“Pink defended the Duke & Duchess of Sussex as well” links

P!nk Performing at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Pink also defended the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter. [JustJared]
Ryan Gosling & Taika Waitiki had lunch together, huh. [LaineyGossip]
When Vultures Ruined Paradise: a summer vacation story. [Dlisted]
People are jazzed about Elizabeth Warren. [Pajiba]
Please don’t drink & drive, and do not live stream it. [Starcasm]
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 trailer is here. [Seriously OMG]
Dominique Jackson wore a cute dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Mayor Pete basically called Donald Trump “fat”. [Towleroad]
My uniform is sweatpants & a t-shirt, what’s yours? [GFY]

(Incidentally, the replies on this tweet are horrendous and now I feel sorry for Pink.)

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Gosling and Waitiki – a possible villain for Thor 4?

  2. Snazzy says:
    August 20, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Oh wow some of the responses to Punk’s tweet are crazy

