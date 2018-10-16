Duchess Meghan wears Karen Gee & Brandon Maxwell in Sydney, Australia

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first day of activities and appearances in Sydney, Australia. For the first part of the day, Meghan wore an Australian designer – her white, sleeveless dress was by Aussie designer Karen Gee. It was a very sleek, professional look, and Meghan’s bump is tiny. I haven’t seen an ID for the trench coat Meghan wore for some of the outdoor activities, but I’ll say this: chica LOVES the look of a trench coat. She has dresses that look like deconstructed trench coats. She probably has a dozen trench coats in her closet already. This is a good one, although I would have liked to see her just wear the Gee dress for some of the exterior stuff.

Also notable: during most of the day-activities – which included a trip to the zoo! – Meghan wore some jewelry from the late Princess Diana. Meghan’s butterfly-shaped stud earrings were worn by Diana during a tour of Canada in 1986. Meghan also wore a bracelet once belonging to Diana. I wonder if those pieces were in the Royal Collection – unlikely, given their small size – or if Charles had held on to the pieces and he was parceling out Diana’s old jewelry to his sons.

Later in the day, Meghan and Harry attended a reception hosted by the Governor-General of Australia, a reception held at Admiralty House. Meghan changed into a full-skirted dress in olive green by Brandon Maxwell. This dress costs £1,700

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle step out in Sydney

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid and WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

107 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wears Karen Gee & Brandon Maxwell in Sydney, Australia”

  1. Belluga says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:28 am

    It’s fantastic that they’re packing so much into this tour. And they look so, so happy!

    Reply
  2. Flying fish says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:29 am

    She looked amazing in both outfits.

    Reply
  3. ByTheSea says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:30 am

    The picture at the bottom has her in just the white shift. Her bump is slightly more pronounced there. She looks great. And healthy.

    Reply
  4. Nibbi says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Wow. She really looks stunning in that white dress & trench. “Glow” is a thing.

    Reply
  5. The Crumpled Horn says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:33 am

    She’s just so bloody gorgeous.

    Also for non-Sydneysiders: it has literally been raining torrentially for two weeks straight here in Ol’ Sydney Town and miraculously stopped yesterday just as the Duke and Duchess arrived on antipodean soil. Astonishing powers the BRF possess right? ;)

    And the woman in pink greeting them is our Premier Gladys Berejiklian. She’s a well known koala hater.

    Reply
  6. Melania says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:34 am

    She’s glowing. I like the dresses, my favourite is the white one. So Jackie Kennedy

    Reply
  7. Uppenyrcraut says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Love the green dress, the wooden buttons are just the kind of detail I like. Hope she enjoys it down here. My hubby is working at the Invictus Games next week, wonder if he will see the happy couple? He’s British so will click his heels and bow if he does! Lol

    Reply
  8. sally cook says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Kaiser – I like the way you cover Meghan!

    Reply
  9. BB says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:41 am

    She’s so pretty, but I want to take a wet wipe to her face. I feel like her Mulroney friend is a bad makeup influence lol. She slathers on the bronzer and blush too. Reminds me of when I was in high school, we all wore glittery orange bronzer. It was the mid-aughts though, so we had an excuse.

    Reply
  10. Clarisse says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:50 am

    She looks awesome in white. Perfect for her.

    And now… Sorry but she’s hardly showing, there was no need to wear that bulky coat half-buttoned for Eugenie’s wedding other than to generate speculation.
    And to make that big announcement day1 of their tour… that tour will only be about bumpwatch now.

    Reply
  11. AmandaPanda says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Sorry that white dress is basic AF. £1000? And £1700 for a khaki day dress? I just can’t. She honestly could buy that sort of thing from reiss or whistles or Hugo boss or cos for a fraction of the cost.

    Reply
  12. Ainsley7 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Diana left everything to Will and Harry. It would be their choice to give out her jewelry. Charles doesn’t have control over what belongs to the crown yet either. These pieces look more like fashion jewelry and would definitely have been part of Diana’s private collection.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Even though the dress is kind of plain, she looks awesome in white, and it’s good to see her in something other than funeral black. They look so happy, and I’m glad she’s really pregnant instead of people just assuming that because her belly isn’t perfectly flat, she must be pregnant. Happy couple, and I can’t wait to see their baby

    Reply
  14. wha1ever says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:06 am

    The white dress and trench coat are nice. The green dress is matronly.

    Reply
  15. Astrobiologiste says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:20 am

    IIRC, Diana inherited most of her jewellery to Harry, because William’s wife would eventually have access to the main vaults.

    Reply
  16. indiansummer says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Both dresses are lovely but soooo expensive!!!! £1,700 is almost 2000€, right? I mean, I don’t expect her to wear Zara or something like that, but something a little bit more affordable wouldn’t “hurt” so much…

    Reply
    • Aaliyah Bin Soud says:
      October 16, 2018 at 9:33 am

      I always wonder why there is never any faux concern about the price of Prince Harry’s clothes or suits…

      Reply
    • mtam says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:43 am

      @IndianSummer

      I honestly wonder if one of the reasons why people in her position wear high-end/designer brands is because those brands can afford to make their garments as ethically possible. Whereas if she wears some fast fashion brands like from say Zara, people could criticize her for supporting brands that use sweatshops or less than decent conditions for their garment workers.

      A quick search to the Karen Gee website will reveal the brand contructs everything locally in Australia, and is a certified ethical brand, and given the price I asume their employees get compensated fairly.

      Also, if you’re gonna go around judging other people, I would suggest you change your name first, it’s offensive.

      Reply
      • indiansummer says:
        October 16, 2018 at 12:46 pm

        Ok, ok, I’ll change my name to “native american summer” or whatever (EYE ROLL). Regarding the dress, I’m just giving my opinion, like everybody else posting here. The olive green dress is very pretty, but £1,700 just seems too much (for any dress really but this one in particular).

      • Mae says:
        October 16, 2018 at 3:19 pm

        It really has something to do with the quality of materials used and the construction of the garments. To normal, every day people, it looks very simple. But believe me when I say there is a difference between a Zara pleated skirt and the pleated skirt on this dress.

      • mtam says:
        October 16, 2018 at 3:47 pm

        @IndianSummer

        It’s not really that you didn’t choose to write “Native American” per se (though it is good to correct that) but mostly that “Indian Summer” also has to do with a negative stereotype/prejudice regarding punctuality.

        And I wasn’t judging your opinion on the expense of her wardrobe, I was also just sharing mine as well to add a different perspective.

  17. IlsaLund says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Megan looks lovely and glowing. Hope she has a healthy pregnancy and baby. It’s funny some of these comments are so passive aggressive towards Meghan, but never anything about Harry.

    Reply
  18. Rapunzel says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Fashion note: I love that she’s not carrying unnecessary clutches and bags. She has great handbag taste, but I like that she’s making sure she doesn’t burden herself with something she doesn’t need.

    Reply
  19. Betsy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I love Brandon Maxwell’s clothes. Out of my price range and below my size range, but so pretty.

    Reply
  20. Becks1 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I think she looks great in both dresses. I thought at first the green dress was a bit too casual for the evening event, but it seems on par with what other guests are wearing.

    Reply
  21. Anna nuttall says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I read some where (here perhaps?) that Meghan is going to avoid some area in Tonga and Fuji, and let Harry go in alone. I really hope so and they actually had a plan B in place. I’m sure the proper care is being taken care off and i’m worrying for nothing.

    Reply
  22. JadedBrit says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:55 am

    She’s never looked so beautiful. And just imagine what the comments would have been if she’d worn a mid-range wardrobe – “disrespectful to Australians”, “Australia is obviously not worth making the effort for”, “Royal Snub”, etc etc…

    Reply
  23. mtam says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:13 am

    There are a few pics of her just wearing the dress without the trench outdoors, just fyi.

    Reply
  24. Cee says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I’m sure Diana divided her collection for her sons and their wives. The fact remains Harry chose the engagement ring and then gave it to William, so perhaps Harry ended up with a larger portion of Diana’s collection as a result. William wanted to re-signify that blasted ring and Harry was OK with that.

    Reply
  25. Littlefishmom says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I’m so in love with these two. They are just fantastic!

    Reply
  26. Case says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:41 am

    She’s stunning, and they look SO happy. Love them.

    Reply
  27. Vanessa says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I think she looks really good in this outfit the dress was reasonable price it was 1,800 so it wasn’t too expensive and it was for a Australia brand too.

    Reply
  28. Holly says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I’m not really sure why were pointing out the cost of her dress?

    This is a royal family with jewels up their *ss. Did we expect her to be in Zara? And if she was, the comments about the labor conditions behind Zara’s production would be so insane, they’d be begging her to be in couture.

    Reply
  29. OriginalLala says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:17 am

    totally random thought but but like, my tummy looks like that on a good day when I think it’s loooking flat! I’m so happy I’m not under such scrutiny…. it would be hard to take.

    Reply
  30. MavenTheFirst says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Why are they there?

    Reply
  31. violet says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    The Karen Gee dress is sheer perfection on her! Beautiful fit, perfect length, and I just love her in white.

    Then back to the drab neutrals and the fit at the sleeves and bust is awful.

    Who is keeping this pretty woman whose face should be lit up in those drab neutrals?!

    Reply
  32. Lexa says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I also think she barely looks pregnant and could have disguised it by going with more a-line dresses and skirts, but we would have spent the whole tour doing a bump watch and that would have been a distraction from Invictus and their engagements. I also think they’re very excited and just wanted to be able to talk about the baby with everyone.

    Reply
  33. ladida says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I am LOVING Diana’s 80s jewelry on display. Sweet Diana, I am sure she would love to be a part of the excitement around the baby news.

    Reply
  34. Betsy says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I kind of wonder if that might be twins, although how tall is she?

    Reply
  35. liriel says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    She fuelled the speculation at the wedding. It wasn’t necessary but whatever.
    I think the white dress looks great but the second one is really ugly.

    Reply
  36. Mego says:
    October 16, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Loving some of the images from this tour especially Harry hugging the very elderly woman he had met before and introducing her to Meghan. I teared up because it’s just the sort of thing Diana did and it’s lovely to see.

    Reply
  37. Linda says:
    October 16, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I see the thirsty Mulroneys have arrived. O joy!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment