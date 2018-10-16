Duchess Meghan wears Karen Gee & Brandon Maxwell in Sydney, Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first day of activities and appearances in Sydney, Australia. For the first part of the day, Meghan wore an Australian designer – her white, sleeveless dress was by Aussie designer Karen Gee. It was a very sleek, professional look, and Meghan’s bump is tiny. I haven’t seen an ID for the trench coat Meghan wore for some of the outdoor activities, but I’ll say this: chica LOVES the look of a trench coat. She has dresses that look like deconstructed trench coats. She probably has a dozen trench coats in her closet already. This is a good one, although I would have liked to see her just wear the Gee dress for some of the exterior stuff.

Also notable: during most of the day-activities – which included a trip to the zoo! – Meghan wore some jewelry from the late Princess Diana. Meghan’s butterfly-shaped stud earrings were worn by Diana during a tour of Canada in 1986. Meghan also wore a bracelet once belonging to Diana. I wonder if those pieces were in the Royal Collection – unlikely, given their small size – or if Charles had held on to the pieces and he was parceling out Diana’s old jewelry to his sons.

Later in the day, Meghan and Harry attended a reception hosted by the Governor-General of Australia, a reception held at Admiralty House. Meghan changed into a full-skirted dress in olive green by Brandon Maxwell. This dress costs £1,700

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images