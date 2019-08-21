“Hillary Clinton took a DNA test & decided to pledge allegiance to Lizzo” links

"I just took a DNA test, turns out…"
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2019
Hillary Clinton loves Lizzo and they’re both 100% That Bitch. [Just Jared]
Here’s the rabbit or raven optical illusion, wtf! [Dlisted]
TIFF is going to be lit this year, I hope. [LaineyGossip]
The international September covers. [Go Fug Yourself]
Damn it, I might be interested in this Scarlett Johansson movie. [Pajiba]
Kirsten Gillibrand shouldn’t have all of this on her shoulders. [Jezebel]
Sean Spicer is going on Dancing [Towleroad]
La La Anthony’s dress would be so much better sans shoulder pads. [RCFA]
Drag Race UK looks ah-mazing. [OMG Blog]
Don’t click on this link if you’re queasy about blood. Ugh. [The Blemish]
“Sean Spicer is going on Dancing”
…and Tom Bergeron is not having it.
If you want to cover the blowback to the Sean Spicer / DWTS controversy, I would be here for that.
Hillary’s attempts to take part in current pop culture are both endearing and embarrassing. She’s everyone’s kindly grandma basically.
I love her!!! She’s still the queen to me. 👑
Both Hillary and Lizzo are bad bitches, and no they didn’t need a DNA test for me to know that.
We coulda had a bad bitch 😢
😭
😢💔
Sean Spicer AND Ray Lewis– no thanks
Maybe I missed it but nothing this week on Sam Claflin?
That’s clearly a raven.
Maybe Hilary can explain why Ghislaine Maxwell was at her daughters wedding?
Maybe you should ask her daughter that. It was Chelsea’s wedding after all, not Hillary’s.
Oops