Pippa Middleton gave birth to a baby boy at the Lindo Wing in London (update)

I’ve been waiting to write about Pippa Middleton because I hoped there would be some kind of announcement about a baby overnight. There was not. According to widespread British-media reports, Pippa Middleton checked into the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday evening. That’s the same maternity/delivery wing that the Duchess of Cambridge used for all three of her deliveries. James Matthews was reportedly with her, and carrying her bags, as they checked into the hospital. The buzz is that she’s in labor “right now.”

Which brings me to this question: why did she attend Princess Eugenie’s wedding again? When Pippa turned up, I think most people were like “oh, she’s still got a few weeks to go,” and now just days later, she’s in labor? It seems like such a gamble to go to Windsor for a wedding and be stuck there for a significant amount of time so close to one’s due date. It’s especially weird because the first pregnancy is usually overdue, right? So why go to Windsor for a posh royal wedding on your due date or even AFTER your due date? Did Pippa just want to make sure she was included in a royal function?

Are we even taking bets about whether Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James are having a boy or girl? I’m getting a girl vibe, maybe I’m wrong.

Update: I was wrong about the girl vibes! Pippa gave birth to a baby boy “weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz. on Monday” according to People. Mother and son are “doing well.”