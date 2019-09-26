Duchess Meghan revealed her ‘Bubba’ nickname for ‘old soul’ Archie

Yesterday, we saw photos from Archie Mountbatten Windsor’s first public event. He got to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town and by all accounts, Archie was extremely well-behaved. This was our first really good look at Archie’s face, and in my opinion, he looks just like Harry but with Meghan’s eyes. I know that’s a controversial statement from the way everyone fights about who royal babies look like. It’s not even a friendly debate, it’s always an argument, like there are right and wrong answers. Please just enjoy the royal baby without fighting please! Anyway, we have new info about Baby Archie. Or should I say, Baby Bubba. Yes, apparently Meghan’s nickname for her ginger son is “Bubba.” Oh lord.

That’s Bubba to you! Meghan Markle shared her sweet nickname for her almost 5-month-old son Archie during the little royal’s first-ever official engagement on Wednesday. Along with Prince Harry, they stepped out as a family of three to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. In video from the visit, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.” “Say hello! Hello, hi,” she says, then realizes he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble. Meghan, 38, also appeared to call her son by the name in a video shared to the couple’s Instagram Story as they walked down a corridor to meet with Archbishop Tutu. Archie let out a chuckle when Thandeka laughed, prompting Meghan to say, “Is that funny?” Thandeka noted that Archie already seemed to understand her, to which Harry said, “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.” “You like me best, yes!” Thandeka said to Archie. “Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah.” Meghan agreed: “He likes to flirt.”

[From People]

So… Bubba. I think it’s kind of cute, but I hope it’s not something that sticks. Like, nicknaming a baby “Bubba” is very different than an adult man going by Bubba. Plus, how is “Archie” not nickname enough?

What else? Apparently, Harry told Desmond Tutu that Archie is “constantly wanting to stand” which is funny. Wasn’t Prince Louis like that as a little baby too? Kate said Lou was zipping around really quickly. Oh, and Meghan also called Archie an “old soul.” I will say this, Archie just seems very alert and like he’s already a charmer. Oh, and he’s a big boy too.