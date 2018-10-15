The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are expecting, Meghan is already 12 weeks along

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia about 14 hours ago? Something like that. As soon as they rested from their journey, they had a special announcement to make on Aussie soil: Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child!! “We been knew,” said every person who saw and felt Meghan’s pregnant vibes at Eugenie’s wedding. That was the first thing I thought when I saw her get out of the car at Eugenie’s wedding – it’s not even that I truly spied a bump, it’s just that she looked different and the coat seemed made for early-maternity-wear. Here’s the announcement from KP:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to be a family of three! The royal couple are expecting their first child together, Kensington Palace confirmed Monday. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.” A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”

[From People]

*counts on fingers* So she got knocked up in July, then they took a big break for most of August, and then went back to work in September. And now she and Harry are about to undertake a massive, 16-day tour. God bless her, she’s going to be exhausted. Anyway, congrats to Harry and Meghan – I’m looking forward to all of the bump-spotting photos from the tour in the next three weeks!