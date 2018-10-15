The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are expecting, Meghan is already 12 weeks along

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Australia about 14 hours ago? Something like that. As soon as they rested from their journey, they had a special announcement to make on Aussie soil: Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child!! “We been knew,” said every person who saw and felt Meghan’s pregnant vibes at Eugenie’s wedding. That was the first thing I thought when I saw her get out of the car at Eugenie’s wedding – it’s not even that I truly spied a bump, it’s just that she looked different and the coat seemed made for early-maternity-wear. Here’s the announcement from KP:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to be a family of three! The royal couple are expecting their first child together, Kensington Palace confirmed Monday.
“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”
A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”
*counts on fingers* So she got knocked up in July, then they took a big break for most of August, and then went back to work in September. And now she and Harry are about to undertake a massive, 16-day tour. God bless her, she’s going to be exhausted. Anyway, congrats to Harry and Meghan – I’m looking forward to all of the bump-spotting photos from the tour in the next three weeks!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wow! Congrats to the happy couple!
Fantastic News! What we have all been looking forward to. I have had very strong feelings that she was pregnant since August. She seemed to be glowing more, and Harry was extra extra protective of her. Especially at the Well Child event in September when he was rubbing her back in a way that said…don’t worry you are doing well, you can get through this. I am fairly sure that she was not well and was struggling with sickness. Also during the cookbook launch the way she gazed into a little girls eyes, spoke volumes. And of course the rumours about Doria taking childcare lessons. Anyway great news I am very very happy for this wonderful couple.
I had suspicions from August , especially when it was confirmed that Doria was moving to UK ! Congratulations to the Sussexes!
I also hope the Queen will issued some Letter Patents to give this kid and siblings the Prince/ Princess titles . Currently, Harry and Meghan’s children will be styled as Lord or Lady ( as children of a Duke) and not Prince and Princess.
But the giveaway was on when she were that Jason Wu dress for the 100 days to peace concert.
Yes, when she wore that green leather skirt I had suspicions. Just because she has a short torso things will start to show early and she looked a little softer in the middle to me. So happy for them that it was fast and presumably easy. Now the pressure and speculation about her age is off, for now at least.
Yes! I’m so happy. It all makes me unreasonably happy for people I don’t even know personally.
I called it at the cookbook launch! It was the first time I’d ever seen her without bone straight hair at the roots and I knew she had stopped treating her hair for a reason. This is absolutely, absoLUTEly the happiest news!! This amazing, beautiful, compassionate couple is about to embark on yet another journey to make these horrible times a little brighter for so many of us.
Diana would be so proud of her ginger scamp and his inspirational wife and Charles must be quietly thrilled, the grandchild-loving Camilla even more so. The old windbag annoys me but here’s hoping Phil gets to hold his great grandchild in his arms. I’ll bet the queen has already ordered a custom mini Bentley for tearing around Sandringham in a few years and the Cambridges finally get the unalloyed joy of just being aunts/uncles. As for Doria, it almost makes me reach for the kleenex…could there be a more immaculate ro,e model for baby Sussex? Huzzah!!
The hair was a dead giveaway. I was expecting an announcement after Eug’s wedding but definitely not AT it. I wonder if she is showing that much.
Samantha Markle’s head explodes in 3…2…1…
@Bazoo Let us hope so. Her narcissist of a “father” too.
Yeah you know the interviews will becoming soon
So very excited and happy for them! Mazel Tov! Meghan *has* been just glowing, we’ve all commented on it in here, and Harry has seemed to want kids forever; he’ll make a great dad. I’m so excited for them both 😊. Best wishes for a healthy, happy, child, and an easy birth!
OMG Scammy is going to PLOTZ hearing this!!
ETA: The Fail has an artist’s rendition of melding photos together so as to guess as what the new little one(s) can look like: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6277269/Is-Meghan-Harrys-child-look-like.html
Someone said she wasn’t far off when she did the one of Suri Cruise.
Wonderful News!
Congratulations Duke & Duchess of Sussex!
Imagine The HRH Sussexs continue work schedule/s as always…. Looking forward to a healthy beautiful pregnancy with continued Royal Duties throughout.
Quite wonderful to see the Wedding videos with Duchess Meghan getting along with Royal aunt – Princess Anne and cousin Zara, compared to waity Cannot who tried to pull The Duke of Sussex attention from his wife.
YES, this is wonderful news! So happy for them. And what a beautiful baby it’s bound to be!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay finally people can stop arguing about whether she is or isn’t or when the fertility treatment will start and when the twins will arrive!
Seriously though congratulations to them, that will be a seriously gorgeous baby. And I guess it makes sense for them to have been trying straight away, a large aspect of her ‘job’ is to produce heirs.
She also looks great, seems that pregnancy really agrees with her.
I know some people think the royal women are just there to make babies (and in this day and age!), but Harry’s not going to be king, so I don’t think an “heir” is necessary. They’re just a couple who want kids.
Its probably both and they are 100% expected to have children, if they become King/Queen or not. Royal families need to expanded into the next generation regardless if they are to be actually crowned or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no lack of heirs in the UK; there are 5000 people in line to the British throne.
Of course they don’t needed to expand as a number game. However they still continue the practice for cultural/historical/power reasons and that isn’t changing soon. You do realize it is royal politics? Since the royal family is only born or wed into the game, NOT earning a place. So having babies, marrying, is how you keep power & become a placeholder in the family, even in this modern age. Eugenie will be next cause that is exactly what is expected to happen and it will happen if she can become pregnant.
In 2018 the politics surrounding a royal family is in not weighing the taxpayers down with massive numbers of working royals. Or not giving speeches bashing the growth of the African population while expecting your third child (William).
King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola did not lose their places in the Belgian family because they didn’t have children. If the heir in Luxembourg and his wife do not have children? They won’t lose their place or roles as working royals. He’ll still end up as Grand Duke and eventually the throne would pass to his next brother and that brother’s daughter.
I knew it!! She has the glow!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also got off the plane in Oz hiding her bump under purple folders. Lol, fooling no one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am here for this!!! So excited for the Baby Sussex! God that kid is going to be SO cute!
She’s 12 weeks pregnant now, that means she conceived around the end of July. I’m pretty sure that was right around the time of the sweaty polo match kiss. They made a POLO BABY! Baby Polo of Sussex. That was also prime time for Thomas Markle continually selling out his daughter to any outlet that would pay him. Assuming H&M found out she was preggers early on, the Thomas BS had to be extra annoying when they just wanted to be excited. I really hope the Markles STFU and just let H&M enjoy this period in their lives, but you know they are about to get extra horrible. I would love to be a fly on the wall when Samantha got the pregnancy new alert on her phone though lol.
Their Australian tour is pretty demanding with 76 engagements in 16 days, Meghan is a trooper if she makes all the engagements! Did anyone see the pics of H&M getting off the plane? The holding the folders when she got off the plane was a little ridiculous and unnecessary. Were they just toying with people?
End of excited rant.
“Baby Polo of Sussex” 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
No, birthday baby. Early august. 10 weeks since conception = 12 weeks pregnant. They count the two weeks between menstruation and ovulation in the pregnancy too.
I’m impressed with Janey’s knowledge, but it’s the Polo Baby to me, now!!
😂😂😂…..Oh yes!! The Polo baby…..
Cue the batsh*t relatives in 3…2…
I’m sure Sammy Jo had a full-blown fit when she got the news. Cue the sob stories about how cruel Meghan is for denying Thomas the right to meet his grandchild, blah, blah, blah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the Tumblr crazies, conspiracy theorists, Trump supporters who hate Meghan for speaking out against Trump and Daily Mail commenters too. Although I think there’s a lot of overlap in those groups!
I’m willing to bet she’s further along than 12 weeks. They are saying she had her 12 week scan.. but that could have happened weeks ago. I bet she’s closer to 16 weeks if she’s showing to the point that it’s becoming obvious now. I don’t think it was announced she’s 12 weeks along, the media is just inferring it.
I agree with this. I think she’s further along than 12 weeks.
I knew it. I’ve been getting pregncy vibes from her for awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all surprised, her face has had the pregnancy fullness look recently.
Congratulations to them!
Yes, it did!
Such nice news.
I thought that, too—-and the glow. So pleased for them!
Congrats but apparently they announced it at Eugenie’s wedding? Seems a little gaudy to me – can’t they let the bride have one day without stealing the attention?
That was my first thought when I read that too! Poor Eugenie had to move her wedding back for H&M, then after moving her wedding back had Meghan’s pregnancy announced to the family on her big day lol.
They told people, that’s not necessarily announcing it. Ckose family ptobabky already knew and it was a big family occasion and a chance to tell everyone all at once. There was a lot of speculation just from the way Meghan’s coat looked on her. Maybe it was even more obvious when it was off she she was just in her dress and everybody could see she had a bump and no point in playing coy because then everybody would be talking about it anyway.
I think they wanted to tell the Queen, DOE and Charles in person – but they only came back from Scotland for the wedding and Harry and Meghan left for the tour Saturday or Sunday. Then there was the risk of it leaking out as there was already speculation at the wedding and if some of the 800 guests started talking about her not drinking etc then the tour would be ruined by “bump watch”. It doesn’t appear to have been common knowledge as it did not leak out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Get ahead of the story”? People have been saying they were pregnant since before the wedding. Every time she’s been photographed since the wedding, there’s been a “She’s pregnant! Look at her stomach!” “No! It’s just the dress” back and forth.
She looks pregnant (even I could spot it) and they’re now going to be on a heavily photographed tour.
This is probably the dumbest criticism I’ve heard yet. Poor woman isn’t even allowed to announce she’s pregnant without people trying to insist she’s overstepping. By the end of the day we’ll hear that she somehow broke royal protocol.
Can Meghan live? Can we let her live?
Lmao people LOVE to accuse her of breaking “royal protocol”
Source, please? Do you really believe this?? I don’t think they did this or seem like the type of people to do this at all! Please stop trying to stir up $hit.
Omid’s direct tweet says: “The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke & Duchess of Cambridge “are delighted for the couple” and were able to congratulate the Sussexes in person at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.”
Makes the conversation with Anne a bit more illuminating, perhaps…
It was reported in a couple different places that they told people about the pregnancy at the wedding. I’m sure the sources aren’t great though. But it’s gossip and it’s fun and it doesn’t really mater. I don’t see how that’s stirring up shit.
Emily Nash on Instagram reported that they shared the news with the royal family at the wedding. Whether it’s true or not, that is what is being reported.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s far different to tell family members individually at the rare event where they are seeing them all in one place (which is what I would wager is how it happened) than to use the occasion of Eugenie’s wedding to stand and make a formal announcement to the entire gathering. Ffs, there is NO WAY that is how it happened, and people are getting their Spanx in a knot over nothing.
There is no way Charles didn’t know before the wedding. And William and Kate knew as well because they both got dropped off at the chapel to conceal the fact that with the wind there is no way Meghan could have concealed her bump. Everyone was speculating why they didn’t walk in like Anne and Sophie and now we know why. William was giving his brother cover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if they had announced it before Eugenie’s wedding that would have been stealing her thunder, and they could not announce it during the two week tour. This is the best time to make the announcement and also hopefully people will be careful not to overwork or wear her out.
Folks got to complain about something. Some will be butt hurt over her maternity outfits and the baby’s name (clutching pearls)
Seeing as they were scheduled to go to an area with Zika, isn’t it more likely that everyone already knew rather than the theory that they waited until the weekend before they were supposed to leave on their tour?
Much more likely – because women can avoid Zika complications once they’re over the 12 week hurdle. Five months, six months, no matter – they won’t be infected. That being said the trip has been exceptionally well planned and timed…
Wow I didn’t know that. So obviously for her to get pregnant within such a precise time frame shows that she had no fertility issues.
All of my friends plus myself had no problems conceiving over 35. Everyone is different. My friend had twins at 50 years old! Just fertility drugs no invitro.
Brides are now older and they are having babies later.
Somebody on here mentioned she had been taking fertility meds since before the wedding. I can believe that rumour, makes sense. They wanted to start a family right away
We’ve only got the Daily Heil via one “source” to substantiate this claim – hardly watertight, is it?
Besides, Eugenie had a 3 day shindig with her security courtesy of the taxpayer, Andrew ignored any claims of overspending and ostentation… She really did have her day.
They did not announce it the wedding, they were congratulated in person by the Queen, Charles, the Cambridges at the wedding, because they knew already.
It’s a big family, sometimes announcements are going to overlap, it’s the way it is. I really doubt they ANNOUNCED it at the wedding, they made such a point of ducking into the church quickly which I felt was to avoid pulling focus, I really think they have better manners than announcing during the reception.
It depends on the family, and it depends on the state of their relationships, IMO. I’ve been at some weddings where it’s people were trying to steal attention from the couple, and I’ve been at others where announcements like that just increased the sense of happiness and satisfaction among everyone in a family gathering.
Oh please. Gaudy? Gauche? Telling your family about a pregnancy is happy, exciting news. They didn’t do a press release or sit down for an interview at the wedding. If true, they told their family what was plainly obvious at 12 weeks. If a family member or friend had told us they were pregnant at our wedding I would have been overjoyed for them, our family/community, and considered it an extra special gift to find out on my special day. Not everything is a competition. Joyful news makes an already wonderful day even better.
Im apologizing before I post. To all Brits in this site, Im a really sorry to break it to you that princess Eugenie is not well known worldwide. She might be a household name in the UK but TBH, a lot of people in other countries do not know her at all. If Harry had not married before Eugenie, I doubt many people would even have cared about her wedding. But Harry sort of trailblazer for her so when her wedding was announced, there were a lot of people that got interested not because of Eugenie but because they wanted to see what Meghan and Kate would wear. To all the haters that claim that Meghan rained on Eugenie’s party, the truth is Eugenie is the one riding on the Sussexes coat tails, there is no Eugenie party to rain on, there never has been. The Sussexes announcing this news was intended to all they fans worldwide, and they have tons of them. So if some Brits feel Eugenie’s party was pooped on, look at this like the announcement was not for Eugenie fans but for Harry and Meghan fans who don’t even know who Eugenie is. Another thing that people have to know, none of these announcements happen without the head honchos signing off of anything. This announcement at this particular time was approved by HM and by PoW.
On another note, I’m so thrilled for the Sussexes. Im gonna be honest, I got thrown off by the Oz schedule, I should have followed my gut feeling. Meg looked preggers to me in the blue wrapper top when they visited the university and I also thought at the launching go the cookbook, her skirt was higher than necessary and she was tagging at her court when she got out of there car, she doesn’t do that usually. Congrats to my fav couple.
There are 57 Commonwealth countries. Fifty seven. We know who Eugenie and Bea are, we’ve known since their birth. They might no be your favourite royals, but trust they are well known. Trying to pretend they are nonentities in the Royal family is not going to fly.
Also a non-Brit, and yes I know who Eugenie, Beatrice and especially Sarah are. Prince Andrew was what Prince Harry is now for a long time- the spare. Andrew was the cute Prince, while Charles not so much. (sound familiar William/Harry) Although, I’m old enough to remember when William was the hot prince too. Honestly, I never remember Charles being that, but I’m not that old maybe he was too. Now I think the majority of people who don’t know Eugenie are just not into royalty, which is probably a good thing, but still.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But of course. No one knows the girls who have been royal from birth. Hail to Queen meghan.
OR perhaps they told close family BEFORE the wedding and the baggy coat surprised NO ONE because family knew already! We don’t know, but it’d be not that far fetched to do so.
Did they really? I had not heard that.
I simply can’t see them announcing it at the wedding and taking the attention from the bride. They both have better manners than that. I can see them, though, telling a few friends, which is much different from doing a major announcement.
Personally I wouldn’t have made a pregnancy announcement at someone else’s wedding. British Royal Family or not. It does seem a bit gauche to me. Your wedding day is about you. Both of them (Princess Eugenie and Duchess Megan’s) special day / announcement lost a teeny bit of magic getting entangled in each others business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Find it hard to believe Princess Wedding was the time of the announcement – considering how thoughtful The Duke Duchess of Sussex are… and Princess Eugene/ Bea (and cousins Zara and brother) are VERY close to cousin Prince/Duke Henry.
It’s also Pregnancy Loss and Infant Remembrance Day today (October 15). Incredibly tacky and insensitive of them, but I would expect nothing better from the BRF at this point.
So women delivering babies today are told to cross their legs by Drs. and midwives, until the day is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wishing a healthy pregnancy for her and hoping that the Markles stay quiet
Wasn’t Doria in England recently to support Meghan during that cookbook launch? People were wondering why she was there, but it is making sense now. M&H wanted her to hear the news in person.
Congratulations!!!
Yes! Yay, Doria must be so excited. The rumors about her wanting to buy a London pied-a-terre make more sense now too.
+1
…and start setting up a home to be c;lose/move.
Congrats! Happy for them.
It’s going to be fun though, on one hand Kate has to return to work and Meghan withdraw and take maternity leave. Or maybe they’ll be both pregnant.
Coying with folders was a bit actress-y but all is forgiven.
Poor Eugenie though, she simply can’t have at least a week or at least a day all about herself. Oh well.
Healthcare??
Some people don’t need help/healthcare conceiving. If we lived in the old days, I would be non-stop pregnant. Husband and I can basically pick a month and it happens. Not bragging, but that’s the way it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to her and Harry. Can’t wait to see her fashion with the bump and all the guessing on gender. A healthy and speedy delivery to mom and baby. Let the name guessing begin!!!
@LizB
I know friends who sadly struggle, but then I have friends and family who it’s like you just need to put your coat next to theirs and they’re pregnant!
It’s a different story for everyone and it’s not all based on wealth.
Sex of the baby, right? Not gender? Bit hard to pick up gender from a scan.
Thank you Sarah Joanne.
LIZB, same. That is how I planned both my kids birthdays the month I wanted. I have no idea why but getting pregnant is very simple for us. That’s just our reality. Not bragging. This is our truth. We have to be very, very careful because one slip up and we have another family member in 40 weeks.
I conceived at 34 about a month after husband and I stopped using condoms. I was always careful previously and honestly unsure if I was going to get pregnant because it has never happened before. For some it’s not a struggle. We definitely planned on a child but were a bit surprised how quickly it came along.
34 is int he fertile window, you aren’t at the top of your fertility but you also aren’t close to the bottom. You can get pregnant fairly easy (if everything in the normal range) in a few months at 34 if you really trying to get pregnant.
I am sure Eugenie will get pregnant too. Anyway I am sure that Eugenie knows that she can never be anywhere near as newsworthy as Meghan, even Kate, unless she does something really really spectacular knows that.
Maybe in America, not in the rest of the world.
@Huh, does anyone outside of royal watchers in the English-speaking world have any idea whatsoever who Eugenie is? I can’t imagine that they do. Most British people couldn’t tell you if it were Beatrice or Eugenie getting married or how they fit into the royal family.
@Tina, Eugenie is not known even in commonwealth english speaking countries. The reason Eugenie’s wedding did not get as many spectator as harry’s is because Eugenie is not known by many people, not just internationally but also in the UK itself.
@Masamf, I agree, my question was rhetorical
What? Kate was like a year and a half after her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspected she was pregnant since the beginning of September, the hair but especially her face being rounder were good hints !
We have no idea if she is exactly 12 weeks pregnant, I think its a bit more than that. The baggy blue Jason Wu dress she wore to the 100 days Peace conference in early September was a big clue. This is a dress that she will be able to wear quite far into her pregnancy as both the bust area and stomach area are sufficiently baggy.
Well, Kate conceived 18 months after the wedding, not that quick but I think Harry and Meaghan were also going to try immediately because if they want more than one child, the window is small.
Meghan is the exact age I was when my husband and I married. I understand the pressure to get pregnant ASAP. We started working on making a baby straightaway – I’d never tried to get pregnant before, and didn’t know if we’d have a problem. I had our first at 38, and our second at 41. It appears that Meghan takes good care of herself. I see no reason why she shouldn’t be able to have as many children as she wants between now and her early 40s.
Kate didn’t get pregnant with George until a year and a half after she got married. She was married in April 2011. She gave birth to George July 2013. We found out about a monthish into Kate’s pregnancy because she got severe morning sickness almost right away. So no, Kate did not get pregnant right after the wedding.
But I don’t think Will and Kate were trying right from the start, that would be odd. THey were much younger.
Congratulations to them!
I’m so happy for them! I could tell at the Coach Core event. Something looked different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!
👶🏻
Sooo exiting.
They’ll make great parents.
Congrats family Sussex!!
YAAAAAAAYYYYY! I’m a sucker for Royal weddings and babies! Big ups to them for waiting until AFTER Eugenie’s wedding to share their happy news. They didn’t steal her thunder. Also it was nice to see Kate and Megan downplay their appearances during the wedding so the the bride could shine on her special day. amazingly cordial family dynamic in action
Never remember seeing your posts before, bacondonut, but I agree with you 100%!
Love your name too, bacondonut. In my house blueberry and bacon muffins are on the menu quite often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We been knew. The hair was more of a giveaway than anything else.
Congratulations to Harry and Meghan! Wishing and praying for Meghan to have a healthy pregnancy.
She won’t necessarily be exhausted. It’s past the 3 month mark and if she was having a rough time of it “morning sickness” wise, I doubt they would go.
My second pregnancy, sick as a dog for 9 months, never able to function normally.
Each woman and each pregnancy is different.
Yep. She’s in the “honeymoon” of pregnancy now–the lovely second trimester. God I loved the second trimester.
Yay!!
I knew she was pregnant at the cook book launch – she was fidgeting with her coat in the mid-section when she got out of the car like she was very self-contious about it clinging!
BUT I do wonder about the timing of the announcement. Could they have not allowed Eugenie a little more time before stealing her thunder? I wonder did the press get a tip-off or has she suddenly really started showing?
I wonder about these comments about allowing Eugenie and her hubby more time in the spotlight. I just don’t get it, the general public do not care much about Eugenie and her hubby. I feel like they had a very high profile wedding for how well known they are and if they hadn’t invited half of Hollywood and 300 british celebrities and hangers on ( I mean that derek blasberg guy got an invite????!!) I feel like their wedding wouldn’t have been talked about that much. Not saying this to be mean just that Eugenie is not someone most people even know and a bit weirded out by why they needed to invite every celebrity ever? Are the royals trying to make them happen is that why there’s all these comments about how harry and his wife shouldn’t overshadow them? I mean short of staying away I think it would be very hard for them not to overshadow them.
Eugenie does not have the profile of her cousins, for obvious reasons. And basically every move Harry and Meghan make is chronicled endlessly. There are still new photos from Eugenie’s wedding popping up – it was only a few days ago! I’d say the feeling is that everyone knows this was going to take over the headlines – and the feeling is perhaps the announcement could have waited, Meghan could have worn a looser dress here and there, etc in order to give Eugenie maybe a week or perhaps even just 4 days of a bit of the glow being on her.
I mean, look, if Pippa had given birth today she would have been accused of stealing Eugenie’s thunder somehow, you know?
Exactly.
Andrew is probably upset but I’m going to give Eugenie more credit than this.
She didn’t get married for the public attention. She and Jack are basking in the glow of being married not thirsty about public attention for their wedding. They had a very happy weekend and now it’s back to regular life. Thinking that Meghan should wear looser clothes to hide her pregnancy while on tour is nuts.
I mean, I’m not offended by it or anything and I do see the issue if she’s showing, but considering how much the Yorks pushed this wedding I feel like they might be a bit annoyed. Magazines are now going be be giving the front cover to Meghan and Eugenie instead of just Eugenie. I think it’s just interesting timing in terms of gossip.
I agree. I think it was the only practical way to announce. At the beginning of a tour that was going to get A LOT of press anyways. Eugenie’s wedding was a bigger deal then I thought it would be. If that is what she wanted….people to talk about her wedding…well then she got her wish. Or I guess Andrew did. COngrats to H&M . My husband had 3 brothers and i have 1 sister and we all got married and had kids in a pretty short period of time. We aren’t royalty I realize but there was no time to be upset about announcements. Just be happy for each other and enjoy the party. Plus Harry and Eugenie are cousins not even siblings.
I think the wedding coat she wore was to draw attention to her belly. Maternity wear at 3 months? On someone as small as her? I highly doubt that was necessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wanted to draw attention to their pregnancy, why did she even bother with a coat?
Honestly, I think the wedding “thunder” (such as it was…or wasn’t) would be over now anyway because of the 16-day tour. The Sussexes are about to be in the forefront of royal news 24/7 even without the pregnancy. I think they announced now so that there won’t be that added speculation during the tour about her midsection or why isn’t she drinking during receptions/dinners/toasts, etc. This way the news is out and they can get down to the tour business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very true.
People are acting as though Meghan grabbed a microphone at the wedding reception and said “Great wedding Jack and Euj, but we’re having a baby!”
Everyone’s been speculating for weeks, and she’s tiny so she’s likely popped a bit. She probably wasn’t drinking and they’re going away on your. They probably won’t see the Queen again for a month so they told some people privately. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Harry goes to Fiji alone given the Zika threat so they had to announce it now.
The only thunder in the Sunday papers about Eugenie’s wedding was negative. She should thank her lucky stars that another royal story has come along to chase away the “spongers” narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saying that almost assumes that Eugenie and Jack got married soley for the purpose of media attention. They had their day and everyone was delighted with it. Meanwhile Meghan, who is under intense media scrutiny, is starting to show and it likely is in her best interests to announce in the hopes that she will get some room to breathe. I could just see tabloid reporters on the hunt trying to get a photograph of her mid section to fuel the thirst for news.
There was speculation for weeks. Two items on the tour have already been changed to avoid Zika, which would have caused more speculation. They either had to announce it before the 12 week scan and be accused of stealing Eugenie’s spotlight, or announce it once they arrived in Australia with the schedule change-up.
I knew it! Their chemistry said to me they’re doing it like rabbits so it was bound to happen! I know the baby will be beautiful! So happy for them!! Congrats
I want to know what kind of water these royal people are drinking. She is not old, but she is three years away from 40 and still, she gets pregnant on the first or second try? I am not jealous or anything. Just really want to know what is the secret. I started trying at 27, I am 32 now and… no baby. No reason for no baby too. Just “one of those things”… Hurts like hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts are with you, and I really hope you too get the happy news you are praying for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
free and unlimited access to the best medical professionals/care in world, and still some women don’t conceived even with IVF.
As others have stated, pregnancy at any age–or rather getting pregnant naturally– is different for everyone. I had a friend, about Megan’s age, meaning at the age that one hears it is difficult or starts getting difficult to conceive. She was getting married and she and her soon-to-be husband knew that due to the limited window, they wanted to start a family right away. They started trying as soon as they set the wedding date, assuming that it might take a while or it might not work and they’d have to explore other options. She got pregnant right away, and they opted to cancel the traditional wedding they had planned (she’d have been about 7 months along by then) and just have a small courthouse affair. She was in the US and had good but not extraordinary, far be it royal, healthcare. Given a baseline of enough income to maintain a healthy lifestyle and have health insurance, I’d say the level of healthcare or money one has would make more of a difference if you had to have some sort of medical intervention to become pregnant. Based on personal anecdata of friends, more than just the one cited above, who’ve become pregnant without medical intervention after age 36, I would not assume that Megan needed any help getting pregnant.
Of course, that isn’t to say that some people don’t have tremendous difficulties either getting pregnant or keeping a pregnancy viable at any age. It must be heartbreaking. And just because some people can easily get pregnant after 36, doesn’t mean it’s the norm.
It will happen for you. I had a friend who went through the same thing for five years. She had her first at 40 and then had three consecutive kids. I have hope.
Had a friend that did this. She married a younger man, 15 years her junior so they began their family as soon s they were married. She was 40 when they married. they have 3 consecutive kids, 41, 43, and 45. Naturally and all born healthy.
There are so many reasons for not getting pregnant quickly. Sometimes it is just anxiety. Two cases known to me personally.
Story Number One: A couple had been trying for years, they separated and had new partners and both couples got pregnant one after the other.
Story Number Two: A woman already had a child from a previous relationship, and she was trying to have a baby with a new partner who she had been in a relationship with for over 15 years. Anyway out of the blue he proposed marriage to her and after about a month she was pregnant!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just easy for some women. Ladies on mom’s side have babies into their 40s with no problem. I got pregnant 37 and 40 with no trying. Meghan could just be lucky. Probably helps that she takes good care of herself.
The women in my family, get pregnant fairly easy in their late 30s. Look at the women in your family and see if there is a pattern, because fertility/hormone patterns are often genetic (women usually follow the fertility pattern of our mothers & aunts).
@Karmacoma- I got pregnant with my second baby at 35 with no medical intervention and with the last one at 38 with no intervention and no problem at all. So……
My friend at 35 feared she’d have trouble getting pregnant. 2 months into new relationship she got pregnant. At 37, she got pregnant with second. It happens quickly for some, not so much for others.
Yay, congratulations! I knew it! I knew they were just waiting until after Eugenie’s wedding to announce. It’s hard to hide it any longer, seeing as how we all knew anyway. They didn’t steal any thunder. Life doesn’t stop because someone got married, and if they wanted to tell their family in person before they left the country and announced it publicly, then there’s nothing wrong with that. I hope she has an easy pregnancy and a wonderful birth experience!
The word is she and harry told the family at Eugenies wedding. Which is just… I mean, I don’t like the royals but come on. Let a girl have her day. Poor Eugenie.
I imagine that thought never penetrated their self obsessed bubble, but you would think the royal PR would of told them to hold back the announcement for a week.
Seriously, judgy much? They prob told the poor girl to take off her coat at the wedding and she had to tell them why, I doubt she did it to steal Eugenie’s thunder. And just because it’s infant loss awareness week she needs to hold back her happy news?
It’s obvious she was showing and couldn’t hide it much longer, and she’s going to have lots of pictures taken when she’s in Australia so it was going to be too obvious.
Oh for heaven’s sake. When people talk about how Meghan is unfairly criticised, this is precisely what they mean.
Also she probably wasn’t drinking. That’s obvious.
@Karmacorma:
A couple of websites you would absolutely adore:
2) Daily Mail – Definitely try the comments section – the Laduree for Meghan haters. Treats of every flavour made of Insults, racist and sexist little nuggets of every stripe under the sun
3) there’s a third one whose name I’ve forgotten, that starts with a “T”…..
Enjoy! 😘
Ugh. There’s always one negative Nancy in the bunch
I think they announced this week because they were going to be on tour and photographed constantly. They wanted to get ahead of the speculation.
I can see why sharing the news at the wedding would be convenient timing-wise, however I do hope they discussed sharing their news with Eugenie and got a tacit blessing before spreading the news at the wedding though.
Very true.
To be honest, if it was the same in the UK as for you in the USA, and pregnancy and infant loss lasted a month, then I could understand they would have their hands tied. A month is a long time – particually between months 3/4 of pregnancy.
But it is only a week here. And today in particular is when candles are lit under wave of light … I mean even holding off until tomorrow would of been better.
They’ve changed up the schedule and remove her from two events that might involve mosquitoes. The choice was announce before the wedding and be attacked or announce now with the change in the schedule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But thinking of other people – well that wouldn’t enter her vapid little head would it. ”
What about HARRY in all this? He is the one that has been at this Royalty nonsense much longer than Meghan, when are you going to rip him a new one for being inconsiderate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao you honestly sound completely unhinged. #waveoflight the hell are you talking about?
@Karmacoma
I wish you had simply left this message, informing and inviting people to observe this time with you – not everyone is aware of it – this is the first I’ve ever heard of it……instead you came at it like a bull in a china shop and sounded rather unhinged as Cory suggested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People who have lost children think about them all the time, not just during times of media or public awareness. I have a friend who lost a pregnancy three years ago and hasn’t managed to conceive again. Every couple of months she’ll say something off-hand about how she’d have a six month old, a one year old, 15 month old, etc..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@karmacoma
The proper term is “would HAVE, NOT would OF”. I thought I would point this out to you seeing you’re such a stickler for decorum and the like.
If you’re a stickler, why did you use quotation marks like that?
That’s a pretty crazy asspull. If you do any type of fanfiction or wattpad, I hope you come up with better ways than that to show your audience which female character is The Villainess, LOL. That’s like saying people shouldn’t announce the fact that their own or a loved one’s cancer went into remission because it’s breast cancer awareness month and not everybody survives it.
Yayyyyy amazing news!!!!
Congrats! I’m so happy for them, they will be great parents.
I am way too excited for people that I will never actually know!!!!!
Me too! I just texted my husband how happy I am for them and he was like, “Really, babe?” lol!
Huh. I’m surprised she’s showing already; she’s tiny and it’s her first baby. Perhaps she’s further along than we’re assuming.
You answered your own question. She’s tiny and has a short torso. She’ll most likely show much sooner than Kate ever did.
Congrats, it will be a cute (ginger?) baby. Am surprised they announced it on the same day they start their first tour but given the speculation over the weekend and roughly how far along she maybe she’s probably starting to show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Well, they kind of did steal Eugenie’s thunder a little. It could be because she is clearly showing, but it may also be a PR move as there has been a lot of complaining about the costs of Eugenie’s wedding, and positive image building is needed. Personally I think it would have been nice to wait a day or two as the pregnancy won’t show more in two days than it already does. However, Eugenie certainly had the best tiara moment of them all! I can never quite forgive Kate for choosing the smallest possible tiara, AND hiding it behind all that hair and veil so that no one could actually see it.
TBH I can’t see Eug being that bothered, she had a fab day that was very well received by the public and press. I can imagine Andrew being a bit miffed about the timing – he seemed to take over the wedding to make it about him and his massive ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve loved watching all the royal weddings but I still think Kate’s dress is by far the most exquisite. Eugenie wins the tiara game for sure!
Well, both Meghan and Kate are commoners when it comes to tiaras, but Kate marrying the 3rd in line to throne certainly could have chosen something bigger, or at least let the smaller one show more. Meghan’s was a well chosen one: big enough and visible enough, and also a tiara which has not been seen for a while. And yes, Camilla’s bling is simply great!
Well Kate’s tiara on her wedding day was, if IRC, the Cambridge Knot which given her title was an obvious choice. It was also the tiara that Diana wore quite often.
If it only had been… It was the Cartier Halo which is much, much smaller yet a very pretty “starter” tiara.
Oops my bad.
Not only did Eugenie beat Kate and Meghan in the tiara game she also beat Zara, Autumn and Sophie. Very impressive to do that!
She did! Pretty much the tiara moment of the year so far
HM chooses the tiara, not the bride.
I was just going to ask that, nota. It’s the Queen who decides which tiara is worn and she sure did well by Eugenie. The only time she didn’t choose a tiara for a family wedding lately, was the one that was made for Sarah, Duchess of York for her wedding. Fergie got to keep that tiara. I wonder if it was considered for Eug’s wedding or if the queen, knowing Andrew, picked out the showiest one for his sake more than Eugenie’s?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Sarah and then Sophie married in, many of the big tiaras were still with the Queen Mum. She personally inherited all of those Greville jewels including this emerald tiara. When the Queen Mum passed in 2002, that freed up a stash of jewels and tiaras for future use.
They’ve had to remove her from two engagements on the tour because of Zika. The news was either coming out before Eugenie’s wedding or at the start of the tour.
I agree that Kate’s hair and Tiara were all wrong. Still beautiful, but not surprised her hair stylist was sacked. Plus it didn’t hold.
My babydar is way off, I was sure she wasn’t! 😂
Evenore excited for the tour now! Poor Meghan’s going to be exhausted!
They announced the pregnancy at the wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine though…. ‘doesn’t the bride look lovely? BTW guess what,,,, Tadah!’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is super exciting news; I admit I’m surprised (I thought they would wait until after the tour). I wonder if the thinking was “lets see what happens, and if it doesn’t happen before a month or two before the tour we’ll stop” (so that she would be out of the first trimester for the tour if they did get pregnant.) BUT maybe they just didn’t care about the tour at all, at least not as much as others thought they would (including myself, ha.)
They didn’t have much of a window to announce, really. Do it before Friday and it dominates the coverage of Eugenie’s wedding. And then they’re on tour from tomorrow, so I can see why they’d want to get ahead of that.
If she’s showing, it would be obvious at the reception the moment she took off her coat and turned down the champers.
Wow, congratulations! There did seem to be little hints in how she dressed and carried herself in the past month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’M SO FRIGGIN’ HAPPY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: telling people at the wedding. My guess is the royal family was at Windsor castle before heading to the chapel and Meghan and Harry told the family then. It was probably the easiest way to do it with everyone together in one place. I also feel pretty sure they probably told Eugenie beforehand.
Spring is a good time to have a baby if you have a choice; you miss the hot weather and for the royals, it leads nicely into their down time – so my guess is Meghan will do what Kate did, do a few random appearances over the summer and then start back up in September.
Oh that’s so funny. I’m about 12 weeks with my first as well.. Congrats to the happy couple.
Congrats to you too Diana, I hope all goes well.
That is great news, your first baby too, so you will understand the emotions completely.
Called it! Everyone was giving her such a hard time about that coat she wore…but I knew. It was pregnancy camouflage.
Happy for them and I hope she has a safe and healthy pregnancy but I could do without these PR games.
Oooooo I’m more thrilled than I should be, considering I’ve never met H or M!
As for announcing at E’s wedding–I bet my house she told immediate RF before the wedding and the Daily Fail is acting like she stood up and interrupted the first toast to tell everyone. :eye roll:
Anyway, I wish her a healthy pregnancy and wish them a healthy baby!
Seeing as she’s going to get criticized anyway, maybe Meghan should have leaned into it. As Eugenie walked down the aisle, Meghan should have held up a sign saying “I’m pregnant!”
Natalie S, I love it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully everything goes well.
Nobody “stole Eugenie’s thunder” (not “Eugene…that’s a boy’s name). I’m sure the whole immediate family had already been told.
Congrats to the two of them! I mean it was super obvious when she got out of the car at Eugenie’s wedding and the last few engagements she’s been wearing oversized clothing (more than usual). She’s short and unlike Kate my guess is she started showing early.
I hope Meghan’s father’s family leaves her alone and I can’t wait to see the baby! It will be so cute. Wonder what name they’ll go with.
Yaaaassssss!!!!!! (I’m at my desk at work doing the Tina Belcher dance-in my head of course!!)
They didn’t announce it at the wedding. They were CONGRATULATED at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do Harry and William only have sex with their wives in the summer? Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Sussex baby are all going to have birthdays with days of each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s astounding how the Meghan haters will latch onto any excuse to berate and criticize her. What about criticizing Harry about the timing of the announcement? No, it’s all on Meghan. People just need to stop this stupid sh!t….they’re as bad as the white Markles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HelloSunshine
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YAYY CONGRATS!! I am due around the same time as well. Funny enough I was also due around the same time as Kate. So I’m feeling pretty royal. (YES, I pulled a Jessica Simpson and got pregnant again real quick)
Thanks everyone!
@Franny oh my goodness! Congrats and you are much braver than I! I grew up with a sibling that close to me in age and it was such an adventure, your kiddos will have so much fun!
I’m so happy for them! I hope she has a smooth pregnancy and can enjoy as much of it as possible.
And I really hope she has the gene because GINGER BABIES!!!
How about auburn babies? Mix between red and brown.
That’s good news for them. And hopefully this will put an end to all the “concern” over Meghan’s age and fertility. May she have a healthy pregnancy and baby.
That was something all that talk about how old she was, and needed IVF treatments.
Unfortunately I don’t think this will stop people for speculation about Meghan if Meghan breathes it’s bother some people on this site. People are complaining that she has ruined Eugenie wedding news and that she callous announces on the day that is a supposed to be about woman who loses children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samantha is saying that Harry met her father, but she is not saying where, could it be, because it didn’t happen, she was on Irish TV, I think the English tabloids are over her, having nothing new to sell.
She must be pissing her self over the Duchess pregnancy, and telling daddy dearest, you have to put out a message.
When you think of all the horribleness from the Markles, you go Meghan taking care of business and living your life.
The best decision Meghan made was cutting off her father for her health, his narcissism was raging.
Congrats to the couple. However, tacky to announce/discuss at Eugenie’s wedding. Every bride, regardless of how anyone feels about her or her family or, in Eugenie’s instance, her number in line to the throne (which is irrelevant to the discussion), should be the star of their day. In other news, will only Doria be invited to the christening festivities?
Please.
Let the baby be born first before you start worrying about who will be at the christening.
If you were not at the wedding I don’t see you attending the christening.
Eugenie was the star of her day, not Meghan’s fault, that people jumped all over the pregnancy news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether she meant to or not, she was definitely signalling this from the Jason Wu dress on—the binders were way too obvious! Congratulations to them!
This is AMAZING news!!!!!! I am here for this!
…you guys. Now that it’s happening, I actually cannot believe it. Harry’s gonna be a dad!!
Seems like she went a bit overboard with concealing the pregnancy. You really don’t show at 1-3 months, yet she was covered up as if she was 8 months along.
Not everyone is the same, @Jessica. Meghan is tiny and petite with all her height in her legs, not her torso. Much more likely to show earlier on than Kate at 5ft10, for example.
And there was no reason and no way she had to keep this quiet. A minor non-working Royal had her big day and two subsequent days of partying. Throughout which she was reportedly delighted. I sincerely doubt that Meghan grabbed the mike from Robbie Williams and spilled the beans. And who is this “source”, by the way??
Secondly, it’s the Sussexes first overseas tour. She’s going to get a LOT of scrutiny – bump watch photos, not drinking, unable to attend every single event. The RF has always been the one to break pregnancy news and control the PR, rather than letting a trashy red top tabloid dictate the narrative and share the news before she’d even told the whole family.
Kate is not 5’10, saw her in person she’s 5’8. She’s tall yes, but she’s not 5’10.
Meghan is very petite yes.
Congratulations to Meghan and Harry.
I’m beyond happy for them. And how amazing that she’s doing a huge tour while pregnant. I’m really impressed…and thrilled. Harry will be a great dad. And she’ll be a wonderful mom.
I am bizarrely excited for these two strangers. I suspect she is further than 12 weeks (just because they had 12 week scan doesn’t mean she’s exactly 12 weeks now), because they’d probably wait a little longer to be safe, like 15-16 weeks, ideally, especially remembering what happened to poor Zara a year or two ago when she miscarried right after announcing.Or maybe they had to make some changes to their tour schedule and announced for that reason. In any event, yay Meghan! Harry got some side-eye for marrying an older woman, so I am beyond thrilled for her to conceive so easily. I’m currently (hopefully) 8 weeks with my second, but after 2 miscarriages who knows- no scan until next week. Spread some of that good baby luck around Megs!
I agree. I think it’s more likely that she’s at 16 or or even 18 weeks, if she’s already trying to conceal a bump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay!!!! This is great news, so happy for them
I’m very happy for them! Hope they have a happy, healthy baby.
Where does it specify that the news was announced at the wedding? CNN made a point of saying this: “The Queen and other members of the royal family congratulated Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, on Friday as they gathered in Windsor for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, a royal source said Monday, without specifying whether the parents-to-be broke the news at their cousin’s wedding.”
So with my first pregnancy I actually attended a wedding right after my 12 week mark. It was in my hometown and I traveled to the wedding and really was conflicted on whether I wanted to tell my friends and former coworkers who were at the wedding and who I wouldn’t see again in a year or more. After much thought I knew I didn’t want to take any attention away from the bride. It did not feel right at all so I didn’t say anything. I really doubt that Meghan was sharing the news at the wedding. She seems a lot more thoughtful than that.
I think she’s further along. Maybe a month or more. I didn’t start to pop until 20-22 weeks and she’s slimmer than me. Just because they say she’s had a 12 week scan, doesn’t mean it just happened this week. Just my intuition pinging on this one…
Sassafrass, on the day of the wedding when they announced that the wedding would start 15 minutes late because Meghan was running late, for whatever reason the first thing that popped into my mind was morning sickness. I know that would make her 5 months along at least so I could be completely off and crazy, but it’s what occurred to me at the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Playacting when she’s 3.5 months along? What about Diana showing up in that terrible red, blue, and yellow striped carpet of a maternity outfit when she was all of 2 months pregnant?
Her Jason Wu dress? C’mon. Straight out of a PR playbook. Not to mention her buttons at Eugenie’s wedding. If she didn’t want any speculation, she’s has a helluvaway of showing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As CB pointed out, she’s had lots of her own button moments. I’m not seeing a problem with a navy dress and navy coat with buttons for a wedding, buttoned or unbuttoned. Seemed pretty classic, re-wear it a lot kind of outfit. As for a Wu dress? I had no clue she was expecting and I’ve been watching her engagements and her style.
A big congrats to them!!
Congrats to the happy couple. I hope the UK tabloids and outlets resist the urge to give Samantha Markle an elevated platform during her pregnancy.
Yippee!!!!!!👌🙏🎉🖖🏾😂💥😘💃🏼
and
Congratulations!!! 🎊🎈🍾🎉🏠 👶 🍼
Sending lots of love to anyone who can’t have kids and wants them! Days like today can be tough!
Also, congrats to anyone else having a baby who isn’t royalty. Yay for Meghan and Harry. I wish their baby a better world to grow up in, being mixed and a royal will invite a lot of ill will in this climate. I’m glad there’s a lot of positive energy out there to counteract the negative.
@Ellie
Thanks a bunch, today has been tough for me. Although I am quite happy for Harry and Meghan, I have been on the brink of tears all day. I got married a day after Kate and William seven years ago and I have had problems conceiving despite three IVF cycles. However congratulations to Meghan and Harry as well as everyone here expecting a baby.
Wishing you much good luck Linda at conceiving your much hoped-for little one.
@ellie what a kind and thoughtful message. Thank you for considering those who may be struggling.
@linda Sending you love and light. Please don’t lose hope xx
I predicted well
Well done meg and harry
Things have certainly come together quickly for them I guess when it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be! I do hope they don’t give the kid an HRH or least style it the way the Wessexes did: Viscount and Lady, but legally an HRH so the kids have a chance at a more normal life but can choose to use the HRH later. I think it worked well for Princess Margaret’s children (I know they were not in the male-line, but TQ could have made them HRHs if she wanted); they were always part of the BRF and certainly benefited financially and professionally, but were able to choose their own paths.
I wish them a safe, happy and healthy pregnancy. Congrats H&M!
Everyone is patting themselves on the back for predicting this when it’s Meghan who made it plainly obvious.
Meghan’s kinky roots gave it away first and that’s something she could not hide if she tried.
Wowzer, that was quick! Harry wasted no time, he wants to be a father NOW!
I can’t believe that Harry will be a dad. What an amazing news to begin the week!
Trying and failing not to say I told you so! So many of us here kept saying she was pregnant because it was obvious about a month ago. When she wore that leather skirt, I could see it then. Happy news and happy for them. They must be beyond excited!
I’m Irish and reading this site since I was a college student. I do feel that all these constant blog posts about the Royal family are n’t just inconsiderate to your wider audience, but also exceptionally ignorant politically.
You all look at it like celebrity soap opera. It costs the British taxpayer over half a billion pounds a year. Cookbooks, school visits and tours don’t make up for that social injustice. It is gross and the more you celebrate, the more you keep them relevant.
You’re on the wrong site, there is nothing most of the people on this site can.
Complaining to your Politicians, would be more helful.
I totally understand, especially with a hard brexit around the corner which – aside from the UK – will affect the RoI the most. Anyways, if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal this will def affect the BRF, as taxpayers will be less willing to fund their lifestyle any longer.
You do realize they cost us £0.65 a month.
They cost us a lot more than that.
Did you miss the name of the site? CeleBitchy, Escapism Can Be Smart. You’re welcome not to read at any time. And if you’re a frequent reader you would have noticed plenty of discussions around the costs of the royals.
Then don’t read the posts or better still don’t visit the site. There, problem solved.
Wow, everyone telling Hannah to read another site or comment elsewhere. How rude. Her point is valid to express on a blog about royalty. It’s a simple comment that essentially disparages the inequality they represent. Love em or hate em, she’s right.
I love these two together and it’s obvious how much they adore each other! It’s so cute. I am ever so happy for them and I hope Meghan & Harry are blessed with a happy and healthy child. I hope Meghan has a smooth pregnancy. Meghan deserves this! So does Harry.
xx
I didn’t realize how much I needed some good news! Yay! Congrats to the beautiful couple.
YAY!!!! So happy for them!
(There was no hiding that bump). So exciting! Now she can wear flats everywhere and be comfy. Amen!
No sure what happened to my first comment, so here is is a again:
Hope the DoS has a happy & easy pregnancy, and that the baby is healthy & well when it is ready to come into this world. Congrats to both parents.
I’m happy for them but I really wish they didn’t have to announce this early that they are expecting. She’s barely showing, and let’s be real if we weren’t on constant bump watch for her most of us wouldn’t have noticed.
Granted 3 months is usually the time people feel it’s safe to announce, but i’ve had a couple of fam members miscarry around the 5th month mark and obviously we all hope her pregnancy will go well, but i hate to think what would happen if it didn’t, and having to go through that publicly. It sucks people like her are in that position but I guess it comes with the territory. I wish them well.
