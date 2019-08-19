“The trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Politician’ is good and ridiculous” links
  • August 19, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the first trailer for The Politician, that show with Ben Platt & Gwyneth Paltrow, written by Goop’s husband. [Just Jared]
Rest in peace, Peter Fonda. [Dlisted]
I kind of think Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes are over? [LaineyGossip]
Around up of fun royal stories from the past week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Marvel doesn’t want to reference Donald Trump at all. Boo. [Pajiba]
Mark Halperin’s second chance happened quickly. [Jezebel]
Magnum ice cream is in a gay controversy. [Towleroad]
Priyanka Chopra’s black swan look is kind of cute. [RCFA]
Robyn did Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” first? [OMG Blog]
Conor McGregor is still on his bulls–t. [The Blemish]

Miley Cyrus enjoys a girls' day out with Kaitlyn Carter and mom Tish in L.A.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““The trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Politician’ is good and ridiculous” links”

  1. Darla says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    I don’t know what to make of that trailer. I’m not sure I’ll watch it. Paltrow’s presence only lessen the chances. I consider her to be one of the premier a-holes of our time.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:43 pm

      I don’t even care about her a**holery, her pseudo medico bull crap is what annoys me.

      I liked Pose a lot though so maybe? That was a Brad falchuk I think.

      Reply
    • BengalCat😻 says:
      August 19, 2019 at 12:45 pm

      I can’t watch anything with her in it. Her voice alone grates on my last nerves. I make an exception for The Royal Tennenbaums because Wes Anderson is my favorite.

      Reply
  2. Jb says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    When will Conor McGregor go to prison and actually stay there…his temper is insane and he will no doubt kill someone one day.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment