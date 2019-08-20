“Pink defended the Duke & Duchess of Sussex as well” links

Pink also defended the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter. [JustJared]
Ryan Gosling & Taika Waitiki had lunch together, huh. [LaineyGossip]
When Vultures Ruined Paradise: a summer vacation story. [Dlisted]
People are jazzed about Elizabeth Warren. [Pajiba]
Please don’t drink & drive, and do not live stream it. [Starcasm]
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 trailer is here. [Seriously OMG]
Dominique Jackson wore a cute dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Mayor Pete basically called Donald Trump “fat”. [Towleroad]
My uniform is sweatpants & a t-shirt, what’s yours? [GFY]
(Incidentally, the replies on this tweet are horrendous and now I feel sorry for Pink.)
I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.
— P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019
Gosling and Waitiki – a possible villain for Thor 4?
Personally, I immediately thought of Deadpool in the Marvel universe! Fox is owned by Disney now, after all.
Oh wow some of the responses to Punk’s tweet are crazy