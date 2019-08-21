Donald Trump canceled his Denmark trip because they wouldn’t sell him Greenland

Late last week, a curious story trended all over social media, and the headlines were too absurd to be believed: Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark. This wasn’t just Ivanka Trump speaking as an unnamed source to some media outlet either – Donald Trump went on the record (during his golf vacation) on camera about his desire to buy Greenland:

President Trump confirmed Sunday that he has asked his administration to explore the possibility of buying Greenland, opining that “essentially, it’s a large real estate deal.” “A lot of things can be done,” Trump told reporters in Morristown, N.J., after wrapping up a 10-day vacation at his private golf club. He noted that owning Greenland “would be nice” for the United States from a strategic perspective, but he cautioned: “It’s not number one on the burner, I can tell you that.” Trump’s desire to buy Greenland, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark, was first reported last week by the Wall Street Journal. Two people with direct knowledge of the directive told The Washington Post that the president has mentioned the idea for weeks, and that aides are waiting for more direction before they decide how seriously they should look into it. Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in two weeks, although he said Sunday that his visit is not related to his interest in Greenland. “Not for this reason at all,” he said.

Because we don’t know who Trump meets with and speaks with, no one really knows how his senile mind caught this idea. Which Russian operative whispered “you should try to buy Greenland”? Whoever it was, it worked – Trump has been obsessed with the idea for weeks, apparently. And of course, the Greenland deal was his entire reason for visiting Denmark. So as Danish politicians were like “LOL, it’s not for sale you absolute moron,” Trump threw a tantrum and tweeted that he is canceling his trip to Denmark:

….The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

So, he very clearly canceled his trip to Denmark because THEY WOULDN’T SELL HIM GREENLAND. And because Denmark’s female prime minister Mette Frederiksen told him that Greenland is not for sale in no uncertain terms, Toddler Trump is refusing to take a state trip. It’s… all very 2019. From WaPo:

The episode was also a rare window into secret White House national security planning, albeit with a Trumpian dealmaker’s twist and an element of the surreal. Trump touts his real estate background as a primary job qualification, promising voters he can negotiate better than his predecessors and spot a good deal. But the notion of buying a part of another country was widely met with surprise and bafflement when news broke last week of Trump’s interest in the island. Denmark’s government did not immediately respond to the visit’s cancellation, instead scheduling a news conference for Wednesday morning U.S. time. Danish lawmakers, however, were outraged. “It’s an insult from a close friend and ally,” said Micahel Aastrup Jensen of the influential center right Venstre party, who said talk of purchasing Greenland had originally been viewed by Danes as a joke, not the whole reason for the visit. Over the weekend, Frederiksen had visited Greenland and told reporters there that Trump’s idea of buying the island was “absurd.”

Just another sh-tty story in this terrible moment in American politics. No one is coming to save us. Wow, this Greenland story was really depressing in the end, right?

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen: "Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over.” pic.twitter.com/JOCASC5TEK — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 21, 2019