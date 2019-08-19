The Duke & Duchess of Sussex flew to the South of France for another holiday

The British tabloids are in a feeding frenzy over… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s summer holidays. The British tabloids are NOT in a feeding frenzy over the fact that Prince Andrew’s pedophile friend died under mysterious circumstances and a day after that death, Andrew and the Queen were both wearing sh-t-eating grins on their way to church. The British tabloids are also NOT in a feeding frenzy about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s luxurious two-week vacation in Mustique, which included a stay in a very fancy and expensive rental. It’s clear then what the priorities are: screaming incessantly about Meghan and Harry being “hypocrites” for… literally going on a few trips in Europe. First up, Meghan and Harry stayed in a “billionaire’s playground” in Ibiza:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stayed in a billionaire’s playground on their jet-set Ibiza break, where mega villas cost up to £120,000 a week, locals revealed. The royal eco-warriors, who took their third private jet in just eight days when they flew into the south of France on Wednesday, stayed at the gorgeous Vista Alegre gated complex of sea-facing mansions earlier this month to celebrate Meghan’s 38th birthday.
The most expensive villas overlooking the azure waters of Ibiza’s Porroig Bay are listed at £20,000 per week, but the price of others on enquiry rises to up to £120,000 per week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with baby Archie, jetted into the island on August 6 before being chauffeured to the fabulous resort, The Sun reported.
Locals told the paper that the already stringent security was dialled up, one said: ‘The area has been built to a high specification and is a billionaires’ playground so the security staff know what they are doing.’ A source on the island told MailOnline last week the Royals landed in Ibiza with several taxpayer-funded Met Police bodyguards for the ‘six-day trip’. They added that five close protection officers from the Spanish security forces joined the group escorting them to their private villa.
Also in Spain around the same time: Prince Andrew, who – did I mention this? – has literally been accused of raping an underage girl who was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein. Basically, Meghan and Harry stayed where you would expect them to stay in Ibiza – some place fancy, with good security. Then they had the AUDACITY to also go on holiday to Nice.
Eco-warriors Harry and Meghan flew into a new hypocrisy row last night as it emerged that they used a private jet to go on holiday to the South of France – their third private jet flight in just eight days. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nice on Wednesday aboard a 12-seater Cessna aircraft.
Dressed in a white blouse and cream sun hat, Meghan, 38, was spotted cradling the couple’s three-month-old son Archie as she left the plane which is registered to the luxury firm NetJets. Harry, wearing a green polo shirt, blue cap and sunglasses, was also seen leaving the Cessna Citation Sovereign, which experts said would have cost more than £20,000 to hire.
The Royal couple’s trip to the French Riviera is estimated to have created seven times more carbon emissions per person than a commercial flight. There are more than 20 scheduled flights from London airports to Nice each Wednesday. The gas-guzzling flight came just two days after the couple returned by private jet to the UK from Ibiza after a six-night break to mark Meghan’s 38th birthday.
NetJets actually has a carbon-offset program and has had that program for years – NetJets added $5500 to their yearly contracts to properly finance their carbon-offset program. But go off. If it wasn’t “BUT THE ENVIRONMENT,” then it would be “BUT THE COST” and if wasn’t that, it would be “BUT SHE’S TOO FANCY” or “SHE’S TOO HOLLYWOOD.” The Cambridges literally borrow the Duke of Westminster’s private jet several times a year, and Prince Andrew flew to Spain on a private jet after Epstein’s shady death, but sure… Meghan and Harry are the ones getting all these blaring headlines.
And once again, I’d just like to point out that the British papers go overboard to the point where I really do feel like I have to defend Meghan and Harry. If the British papers had just reported this straight, with all of the editorializing and smearing, we could have had a real gossip-conversation about why the hell the Sussexes needed a second f–king luxury vacation in a two-week time period. But because the Daily Mail and The Sun don’t trust their readers to think for themselves, this is what we get.
And? Andy’s mess is more important.
It SHOULD be. Somehow, THIS story has 8k comments on daily mail (yes, EIGHT THOUSAND). The latest Andrew story? Couldn’t tell ya. I scrolled for a while and couldn’t find one.
It’s the Daily Mail, what you expect.
It’s run by a bunch of public school boys who can’t talk to girls.
I mean even on here, this post has twice as many comments and a lot more vitriol than the post about Andrew.
This post about H&M and their alleged hypocrisy and crimes against the environment will generate more comments, angst and vitriol than any of the posts about pedo Andy. That tells you what you need to know about so many posters.
I’ve noticed some of the more vocal posters here have not made a single comment on the Andrew post. I get that people may not want to comment excessively on that post since its so depressing, but not one comment? That tells me a lot.
I can’t excuse this. Why would they fly back to the U.K. only to fly to France a day or two later? It’s not as if they were dropping Archie off, so childcare isn’t a valid concern. He was photographed in France with Meghan and Harry. Maybe they were counting on being able to fly privately under the radar, as royals have done in the past, but times are changing. People will find out and they will be mad (rightfully so IMO) if actions don’t correspond to public messaging.
Agree. No excuse for this. It really has nothing to do with pedo andy. Who I think is in for it, and in fact, this weekend began a downward media frenzy on him that he won’t pull out of it. Long time coming and I love it! But, no excuse for this.
So much faux outrage over private jets. Why not call them hypocrites and move on? I wish folk would open their eyes to the bait and switch. I mean Andrew was photographed inside of Epstein’s house. That article has somehow disappeared on the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail online is click-based. Andrew has been a leading story there all weekend, but as soon as the clicks start slowing another article pops up and it’s buried lower. 8k responses will get the top spot, even if it was a dog doing ballet. And 8k people wanted to complain about the “optic” of royals on their 3rd vacation in 4 weeks [Sicily 4 Harry with private planes, helicopters and stayed on yacht, then family trip to Ibiza (private plane, expensive villa), then a weekend trip to stay at Elton Johns in France (again private plane)]… after spitting out talking points just the week before all this about saving the planet and being a game changer. Terrible optics/ timing. I mean you can’t say it’s a great look given their message.
I get pissed anytime Trump goes to FL because we get to know exactly how much it costs us. It’s a ridiculous amount of money. Royals are not subject to the FOIA; that less than 1 pound per person number sold is all lies because it doesn’t include a lot of costs (including 24/7 security and any additional security needed for vacations plus their travel expenses).
Is there proof they ever went to Ibiza or is that the RRs running away with a story with no proof and all [unsubstantiated] rumors? 🤔
It is always interesting to me to see how quickly people want to nitpick the Sussexes.
Why? Because they wanted to??? Maybe they needed to go back to the U.K. for important reasons that they choose not to share with the general public. Why are all of these environmentally conscious people not focusing on the large corporations that are doing the most to destroy the environment? They are on summer vacation/maternity leave and chose to go on some family vacations. I really don’t see why this is such a scandal?
It’s only a scandal cause it’s the Sussexes. Any other members of the royal family get a pass on the same behavior. Other members “don’t practice what they preach” (William) but that’s okay. It’s only the Sussexes that need to be dragged for their alleged “hypocrisy”.
Meghan and Harry are more lovable than other “royals” but they’re still part of a ridiculously unjust and privileged scam. Harry was lucky to be born of the right parents and Meghan was lucky to have married him. The entire BRF is lavishly rewarded for “work” which isn’t work, I can’t admire any of them.
I agree with what you are saying re the Cambridges and Andrew however I think it’s incredibly tone deaf to preach about saving the environment then take 3 private jets in 8 days, regardless of who you are…
Really mind-boggling in fact.
I ageee, I am all for starting to call out everyone.
Yes, a little disgusting. ALL of these people are completely ridiculous and believe they are untouchable from grotesque Andrew to the ostentatious younger set. There are no excuses for any of this.
Why do the tabloid said they went for a holiday in france.
Maybe MH had a work plan there.
The tabloids had constantly reporting false news.
Except Buckingham Palace was quoted as saying it was a private trip, at least according to what I read.
A trip?
Maybe they went to work with someone for a secret meeting.
Then boom a new charity work or something like the clothing line.
They were known for planning, and working in secret and then showing the results.
Now reported they were staying at Sir Elton’s place and took another private jet back, so I doubt it was work-related.
Yes, with Elton – doesn’t sound work-related. Which would have been one thing, I think, if they combined the trips, flew UK-Ibiza-France-UK – the way they did it seems strange and unnecessarily wasteful. But still, no children were sexually abused, both trips together were still a fraction of the cost and carbon emissions of the Cambridge jaunt to Mustique.
I mean Andrew is more important but it doesn’t mean we can’t discuss and criticize this.
Of course you can discuss and criticize. But Andrew has been accused of having sex with children. Children. The level of outrage is nowhere near the venom that these jets trips are getting. Hypocrites vs Pedophile? Only one belongs in jail. Perspective.
Andrew belongs in jail and stripped of titles, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t also criticize ridiculous displays of wealth and waste.
yes, this. we are intelligent enough to differentiate.
It really is telling the energy folks have for the Sussexed using private jets and not the Cambridges or Wessexes. Some say they are outraged over all the Royal Family taking private planes but the energy seems so much angrier when it is about the Sussexes.
There is a double standard. But I think people expect much more from the Sussexes, because they seem genuine and as though they truly care about their causes. Their recent moves are very “let them eat cake” and I must admit, it’s a let down.
Yes…you can feel the anger in their comments. It’s like some can’t wait for an opportunity to vent and rant against the Sussexes.
Also, no one should put the Sussexes (or anyone else) up on a pedestal and hold them to much higher standards. They are human beings with faults and imperfections. I like them and applaud their at least trying to make a difference. But I’m not going to have a meltdown when they slip at times.
BUT HER AIR MILES! really is the new “but her emails”
Also noticed over the weekend that the DM had Meghan’s name first in all the headlines as if Harry is some poor innocent in this, not used to living high on the publicly funded hog.
Are they meeting friends on these vacations or something? I ask because to me it seems kind of odd to go to Ibiza for 5 days, come home for a few days, and then go back to the south of france (like why not just stay in Ibiza for a week, or stay for a longer period of time in France?) so I wonder if they are meeting friends or something.
Anyway – miss me with the nonsense about how much the villa cost. When the tabloids print stuff like that, they really are just giving away their whole game, considering the kinds of vacations the other royals take. And same with the comments about the RPOs and the like.
As for the private jet – I don’t think its the best look, but at least they are using NetJets? I wonder if the jets are being paid for by someone else. Like if they at flying to the South of France to see friends and those friends pay for the jets?
I don’t care who paid, it’s not defensible. How many private jets are they really taking if the press could dig up 3 in 8 days? It’s more “do as I say, not as I do,” and at this point I think I’d rather Harry just use the plastic straw and shirt wrap and skip the jets altogether.
I don’t think its really defensible either; my question about who is paying is more bc I didn’t think Harry was the type to spring for all these private jets. We know he and Meghan have flown commercial before, so why all these private jets now?
Between the Cambridges, the Sussexes, Prince Andrew and the rest of them (taking money for access that was in the news last week) with their insanely entitled, hypocritical, largely tone-deaf lifestyles, I’m ready for House Windsor to fall.
Same. They’re all pampered poodles.
@OriginalLala, you and me boo. Me and you.
Is there any evidence they were ever in Ibiza? I ask because there was a Daily Mail reporter on twitter asking if anyone had info about the Sussexes alleged stay in Ibiza.
Thank you. It’s never even been confirmed that they were in Ibiza but even if they were, last time I looked, they have the right to go absolutely anywhere they want.
This is a smear campaign based on racism and lack of access to The Sussexes and more and more people are waking up to this fact.
Articles about it have recycled old ig photos of pre-Sussex Meghan, so that is suspect. They were definitely in Nice, though, actual photos of them there.
Unless someone has receipts on the jet part – but seems we only know they took NetJets to Nice, do we have any actual confirmation of the jet for the alleged Ibiza jaunt? 🤔 Curiouser and curiouser.
@Enny
No, there aren’t pics from Ibiza, only an old pic of Meghan with her friends when they went to Ibiza years ago.
Thank you, Aurora. I asked the same question upthread too. Do we know if any of this is true? That, of course, won’t stop the pearl clutching by those who want to hate on the Sussexes but badly try to cover that explicit focus with All Lives Mattering the BRF
I guess they shoulda walked.
Pff.
Heres the thing – where does the balance lie, for single people to “do their part” versus for industries and mass corporations to do theirs? I dont buy into too much “doing my part”, cos I know that change comes from the top down. I can boycott x all I want but it still goes on being mass produced and consumed by the millions/billions, or countie/nations dont offer proper recycling etc. So who gives a sh!t, really if I do or dont consume a handful.
I prefer that they campaign and speak out for pushing for TOP DOWN change, and they contribute a lot as spokespeople for charities, which by 1) way of their effort and time and 2) by luck of their fame/positions will be more change than I ever achieve in my whole life time.
So Im not judgin if they need a vacation.
Especially with all the mud slinging they gotta deal with now basically for the rest of their lives and childrens lives, DESPITE the good they try to do.
It’s a combination, though. Yes, corporations and industry HAVE to stop and take responsibility for what they’re doing to the world, but they’re not going to do it for kicks.
Individuals need to stop consuming so much and to boycott certain products, which then puts pressure on industry to shift their model.
It’s trash that corporations won’t just be good global citizens, but they won’t.
Until I see pictures or some real evidence of their trip to Ibiza, I’m going to assume that one is false and they only went to Nice. It doesn’t make sense for 2 trips in 2 weeks to sun on the beach. But yeah, for using NetJet.
.
Did we ever get confirmation and pictures regarding the Cambs alleged ski trip this Easter? No. And did that stop the dragging they received on here about private jet use, cost, them allegedly taking their kids on an Easter break like most parents do etc.. no. I rest my case.
I don’t care if the company has a carbon offset program or not, multiple luxury vacations in private jets is astoundingly tone deaf and shows, once again, that the wealthy only care about themselves and their comfort and their luxuries. The hate against Meghan is truly infuriating a lot of the time (FYI The Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast devoted a whole episode to it last week, it’s worth a listen), but I’m not going to defend this extravagance no matter who is doing it. The wealthy are so… gluttonous. And they do not care about the planet, ordinary people or making sacrifices of any kind. It is all branding and PR. I say this as someone who can’t help but like Meghan and Harry despite knowing this to be true.
So, I think this is a valid point and I think its kind of what Kaiser is talking about in her post. We should be able to have a fun gossip session about their private vacation and the optics of it and whatever. But its hard to separate the negative coverage of Meghan and Harry from the coverage of Andrew, which is amping up but is still not where it should be.
In general, the uber-wealthy have a gluttonous lifestyle as you put it, and it IS extravagant, and I am sort of scratching my head at how all the royals seem to be oblivious to the “optics” of it, especially with Brexit. Maybe none of you take an extravagant vacation this year? Maybe everyone just hangs out in Scotland or in some nice spa hotel in the UK?
100% agree with you Becks1
LMAO to the Daily Mail asking people to contact them if they know where Harry and Meghan stayed while on vacation in Ibiza. They are desperate for infos and access to the Sussexes, this is the truth.
Whoops comment disappeared.
The amount of money all these royals spend is ridiculous. This is why I just cant. It infuriates me. That money could go anywhere else! Housing, education, public programs, etc. But instead theres this beyond useless royal family. And let’s be clear, none of them actually work no not even Meg or Harry and doing a garden sketch while everyone else does all the hard work, doesnt count as working either Kate. They have ideas be it some wonderful, like Invictus Games etxc. and people in offices put them together and then they go back to living their best life.
I can gossip royal fashion and insider gossip but the articles about vacations and who does the most “work” just makes me mad and I’ll always go with John Oliver’s lovely quote, “it’s a group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job.”
Thank you for bringing this up. The DM has had this as their cover story ALL weekend! Meanwhile Andrew is in the midst of a REAL scandal and the story is almost at the bottom of their web page. I also counted 4 stories about MM and Harry, one of which is a story about how William is worried that they are bringing shame to the monarch. Meanwhile Randy Andy is getting a pass. The British media are total sycophants.
Wait. The Daily Fail actually has an article about William being concerned H&M are bringing shame to the monarchy? What about pedo Andy? I guess that’s okay in the House of Windsor.
They had the Mail on Sunday exclusive about the video of Andrew at Epstein’s home as main headline since Saturday night,until at least Sunday late afternoon. Their last trip wasn’t their cover story ALL weekend. I also think the Sun was the first to publish the pics in Nice.
If they stay a Frogmore Cottage it’s a problem, if they travel it’s a problem, just Meghan breathing is a freaking problem, so why not live well.
I believe she (and she is not the only one the vacay but since she only pointed her out) can but don’t then tell others what to do. That is the argument of commenters on this site. It is hypocritical. They gained a fan in me because of the environmental stand and their credibility is out the window for this.
Meghan tell others what to do? When?
I’m sure they’re disappointed that you’re not a fan anymore 😒.
I see some commenters ignored that NetJets actually has a carbon-offset program.
These sorts of “programs” just allow the rich to assuage whatever consciences they have. “Oh it’s okay I did this bad thing, I gave some money to a good cause.” It’s like buying an indulgence from the church in the medieval times.
Sadly I think if the monarchy can survive the Duke of Windsor entertaining ideas of collaborating with Hitler, I think it will survive Andrew (even though it is an outdated institution that should go the same way as most other monarchies). But I could imagine a similar fate for Andrew – luxurious exile in a foreign country once Charles is king.
Off setting carbon footprint by charging more…sure. They’re not planting trees, or buying land to preserve, they’re reducing unspecified waste (which they can only do so much of, plastic being needed for safety of equipment and food prep), and most likely buying (hence the price increase) carbon credits from others. Which is not the point of credits, they should always be left on the table to save this planet, not every last one used. The company said they were confident it wouldn’t hurt sales, but add value to them by making them look better – so more people will be using them.
“A source on the island told MailOnline last week the Royals landed in Ibiza with several taxpayer-funded Met Police bodyguards for the ‘six-day trip’.”
The taxpayer-funded bodyguards!! How stupid are the tabloids? What do they think how these Met Police bodyguards are getting paid? They get paid no matter where they are and who they protect. I know, it is quite unbelievable, but they get a monthly salary.
Good God two flights. Each flight lasting about what 60 – 80 minutes x 4 is let’s say 5 hours altogether. A flight to Mystique takes how long? 8 hours one way at the minimum. So we have 16 hours at least. Yeah sure the Sussexes could have gone by bicycle. Or maybe walk.
They get paid no matter what, but their room (in 5 star hotel), food, and flights are also tax payer funded. It’s a business trip for them, they don’t pay for those additional costs.
Both went to new places this summer which means security had to do a site check in advance to locations (also at taxpayer cost). The whole family is ridiculous.
How do you know it was a business trip?
There is nothing to defend, it is ridiculous! It is a horrible look and the Criticism is warranted. This doesn’t mean they don’t care about the environment but don’t tell others what to do.
Did you read that NetJets has a mandatory 100% carbon neutral policy and has done for over 10 years ? Many people are lazy readers.
pink berry read eliza’s comment a little higher about how this negative offset and carbon neutral isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. It’s something rich people do to make themselves feel less guilty.
Let’s stop pretending that they are ordinary people. They are extremely wealthy members of the British Royal family who have serious, valid privacy concerns. There is NO way they could fly commercial with Archie. It would be a nightmare for everyone involved; they would needs tonnes of security and their presence would create a huge disruption for all the other travellers.
They are doing their part for the environment and are also living their lives. Judging them for back to back vacations is just silly. The Royal Family is not going to change, this is what they do. As long as they aren’t skipping events to go on holiday, who cares!!
They set themselves up for criticism of this kind. The criticism is legitimate given Harry’s speech about the environment.
But they ALL make speeches about the environment. well okay not all, but Charles and William definitely do. William has been pro-environment for years. I don’t remember the outrage after he and Kate took private jets to France, to Switzerland, to Mustique, or after William took one to Davos. Charles has certainly used private planes before. And so on.
And I know people say “well they all deserve criticism for it,” which is legitimate, but that’s not how it shakes out.
and the tone in some of the articles makes it seem like they are actually angry about the luxury vacation itself, and they are using the private plane as a cover for that.
Until the story is confirmed I will not believe it tbh.
The funny thing is people were quick to call our the Cambs for going on back-to-back holidays until KP shut that Camp Google rumour down ASAP. Now the same people are quite about the Sussex’s taking back-to-back holidays lol.
And maybe the Cambs used NetJets too? So that makes it better right? 🙄
Aside from that, if they (mostly Harry) wants to lecture people about the environment then they should rightly be called out when they don’t practice what they preach. It just seems really dumb to take so many individual trips on private jets in such a short space of time. These trips could have easily been combined to make them more environmentally friendly.
Is there proof they even went to Ibiza? The only proof seems to be the one trip to the south of France.
People talk about the other royal family members taking private planes and staying in expensive resorts / accomodations but some folks just seem so much angrier and more vitriolic when the Sussexes do it. Very telling.
I agree with Richard Fitzwilliams. Harry and Meghan can’t win. For two family holidays with Archie, they need privacy or the press would be in pursuit.
The people who will jump through hoops to defend them are just as ridiculous as those that hate them for breathing. M&H are just as big of hypocrites as Leo is. They’re not going to fix the world or ruin it. Harry is just a privileged and entitled man who never had to work for the wealth he lives in and never had to face any consequences for any of his actions, no matter how offensive. Why would he not be a hypocrite?
The “charity” the royals do will never outweigh their detrimental effect on society and their upholding of a very damaging class system. And I say “charity” because I think charity without politics is empty and short lasting.
I hope Andrew brings the whole monarchy down. They have no place in this present or future society.
I haven’t seen pics of them in Ibiza and by number of questions the Fail had about their reported stay I question if it is even true. Given they had reported just last week they were going to be in Balmoral for Meghan’s bday where she could be ticked off by the Queen, these Ibiza reports don’t have much credibility to me.
We’ve seen (verified) reports of them flying commercial so not like they haven’t before and im sure they will do again. Not sure why they used a private jet just for south of France but at least they are using one with a carbon neutral programme. Isn’t the point they are trying to travel green?
There are currently more comments on this private jet story on the Fail on this AND on this site than Prince Andrew’s ridiculous Epstein statement yet some claim this holiday story isn’t a distraction and people can condemn both.
And speaking of hypocrisy claims why more attention to say 4 private jet flights (assuming Ibiza story is true) in a month then Prince Andrew’s work supporting women escaping sex abuse, such work after he had been pictured with convicted sex offender Epstein in 2010?