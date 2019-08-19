The Duke & Duchess of Sussex flew to the South of France for another holiday

The British tabloids are in a feeding frenzy over… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s summer holidays. The British tabloids are NOT in a feeding frenzy over the fact that Prince Andrew’s pedophile friend died under mysterious circumstances and a day after that death, Andrew and the Queen were both wearing sh-t-eating grins on their way to church. The British tabloids are also NOT in a feeding frenzy about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s luxurious two-week vacation in Mustique, which included a stay in a very fancy and expensive rental. It’s clear then what the priorities are: screaming incessantly about Meghan and Harry being “hypocrites” for… literally going on a few trips in Europe. First up, Meghan and Harry stayed in a “billionaire’s playground” in Ibiza:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stayed in a billionaire’s playground on their jet-set Ibiza break, where mega villas cost up to £120,000 a week, locals revealed. The royal eco-warriors, who took their third private jet in just eight days when they flew into the south of France on Wednesday, stayed at the gorgeous Vista Alegre gated complex of sea-facing mansions earlier this month to celebrate Meghan’s 38th birthday. The most expensive villas overlooking the azure waters of Ibiza’s Porroig Bay are listed at £20,000 per week, but the price of others on enquiry rises to up to £120,000 per week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with baby Archie, jetted into the island on August 6 before being chauffeured to the fabulous resort, The Sun reported. Locals told the paper that the already stringent security was dialled up, one said: ‘The area has been built to a high specification and is a billionaires’ playground so the security staff know what they are doing.’ A source on the island told MailOnline last week the Royals landed in Ibiza with several taxpayer-funded Met Police bodyguards for the ‘six-day trip’. They added that five close protection officers from the Spanish security forces joined the group escorting them to their private villa.

Also in Spain around the same time: Prince Andrew, who – did I mention this? – has literally been accused of raping an underage girl who was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein. Basically, Meghan and Harry stayed where you would expect them to stay in Ibiza – some place fancy, with good security. Then they had the AUDACITY to also go on holiday to Nice.

Eco-warriors Harry and Meghan flew into a new hypocrisy row last night as it emerged that they used a private jet to go on holiday to the South of France – their third private jet flight in just eight days. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nice on Wednesday aboard a 12-seater Cessna aircraft. Dressed in a white blouse and cream sun hat, Meghan, 38, was spotted cradling the couple’s three-month-old son Archie as she left the plane which is registered to the luxury firm NetJets. Harry, wearing a green polo shirt, blue cap and sunglasses, was also seen leaving the Cessna Citation Sovereign, which experts said would have cost more than £20,000 to hire. The Royal couple’s trip to the French Riviera is estimated to have created seven times more carbon emissions per person than a commercial flight. There are more than 20 scheduled flights from London airports to Nice each Wednesday. The gas-guzzling flight came just two days after the couple returned by private jet to the UK from Ibiza after a six-night break to mark Meghan’s 38th birthday.

NetJets actually has a carbon-offset program and has had that program for years – NetJets added $5500 to their yearly contracts to properly finance their carbon-offset program. But go off. If it wasn’t “BUT THE ENVIRONMENT,” then it would be “BUT THE COST” and if wasn’t that, it would be “BUT SHE’S TOO FANCY” or “SHE’S TOO HOLLYWOOD.” The Cambridges literally borrow the Duke of Westminster’s private jet several times a year, and Prince Andrew flew to Spain on a private jet after Epstein’s shady death, but sure… Meghan and Harry are the ones getting all these blaring headlines.

And once again, I’d just like to point out that the British papers go overboard to the point where I really do feel like I have to defend Meghan and Harry. If the British papers had just reported this straight, with all of the editorializing and smearing, we could have had a real gossip-conversation about why the hell the Sussexes needed a second f–king luxury vacation in a two-week time period. But because the Daily Mail and The Sun don’t trust their readers to think for themselves, this is what we get.