she maintained a pretty normal life schedule up until the day she did. Everybody handles pregnancy differently.

    Reply
  15. Josie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Windsor and St. Mary’s Hospital are 26 miles apart…I hardly find that risky…🤷🏼‍♀️

    Reply
  16. Nancy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I’m having a small panic attack. Push, breathe breathe PUSH. Can hardly wait for my turn again!! 👶👶

    Reply
  17. Missy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Just because she was close to her due date doesn’t mean she can’t go out and do things. Most women don’t stop normal routines even that close to giving birth, especially if they are very active before pregnancy.

    Reply
  18. Snap Happy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Is this the only hospital to deliver at? When I read it, I thought to myself, “Of course she is at the Lindo wing.”

    Reply
  19. CanadianGirl says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I was 37 weeks pregnant and asked about driving 2 hours for my FIL’s birthday. My midwife shrugged and went “sure, there are hospitals there”. Life doesn’t stop because you are pregnant and honestly the last weeks of pregnancy are this awful waiting game and I don’t blame Pippa for wanting to keep busy and if she had gone into labor, they could have gotten her to a hospItal in time.

    Reply
  20. Vexa says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Tbh the thing I don’t understand is… why was she even invited?? Like, putting aside the rumours that the York girls don’t like the Middletons, why would you invite your cousin’s wife’s sister and her husband to your wedding? Isn’t that weird? Or do I just not know enough about wedding etiquette??

    Reply
  21. Jane says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Not sure why some people are acting like Windsor and London are on opposite ends of the country. Its just 25 miles from the chapel to the hospital. Plenty of women live further away from the nearest hospital, let alone their preferred hospital.

    Reply
  22. JadedBrit says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I hope and pray that every child born worldwide today will be happy and healthy, their mothers equally so.

    Reply
  23. Jennifer says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:24 am

    She could have gone into labor early. All 3 of mine were 3 weeks early (give or take a couple days). I’m going to go with a bouncing baby boy for Pippa, based only on how she’s carrying. She looks like she stuffed a basketball under her dress, little to no swelling or much widening going on. Which is how I carried with my boy, gained the recommended 30 lbs. With my girls, I had so much swelling and gained 50+. Everyone is different though, and I know it’s just an old wives tale but I’m predicting BOY!

    Reply
  24. L84Tea says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I’m placing bets on whether or not Pippa and James come out onto the steps with the full court press acting as if this is a royal baby. I haven’t decided if they are that thirsty or not.

    Reply
  25. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I don’t see an issue with her attending. There is no indication that she was overdue and as long as she felt fine I dont see a problem. Women do lots of things right up until the day they give birth, from working out to working. I have had many female coworkers work right up until the day they gave birth. And considering that James arrived at the hospital with her bags before she did it’s likely that she had a scheduled induction.

    Reply
  26. ShinyGrenade says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Babies do come in advance. I went to my SIL wedding 38 weeks pregnant, on a Saturday. My water brook at 3 am the Sunday. My mid wife was sure I would make it to 40 weeks. Baby decided he wanted out. It happens.

    I really don’t see the issue. We are not in the Victorian Period where pregnant women were hidden and had to stay home.

    Reply
  27. HK9 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I hope she has an easy, uncomplicated delivery.

    Reply
  28. Cee says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:58 am

    If she’s been there for so long I hope everything’s OK. Hopefully the baby’s been born and they’re taking their time, for once, before making a parade for the media (we all know that’s coming!)

    Reply
  29. Tiffany says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:59 am

    You know….I am really curious about this little one’s arrival. Safe and healthy babies is what you hope for. And it still throws me off that both her brother and husband have the same first name because my first thought was, ‘Why is her brother there first?’.

    Reply
  30. Marnie says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Pippa and Eugenie seem to be friends. And Eugenie did go to school with James Middleton, I know it hurts the “Everyone hates the Middletons” narrative, but it seems like they’re friends of the bride and groom, regardless of the Kate’s connection. Pippa seems to have had a healthy pregnancy, so I don’t see why she wouldn’t have attented the wedding.

    Reply
    • wha1ever says:
      October 16, 2018 at 11:59 am

      “And Eugenie did go to school with James Middleton”

      I completely forgot about this connection. There is only a 3 year age difference between James and Eugenie so its possible they could have seen each other around school and been on friendly terms maybe even friends.

      Reply
  31. Nicegirl says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  32. MaryContrary says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:05 am

    How nice that their son and Louis will be so close in age. Mazel tov, Matthews family!

    Reply
  33. Cerys says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:18 am

    If she didn’t feel well enough to go to the wedding, then I’m sure she would have stayed at home. She looked very well on Friday. Congratulations to her and TMW James. I hope Carole gives her as much help as she gave Kate if she needs it.

    Reply
  34. Becks1 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Aw congratulations to the Matthews! baby boys are super fun :-) (YES I am sure girls are too since people are so on edge here today…but I have two boys so I’m biased.)

    Reply
  35. Anastasia says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:25 am

    I was teaching high school English fewer than 24 hours before my daughter arrived. It’s not too big of a deal, especially with a first baby.

    Reply
  36. KP says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Uh maybe because women like to go on with their lives while pregnant??

    Reply
  37. MavenTheFirst says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Yay for her. A nonentity had a baby.

    Reply
  38. violet says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    You really don’t know, especially with a first baby; my first was two weeks early (which actually worked out well for an upcoming family event). If you feel well and your doctors are on board, you act as much like a normal person as possible until . . .

    She seemed perky and healthy, so no reason not to attend.

    And that is a very big baby for a first. If I remember, same weight as Prince Louis!

    Reply
  39. YankLynn says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I saw online media headlines last night saying in effect “another royal baby being born”. I was so confused to read it was Pippa they were referring to ! I’m an American but even I wouldn’t be so confused as to call Pippa’s baby “royal”. What on earth …. just an effort not to label the baby “royal adjacent like its mother” perhaps ?

    Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      October 16, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      Pippa has kind of been SWFing Kate from the time of her wedding through the delivery of this baby. The wedding dress, her Maidenhair Fern tiara, the publicity and press pack, having announcements made through KP, the Lindo wing… she’s not a royal but damn if they aren’t still trying to weasel their way into the aristocracy once HM (and probably Charles) is gone.

      Reply
  40. Helen says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    dang, i wish i had those middleton genes. they likely work at it, but dang still.

    Reply
  41. Sparkly says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Congratulations to them!

    Reply
  42. Mel says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    It would kill you to just say: “Congratulations”?

    Reply
  43. Maria says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Congratulations. Glad things went well and she had a healthy baby.

    Reply
  44. Katy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I can’t wait for Pippa’s Tips ™ the Labour version :-)

    Reply
  45. Shannon says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Both of my sons were two weeks early on the dot, so I it’s very possible she did have a couple of weeks to go and thought she was safe. In fact, two days before my oldest born, at my dr appointment, the doctor told me I’d be waiting a few more weeks. Two days later, my water broke lol. So I can believe Pippa was surprised by this. Congrats to her :)

    Reply
  46. Kristi says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Bad genes though…

    Reply
  47. CocoNoir says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I loved her outfit and was hoping for her to break water and go into labour at the wedding. I’m not a fan of Pippa’s crinkly, sun damaged skin, the orange glow or her random crimes of fashion. I like her from the chest down, however. She’s athletic and worked out while pregnant. Good for her and the wee bairn.

    Reply

