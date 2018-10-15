“Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview was predictably bonkers” links
  • October 15, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview was stupid, offensive, unhinged & petty. [Jezebel]
Omarosa is spilling creepy tea about Ivanka Trump. [Dlisted]
Why did the Duke & Duchess of Sussex announce the pregnancy today? [LaineyGossip]
Mac Miller’s death was a “tipping point” for Ariana Grande. [Perez Hilton]
Brad Pitt went to the Beverly Hills Hotel this weekend, huh. [JustJared]
Jessica Simpson is already so far along in her pregnancy! [Go Fug Yourself]
First Man did not have a very big opening weekend. [Pajiba]
Trailer for High Life, Robert Pattinson’s latest. [OMG Blog]
Joe Giudice’s daughters are not happy about his deportation. [Reality Tea]
I splash water on my face to reset & cool down, Lily Reinhart. [Buzzfeed]

15 Responses to ““Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview was predictably bonkers” links”

  1. mcmill says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    “I’m not a baby…”
    “I’m president, and you’re not.”

  2. Veronica S. says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    First Man didn’t have a big opening weekend because the movie is patently ridiculous. It’s just not that dramatic of a story, not enough to justify the way the trailers make it look shot. It isn’t like Apollo 13 where it was a critical situation and we knew lives were on the line.

    Also, 60 Minutes needs to stop giving him a goddamn platform. There is nothing you can challenge him on, no lie you can catch him in, that his followers won’t forgive. Stop letting him speak nonsense.

  3. me says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I had no idea Jessica Simpson was pregnant with her third. I come here all the time, how did I miss that ?!

  4. Lilly says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    I’m so grateful for any good news, because #orangefuhrer news has to be countered at all times. He was also dog-whistling to his fans with a tweet congratulating the white folks-es wedding (not that Eugenie is like that) and never mentioning Harry and Meghan. But, I really double many ppl want any kind of congrats from #presidentmiller . I’m torn on giving him a platform, his fans will think it’s great no matter what and should we always be reminded why we need to vote?

  5. Valerie says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Lesley went in on him and I loved it. I wish she had been able to dig in and hang on longer, but if she had done that to every question he evaded, she wouldn’t have gotten past her first one. I was lmao when she said, “let’s try that again.”

  6. Eric says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    In all honesty, Emperor Zero steamrolled Stahl and 60 Minutes. It was akin to a mini-rally. 62% of Americans shook their heads in disbelief. 38% of Americans loved how EZ rolled them.

    Question is:

    Who did is going to vote?

  7. Wood Dragon says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    I actually liked First Man, but then I have gone to every film about the space program, including Hidden Figures, The Right Stuff and Apollo 13.

