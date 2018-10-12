Pippa Middleton wore green Emilia Wickstead to Princess Eugenie’s wedding

The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018

For some reason, I was surprised to see Pippa Middleton turn up at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. It was always my understanding that the Middleton sisters and the York sisters had a grudge-filled history with each other, although to be fair, Eugenie is largely seen as the most conciliatory peacemaker of the York family. I remember reading a story several years ago about how Eugenie made the effort to bury the hatchet with the Middletons, but I guess I thought that was mostly about making peace with Kate. I guess not – Pippa is heavily pregnant, and due any moment, and she still made the trek to Windsor to attend Eugenie’s wedding.

Pippa arrived with her two Jameses. Her husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James, looked happy for a day off work and I think he wore the same morning coat-ensemble as he did for Meghan and Harry’s wedding. James Middleton was also there, fresh from crashing his marshmallow business and losing millions of dollars in investment. TMW James has given his brother-in-law a job at the Matthews’ family estate in Scotland. I guess James Middleton came down specially for the wedding.

Pippa wore a rich green Emilia Wickstead dress which really showed off how small she is and how small she’s “carrying.” She does not look like a woman who will give birth in a matter of days or weeks! The Wickstead dress is pretty, but I wish Pippa would avoid such high necks. They aren’t flattering on her at all.

38 Responses to “Pippa Middleton wore green Emilia Wickstead to Princess Eugenie’s wedding”

  1. Babs says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I was going to say that Pippa’s dress is horrendous, sorry, but then I saw the leopard one. So, Pippa looks great. What on earth was leopard lady thinking? That look is a ginormous NO. If someone showed up like that to my wedding, I would be so mad.

  2. Josephine says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Love the color. Love. And the hat is pretty. But a scoop neck would have been so much more flattering, or really anything that showed a little skin.

  3. Skylark says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I absolutely love this dress and think Pippa looks amazing. The length and colour are perfect on her, it’s beautifully fitted at the top with a lovely flow to the skirt. Really lovely. Well done, Pips.

  4. Upstate Diva says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Eugenie and Jack went to Pippa’s wedding. Eug looked terrific that day. I was watching the arrivals hoping to see Meghan, who didn’t go to the church. So I guess there are friendly relations all around.

  5. Cee says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Considering Pippa invited Eugenie to her wedding to James Matthews, they’re on very friendly terms.
    Actually, they have attended some events together, alongside James Middleton, and are photographed together. We can presume they’re friends.

  6. anna says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I like this colour but agree about this terrible half turtleneck- it doesn’t make her any favour

  7. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Love the color on her, the nice flow to the dress, the length – everything except the neckline. A little scoop neck would have been perfect. But she looks great overall.

  8. Anastasia says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Pippa is carrying really low. In my mom’s day, she’d say that means she’s having a boy.

  9. Winnie Cooper's Mom says:
    October 12, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Reminds me of the dresses on ‘A Handmaid’s Tale.’ But pretty color. Don’t want to hate on a super pregnant lady, it’s probably uncomfortable at that point when you’re about to pop.

  10. Amelie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Eugenie and Jack went to Pippa’s wedding so it only makes sense for Pippa and James to be invited as well. I’m surprised James Middleton is there though, I didn’t think he really intermingled with Eugenie and Jack.

  11. Lexa says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I think whatever beef the Middletons and the Yorks might have had is behind them. It seems pretty likely that Pippa and Eugenie run in very similar circles, and Eugenie and Jack seem very easy to get along with!

    • Christine says:
      October 12, 2018 at 10:39 am

      That is just downright cruel saying Pippa needs a facial. This Lady is literally days away from giving birth. At this stage in my pregnancies, I had acne, rosacea, my skin was blotchy, puffy (which probably account for the turtle neck, I’m hazarding a guess) I think she looks amazing. And wearing those high heels too. I couldn’t even fit into my comfy slippers and I only gained between 20 and 28lbs during my pregnancies. I was just very puffy and bloated all over.

    • Christine says:
      October 12, 2018 at 10:40 am

      Sorry, meant to reply to Vava – comment below yours, not your comment. My iPad is a bit jumpy

  12. Vava says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I don’t like this dress, and the hat isn’t an exact match. She looks as if she’s ready to give birth any day now. Impressed she made it out to the wedding. Pippa looks as if she could use a facial.

  13. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

    It’s a no for me.

  14. Pandy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Terrible dress! And the wave for the commoners, lolll.

  15. homeslice says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Pippa gets all the props from me for rocking that color and those heels being 9 mos pregnant!

  16. Mego says:
    October 12, 2018 at 10:58 am

    She looks good and must be difficult to dress up when this far along in a pregnancy and she looks more comfortable than Zara did at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

    • Jan90067 says:
      October 12, 2018 at 1:37 pm

      Zara looked to be about twice Pippa’s size at H &M’s wedding…she looked VERY uncomfortable. Pippa, I would say, is even more athletic than Zara (even though she jumps). Also, she seems to have a smaller frame than Z, which could account for a lot, too, as well as genetics, pregnancy diet/weight gain, etc. Kudos to both for wearing heels at 9 mos. though! I’d be in Birkenstocks for balance! Lol

      Reply
      • sunshine cookie says:
        October 12, 2018 at 3:15 pm

        Zara has had a miscarriage before so perhaps she was extra careful with her pregnancy and scaled back on sport?
        I have to say that Zara looked a lot more stylish at H&M’s wedding than Pippa at Eugenie’s wedding.

        Pippa is a world champion at starving herself – like all Middleton women. And I find it weird and unhealthy that she doesn’t seem to gain any weight during a pregnancy. I doubt her frame is healthy nor “natural”. World Champion in Starvation.

      • Kerfuffle says:
        October 12, 2018 at 3:27 pm

        It’s almost like 2 different women are having 2 different pregnancies.

  17. chrissyms says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    I do not like the dress at all Being heavily pregnant and dressing for special events is hard. I can appreciate that but this is just not good. They could have found her something better.

  18. ladida says:
    October 12, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    This looks exactly like the dress she wore to Charlotte’s Christening doesn’t it?

  19. Fluffy Princess says:
    October 12, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Maybe she wore a covered up dress because it’s cold? I dunno, I live in LA, so it looks blustery, and cold and with no overcoat, I don’t think I’d want my chest or back exposed or to get chilled to perhaps catch a cold so close to delivery.

    I wonder if she’ll be like Kate and bounce out of the hospital a few hours later?

  20. sunshine cookie says:
    October 12, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Pip’s face makes her look like Wallis Simpson. And that is one boring dress.

    I am surprised that Wallis Simpson’s mother didn’t show up – aka Carole Middleton.

