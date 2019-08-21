Donald Trump canceled his Denmark trip because they wouldn’t sell him Greenland

Late last week, a curious story trended all over social media, and the headlines were too absurd to be believed: Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark. This wasn’t just Ivanka Trump speaking as an unnamed source to some media outlet either – Donald Trump went on the record (during his golf vacation) on camera about his desire to buy Greenland:
President Trump confirmed Sunday that he has asked his administration to explore the possibility of buying Greenland, opining that “essentially, it’s a large real estate deal.”
“A lot of things can be done,” Trump told reporters in Morristown, N.J., after wrapping up a 10-day vacation at his private golf club. He noted that owning Greenland “would be nice” for the United States from a strategic perspective, but he cautioned: “It’s not number one on the burner, I can tell you that.”
Trump’s desire to buy Greenland, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark, was first reported last week by the Wall Street Journal. Two people with direct knowledge of the directive told The Washington Post that the president has mentioned the idea for weeks, and that aides are waiting for more direction before they decide how seriously they should look into it. Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in two weeks, although he said Sunday that his visit is not related to his interest in Greenland. “Not for this reason at all,” he said.
Because we don’t know who Trump meets with and speaks with, no one really knows how his senile mind caught this idea. Which Russian operative whispered “you should try to buy Greenland”? Whoever it was, it worked – Trump has been obsessed with the idea for weeks, apparently. And of course, the Greenland deal was his entire reason for visiting Denmark. So as Danish politicians were like “LOL, it’s not for sale you absolute moron,” Trump threw a tantrum and tweeted that he is canceling his trip to Denmark:
….The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
So, he very clearly canceled his trip to Denmark because THEY WOULDN’T SELL HIM GREENLAND. And because Denmark’s female prime minister Mette Frederiksen told him that Greenland is not for sale in no uncertain terms, Toddler Trump is refusing to take a state trip. It’s… all very 2019. From WaPo:
The episode was also a rare window into secret White House national security planning, albeit with a Trumpian dealmaker’s twist and an element of the surreal. Trump touts his real estate background as a primary job qualification, promising voters he can negotiate better than his predecessors and spot a good deal. But the notion of buying a part of another country was widely met with surprise and bafflement when news broke last week of Trump’s interest in the island.
Denmark’s government did not immediately respond to the visit’s cancellation, instead scheduling a news conference for Wednesday morning U.S. time. Danish lawmakers, however, were outraged. “It’s an insult from a close friend and ally,” said Micahel Aastrup Jensen of the influential center right Venstre party, who said talk of purchasing Greenland had originally been viewed by Danes as a joke, not the whole reason for the visit. Over the weekend, Frederiksen had visited Greenland and told reporters there that Trump’s idea of buying the island was “absurd.”
Just another sh-tty story in this terrible moment in American politics. No one is coming to save us. Wow, this Greenland story was really depressing in the end, right?
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen: "Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over.” pic.twitter.com/JOCASC5TEK
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 21, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Well played, Denmark. Now you don’t have to have Orange Toilet in your marvelous country even for a minute.
This is what jealous feels like.
Who told the Moronicus that Greenland was for sale??? How is this happening? and why is no one doing anything to get him out of office?? That’s what I’m concerned about. This isn’t normal and the fact that people line up to justify his every idiocy is frightening.
I’m actually surprised he knows that Greenland exists and is able to point it on a map!
he’s that f*cking stupid that he thinks he can buy part of a country’s land. yes, HE’S THAT F*CKING STUPID.
the reason for him not going is, I think, two-fold. he’s embarrassed himself already with the idea of buying it, both here and in Denmark, so he’s “saving face” that way. I’m actually surprised that he hasn’t yet said “I never said I wanted to buy Greenland”, since he gaslights people constantly. That’s usually his go-to in situations like this.
AND…honestly?…he likely didn’t want to go in the first place, since most of his “state visits” go poorly and he winds up looking stupid and embarrassing himself and the US as a country, and this was an easy way out for him.
Same.
I wish we hadn’t an absolute clown as PM here in UK (Johnson) who will not hesitate to sell UK off to Trump when EU won’t grant him his stupid requests. What to say, deeply jealous Danish politicians have a backbone…
LOVE IT!!!!
He was no match for Margrethe and the price he wanted to pay was ridiculous. Mary might be upset to miss her fashion walk through. He missed a great state dinner too
Trump is no match for vikings 😂
Sell him all the McDonald’s he wants please and let him eat himself.
It’s just so humiliating. All Americans should be so deeply ashamed. I know his voters are too stupid to understand that, but everyone else really should be ashamed. And if you didn’t vote, you should be doubly ashamed. Don’t get me started on you 3rd partiers because I don’t speak to you people. But those who stayed home, man. At least I tried to avoid making my country a laughing stock.
Just one more “tally mark” to add for an OBVIOUS 25th Ammendment call. WHY is no one saying “THIS IS NUTS! *HE* IS NUTS!”
This is literally what the phrase “I’m speechless” was made for! HOW ELSE do you respond to such utter stupidity!! Esp. because you KNOW the Orange Turd MEANT IT!
(If you haven’t seen the memes/tweets floating around Twitter about this, I suggest looking. TOO funny!)
I know, it’s crazy. First they tried to play it off as a joke, but this guy doesn’t joke! Which makes me really VERY concerned regarding his “jokes” about a third term.
Darla- I’ve never believed the third term stuff is a joke. He wants to be a dictator. They are who he admires.
Heaven help us if he wins a second term. He will be emboldened to try even more shenanigans.
He sees that global warming is melting the glaciers and so there is an opportunity to sweep in like a vulture to mine the natural resources. Unfortunately, it’s just more selfish bottom feeding from the right rather than real crazy.
All I can think of here is 25th GODDAMNED AMENDMENT PEOPLE. Forget impeachment. This guy is nuts.
++++++1
Im not ashamed. Im pissed. Because my demographic (black women) showed up. Like we always do. And everyone else stayed home – or voted for Trump. We can’t save everybody on our own. People have to help us.
Yes we do – 100%.
To be honest, they are probably relieved that they aren’t going to host dump and his grifter family over. He casts a large shadow & pollutes (literally & figuratively) the place just by his toxic presence alone.
The stupidity of this man LMAO
I wonder if people in his circle are just trying to punk him at this point. “Lets tell Trump to buy Greenland and when he is refused lets see if he declares war on them”
I mean damn…what a dolt.
Honestly, it’s as good an explanation as any.
I read a tweet about how a reporter should challenge Trump with a question about stuff that’s completely made up and see if he even realizes it. I think we already know the answer to that.
The idiocy is unreal. Just last night someone posted something on my son’s university parent page about how the university might be “indoctrinating” the students. It was an article from the National Review and clearly she hadn’t read it but only posted it because of their provocative headline poking fun of the “PC” approach. The article was about student employees learning ways to be less negative and more customer friendly…nothing to do with political agendas. And the number of people who instantly chimed in with “snowflake” comments and other right wing talking points who also obviously hadn’t read the article was crazy. I pointed out how the actual content of the article had nothing to do with indoctrination but with students learning sound business practices and within a few minutes the whole post was taken down.
I just wanted to scream. Hopefully these parents’ kids will learn to think for themselves and maybe, you know, actually read.
That’s all coded language from hard right Republicans — “indoctrinating” is a claim they’ve been making about colleges and universities pushing supposedly leftist agendas.
Generally, if you’re arguing AGAINST accessible education and an open discussion of ideas, you’re on the wrong side of the argument. But that’s extreme right wingers for you.
Yes it is and I thought it was interesting that she was seizing on the opportunity to try to stir this up, just because the article mentioned our kids’ university specifically. Before it she (or someone) removed the post, she had a fair number of people agreeing with her but thankfully an equal number were trying to call her out on her BS.
And yeah it’s funny to me that these people claim to be so afraid/insistent that universities are brainwashing their kids…yet they still send their kids to college anyway. More cognitive dissonance from the right.
I think someone told him A Johnson and Truman tried to buy it and failed. And the US needs it for strategic reasons. So he got a bee in his bonnet about doing something other US presidents failed to do. This kept him preoccupied and allowed them to run the country without his input.
As far as who told him, I haven’t the faintest clue. I would like to know. Bc we all know he isn’t running the country.
You left out “trip” in the headline and I think it makes it more accurate. Clearly he thinks Denmark is “his.” No limits for this privileged wealthy white man who is ruining everything.
fixed, my bad
No need to apologize, I think it was the best typo! Your site is brilliant and I’ve started reading it more than any other. Thank you for all you do.
I’m so embarrassed. I saw this headline and thought it was from the Onion. I know we can say that about so many headlines, but this whole Greenland thing REALLY feels like something the Onion made up.
Same! I thought this was completely made up! I can’t believe he publicly tweeted that he actually intended to discuss buying Greenland. Wth.
China has been trying to get a foothold in Greenland for trade purposes. The US stopped their latest attempt about 2 months ago. Between that and the fact that we tried to buy it in the 1940’s, I can see why a moron like him is doing what he is doing. It’s part of his stupid trade war.
It’s ridiculous. Why would Denmark with a much smaller percent of debt want to sell a valuable commodity that basically self sustains itself? Why would he think it’s on the table?
Because in the unstable 1940s when land ownerships were shifting they couldn’t do it, but nearly 80 years later when land boundries in the west are stable he thought he could?
It’s really sad when something any normal thinking person would consider a bizarre joke turns out to be his reality. Shouldn’t be surprised that he loves the idea of buying people.
Denmark, a country where racism and right wing extremism have been on a steady rise in the past few years, not to mention the Danish colonial ‘past’ in Greenland, has a lot to learn from this: for ex, that there is always a bigger bully.
Oh, so now Denmark is to blame?
Sorry, but I’m not following you att all.
🤡
Denmark has been adopting some very nasty anti-immigrant, anti-refugee, nativist little policies.They’re not to blame for Trump, obviously. Trump is the cautionary tale for the world against this right-wing globalizing specter.
…why does he want to buy Greenland lol
Some lackey put a buzz in his ear and like a toddler in a toy store he’s all, “I want, I want, I want! Waaaaaah!”
My thoughts are he wanted to buy it and rename it Trumpland.
His “senior advisors” are idiots and probably ran with the (correct underlying) notion that the Arctic is going to become more important. In addition, Putin has a pretty good grasp on how to destabilize the international order, and some of his domain is in the North. Does anyone know if Greenland has fossil fuels that would become more accessible with global warming?
Also, it’s easy to envision Trump thinking he’d buy Greenland with public funds and use it for private profit. After all, he’s pursuing that business plan with United States assets.
That’s a shame about Danish politics currently. They were proud Allies and rescued far more Jews than other European nations during the Holocaust.
But he “promised” not to build a tower in Greenland…did you see the absolutely idiotic tweet with the photoshopped Trump Tower?
Every day I say this and every day it’s never more true…how is this real life?
Oh me too, so much. I just wrote on my fb yesterday that I still think I never came out of surgery i had October 2016, and that I am in a coma. I mean, it is so much more plausible than all this. It would explain everything.
The glaciers are melting and there are a lot of rare minerals there. Plus the Northwest Passage is a highly strategic location to control.
As many on twitter said, he just can’t take NO from a woman.
What a dolt. The U.S. won’t have an ally left cause of him. The man knows nothing about governance. He’s such a f—king 🤡. So tired of living in the twilight zone because of this moron and his followers.
As is often said, Putin is getting good value from his puppet.
There’s another theory going round that the reason why moron cancelled the trip is because President Obama is due to also visit Denmark towards the end of September and moron didn’t want comparisons made between the sizes of the crowds who would turn out to greet them.
I’m pretty sure lots of people would turn out to greet him but not in the way he would like.
Yes, he doesn’t want pictures of his protestors and the Baby Trump blimp being compared to Obama’s adoring crowds a few weeks later!
How you say, “Our president is a crackpot” in many languages. And read the responses for additional languages so when you travel overseas you’re prepared.
https://twitter.com/timclark89/status/1163990990077792257?s=21
Trump is attacking our allies at Putin’s behest. This is what the random tweets about Sweden are also about. Russia wants to control the Baltic Sea and is using Trump to threaten countries along the shore. Putin is not messing around. He intends to rule the region (see: Ukraine invasion). I think it’s dangerous to assume Trump is just randomly selecting these countries and is crazy or dumb. He knows what he is doing. In addition, Greenland has huge oil reserves. Remember, Russia is basically just a “gas station with nukes.” Without oil, Putin is nothing.
Hmmm…
Thanks, you’ve answered my (above) questions about oil reserves and Northern strategy. I also believe the choice of Greenland is not entirely random.
Nope, it isn’t. Why else would Denmark hold on to it?
@Allie What on earth are you insinuating?
Denmark isn’t ”holding on to” Greenland.
Greenland is one of several Islands belonging
to Denmark.
It’s definitely not random. I remember that Canada and Greenland have had a bunch of disagreements about sovereignty over certain passages in the Arctic and those feuds will likely become more frequent as the ice keeps on melting…
@Capepopsie: Please… Geographically (!) Greenland (and also the Faroe Islands) have absolutely no connection to Denmark. It would make more sense if it belonged to Canada or was completely independent. It even has its own government. How can it be just “one of the several islands belonging to Denmark”? It is not comparable to the other hundreds of small islands that are actually scattered around the mainland. Greenland was always just a COLONY of Denmark back in the day, never a real island in a geographical sense.
This is a distraction over the story that he lied on his 2018 tax returns about the value of his Scottish golf resorts. He filed tax information in Edinburgh that states the properties were $65mill in the red but told US tax authorities they were worth at least $100mill.
Correct. Distract from the real devious dealings.
this must be an impeachable offense. what an idiot.
He’s committed at least one a day since taking office.
i was actually just joking b/c it is so aggressively stupid and childish.
but yes – seriously – he is inventing impeachable offenses at this point.
I feel like this whole thing was to distract from Epstein
This is not what the Dems meant when they said New Green Deal, Donald.
Maybe this is like a sci-fi film where the Earth becomes uninhabitable and everyone moves to space….only in Trump’s plan it’s the US and Greenland.
Or maybe Trump just wants to buy a country to rename Trumpland.
This could also be a distraction from other craziness.
But my bet: Greenland is apparently rich in minerals and gems to mine and Trump’s been encouraged by Putin to try and get it to make deals with Russian oligarchs.
Plus its a military strategic location between Russia, Northern Europe and Canada. The US has a military base there I believe.
Also he’s not the first US President to offer to buy it, I think Truman tried to back in the day.
This is officially my fav news title on this site ever.
The sheer ridicilousness of it all.
You just can’ beat it.
(I probably like it so much because at least with this noone was hurt, Trump’s ego aside.)
Because, of course, Pelosi would just give him the money to buy Greenland.
ETA He is on a Twitter rampage this morning that includes proclaiming himself The King of the Jews and the Second Coming, the greatest thing to ever happen to Israel, an attack on the Fed chair he appointed, and more attacks on the Squad.
Oh god, rapture isht again? I can’t even look.
Remember when folks used to boast about thinking outside the box. Welp….Just like to say congrats to Julian Castro for his animal & environmental advocacy on his presidential campaign. Tho he’s got no chance.
I knew there had to be more to this story, so I looked into it further.
It seems that Obama is visiting Denmark in a few weeks. I suspect that Trump is concerned at the prospects of demonstrations whilst he is there, only for Obama to be welcomed as a rock star a few weeks later.
The optics would be terrible for him.
It’s sickening that 80-90% of conservatives are ok with him bullying and alienating our allies while he shows deference to the world’s murderous dictators.
If they can pay as little taxes as possible or keep minorities in their place, literally everything else is negotiable. That’s who they are. These are their most important values.
OMFG…
Oh ffs America. I love you but can you please stop imposing this orange nuisance to the rest of the world? It’s bad enough that we have to hear about him every single day. You’re not sending one of your best people.
It’s so much fun when real life is just a series of rejected Veep storylines.
[cue endless screaming]
😫😫😫😫😫
I feel like I’m on a never ending episode of Punk’d. Please make it stop.
The only humor I can find in this is that his goose stepping supporters heads must be exploding over having no brown people to villianize in this whole mess – I mean, how are they going to cope when they can’t tell people to go back where they came from or call them drug smugglers, murders and rapists bringing MS-13 gangs to the US?
And then I wonder what this is supposed to be distracting us from and/or how this move accomplishes something for the Putin All Father and I’m depressed again.
Lastly – those tweets are full sentences and are lacking in single word insults followed by multiple exclamation marks – here is no way he wrote those.
So Nancy really sees no reason to impeach? We are going to just keep pretending that locking kids in cages and the president thinking he can buy Greenland is all normal? RIP America.
Twenty fucking Fifth Amendment.
People are desensitized to this fool and the garbage he spews. The media should be instilling genuine fear in the public not making him a joke to laugh off.
This “cancelling the meeting”-trick is a fairly well-known manipulation tactic in business, at least for the (men) people on top.
I worked for the CEO at a big design company and he would do the same.
He never flat out said: “Cancel my meeting with so and so, cause they won’t budge in our negotiation”, but if he ever got a whiff that the people/company he was meeting weren’t easily persuaded or had decided on something different that what he “offered” he would always either reschedule the meeting to a very unpractical time/day/date for the other OR he would cancel and have us make sure they heard about him having another “more important” meeting instead.
Sometimes it worked, cause it put pressure on the situation or the people he was doing business with.
HOWEVER, that tactic doesn’t really do anything for you if everyone thinks you’re an idiot.
“No one is coming to save us.”
As a society, we grew complacent in our former state. We repeatedly elected officials that weren’t interested in what’s best for the country. We let our checks and balances (like the media) erode to where they focus on the sensational aspects to gain profit.
Plato once said “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”
As a collective, we did this to ourselves. Now, we have to save ourselves. The founders gave us the tools to do so in the constitution. We need to use them.
The more I read from him, the more he reminds me of Homer Simpson… Sorry fellow Americans, but he looks, sounds and acts like a cartoon character…
Homer Simpson loved his wife and kids.
There’s nothing redeeming about Trump. He doesn’t even have a pet.
Danish here, and honestly, most sane Danes have had this reaction: buy Greenland from whom??? Greenland is not our property we can just sell. Besides, we don’t sell our countrymen. This whole thing is bizarre. But at least we found out how to get rid off Trump and we are having quite a laugh over this, so I guess everything turned out for the best. Except for my friend who already knit a bunch of p*ssy hats that won’t be needed now😂
That part about selling land with people on it irked me the most. Does Trump want to purchase Greenlanders, too? Like slaves?