“Pink defended the Duke & Duchess of Sussex as well” links

Pink also defended the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter. [JustJared]

Ryan Gosling & Taika Waitiki had lunch together, huh. [LaineyGossip]

When Vultures Ruined Paradise: a summer vacation story. [Dlisted]

People are jazzed about Elizabeth Warren. [Pajiba]

Please don’t drink & drive, and do not live stream it. [Starcasm]

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 trailer is here. [Seriously OMG]

Dominique Jackson wore a cute dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Mayor Pete basically called Donald Trump “fat”. [Towleroad]

My uniform is sweatpants & a t-shirt, what’s yours? [GFY]

(Incidentally, the replies on this tweet are horrendous and now I feel sorry for Pink.)