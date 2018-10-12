Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Demi Moore wore hats with veils to Eugenie’s wedding

Princess Eugenie’s wedding wasn’t as star-studded as Meghan and Harry’s by any means but there were still plenty of celebrities to watch. Liv Tyler was one of the first celebrities we saw, she’s actually married to a well connected British sports agent named Dave Gardner. She was in a sharp conservative navy suit and wore a fascinator with a veil. As you may know, the bride chose not to wear a veil. Liv looks so pretty. There’s something so sweet and vulnerable about her.
Kate Moss was there in a polka dot skirt suit with black piping. She attended with her 16 year-old daughter, Lila Grace. Kate had a great position during the wedding right behind the couple. I’m sure that was well planned.
Embed from Getty Images
I woke up at 4:30am, so right now my only take is I love the tiara and I'm so happy Kate Moss is in all the photos. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/XLm2pt1e40
— Sally Holmes (@sallyholmes) October 12, 2018
Kate Moss looking regal at the #RoyalWedding #eugenieandjack pic.twitter.com/FQcgbMyA6D
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) October 12, 2018
Demi Moore, like Duchess Kate, was in a cranberry dress with an absolutely fabulous little hat and veil. I love her purse too. I didn’t see Demi on screen much this morning although I was definitely focusing on the bride and groom.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty
I love liv tyler! She is eternally beautiful!
She has the face of an angel. However, I didn’t like the suit. It seemed to overwhelm her with those Dynasty shoulder pads. Compared to the woman behind her in green though, she looked perfect!
Omg…the women in green with the skirt with holes! That’s crazy!
I think they all look wonderful. I really like the polka dots on Kate!
People saying Meghan and Harry were tacky for inviting celebs, well…
A swing and a miss for Liv. She looked like a headmistress. Demi looked lovely and I haven’t seen Kate look this good in quite a while. Favorite celeb look was Naomi hands down.
Wow, Lila Grace is 16. I wasn’t ready for this. She’s the best-dressed of the bunch.
She’s absolutely gorgeous.
Beautiful, stylish girl.
crazy that she’s 16 already! I really didn’t need to start out my day feeling old. lol.
I’m not impressed by too many of the dresses. But, I love a veil on a hat. Kate Moss is beautiful, what did she ever see in Depp. He has a type for real.
I don’t like these hats with veils but Demi looks awesome!
The Middleton siblings were there – really, do they have to be at every royal event! Yes William we get it, you want them to be royal adjutants but please all it does is feed their thirst and we the British public who fund you don’t like them.
Not sure if Eug and Jack were at Pippa’s wedding.
Eugenie has been really good mates with Pippa for years.
Liv Tyler skin! She’s 41… I guess she’s good with spf!
When did Demi start dating Danny DeVito?
Kate amazing suit!!!!!
