“The trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Politician’ is good and ridiculous” links

Here’s the first trailer for The Politician, that show with Ben Platt & Gwyneth Paltrow, written by Goop’s husband. [Just Jared]
Rest in peace, Peter Fonda. [Dlisted]
I kind of think Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes are over? [LaineyGossip]
Around up of fun royal stories from the past week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Marvel doesn’t want to reference Donald Trump at all. Boo. [Pajiba]
Mark Halperin’s second chance happened quickly. [Jezebel]
Magnum ice cream is in a gay controversy. [Towleroad]
Priyanka Chopra’s black swan look is kind of cute. [RCFA]
Robyn did Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” first? [OMG Blog]
Conor McGregor is still on his bulls–t. [The Blemish]
I don’t know what to make of that trailer. I’m not sure I’ll watch it. Paltrow’s presence only lessen the chances. I consider her to be one of the premier a-holes of our time.
I don’t even care about her a**holery, her pseudo medico bull crap is what annoys me.
I liked Pose a lot though so maybe? That was a Brad falchuk I think.
I can’t watch anything with her in it. Her voice alone grates on my last nerves. I make an exception for The Royal Tennenbaums because Wes Anderson is my favorite.
When will Conor McGregor go to prison and actually stay there…his temper is insane and he will no doubt kill someone one day.