Oh good, Prince Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein at Windsor Castle & Balmoral

The Daily Mail has coverage from a UK documentary called William & Harry: Princes At War?. In the documentary, royal expert Ingrid Seward says that Prince William “might condemn” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s protocol-snubbing behavior and that William believes the Sussexes’ actions may be “detrimental to the monarchy.” Because, you know, Archie’s christening wasn’t open to the public or because Meghan guest-edited a magazine. Anyway, I’m not going to do coverage of Seward’s comments because they are in stark juxtaposition to this story about how Prince Andrew actually spent years damaging the monarchy by associating so closely with Jeffrey Epstein. How closely? Andrew hosted Epstein and some of Epstein’s trafficked women and girls at Balmoral and Windsor Castle:

Prince Andrew’s efforts to distance himself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal were thrown into turmoil last night as details emerged of how he hosted the paedophile and his entourage at Balmoral. One of the young women on the trip told the Daily Mail how the prince personally welcomed the party to the castle in mid-1999 – after the disgraced US financier had already begun recruiting dozens of underage girls as sex slaves.

Speaking on condition of anonymity yesterday, the woman who joined Epstein at Balmoral 20 years ago recalled making ‘chitchat’ with the prince. ‘He was really nice. He was very polite. [He had his] guard up,’ said the woman, who was then a model in her 20s. She told how the group stayed overnight at the 52-bedroom castle, and spent the following day being entertained in the grounds. The visit is thought to have taken place in late summer or early autumn – when the Queen is likely to have been in residence.

Epstein and his entourage visited the Scottish estate as part of a week-long trip to the UK, during which they also stayed at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-partner who has been accused of lining up underage girls for him to have sex with. The woman who joined them on the trip – not long after she had started giving sexual massages to Epstein – recalled how she had felt like she was in a ‘fairytale’, brushing with royalty. But now she says she had no idea why she was ever included in the visit.

‘Why was I really there?’ she said. ‘Did [Epstein] really enjoy my company all that much or was I being prepped to end up being sent out like a gift to some people?’ She avoided any plans Epstein may have had for her that evening by retiring to bed early.

Nearly a year later, in June 2000, Epstein and Miss Maxwell attended a party at Windsor Castle hosted by the Queen to mark Andrew’s 40th birthday, Princess Anne’s 50th, Princess Margaret’s 70th and Prince William’s 18th. In 2001, Andrew met another member of Epstein’s entourage, Virginia Roberts, who claims she was on a trip to London with the financier when she met Andrew and had sex with him in a bath. Miss Roberts claims she slept with Andrew three times – in London and New York – when she was 17.