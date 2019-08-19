Chrissy Teigen’s lips blew up and were ‘hard like glass’ due to altitude sickness

Embed from Getty Images

Poor Chrissy Teigen. Just after launching her sunglasses line with Quay Australia, she headed to her home state of Utah for what should have been a fun, relaxing visit. She was there to attend the wedding of two friends, but her trip took a scary detour when her lips swelled up as a result of altitude sickness:

Chrissy Teigen… took to social media on Saturday to share how her lips got swollen after a crazy reaction due to altitude sickness. “Very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness,” Teigen, 33, first tweeted, followed by a photo of her swollen lips. “Did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? Learn something new every day! My lip about to explode. Goodbye world.” “It’s so big it’s shiny and hard like glass,” the cookbook author also tweeted. Teigen, who is in Utah for her friend Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon’s wedding, then shared a video of her lying down with the caption, “This is premeditated murder if you ask me.” “Luke, Meghan, why have you chosen to get married in a place which would try to destroy me?” she jokingly asked. In another Instagram Story clip, she is then seen inhaling oxygen from a can to help with the swelling. “Oh yeah, that’s good,” she says.

Altitude sickness (or “mountain sickness,” as it’s sometimes called) is caused by decreasing amounts of oxygen at altitudes higher than 4,800 feet (1,500 meters) above sea level. People are most likely to experience the illness when they travel in less than a day from lower altitudes to 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) or higher, but a person’s overall health may lead them to experience it at lower altitudes. Symptoms can include mild headaches and weariness to the more extreme life-threatening buildup of fluid in the brain or lungs, and death. The term “Altitude sickness” actually refers to three different illnesses: acute mountain sickness (AMS), high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), and high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE).

If people experience altitude sickness while climbing, they are supposed to stop climbing, rest, stay warm, and take acetaminophen (Tylenol). If symptoms don’t subside, they should move to a lower altitude, preferably about 1,640–3,280 feet (500–1,000 meters) lower than they were when the symptoms developed. One of the treatments, which Chrissy was given, is to receive oxygen at 2–4 liters per minute to improve the amount of oxygen in the blood.

I’m glad that Chrissy was able to get to a doctor, and I hope that she’s feeling better and that she didn’t miss the wedding. Hopefully she was traveling to Utah for more than just a couple of days right around the wedding and so was able to rest a bit beforehand. I’d not heard of anyone getting swollen lips from altitude sickness before, and I can imagine that that was pretty scary, especially if Chrissy didn’t realize right away why that had happened (though maybe she did, since she’s from Utah). Years ago I attended a conference in Denver and didn’t understand why I suddenly had a terrible headache, felt tired, and developed a cold. Someone who was with me and who visited Colorado frequently laughed and said, “That’s altitude sickness!” I took some Tylenol and rested for a bit and felt much better.

did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world pic.twitter.com/3uMfbCJYn5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

this is premeditated murder if you ask me pic.twitter.com/ql3SwETQiJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

