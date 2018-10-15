The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are expecting, Meghan is already 12 weeks along

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia about 14 hours ago? Something like that. As soon as they rested from their journey, they had a special announcement to make on Aussie soil: Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child!! “We been knew,” said every person who saw and felt Meghan’s pregnant vibes at Eugenie’s wedding. That was the first thing I thought when I saw her get out of the car at Eugenie’s wedding – it’s not even that I truly spied a bump, it’s just that she looked different and the coat seemed made for early-maternity-wear. Here’s the announcement from KP:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to be a family of three! The royal couple are expecting their first child together, Kensington Palace confirmed Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”

[From People]

*counts on fingers* So she got knocked up in July, then they took a big break for most of August, and then went back to work in September. And now she and Harry are about to undertake a massive, 16-day tour. God bless her, she’s going to be exhausted. Anyway, congrats to Harry and Meghan – I’m looking forward to all of the bump-spotting photos from the tour in the next three weeks!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will making their first joint official visit to Sussex at the University of Chichester Tech Park .Bognor Regis 3 October 2018

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

318 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are expecting, Meghan is already 12 weeks along”

  1. erika says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:39 am

    Wow! Congrats to the happy couple!

    Reply
  2. Laur says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:41 am

    Yay finally people can stop arguing about whether she is or isn’t or when the fertility treatment will start and when the twins will arrive!

    Seriously though congratulations to them, that will be a seriously gorgeous baby. And I guess it makes sense for them to have been trying straight away, a large aspect of her ‘job’ is to produce heirs.

    She also looks great, seems that pregnancy really agrees with her.

    Reply
    • Himmiefan says:
      October 15, 2018 at 11:22 am

      I know some people think the royal women are just there to make babies (and in this day and age!), but Harry’s not going to be king, so I don’t think an “heir” is necessary. They’re just a couple who want kids.

      Reply
      • isabelle says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:16 pm

        Its probably both and they are 100% expected to have children, if they become King/Queen or not. Royal families need to expanded into the next generation regardless if they are to be actually crowned or not.

      • notasugarhere says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:36 pm

        In this day and age, royal families do not need to expand. Thrones can go sideways easily. HM is an example of that, as is King Philippe of Belgium.

        There is no lack of heirs in the UK; there are 5000 people in line to the British throne.

      • isabelle says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:10 pm

        Of course they don’t needed to expand as a number game. However they still continue the practice for cultural/historical/power reasons and that isn’t changing soon. You do realize it is royal politics? Since the royal family is only born or wed into the game, NOT earning a place. So having babies, marrying, is how you keep power & become a placeholder in the family, even in this modern age. Eugenie will be next cause that is exactly what is expected to happen and it will happen if she can become pregnant.

      • notasugarhere says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:31 pm

        In 2018 the politics surrounding a royal family is in not weighing the taxpayers down with massive numbers of working royals. Or not giving speeches bashing the growth of the African population while expecting your third child (William).

        King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola did not lose their places in the Belgian family because they didn’t have children. If the heir in Luxembourg and his wife do not have children? They won’t lose their place or roles as working royals. He’ll still end up as Grand Duke and eventually the throne would pass to his next brother and that brother’s daughter.

  3. Amy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:43 am

    I knew it!! She has the glow!!

    Reply
  4. Melly says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:44 am

    I am here for this!!! So excited for the Baby Sussex! God that kid is going to be SO cute!
    She’s 12 weeks pregnant now, that means she conceived around the end of July. I’m pretty sure that was right around the time of the sweaty polo match kiss. They made a POLO BABY! Baby Polo of Sussex. That was also prime time for Thomas Markle continually selling out his daughter to any outlet that would pay him. Assuming H&M found out she was preggers early on, the Thomas BS had to be extra annoying when they just wanted to be excited. I really hope the Markles STFU and just let H&M enjoy this period in their lives, but you know they are about to get extra horrible. I would love to be a fly on the wall when Samantha got the pregnancy new alert on her phone though lol.
    Their Australian tour is pretty demanding with 76 engagements in 16 days, Meghan is a trooper if she makes all the engagements! Did anyone see the pics of H&M getting off the plane? The holding the folders when she got off the plane was a little ridiculous and unnecessary. Were they just toying with people?
    End of excited rant.

    Reply
  5. Lyla says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:44 am

    I knew it. I’ve been getting pregncy vibes from her for awhile.

    Reply
  6. Misty says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:44 am

    Not at all surprised, her face has had the pregnancy fullness look recently.

    Congratulations to them!

    Reply
  7. Maddie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:44 am

    Congrats but apparently they announced it at Eugenie’s wedding? Seems a little gaudy to me – can’t they let the bride have one day without stealing the attention?

    Reply
    • Melly says:
      October 15, 2018 at 5:47 am

      That was my first thought when I read that too! Poor Eugenie had to move her wedding back for H&M, then after moving her wedding back had Meghan’s pregnancy announced to the family on her big day lol.

      Reply
      • Ninks says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:31 am

        They told people, that’s not necessarily announcing it. Ckose family ptobabky already knew and it was a big family occasion and a chance to tell everyone all at once. There was a lot of speculation just from the way Meghan’s coat looked on her. Maybe it was even more obvious when it was off she she was just in her dress and everybody could see she had a bump and no point in playing coy because then everybody would be talking about it anyway.

      • Lunde says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:09 pm

        I think they wanted to tell the Queen, DOE and Charles in person – but they only came back from Scotland for the wedding and Harry and Meghan left for the tour Saturday or Sunday. Then there was the risk of it leaking out as there was already speculation at the wedding and if some of the 800 guests started talking about her not drinking etc then the tour would be ruined by “bump watch”. It doesn’t appear to have been common knowledge as it did not leak out.

      • notasugarhere says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:39 pm

        Eugenie didn’t move her wedding back. You can have more than one royal wedding in a year, see W&K and Zara and Mike. It is more likely Eugenie and Jack delayed their wedding, or Jack delayed his proposal, because of Beatrice breaking up with her long-time boyfriend. That and getting the lease mess at Ivy Cottage figured out before they married.

    • Sarah Joanne says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:04 am

      Incredibly gauche. It’s not like they HAVE to announce it by any date – this isn’t an heir to the throne. They could have waited a week or so. She’s not exactly going to have a huge bump right now.

      Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:30 am

      Source, please? Do you really believe this?? I don’t think they did this or seem like the type of people to do this at all! Please stop trying to stir up $hit.

      The news I read (Omid Scobie, referencing a media call with KP) says that OTHER PEOPLE were able to congratulate them in person at the wedding. This in NO WAY implies they ran around telling people at the wedding, but rather that other people ALREADY KNEW at the wedding! (Sorry for the shouting, but COME ON, lol!)

      Omid’s direct tweet says: “The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke & Duchess of Cambridge “are delighted for the couple” and were able to congratulate the Sussexes in person at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.”

      Makes the conversation with Anne a bit more illuminating, perhaps…

      Reply
      • Melly says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:38 am

        It was reported in a couple different places that they told people about the pregnancy at the wedding. I’m sure the sources aren’t great though. But it’s gossip and it’s fun and it doesn’t really mater. I don’t see how that’s stirring up shit.

      • Ms. Turtle says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:45 am

        Emily Nash on Instagram reported that they shared the news with the royal family at the wedding. Whether it’s true or not, that is what is being reported.

        I’m so happy for harry & Meghan. And yet I still feel a bit bad for Eugenie. Her wedding will be bumped from top news at the same time she’s being bumped down the heir to the throne list.

      • Tina says:
        October 15, 2018 at 7:18 am

        Eugenie’s wedding has never been top news. And frankly, as happy as I am for Harry and Meghan, the failure of the Brexit talks really needs to be all that anyone is talking about right now. We are at a precipice of total disaster.

      • LahdidahBaby says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:38 pm

        It’s far different to tell family members individually at the rare event where they are seeing them all in one place (which is what I would wager is how it happened) than to use the occasion of Eugenie’s wedding to stand and make a formal announcement to the entire gathering. Ffs, there is NO WAY that is how it happened, and people are getting their Spanx in a knot over nothing.

      • Nic919 says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:03 pm

        There is no way Charles didn’t know before the wedding. And William and Kate knew as well because they both got dropped off at the chapel to conceal the fact that with the wind there is no way Meghan could have concealed her bump. Everyone was speculating why they didn’t walk in like Anne and Sophie and now we know why. William was giving his brother cover.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:41 am

      I would say that they told people, not necessarily the family at Eug’s wedding – the immediate family would have probably already known. If they told family it would have been extended family, like 2nd cousins etc..

      Reply
      • Dixiebells says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:50 am

        Yeah I agree I think it’s hard to know what exactly happened but I doubt it was, oh Harry would like to commandeer the microphone and make an announcement to all 800 people here. I think it was more a combination of some people already knew, the news was circulating as it can in large families, plus knowing they were about to go on a two week trip of being photographed daily and it probably being at high speculation if she looks different. So add all those things together I feel like it was more a topic of conversation knowing the press release was coming up than an “announcement”. I also find it interesting people are so sure of the family dynamics behind the scenes. I’ve always read Harry is close to Beatrice and Eugenie. She might not have cared. I mean with a huge wedding reception she’s not policing every conversation that isn’t about her. Nor does she seem the type to. I dunno I feel like the wording of this supposed source makes it sound tackier than I’m guessing it was.

      • Lunde says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:13 pm

        There was obviously no grand announcement as some are assuming – otherwise it would have leaked with 800 guests. But I can believe that they visited the Queen’s apartment for a cup of tea.

      • Nic919 says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:15 pm

        Everyone was speculating about the pregnancy in the press with her outfit so was she supposed to lie? She wasn’t drinking alcohol and looked pregnant. I really don’t think Eugenie was such a bridezilla that if Meghan’s pregnancy was discussed by other guests she would be upset. Harry is her first cousin. She would be happy for him. I bet she already knew anyway. And Harry didn’t interrupt the speeches to announce this. I mean it’s normal to learn about these things at weddings. It’s the best time to catch up with family.

    • PrincessK says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:51 am

      Oh please, do you really believe everything you read on DM or other rags?? Palace insiders and senior royals knew about the pregnancy weeks ago. Also some journalists knew about it for sure. One particular journalist trusted by Kensington Palace provided her strong hint that she was pregnant during the visit to Sussex.

      if they had announced it before Eugenie’s wedding that would have been stealing her thunder, and they could not announce it during the two week tour. This is the best time to make the announcement and also hopefully people will be careful not to overwork or wear her out.

      Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:45 am

      Seeing as they were scheduled to go to an area with Zika, isn’t it more likely that everyone already knew rather than the theory that they waited until the weekend before they were supposed to leave on their tour?

      Reply
    • JadedBrit says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:50 am

      We’ve only got the Daily Heil via one “source” to substantiate this claim – hardly watertight, is it?
      As for the “poor Eugenie” nonsense – she’s now tenth in line and not a working Royal. Of course Harry’s wedding came first. What, he should have put it off to accommodate his hideous uncle and Fergie, the woman who fell out with his mother in such a catastrophic manner? To step back for her would have been shockingly bad form and break protocol, if nothing else.
      Besides, Eugenie had a 3 day shindig with her security courtesy of the taxpayer, Andrew ignored any claims of overspending and ostentation… She really did have her day.

      Reply
    • Peg says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:17 am

      They did not announce it the wedding, they were congratulated in person by the Queen, Charles, the Cambridges at the wedding, because they knew already.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:22 am

      It’s a big family, sometimes announcements are going to overlap, it’s the way it is. I really doubt they ANNOUNCED it at the wedding, they made such a point of ducking into the church quickly which I felt was to avoid pulling focus, I really think they have better manners than announcing during the reception.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:52 am

      It depends on the family, and it depends on the state of their relationships, IMO. I’ve been at some weddings where it’s people were trying to steal attention from the couple, and I’ve been at others where announcements like that just increased the sense of happiness and satisfaction among everyone in a family gathering.

      Reply
    • Coco says:
      October 15, 2018 at 9:45 am

      Oh please. Gaudy? Gauche? Telling your family about a pregnancy is happy, exciting news. They didn’t do a press release or sit down for an interview at the wedding. If true, they told their family what was plainly obvious at 12 weeks. If a family member or friend had told us they were pregnant at our wedding I would have been overjoyed for them, our family/community, and considered it an extra special gift to find out on my special day. Not everything is a competition. Joyful news makes an already wonderful day even better.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      October 15, 2018 at 10:11 am

      Im apologizing before I post. To all Brits in this site, Im a really sorry to break it to you that princess Eugenie is not well known worldwide. She might be a household name in the UK but TBH, a lot of people in other countries do not know her at all. If Harry had not married before Eugenie, I doubt many people would even have cared about her wedding. But Harry sort of trailblazer for her so when her wedding was announced, there were a lot of people that got interested not because of Eugenie but because they wanted to see what Meghan and Kate would wear. To all the haters that claim that Meghan rained on Eugenie’s party, the truth is Eugenie is the one riding on the Sussexes coat tails, there is no Eugenie party to rain on, there never has been. The Sussexes announcing this news was intended to all they fans worldwide, and they have tons of them. So if some Brits feel Eugenie’s party was pooped on, look at this like the announcement was not for Eugenie fans but for Harry and Meghan fans who don’t even know who Eugenie is. Another thing that people have to know, none of these announcements happen without the head honchos signing off of anything. This announcement at this particular time was approved by HM and by PoW.

      On another note, I’m so thrilled for the Sussexes. Im gonna be honest, I got thrown off by the Oz schedule, I should have followed my gut feeling. Meg looked preggers to me in the blue wrapper top when they visited the university and I also thought at the launching go the cookbook, her skirt was higher than necessary and she was tagging at her court when she got out of there car, she doesn’t do that usually. Congrats to my fav couple.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        October 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

        There are 57 Commonwealth countries. Fifty seven. We know who Eugenie and Bea are, we’ve known since their birth. They might no be your favourite royals, but trust they are well known. Trying to pretend they are nonentities in the Royal family is not going to fly.

      • noway says:
        October 15, 2018 at 11:38 am

        Also a non-Brit, and yes I know who Eugenie, Beatrice and especially Sarah are. Prince Andrew was what Prince Harry is now for a long time- the spare. Andrew was the cute Prince, while Charles not so much. (sound familiar William/Harry) Although, I’m old enough to remember when William was the hot prince too. Honestly, I never remember Charles being that, but I’m not that old maybe he was too. Now I think the majority of people who don’t know Eugenie are just not into royalty, which is probably a good thing, but still.

        I think the announcement was done by Kensington Palace and the Queen. I’m sure other family members knew about it so I don’t think it was announced to rain on Eugenie’s day. Probably why it was announced on Monday and the wedding was on Friday. I don’t think the gossip rags have it wrong entirely they are just trying to make it seem more salacious than it is.

      • Lilly says:
        October 15, 2018 at 12:56 pm

        @Masamf I did know who she was, but I studied and lived in London for a long time. But, yes a friend of mine, who is in her early 20′s, didn’t really know and only got interested in the Eugenie wedding because she became a huge fan due to Meghan and Harry’s engagement/wedding. Your post made me smile. Many good and fair points.

      • Nic919 says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:10 pm

        Everyone here posting on this site knows the royals. Go ask your dad or your brother if they know who Eugenie or Beatrice are. They won’t. Even from commonwealth countries. This is a self selecting group so it isn’t representative of the entire commonwealth population. Most people know the Queen, Charles, Harry and William. And Diana. And now Kate and Meghan. They don’t know Sophie or Edward and maybe they know Andrew and Fergie if they are of a certain age. At best Eugenie gets a “oh that’s one of Andrew’s daughters”. I mean most still can’t pronounce her name.

      • Laura says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:39 pm

        It doesn’t matter if Eugenie is famous, she still deserves to be the focus of her own wedding – everyone wants that.

      • Ceecee says:
        October 15, 2018 at 2:18 pm

        Masamf,
        But of course. No one knows the girls who have been royal from birth. Hail to Queen meghan.

    • Jan90067 says:
      October 15, 2018 at 10:11 am

      OR perhaps they told close family BEFORE the wedding and the baggy coat surprised NO ONE because family knew already! We don’t know, but it’d be not that far fetched to do so.

      Reply
    • skipper says:
      October 15, 2018 at 10:20 am

      Did they really? I had not heard that.

      Reply
    • Himmiefan says:
      October 15, 2018 at 11:19 am

      I simply can’t see them announcing it at the wedding and taking the attention from the bride. They both have better manners than that. I can see them, though, telling a few friends, which is much different from doing a major announcement.

      Reply
    • Gina says:
      October 15, 2018 at 11:30 am

      Personally I wouldn’t have made a pregnancy announcement at someone else’s wedding. British Royal Family or not. It does seem a bit gauche to me. Your wedding day is about you. Both of them (Princess Eugenie and Duchess Megan’s) special day / announcement lost a teeny bit of magic getting entangled in each others business.

      Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      October 15, 2018 at 11:39 am

      -1000

      Find it hard to believe Princess Wedding was the time of the announcement – considering how thoughtful The Duke Duchess of Sussex are… and Princess Eugene/ Bea (and cousins Zara and brother) are VERY close to cousin Prince/Duke Henry.

      Reply
    • rpl mama says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:45 pm

      It’s also Pregnancy Loss and Infant Remembrance Day today (October 15). Incredibly tacky and insensitive of them, but I would expect nothing better from the BRF at this point.

      Reply
      • Peg says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:47 pm

        So women delivering babies today are told to cross their legs by Drs. and midwives, until the day is over.
        How tacky and insentive.

      • Mel says:
        October 15, 2018 at 3:46 pm

        It is a sad thing but a) I’ve never heard of this day and b) I wouldn’t expect everyone else’s world to stop because a particular day has meaning to me.

      • entine says:
        October 15, 2018 at 4:18 pm

        My mom and dad lost a son at his birth. HE never ever mentioned him as it was the dr’s fault and it made him incredibly angry, it her too much. (he sedated my mom and went to celebrate father’s day, when he came back the baby was already dead). My mom just never got over it and had us latter children at home, which was very risky for her, and she cried for that baby even when she was 80 years old, no special day needed. As for that, she loved Diana, was a fan, and would have been very happy to hear about Harry finding love and creating a family.

    • OkieOpie says:
      October 15, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      More than likely she is showing already and when she didn’t drink alcohol at the wedding, they got questioned about it. I don’t think they stole anything away from Eugenie. Announcing it to the media after the wedding was very tactful of them. Telling friends and family at the wedding itself not “gauche’

      Reply
  8. MCV says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:47 am

    Can’t wait for the baby gender/name predictions 😂
    Wishing a healthy pregnancy for her and hoping that the Markles stay quiet

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:48 am

    Wasn’t Doria in England recently to support Meghan during that cookbook launch? People were wondering why she was there, but it is making sense now. M&H wanted her to hear the news in person.
    Congratulations!!!

    Reply
  10. liriel says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:53 am

    Congrats! Happy for them.
    Kate and Meghan conceived VERY QUICKLY after the wedding. I know the best healthcare and all but still it’s very impressive! No struggle.
    It’s going to be fun though, on one hand Kate has to return to work and Meghan withdraw and take maternity leave. Or maybe they’ll be both pregnant.
    Coying with folders was a bit actress-y but all is forgiven.
    Poor Eugenie though, she simply can’t have at least a week or at least a day all about herself. Oh well.

    Reply
  11. Charfromdarock says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:57 am

    Congratulations to them!

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:58 am

    I’m so happy for them! I could tell at the Coach Core event. Something looked different.

    Reply
  13. Capepopsie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:59 am

    So sweet!
    Congrats!
    👶🏻

    Reply
  14. Adee says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:00 am

    Sooo exiting.

    They’ll make great parents.
    I look forward to seeing them grow into being parents, they both seemed to really want to start a family right away.

    Congrats family Sussex!!

    Reply
  15. bacondonut says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:02 am

    YAAAAAAAYYYYY! I’m a sucker for Royal weddings and babies! Big ups to them for waiting until AFTER Eugenie’s wedding to share their happy news. They didn’t steal her thunder. Also it was nice to see Kate and Megan downplay their appearances during the wedding so the the bride could shine on her special day. amazingly cordial family dynamic in action

    Reply
  16. SimKin says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:04 am

    We been knew. The hair was more of a giveaway than anything else.

    Reply
  17. gingersnaps says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:05 am

    Congratulations to Harry and Meghan! Wishing and praying for Meghan to have a healthy pregnancy.

    Reply
  18. LizB says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:09 am

    She won’t necessarily be exhausted. It’s past the 3 month mark and if she was having a rough time of it “morning sickness” wise, I doubt they would go.

    My first pregnancy, never tired, totally normal for the first 7 months. Only until I started getting big was it a drag on my normal life.

    My second pregnancy, sick as a dog for 9 months, never able to function normally.

    Each woman and each pregnancy is different.

    Reply
  19. Danielle says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Yay!!

    I knew she was pregnant at the cook book launch – she was fidgeting with her coat in the mid-section when she got out of the car like she was very self-contious about it clinging!

    BUT I do wonder about the timing of the announcement. Could they have not allowed Eugenie a little more time before stealing her thunder? I wonder did the press get a tip-off or has she suddenly really started showing?

    Reply
    • Jessica says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:29 am

      I wonder about these comments about allowing Eugenie and her hubby more time in the spotlight. I just don’t get it, the general public do not care much about Eugenie and her hubby. I feel like they had a very high profile wedding for how well known they are and if they hadn’t invited half of Hollywood and 300 british celebrities and hangers on ( I mean that derek blasberg guy got an invite????!!) I feel like their wedding wouldn’t have been talked about that much. Not saying this to be mean just that Eugenie is not someone most people even know and a bit weirded out by why they needed to invite every celebrity ever? Are the royals trying to make them happen is that why there’s all these comments about how harry and his wife shouldn’t overshadow them? I mean short of staying away I think it would be very hard for them not to overshadow them.

      Reply
      • Sarah Joanne says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:47 am

        Eugenie does not have the profile of her cousins, for obvious reasons. And basically every move Harry and Meghan make is chronicled endlessly. There are still new photos from Eugenie’s wedding popping up – it was only a few days ago! I’d say the feeling is that everyone knows this was going to take over the headlines – and the feeling is perhaps the announcement could have waited, Meghan could have worn a looser dress here and there, etc in order to give Eugenie maybe a week or perhaps even just 4 days of a bit of the glow being on her.

        I mean, look, if Pippa had given birth today she would have been accused of stealing Eugenie’s thunder somehow, you know?

      • PrincessK says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:57 am

        Exactly.

      • Natalie S says:
        October 15, 2018 at 7:53 am

        Andrew is probably upset but I’m going to give Eugenie more credit than this.

        She didn’t get married for the public attention. She and Jack are basking in the glow of being married not thirsty about public attention for their wedding. They had a very happy weekend and now it’s back to regular life. Thinking that Meghan should wear looser clothes to hide her pregnancy while on tour is nuts.

      • Danielle says:
        October 15, 2018 at 8:20 am

        I mean, I’m not offended by it or anything and I do see the issue if she’s showing, but considering how much the Yorks pushed this wedding I feel like they might be a bit annoyed. Magazines are now going be be giving the front cover to Meghan and Eugenie instead of just Eugenie. I think it’s just interesting timing in terms of gossip.

      • chrissyms says:
        October 15, 2018 at 8:50 am

        I agree. I think it was the only practical way to announce. At the beginning of a tour that was going to get A LOT of press anyways. Eugenie’s wedding was a bigger deal then I thought it would be. If that is what she wanted….people to talk about her wedding…well then she got her wish. Or I guess Andrew did. COngrats to H&M . My husband had 3 brothers and i have 1 sister and we all got married and had kids in a pretty short period of time. We aren’t royalty I realize but there was no time to be upset about announcements. Just be happy for each other and enjoy the party. Plus Harry and Eugenie are cousins not even siblings.

    • Spark says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:30 am

      I think the wedding coat she wore was to draw attention to her belly. Maternity wear at 3 months? On someone as small as her? I highly doubt that was necessary.

      Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:44 am

      Honestly, I think the wedding “thunder” (such as it was…or wasn’t) would be over now anyway because of the 16-day tour. The Sussexes are about to be in the forefront of royal news 24/7 even without the pregnancy. I think they announced now so that there won’t be that added speculation during the tour about her midsection or why isn’t she drinking during receptions/dinners/toasts, etc. This way the news is out and they can get down to the tour business.

      I agree with Jessica that Eugenie is just not that well known as a royal. I read some random comments by Windsor shopkeepers saying things like, there were more police than visitors to Windsor and that the town was a ghost town as soon as the wedding ended. As much as Andrew was trying to play up how huge this wedding was, I just don’t think that’s the reality.

      Reply
      • PrincessK says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:56 am

        Very true.

      • Elvie says:
        October 15, 2018 at 7:16 am

        People are acting as though Meghan grabbed a microphone at the wedding reception and said “Great wedding Jack and Euj, but we’re having a baby!”

        Everyone’s been speculating for weeks, and she’s tiny so she’s likely popped a bit. She probably wasn’t drinking and they’re going away on your. They probably won’t see the Queen again for a month so they told some people privately. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Harry goes to Fiji alone given the Zika threat so they had to announce it now.

    • Tina says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:21 am

      The only thunder in the Sunday papers about Eugenie’s wedding was negative. She should thank her lucky stars that another royal story has come along to chase away the “spongers” narrative.

      Reply
    • Mego says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:44 am

      Saying that almost assumes that Eugenie and Jack got married soley for the purpose of media attention. They had their day and everyone was delighted with it. Meanwhile Meghan, who is under intense media scrutiny, is starting to show and it likely is in her best interests to announce in the hopes that she will get some room to breathe. I could just see tabloid reporters on the hunt trying to get a photograph of her mid section to fuel the thirst for news.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:43 pm

      There was speculation for weeks. Two items on the tour have already been changed to avoid Zika, which would have caused more speculation. They either had to announce it before the 12 week scan and be accused of stealing Eugenie’s spotlight, or announce it once they arrived in Australia with the schedule change-up.

      Reply
  20. Ceecu says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:15 am

    I knew it! Their chemistry said to me they’re doing it like rabbits so it was bound to happen! I know the baby will be beautiful! So happy for them!! Congrats

    Reply
  21. Sway says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:21 am

    I want to know what kind of water these royal people are drinking. She is not old, but she is three years away from 40 and still, she gets pregnant on the first or second try? I am not jealous or anything. Just really want to know what is the secret. I started trying at 27, I am 32 now and… no baby. No reason for no baby too. Just “one of those things”… Hurts like hell.

    Reply
    • marie says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:33 am

      It must take a lot of courage to wait that long.positive thoughts coming your way!

      Reply
      • karmacoma says:
        October 15, 2018 at 6:52 am

        Sway, it’s called free and unlimited access to the best medical professionals/care in the world.

        My thoughts are with you, and I really hope you too get the happy news you are praying for.

      • Peg says:
        October 15, 2018 at 9:03 am

        @karmacoma
        free and unlimited access to the best medical professionals/care in world, and still some women don’t conceived even with IVF.

      • maxine ducamp says:
        October 15, 2018 at 10:26 am

        As others have stated, pregnancy at any age–or rather getting pregnant naturally– is different for everyone. I had a friend, about Megan’s age, meaning at the age that one hears it is difficult or starts getting difficult to conceive. She was getting married and she and her soon-to-be husband knew that due to the limited window, they wanted to start a family right away. They started trying as soon as they set the wedding date, assuming that it might take a while or it might not work and they’d have to explore other options. She got pregnant right away, and they opted to cancel the traditional wedding they had planned (she’d have been about 7 months along by then) and just have a small courthouse affair. She was in the US and had good but not extraordinary, far be it royal, healthcare. Given a baseline of enough income to maintain a healthy lifestyle and have health insurance, I’d say the level of healthcare or money one has would make more of a difference if you had to have some sort of medical intervention to become pregnant. Based on personal anecdata of friends, more than just the one cited above, who’ve become pregnant without medical intervention after age 36, I would not assume that Megan needed any help getting pregnant.

        Of course, that isn’t to say that some people don’t have tremendous difficulties either getting pregnant or keeping a pregnancy viable at any age. It must be heartbreaking. And just because some people can easily get pregnant after 36, doesn’t mean it’s the norm.

    • Iknow says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:53 am

      It will happen for you. I had a friend who went through the same thing for five years. She had her first at 40 and then had three consecutive kids. I have hope.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:17 am

      There are so many reasons for not getting pregnant quickly. Sometimes it is just anxiety. Two cases known to me personally.

      Story Number One: A couple had been trying for years, they separated and had new partners and both couples got pregnant one after the other.
      Story Number Two: A woman already had a child from a previous relationship, and she was trying to have a baby with a new partner who she had been in a relationship with for over 15 years. Anyway out of the blue he proposed marriage to her and after about a month she was pregnant!

      I also believe in taking folic acid long before trying to get pregnant. I am past having kids but still take folic acid to keep me healthy.

      Reply
    • Mego says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:49 am

      My SIL got pregnant with her first child at 41 naturally and again at 43 birthing two healthy children. I am very happy for Meghan that she didn’t struggle and think it’s smart not to wait.

      Reply
    • Ladykeller says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      It’s just easy for some women. Ladies on mom’s side have babies into their 40s with no problem. I got pregnant 37 and 40 with no trying. Meghan could just be lucky. Probably helps that she takes good care of herself.

      Reply
    • isabelle says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      The women in my family, get pregnant fairly easy in their late 30s. Look at the women in your family and see if there is a pattern, because fertility/hormone patterns are often genetic (women usually follow the fertility pattern of our mothers & aunts).

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      @Karmacoma- I got pregnant with my second baby at 35 with no medical intervention and with the last one at 38 with no intervention and no problem at all. So……

      Reply
  22. Sparkly says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:22 am

    Yay, congratulations! I knew it! I knew they were just waiting until after Eugenie’s wedding to announce. It’s hard to hide it any longer, seeing as how we all knew anyway. They didn’t steal any thunder. Life doesn’t stop because someone got married, and if they wanted to tell their family in person before they left the country and announced it publicly, then there’s nothing wrong with that. I hope she has an easy pregnancy and a wonderful birth experience!

    Reply
  23. karmacoma says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:29 am

    The word is she and harry told the family at Eugenies wedding. Which is just… I mean, I don’t like the royals but come on. Let a girl have her day. Poor Eugenie.

    And they chose to announce it today. In the UK, the 15th of October the first day of #waveoflight and infant loss awareness week. A huge movement, there are some harrowing documentries about still birth going out later today, it’s all over social media etc.

    I imagine that thought never penetrated their self obsessed bubble, but you would think the royal PR would of told them to hold back the announcement for a week.

    Reply
    • Jessie Quinton says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:37 am

      Seriously, judgy much? They prob told the poor girl to take off her coat at the wedding and she had to tell them why, I doubt she did it to steal Eugenie’s thunder. And just because it’s infant loss awareness week she needs to hold back her happy news?

      It’s obvious she was showing and couldn’t hide it much longer, and she’s going to have lots of pictures taken when she’s in Australia so it was going to be too obvious.

      Reply
    • Ceecu says:
      October 15, 2018 at 6:45 am

      Ugh. There’s always one negative Nancy in the bunch

      Reply
    • Millenial says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:03 am

      I think they announced this week because they were going to be on tour and photographed constantly. They wanted to get ahead of the speculation.

      I’ve lost pregnancies, but the timing of the announcement during infant loss week doesn’t bother *me* personally. Other women can chime in. In America it’s pregnancy and infant loss *month* – that’d be a long time for pregnant folks to never make an announcement. Not everything is a slight or insensitive.

      I can see why sharing the news at the wedding would be convenient timing-wise, however I do hope they discussed sharing their news with Eugenie and got a tacit blessing before spreading the news at the wedding though.

      Reply
    • Dixiebells says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:05 am

      I think they had less of a choice than you’re making it out to be. They are starting a high profile two week tour being photographed multiple times a day. And the speculation was already there and would be escalated up to fever pitch if she’s showing at all. So it feels like more basic PR to me. We know this is going to be a topic of speculation: here’s the truth. I don’t think it was a calculated lack of sensitivity to infant loss awareness week, it’s just things can often be happening simultaneously and sometimes it’s not always ideal. I really think that’s all this way. Same reasoning for discussing it at Eugenie’s wedding. In my own family we had an older child sadly die of cancer. Another cousin attended the wake and funeral while pregnant. There was some discussion about if this would upset the parents. Who were ok and happy to see this family member though it was still such a difficult day. Sometimes you just can’t control the timing of every event to perfectly correspond to other things.

      Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:08 am

      “so YES, actually – if she had an ounce of humility and decorum she would hold back – what difference does a week make?

      But thinking of other people – well that wouldn’t enter her vapid little head would it. ”

      What about HARRY in all this? He is the one that has been at this Royalty nonsense much longer than Meghan, when are you going to rip him a new one for being inconsiderate?

      Signed: Someone who has lost a baby they think about everyday not just when TV channels decided to highlight the issue.

      Reply
    • cory says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:20 am

      Lmao you honestly sound completely unhinged. #waveoflight the hell are you talking about?

      Reply
      • Bella DuPont says:
        October 15, 2018 at 8:36 am

        @Karmacoma

        I wish you had simply left this message, informing and inviting people to observe this time with you – not everyone is aware of it – this is the first I’ve ever heard of it……instead you came at it like a bull in a china shop and sounded rather unhinged as Cory suggested.

        Having said that, thank you for raising awareness of the week I will now go and do some reading on google to enlighten myself further on the topic.

      • Olenna says:
        October 15, 2018 at 8:51 am

        Agree, cory. Only people who already have a low opinion of the Duchess would spout some venom like this and try to hold her accountable for knowing about and acknowledging an unofficial, little known recognition day. My heart goes out to all women who’ve lost a child, whether in pregnancy or after, but to viciously criticize a women you don’t personally know for announcing her pregnancy is hitting below the belt in the biggest of nasty bitch ways. I believe the immediate royal family already knew about the pregnancy before the wedding, and being together there was their opportunity to congratulate the happy couple. But, people who hate Meghan are gonna hate Meghan, no matter what she does. SMDH.

    • Natalie S says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:57 am

      She’s scheduled to go to an area with Zika. Do you really think they didn’t plan for that?

      Reply
    • Jessie says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:05 am

      I have heard myself. I’ve lost 6 babies and I live in the UK. I’m also a Social media manager. No one is making as big fuss about this as you are, lady. It’s unfortunate that people lose children, the timing isn’t perfect, but no one should begrudge her for announcing the already visually obvious! 🙄

      Reply
    • dietcokehead says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:09 am

      People who have lost children think about them all the time, not just during times of media or public awareness. I have a friend who lost a pregnancy three years ago and hasn’t managed to conceive again. Every couple of months she’ll say something off-hand about how she’d have a six month old, a one year old, 15 month old, etc..

      Your comment was so cruel and tasteless. It’s like you decided as soon as the news was announced to be as ugly as possible. They are starting a two week tour with nearly 75 engagements and photographers everywhere. They’ve already begun being photographed in Australia and no one was buying Meg covering her abdomen wth random folders.

      Reply
    • Mego says:
      October 15, 2018 at 8:57 am

      There are some of us whose pregnancy dreams didn’t come true, who mourn that and yet still can be overjoyed when other women conceive. Meghan’s joy doesn’t diminish me in the slightest. Prayers for a healthy pregnancy and child. I am so happy about this!

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      October 15, 2018 at 9:25 am

      Well said! 👏🏻

      Reply
    • Zut alors says:
      October 15, 2018 at 9:57 am

      @karmacoma
      The proper term is “would HAVE, NOT would OF”. I thought I would point this out to you seeing you’re such a stickler for decorum and the like.

      Reply
    • otaku fairy... says:
      October 15, 2018 at 2:45 pm

      That’s a pretty crazy asspull. If you do any type of fanfiction or wattpad, I hope you come up with better ways than that to show your audience which female character is The Villainess, LOL. That’s like saying people shouldn’t announce the fact that their own or a loved one’s cancer went into remission because it’s breast cancer awareness month and not everybody survives it.

      Reply
  24. Nev says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:29 am

    Yayyyyy amazing news!!!!

    Reply
  25. Melania says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:37 am

    Congrats! I’m so happy for them, they will be great parents.

    Reply
  26. TeamAwesome says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:42 am

    I am way too excited for people that I will never actually know!!!!!

    Reply
  27. Tanya says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Huh. I’m surprised she’s showing already; she’s tiny and it’s her first baby. Perhaps she’s further along than we’re assuming.

    Reply
  28. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Congrats, it will be a cute (ginger?) baby. Am surprised they announced it on the same day they start their first tour but given the speculation over the weekend and roughly how far along she maybe she’s probably starting to show.

    Evil Papa Smurf is going to lose his sh!t over this, esp if he found out the same way the rest of us did. Cue, another fake heart attack for attention. He’s quiet at he’s is probably at this very moment negotiating an exclusive interview with The Sun/Mirror/Fail/TMZ where he whines about not being told. You know its coming. He is going to milk it for all the money he can.

    Reply
  29. Flying fish says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Congratulations to Meghan and Harry.🍼

    Reply
  30. Louise says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:48 am

    I feel a bit sorry for Eugenie. She could have had a couple more days.

    Reply
  31. MyLittlePony says:
    October 15, 2018 at 6:57 am

    Well, they kind of did steal Eugenie’s thunder a little. It could be because she is clearly showing, but it may also be a PR move as there has been a lot of complaining about the costs of Eugenie’s wedding, and positive image building is needed. Personally I think it would have been nice to wait a day or two as the pregnancy won’t show more in two days than it already does. However, Eugenie certainly had the best tiara moment of them all! I can never quite forgive Kate for choosing the smallest possible tiara, AND hiding it behind all that hair and veil so that no one could actually see it.

    Reply
  32. Belluga says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:05 am

    My babydar is way off, I was sure she wasn’t! 😂

    Massive congrants to them. Harry’s looking the happiest he has in a long time.

    Evenore excited for the tour now! Poor Meghan’s going to be exhausted!

    Reply
  33. Maum says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:10 am

    They announced the pregnancy at the wedding?

    Wow, that’s harsh! :)

    Reply
  34. Anna nuttall says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Meghan and Princess Anne talking in the chapel on Friday. Look at their hand movement. Their conversation suddenly start making more sense. So I reckon they told family before the wedding took place. https://twitter.com/MonarchyUK/status/1050700162811727872

    Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      October 15, 2018 at 7:24 am

      Of course loads of people knew she was pregnant before Eugenie’s wedding and even Eugenie herself probably knew. Meghan can’t steal Eugenie’s thunder because she never really had much thinner to steal. Anyway, the Australian tour starting two days after the wedding was always going to knock Eugenie off the front pages, new baby or not. Go Meghan! Go Harry!

      Reply
  35. Becks1 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:54 am

    100 comments before 8 am!! CB readers move fast, lol.

    This is super exciting news; I admit I’m surprised (I thought they would wait until after the tour). I wonder if the thinking was “lets see what happens, and if it doesn’t happen before a month or two before the tour we’ll stop” (so that she would be out of the first trimester for the tour if they did get pregnant.) BUT maybe they just didn’t care about the tour at all, at least not as much as others thought they would (including myself, ha.)

    Reply
  36. Belluga says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:56 am

    They didn’t have much of a window to announce, really. Do it before Friday and it dominates the coverage of Eugenie’s wedding. And then they’re on tour from tomorrow, so I can see why they’d want to get ahead of that.

    If she’s showing, it would be obvious at the reception the moment she took off her coat and turned down the champers.

    Reply
  37. Beach Dreams says:
    October 15, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Wow, congratulations! There did seem to be little hints in how she dressed and carried herself in the past month.

    And for posters whining about her “stealing” Eugenie’s thunder: PLEASE. I know some of you have been waxing poetic with alternative facts about the so called “true royal wedding” since Friday, but in the real world, this wedding got a ton of criticism from the press and barely caught people’s attention outside the royal fandom. As someone else said above, Eugenie (and Andrew) should be grateful this announcement shifted the media’s attention (though the Sussex arrival to Sydney already did).

    Reply
  38. Lala11_7 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I’on like getting all up in another woman’s uterus…ESPECIALLY with my horrific history of pregnancy…and ESPECIALLY on the internet…but me and my girl, who have been Anglophiles…ALL OF OUR LIVES…have been saying the “Divine Mrs. M” has been pregnant since August…cause that face and that “GLOW”…was all ALL OVA THE PLACE…even with the pencil skirt outfit…WE KNEW!

    I’M SO FRIGGIN’ HAPPY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  39. Becks1 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Re: telling people at the wedding. My guess is the royal family was at Windsor castle before heading to the chapel and Meghan and Harry told the family then. It was probably the easiest way to do it with everyone together in one place. I also feel pretty sure they probably told Eugenie beforehand.

    I am kind of laughing at all the “I KNEW she was pregnant!!!” comments because people (here and elsewhere) have been saying that she was pregnant since before May 19, if you keep saying the chances are eventually you’ll be right ;-)

    Spring is a good time to have a baby if you have a choice; you miss the hot weather and for the royals, it leads nicely into their down time – so my guess is Meghan will do what Kate did, do a few random appearances over the summer and then start back up in September.

    Reply
  40. Diana says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Oh that’s so funny. I’m about 12 weeks with my first as well.. Congrats to the happy couple.

    Reply
  41. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Called it! Everyone was giving her such a hard time about that coat she wore…but I knew. It was pregnancy camouflage.

    Reply
  42. Merrit says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Happy for them and I hope she has a safe and healthy pregnancy but I could do without these PR games.

    Reply
  43. Anastasia says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Oooooo I’m more thrilled than I should be, considering I’ve never met H or M!

    Look at Harry’s eyes in that top pic! He’s thrilled!

    As for announcing at E’s wedding–I bet my house she told immediate RF before the wedding and the Daily Fail is acting like she stood up and interrupted the first toast to tell everyone. :eye roll:

    Anyway, I wish her a healthy pregnancy and wish them a healthy baby!

    Reply
  44. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I’m happy to be wrong. Though, really, she has looked thicker in the stomach for months. I’m thrilled for them both.

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      October 15, 2018 at 2:22 pm

      I’m with you. That blue Jason Wu she wore last month definitely gave off pregnancy vibes-but I was sure they were going to wait until after their tour. However, I’m not totally surprised. They both seem to love kids-and you never know how long it’s going to take.

      Reply
  45. Wowsers says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Congrats but…. Weird timing, non? Stealing Eugene’s thunder, and wave of light, which is all over social media. Seems a bit tone deaf, I dunno. Kate would be torn to shreds here. Scratching my head as to why they couldn’t hold off a week.

    Reply
  46. Amelie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Congrats to the two of them! I mean it was super obvious when she got out of the car at Eugenie’s wedding and the last few engagements she’s been wearing oversized clothing (more than usual). She’s short and unlike Kate my guess is she started showing early.

    If they started telling extended family at Eugenie’s wedding, my guess is because people would notice Meghan avoid drinking alcohol. And probably for the tour, there will be receptions and the like where alcohol will be present and Meghan will be avoiding it which would only start rumors since the media will be watching her like a hawk. It makes sense to just end the “is she or isn’t she?” debate. I remember whenever people thought Kate was knocked up on tour, she’d prove them wrong by sipping wine or something. Not the greatest timing with Eugenie’s wedding but it’s not like they did it on purpose. It seems she got knocked up as soon as they started trying.

    I hope Meghan’s father’s family leaves her alone and I can’t wait to see the baby! It will be so cute. Wonder what name they’ll go with.

    Reply
  47. HK9 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Yaaaassssss!!!!!! (I’m at my desk at work doing the Tina Belcher dance-in my head of course!!)

    Reply
  48. JustSayin' says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:00 am

    They didn’t announce it at the wedding. They were CONGRATULATED at the wedding.

    Meaning the family already knew but got the chance to congratulate them in person at the wedding.

    Reply
  49. wha1ever says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Congrats to them.

    Do Harry and William only have sex with their wives in the summer? :) Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Sussex baby are all going to have birthdays with days of each other.

    Reply
  50. IlsaLund says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Congratulations to both Harry and Meghan. So very happy for them and pray they’ll have a healthy, happy baby.

    It’s astounding how the Meghan haters will latch onto any excuse to berate and criticize her. What about criticizing Harry about the timing of the announcement? No, it’s all on Meghan. People just need to stop this stupid sh!t….they’re as bad as the white Markles.

    Reply
  51. Nikki says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I am SO THRILLED! It made me nervous for her when everyone acted like they should decide which month to have a baby; getting pregnant is never a “given”!! I love this couple so much, and I’m so happy she’s pregnant already. As far as all the hoopla about their timing, I think it’s kind of silly. She was definitely showing, but I think they didn’t announce it publicly any earlier, so she’d be past the first trimester, AND so the focus at the wedding wasn’t on her. C’mon, haters: be happy!!

    Reply
  52. shy vi says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I knew it! Congratulations to Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry :)

    Reply
  53. Veronica S. says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Love all of this rush from some people to negatively sound off on this announcement by connecting it to an international remembrance, as though the pain of mothers who have lost children is somehow magically heightened on this day instead of every other one they’ve dealt with it. Or that all women are a hive mind with the same emotional reactions to pregnancy and miscarriage. 9_9

    Reply
  54. Case says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:23 am

    So happy for them! They’ll have the most adorable kids.

    Reply
  55. HelloSunshine says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:24 am

    We’re due around the same time! Idk why that’s so exciting for me (I admit it, I love Meghan). Congrats to them! She’s def been giving off pregnancy vibes to me for a bit lol

    Reply
  56. Reece says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I’m so happy for them! I hope she has a smooth pregnancy and can enjoy as much of it as possible.
    And I really hope she has the gene because GINGER BABIES!!!

    Reply
  57. Patty says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:29 am

    That’s good news for them. And hopefully this will put an end to all the “concern” over Meghan’s age and fertility. May she have a healthy pregnancy and baby.

    Reply
  58. Peg says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Congrats to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
    Samantha is saying that Harry met her father, but she is not saying where, could it be, because it didn’t happen, she was on Irish TV, I think the English tabloids are over her, having nothing new to sell.
    She must be pissing her self over the Duchess pregnancy, and telling daddy dearest, you have to put out a message.
    When you think of all the horribleness from the Markles, you go Meghan taking care of business and living your life.
    The best decision Meghan made was cutting off her father for her health, his narcissism was raging.

    Reply
  59. Avisitor says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Congrats to the couple. However, tacky to announce/discuss at Eugenie’s wedding. Every bride, regardless of how anyone feels about her or her family or, in Eugenie’s instance, her number in line to the throne (which is irrelevant to the discussion), should be the star of their day. In other news, will only Doria be invited to the christening festivities?

    Reply
  60. Lexa says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Whether she meant to or not, she was definitely signalling this from the Jason Wu dress on—the binders were way too obvious! Congratulations to them!

    Reply
  61. HeyThere! says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:47 am

    This is AMAZING news!!!!!! I am here for this!

    Reply
  62. Lucy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:58 am

    …you guys. Now that it’s happening, I actually cannot believe it. Harry’s gonna be a dad!!

    Reply
  63. Jessica says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Seems like she went a bit overboard with concealing the pregnancy. You really don’t show at 1-3 months, yet she was covered up as if she was 8 months along.

    Reply
    • JadedBrit says:
      October 15, 2018 at 10:29 am

      Not everyone is the same, @Jessica. Meghan is tiny and petite with all her height in her legs, not her torso. Much more likely to show earlier on than Kate at 5ft10, for example.
      And there was no reason and no way she had to keep this quiet. A minor non-working Royal had her big day and two subsequent days of partying. Throughout which she was reportedly delighted. I sincerely doubt that Meghan grabbed the mike from Robbie Williams and spilled the beans. And who is this “source”, by the way??
      Secondly, it’s the Sussexes first overseas tour. She’s going to get a LOT of scrutiny – bump watch photos, not drinking, unable to attend every single event. The RF has always been the one to break pregnancy news and control the PR, rather than letting a trashy red top tabloid dictate the narrative and share the news before she’d even told the whole family.

      Reply
  64. BegoneOrangeCheeto says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I’m beyond happy for them. And how amazing that she’s doing a huge tour while pregnant. I’m really impressed…and thrilled. Harry will be a great dad. And she’ll be a wonderful mom.

    Reply
  65. KK2 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I am bizarrely excited for these two strangers. I suspect she is further than 12 weeks (just because they had 12 week scan doesn’t mean she’s exactly 12 weeks now), because they’d probably wait a little longer to be safe, like 15-16 weeks, ideally, especially remembering what happened to poor Zara a year or two ago when she miscarried right after announcing.Or maybe they had to make some changes to their tour schedule and announced for that reason. In any event, yay Meghan! Harry got some side-eye for marrying an older woman, so I am beyond thrilled for her to conceive so easily. I’m currently (hopefully) 8 weeks with my second, but after 2 miscarriages who knows- no scan until next week. Spread some of that good baby luck around Megs!

    Reply
  66. Sharon Lea says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Yay!!!! This is great news, so happy for them :)

    Reply
  67. lucy2 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I’m very happy for them! Hope they have a happy, healthy baby.

    Reply
  68. sid says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Where does it specify that the news was announced at the wedding? CNN made a point of saying this: “The Queen and other members of the royal family congratulated Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, on Friday as they gathered in Windsor for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, a royal source said Monday, without specifying whether the parents-to-be broke the news at their cousin’s wedding.”

    Reply
  69. Franny Days says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:51 am

    So with my first pregnancy I actually attended a wedding right after my 12 week mark. It was in my hometown and I traveled to the wedding and really was conflicted on whether I wanted to tell my friends and former coworkers who were at the wedding and who I wouldn’t see again in a year or more. After much thought I knew I didn’t want to take any attention away from the bride. It did not feel right at all so I didn’t say anything. I really doubt that Meghan was sharing the news at the wedding. She seems a lot more thoughtful than that.

    Reply
  70. sassafras says:
    October 15, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I think she’s further along. Maybe a month or more. I didn’t start to pop until 20-22 weeks and she’s slimmer than me. Just because they say she’s had a 12 week scan, doesn’t mean it just happened this week. Just my intuition pinging on this one…

    Reply
  71. K2Squared says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:01 am

    A big congrats to them!!

    Reply
  72. CK says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Congrats to the happy couple. I hope the UK tabloids and outlets resist the urge to give Samantha Markle an elevated platform during her pregnancy.

    Reply
  73. Nicegirl says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Yippee!!!!!!👌🙏🎉🖖🏾😂💥😘💃🏼

    and

    Congratulations!!! 🎊🎈🍾🎉🏠 👶 🍼

    Reply
  74. Ellie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Sending lots of love to anyone who can’t have kids and wants them! Days like today can be tough!

    Also, congrats to anyone else having a baby who isn’t royalty. Yay for Meghan and Harry. I wish their baby a better world to grow up in, being mixed and a royal will invite a lot of ill will in this climate. I’m glad there’s a lot of positive energy out there to counteract the negative.

    Reply
  75. 2020 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    I predicted well
    Well done meg and harry

    Reply
  76. paddingtonjr says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Things have certainly come together quickly for them :) I guess when it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be! I do hope they don’t give the kid an HRH or least style it the way the Wessexes did: Viscount and Lady, but legally an HRH so the kids have a chance at a more normal life but can choose to use the HRH later. I think it worked well for Princess Margaret’s children (I know they were not in the male-line, but TQ could have made them HRHs if she wanted); they were always part of the BRF and certainly benefited financially and professionally, but were able to choose their own paths.

    I wish them a safe, happy and healthy pregnancy. Congrats H&M!

    Reply
  77. ladida says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Everyone is patting themselves on the back for predicting this when it’s Meghan who made it plainly obvious.

    Reply
  78. Sage says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Wowzer, that was quick! Harry wasted no time, he wants to be a father NOW!

    Reply
  79. Melania says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I can’t believe that Harry will be a dad. What an amazing news to begin the week!

    Reply
  80. OkieOpie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Trying and failing not to say I told you so! So many of us here kept saying she was pregnant because it was obvious about a month ago. When she wore that leather skirt, I could see it then. Happy news and happy for them. They must be beyond excited!

    Reply
  81. Hannah Maguire says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I’m Irish and reading this site since I was a college student. I do feel that all these constant blog posts about the Royal family are n’t just inconsiderate to your wider audience, but also exceptionally ignorant politically.

    You all look at it like celebrity soap opera. It costs the British taxpayer over half a billion pounds a year. Cookbooks, school visits and tours don’t make up for that social injustice. It is gross and the more you celebrate, the more you keep them relevant.

    Reply
  82. Sam H x says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    I love these two together and it’s obvious how much they adore each other! It’s so cute. I am ever so happy for them and I hope Meghan & Harry are blessed with a happy and healthy child. I hope Meghan has a smooth pregnancy. Meghan deserves this! So does Harry.

    I would like to extend my congrats to the lovely posters on here who are expecting and hope you ladies are blessed with happy and healthy children. Once again, hope each and everyone of you has a smooth pregnancy.

    xx

    Reply
  83. LadyLilith says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    I didn’t realize how much I needed some good news! Yay! Congrats to the beautiful couple.

    Reply
  84. Crassino Royale says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    YAY!!!! So happy for them!
    (There was no hiding that bump). So exciting! Now she can wear flats everywhere and be comfy. Amen!

    Reply
  85. SpillDatT says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    No sure what happened to my first comment, so here is is a again:

    Hope the DoS has a happy & easy pregnancy, and that the baby is healthy & well when it is ready to come into this world. Congrats to both parents.

    Reply
  86. mtam says:
    October 15, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    I’m happy for them but I really wish they didn’t have to announce this early that they are expecting. She’s barely showing, and let’s be real if we weren’t on constant bump watch for her most of us wouldn’t have noticed.
    Granted 3 months is usually the time people feel it’s safe to announce, but i’ve had a couple of fam members miscarry around the 5th month mark and obviously we all hope her pregnancy will go well, but i hate to think what would happen if it didn’t, and having to go through that publicly. It sucks people like her are in that position but I guess it comes with the territory. I wish them well.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment