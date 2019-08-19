Prince Andrew is ‘appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes’

The Mail on Sunday finally got their butts in gear on the Jeffrey Epstein-Prince Andrew story. Not content to simply smear the Sussexes, the Mail on Sunday somehow – ?? – got their hands on an exclusive paparazzo video from December 6, 2010, which was two years after Epstein’s shady deal with federal prosecutors, a deal which seemingly left him free to continue to abuse, rape and traffic girls. Prince Andrew had come to visit Epstein in Epstein’s Manhattan mansion on that cold day in December, and the paparazzo recalled seeing very young-looking women/girls go in and out of the house all while Andrew was inside.
According to the Mail, at one point, Andrew is seen in the video giving “a nod and a cheery wave to the pretty brunette as she leaves the £63 million Manhattan mansion. He appears entirely at ease but then, for a split second, glances around the door as if to check that no one had witnessed the brief encounter.” That happened “less than an hour after Epstein, who had been convicted of sex with a child in 2008, left the house in the company of a young, shivering blonde woman.” One “observer” told The Mail on Sunday that “several of the women leaving and entering the home while Andrew was apparently inside ‘looked very young indeed’.”
So, that was the story yesterday. I didn’t know what to expect from the royal family as far as ass-covering. I guess I just expected more smears against the Sussexes as a way to deflect from Andrew. But no – it’s apparently so bad that Andrew has now issued a statement:
“The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. “His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”
Pro-tip: you don’t have to say “alleged crimes” when the man took a shady deal in which he was put on the sex-offender registry. At that point, the crimes are no longer “alleged.” We describe it as “Epstein’s crimes” or “the crimes for which he was convicted.” As for “the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage” the exploitation of any person… literally, Andrew has been accused of raping a minor who was trafficked to him. Literally, there’s a video of Andrew waving goodbye to a very young woman (or underage girl) TWO YEARS AFTER Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophilia plea deal.
Here are some photos of the Duke looking super-appalled 24 hours after Epstein’s mysterious death:
JFC will one decent journo worth their salt write an in depth article on Prince Andrew already instead of re-printing soundbites and b*llshit statements from BP ?
The UK press have to tread lightly on this as they can’t print anything without evidence as the RF WILL sue them into oblivion if they did. This video clip is new evidence hence why its being reported on, also the Fail did a piece on how Andrew needs to come clean about what he knows and his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell. To me that reads that the press know things that they can’t print without exposing themselves to libel. Its only a matter of time before the full history of Andrew and those people become public knowledge, its being drip fed as it is now.
But being sued into oblivion is a good place to start as Prince Andrew will effectively be ‘opening the door’. Also he will have to prove the truth of his statements whilst on the defensive and if he is later found to be guilty (which every rational adult can see), he will have perjured himself in a proceeding.
He will effectively be finished.
Yeah I’m waiting for someone in the UK press to grow a backbone. Say what you will about the US, but the Washington Post would be so far up Andrews a** right now, lawsuit or not.
But they’re presuming that he wasn’t involved and that he knew nothing. He’s being protected by headlines.
The difference between “What did Andrew know?” and “How did Andrew not know this was going on?” is a crucial one.
Most of us here would see through that, because we know a bit more about the case, but the average tabloid reader isn’t going to put that much thought into it as they glance through the paper.
Trying to distance himself from Epstein by claiming to not be aware of his crimes isn’t cutting it. Andrew *might* have had better luck with that story if he wasn’t photographed with Epstein and documented to be involved with him AFTER his arrest and plea. It’s implausible that Andrew’s protection officers wouldn’t have checked Epstein out, and surely his plea would have come up. No…Andrew knew exactly who Epstein was and he continued to spend time with him because Andrew is exactly the same.
why would he be appalled? wasn’t he hanging out with this dude after his initial conviction? ridiculous.
I’d say he’s appalled by the reports, not by the crimes.
Appalled that he got caught.
“The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes.”
He was convicted over 10 years ago. Was the Duke appalled then? Apparently not.
Disgusting.
He is only ‘appalled’ because this is not going away and more dirt on him is being released. This video makes you wonder what else there is on him. And why was Andrew with young women in the house while Epstein was not there? Was Randy Andy also getting a ‘massage’.
Denying ANY knowledge or reference to crimes he was CONVICTED for is only making things worse for the RF – Andrew needs to be made to come clean about the nature of his relationship with Epstein and what he knew of the sex trafficking as its obvious that he DID know what was going on. Mummy is not going to be able to make this go away!
I am sure he only got massages from the same 50 yo german woman Dershowitz did. And that andy too, kept his underpants on.
The royals’ press strategy doesn’t account for social media and it shows. They’re living in the past.
A few years ago they would have been able to bury this in the press with a few words in the right ears (and did), but this story is everywhere and growing.
Yes its like the William and Rose story, it grew legs and ran amok on Social Media. SM is more difficult to police and control than the mainstream media, hence why Royals/Politicians/celebrities etc.. struggle to make scandals go away now – the internet never forgets.
Every journalist worth their salt is probably combing the archives now, searching for any old photos or footage of Andrew with anyone remotely connected to Epstein. The royal family would do well to try to get in front of this but they are stubbornly sticking with the old “but Andrew didn’t know!” excuse. Please. Nobody’s buying it and doesn’t look like mummy will be able to bury this scandal.
That several girls described as very young were in and out of that house in an afternoon that Andrew was there on his own suggests to me one thing, he was selecting one from a real life catalogue of what Epstein had in “stock”. Sorry to be blunt and if that offends but that is what came to mind for me.
I agree with you Beli, the palace pr crew are in over their heads and are not up to the task of dealing with the internet side of modern media.
@Zapp ugh. That’s a terrible thought but I wouldn’t be surprised if you were right.
I agree with all points. Andrew is appalled that this cant be covered up the way it was in the past. He – and the royal family – just cant keep up with social media. Honestly, maybe that’s a big downside to people like Will and Kate and presumably Harry (and others) not using Facebook, or not using IG in a personal way – its easy to think “gee the younger royals should sit down and talk to them” but its entirely possible that the younger royals are also relatively ignorant of social media and its reach. We just assume that they should be more SM-savvy since they are younger, and Facebook has been around for, what, 15 years now?
Anyway the bit about being APPALLED because of these “alleged crimes” is just so incredibly tone-deaf. By this point – 2010 – he had been convicted. And like someone said upthread, the RPOs do their homework. My guess is even if this had been before the convictions, they still would have known the rumors and gossip about Epstein.
I have to be honest, I cannot get over this look-alike puppet thing. Just when I think I’ve heard it all…this is quite possibly, considering the context, the creepiest thing I have heard in my life.
“The Duke of York is appalled at the recent reports that implicate him in the crimes of convict Jeffrey Epstein. I mean Randy Prince Andy is special and is not a common pleb like all you oiks! He is a super special boy because his Mummy said so and his Mummy has her photo on currency so she should know who is a special poppet. The very idea that common people with No castles could judge him, well the very idea! He is not subject to the same laws as well, his subjects, and will bloody well do as he pleases with no repercussions.”
But seriously I hope all the acts he committed comes to light, and that he is feeling every moment of horror that the children that were trafficked and abused for his entertainment, and the amusement of people like him, felt. I hope he never sleeps easy again, I hope he never knows a moments peace, but for me to think that I would need to believe that he has a conscience and regrets what he was involved in, and I have no reason to believe either of those things of this man.
And people are screeching Meghan will be the reason the House of Windsor falls. The tabloids are still going after the Sussexes but too much has come out on Epstein the Evil the media can’t afford to ignore it. Two opinion pieces in the Fail are calling for Andy to explain himself; so are some members of Parliament. Yeah it’s gotten that real. Plus Andy brought Epstein to a joint milestone birthday party for Anne, Margaret, Andy himself AND William. A future king has been exposed to this monster. Yep Andy needs to explain for the sake of justice for the victims.
The Met Police have stated they aren’t pursuing an investigation against Andrew. But if he was in the house.. where were the RPO’s? Is that why the Met won’t investigate? Because tax-payer funded police officers were inside the home of a convicted sex offender?
I don’t know how these kinds of protection officers work (including Secret Service agents.) my guess is that they are bound by a code of confidentiality and can’t share any sort of details. But were they in the house itself? Did they see these young girls? Did they know what was going on? Those kinds of thoughts make me queasy; how long Andrew has been protected by those around him.
My oldest is usually appalled when his younger brother does something he shouldn’t and gets caught, while he was a willing accomplice. Anything to get out of trouble.
If he is so appalled why was he friends with Epstein even after his conviction?
Methinks the prince doth protest too much….
He’s disgusting.
“allegedly” lmao. Obvious Andrew has messed with underage girls. But with how much the royal family controls the media in britain, will he actually go to jail?
Those pics of him smiling in the car really make my skin crawl . What an awful human being.
Me too. It looks like he’s rubbing his hands together with malevolent glee right? I feel like somehow that photographer got just the right shot during a split second that andy let his true face show.
It’s a chilling expression on his face especially considering the huge-ass smile on the Queen’s. I think those pictures are going to haunt the royal family.
Makes me wonder what else the Mail has got on sleazebag Andy??? C’mon Mail, don’t hold out on us, release more!
At least he didn’t fly on a private jet to the south of France like those awful, hypocrite Sussexes did. 🙄
At this point someone could just ‘leak’ a shit load of docs to a US paper and that would get the job done.
Even Andy has to know that his life will never be the same again and he can’t just go back to how things were. This is not going away and very soon his patronages will start panicking and dropping him.
All it takes is for a large donor to stop engaging with the NSPCC and then the NSPCC will in turn drop Andy which will just start the whole media circus again.
Better to use the courts of due process rather than the courts of social media where you will be skewered every time your name comes up.
Also the paps will follow him everywhere from now. Every move will be documented in minutiae, ready for that day they finally have enough on him to have him banged to rights.
In essence he is fukked.
Nobody is going to fall for that statement.
You know who should be appalled? Virginia Giuffre (Roberts). Andrew has basically called her a liar. Many, many people believe you Virginia and hopefully, one day, the truth – the actual truth, not the royal truth – will be good enough.