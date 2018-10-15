Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a DNA test, she does have Native American ancestry

This has been a garbage year and an especially difficult few months. I want to concentrate on the midterms, but of course I know that as soon as the midterms are over, the 2020 presidential campaign begins. I keep hoping that Robert Mueller is going to come out to play this month or next month, but I suspect he’s watching the midterm results very closely too. Anyway, many people believe that Senator Elizabeth Warren will run in 2020. She is wildly popular in Massachusetts, and she’s a badass on most liberal-progressive issues. I mean, if she runs, I would probably vote for her in the Dem primary.

Here’s one of the biggest signs that she’s planning to run too: she took a DNA test and she’s making the results public. This is because unhinged racists like Donald Trump have taken to calling her “Pocahontas” because she dared to repeat some family lore, that a distant relative many generations ago was Native American. That’s literally all she did – she repeated some family stories in public, and she’s been the victim of some of the nastiest hate speech from Republicans and Trump himself.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has released a DNA test that provides “strong evidence’’ she had a Native American in her family tree dating back 6 to 10 generations, an unprecedented move by one of the top possible contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. Warren, whose claims to Native American blood have been mocked by President Trump and other Republicans, provided the test results to the Globe on Sunday in an effort to defuse questions about her ancestry that have persisted for years. She planned an elaborate rollout Monday of the results as she aimed for widespread attention. The analysis of Warren’s DNA was done by Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and expert in the field who won a 2010 MacArthur fellowship, also known as a genius grant, for his work on tracking population migration via DNA analysis. He concluded that “the vast majority” of Warren’s ancestry is European, but he added that “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor.” Bustamante calculated that Warren’s pure Native American ancestor appears in her family tree “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.” That timing fits Warren’s family lore, passed down during her Oklahoma upbringing, that her great-great-great-grandmother, O.C. Sarah Smith, was at least partially Native American. Smith was born in the late 1700s. She identified as white in historical documents, though at the time Indians faced discrimination, and Smith would have had strong incentives to call herself white if possible.

[From Boston Globe]

The “controversy” around Warren’s claim of Native American genes never made much sense to me. I live in Virginia, and many, many people around here claim they have Native American ancestors as well, and some (if not many) of them are probably right. These are stories that get passed down through families, and repeating those stories isn’t controversial or scandalous. I truly believe that the Republicans made it into a thing because A) they’re racist, B) they literally believe that someone who looks like Elizabeth Warren wouldn’t have Native American blood (which means they’re complete f–king idiots), and C) because they just wanted something stupid with which they could “attack” Warren. There were racist idiots outside of her rallies doing “Tomahawk” chants and chopping motions. This whole thing is just… profoundly stupid and unsettling. I’m disappointed that Warren even felt the need to engage with this sh-t, but then again… Obama dropped his birth certificate after all of those stupid Birther claims, so apparently it’s a thing now.

Flashback. July 5. Trump on Elizabeth Warren: "I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian." (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/rQ8cxHGg8s — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 15, 2018

Update: Senator Warren just released this FIRE ad.

My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry. pic.twitter.com/r3SNzP22f8 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018