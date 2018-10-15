“Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview was predictably bonkers” links

Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview was stupid, offensive, unhinged & petty. [Jezebel]
“I’m not a baby…”
“I’m president, and you’re not.”
Insert the meme with Obama’s WTF face here.
https://www.deviantart.com/ele-bros/art/Obama-WTF-Face-437593132
Brilliant!
PERFECT!!!
First Man didn’t have a big opening weekend because the movie is patently ridiculous. It’s just not that dramatic of a story, not enough to justify the way the trailers make it look shot. It isn’t like Apollo 13 where it was a critical situation and we knew lives were on the line.
Also, 60 Minutes needs to stop giving him a goddamn platform. There is nothing you can challenge him on, no lie you can catch him in, that his followers won’t forgive. Stop letting him speak nonsense.
It was horrible. Long, boring, anti-climactic. And shot in that really shaky and blurry blair-witch kinda way that just gave me a migraine because you can’t really see anything, and the dialogue is mumbled and garbled. It was a giant fart of a movie. Sorry to anybody that liked it. I thought it reeked. Just 2 hours of Ryan Gosling looking constipated on a blurry, shaky screen.
I don’t like Gosling and I don’t understand how he became a star. He looks like the ugly brother of someone good-looking.
First Man is just ANOTHER movie on a historical event there have already been movies made about, and about a white man.
I’m so sick of it, and I’m a white woman. It just smacks of vanity project.
I had no idea Jessica Simpson was pregnant with her third. I come here all the time, how did I miss that ?!
They covered it about a month ago, that she was having a girl.
I’m so grateful for any good news, because #orangefuhrer news has to be countered at all times. He was also dog-whistling to his fans with a tweet congratulating the white folks-es wedding (not that Eugenie is like that) and never mentioning Harry and Meghan. But, I really double many ppl want any kind of congrats from #presidentmiller . I’m torn on giving him a platform, his fans will think it’s great no matter what and should we always be reminded why we need to vote?
*doubt*
Lesley went in on him and I loved it. I wish she had been able to dig in and hang on longer, but if she had done that to every question he evaded, she wouldn’t have gotten past her first one. I was lmao when she said, “let’s try that again.”
In all honesty, Emperor Zero steamrolled Stahl and 60 Minutes. It was akin to a mini-rally. 62% of Americans shook their heads in disbelief. 38% of Americans loved how EZ rolled them.
Question is:
Who did is going to vote?
I actually liked First Man, but then I have gone to every film about the space program, including Hidden Figures, The Right Stuff and Apollo 13.
