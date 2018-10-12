Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Demi Moore wore hats with veils to Eugenie’s wedding

Princess Eugenie’s wedding wasn’t as star-studded as Meghan and Harry’s by any means but there were still plenty of celebrities to watch. Liv Tyler was one of the first celebrities we saw, she’s actually married to a well connected British sports agent named Dave Gardner. She was in a sharp conservative navy suit and wore a fascinator with a veil. As you may know, the bride chose not to wear a veil. Liv looks so pretty. There’s something so sweet and vulnerable about her.

wedding7_ZB68_323758_049

Kate Moss was there in a polka dot skirt suit with black piping. She attended with her 16 year-old daughter, Lila Grace. Kate had a great position during the wedding right behind the couple. I’m sure that was well planned.
Demi Moore, like Duchess Kate, was in a cranberry dress with an absolutely fabulous little hat and veil. I love her purse too. I didn’t see Demi on screen much this morning although I was definitely focusing on the bride and groom.
Wedding8_ZB68_323758_060

Wedding8_ZB68_323758_061

Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty

17 Responses to “Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Demi Moore wore hats with veils to Eugenie’s wedding”

  1. Missy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I love liv tyler! She is eternally beautiful!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I think they all look wonderful. I really like the polka dots on Kate!

    Reply
  3. MCV says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:03 am

    People saying Meghan and Harry were tacky for inviting celebs, well…

    Reply
  4. Beach Dreams says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:06 am

    A swing and a miss for Liv. She looked like a headmistress. Demi looked lovely and I haven’t seen Kate look this good in quite a while. Favorite celeb look was Naomi hands down.

    Reply
  5. Babs says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Wow, Lila Grace is 16. I wasn’t ready for this. She’s the best-dressed of the bunch.

    Reply
  6. Nancy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I’m not impressed by too many of the dresses. But, I love a veil on a hat. Kate Moss is beautiful, what did she ever see in Depp. He has a type for real.

    Reply
  7. Mego says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I don’t like these hats with veils but Demi looks awesome!

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:19 am

    The Middleton siblings were there – really, do they have to be at every royal event! Yes William we get it, you want them to be royal adjutants but please all it does is feed their thirst and we the British public who fund you don’t like them.

    Not sure if Eug and Jack were at Pippa’s wedding.

    Reply
  9. Lana says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Liv Tyler skin! She’s 41… I guess she’s good with spf!

    Reply
  10. lobstah says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

    When did Demi start dating Danny DeVito?

    Reply
  11. Nev says:
    October 12, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Kate amazing suit!!!!!

    Reply

