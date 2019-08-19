Oh good, Prince Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein at Windsor Castle & Balmoral

The Daily Mail has coverage from a UK documentary called William & Harry: Princes At War?. In the documentary, royal expert Ingrid Seward says that Prince William “might condemn” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s protocol-snubbing behavior and that William believes the Sussexes’ actions may be “detrimental to the monarchy.” Because, you know, Archie’s christening wasn’t open to the public or because Meghan guest-edited a magazine. Anyway, I’m not going to do coverage of Seward’s comments because they are in stark juxtaposition to this story about how Prince Andrew actually spent years damaging the monarchy by associating so closely with Jeffrey Epstein. How closely? Andrew hosted Epstein and some of Epstein’s trafficked women and girls at Balmoral and Windsor Castle:
Prince Andrew’s efforts to distance himself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal were thrown into turmoil last night as details emerged of how he hosted the paedophile and his entourage at Balmoral. One of the young women on the trip told the Daily Mail how the prince personally welcomed the party to the castle in mid-1999 – after the disgraced US financier had already begun recruiting dozens of underage girls as sex slaves.
Speaking on condition of anonymity yesterday, the woman who joined Epstein at Balmoral 20 years ago recalled making ‘chitchat’ with the prince. ‘He was really nice. He was very polite. [He had his] guard up,’ said the woman, who was then a model in her 20s. She told how the group stayed overnight at the 52-bedroom castle, and spent the following day being entertained in the grounds. The visit is thought to have taken place in late summer or early autumn – when the Queen is likely to have been in residence.
Epstein and his entourage visited the Scottish estate as part of a week-long trip to the UK, during which they also stayed at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-partner who has been accused of lining up underage girls for him to have sex with. The woman who joined them on the trip – not long after she had started giving sexual massages to Epstein – recalled how she had felt like she was in a ‘fairytale’, brushing with royalty. But now she says she had no idea why she was ever included in the visit.
‘Why was I really there?’ she said. ‘Did [Epstein] really enjoy my company all that much or was I being prepped to end up being sent out like a gift to some people?’ She avoided any plans Epstein may have had for her that evening by retiring to bed early.
Nearly a year later, in June 2000, Epstein and Miss Maxwell attended a party at Windsor Castle hosted by the Queen to mark Andrew’s 40th birthday, Princess Anne’s 50th, Princess Margaret’s 70th and Prince William’s 18th. In 2001, Andrew met another member of Epstein’s entourage, Virginia Roberts, who claims she was on a trip to London with the financier when she met Andrew and had sex with him in a bath. Miss Roberts claims she slept with Andrew three times – in London and New York – when she was 17.
These trips to Balmoral (the Queen’s private residence) and Windsor Castle (a publicly owned residence) came before Epstein’s arrest and plea deal in 2008. But still… Andrew knew who Epstein was and what he did. Andrew even spent time with Epstein AFTER the plea deal. Epstein and Maxwell were both procuring trafficked girls and women for Andrew and he was paying them back with trips to Balmoral and Windsor Castle. But sure, Meghan and Harry are the ones who are detrimental to the monarchy, right?
of all the people involved in this mess, he is the one I most hope goes down in flames, just because of his smugness
Good old Andy bringing down the monarchy.
In 1999 he may have just been a stupid grifter. After 2008 he was treading onto criminal territory.
So….does this mean the Queen has met Epstein? It seems like the article is trying to imply that, right?
I don’t know how these royal events work (I mean, I’ve never been invited, lol) but I assume the guest list for that birthday party was probably vetted ahead of time. even though it was pre conviction, haven’t rumors about Epstein been around for a long time? I cant remember when I first heard of Epstein but it was ALWAYS with the understanding that he was a sexual predator.
That’s what I was wondering! And oh s**t if that comes out.
I’m not saying they would have dined or anything, but wouldn’t it make sense that if you are there while she is you’d have to stop in and “pay respects” or something? Ohhhhhhh s**t. Quick Meghan, breath the wrong way or something! Where’s Rose Hanbury?!?
Charles is going to BURY Andrew once mummy is gone. Damn.
He is a deviant. I have no respect for the Queen and everyone who covered up this mess for years. I don’t want to read another petty story about Harry and Meghan’s vacations while Prince Andrew is walking around freely without any consequences for his behavior and connection to Epstein.
Seriously…after the Jimmy Saville….HORROR!!!!!!!!! And THIS?
I will FOREVA side-eye…A WHOLE BUNCH OF ROYALS!!!
I know right? Epstein is just one of the long lists of pedophiles and terrorists theQueen has entertained.
I’d lay money on the fact that he’s far from the worst of them.
Epstein was friendly with presidents and politicians. He was everywhere.
Seward is a bonafide fool. H&M have done nothing that’s detrimental to the monarchy. Is she paid (by whom?) to deflect from Andrew and from whatever the Cambridges are not doing?
Yeah, that crap Seward is spouting makes her sound old and foolish. These dinosaur RRs are out of their element in the age of social media.
So Andrew and Epstein have been friends for over 20 years. Yet, Andrew wasn’t aware of Epstein’s affairs with young children. Sure…
Frowsy Ingrid Seward, when last did she write any thing for the 21 Century?
All I have to say to William🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
His parents did more that was detrimental to the Monarchy.
This whole family is garbage. The queen included.
I’m laughing at all the delusional people who like to believe that the Royal Family are role models. That family is involved in an insane amount of scandals. They just can’t hide and bury stories anymore because of social media.
It’s time to stop putting people on pedestals because they are wealthy and have expensive PR strategists to clean up their image.
I just feel like all of this is a really good reason to shut the whole damn thing down. But I’m not English so I have no say. This monarchy thing if you ask me, is perverted, and inbred, and corrupt beyond the telling of it. Sure deposit it all in this fat windbag pedo, but the whole thing is sick. Like the Queen is so innocent. Please. Listen, the pedo andy had a PUPPET MADE OF HIMSELF to fondle girls with. This is the depravity of the world’s 1 percent.
I just …. I don’t even know what to say. Seventeen. Wow. Humans are garbage sometimes. Abuse of power kills me. I am having so much ethical and moral anger with this one.