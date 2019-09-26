Duchess Meghan revealed her ‘Bubba’ nickname for ‘old soul’ Archie

Yesterday, we saw photos from Archie Mountbatten Windsor’s first public event. He got to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town and by all accounts, Archie was extremely well-behaved. This was our first really good look at Archie’s face, and in my opinion, he looks just like Harry but with Meghan’s eyes. I know that’s a controversial statement from the way everyone fights about who royal babies look like. It’s not even a friendly debate, it’s always an argument, like there are right and wrong answers. Please just enjoy the royal baby without fighting please! Anyway, we have new info about Baby Archie. Or should I say, Baby Bubba. Yes, apparently Meghan’s nickname for her ginger son is “Bubba.” Oh lord.
That’s Bubba to you! Meghan Markle shared her sweet nickname for her almost 5-month-old son Archie during the little royal’s first-ever official engagement on Wednesday. Along with Prince Harry, they stepped out as a family of three to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. In video from the visit, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.”
“Say hello! Hello, hi,” she says, then realizes he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble. Meghan, 38, also appeared to call her son by the name in a video shared to the couple’s Instagram Story as they walked down a corridor to meet with Archbishop Tutu.
Archie let out a chuckle when Thandeka laughed, prompting Meghan to say, “Is that funny?” Thandeka noted that Archie already seemed to understand her, to which Harry said, “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.”
“You like me best, yes!” Thandeka said to Archie. “Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah.” Meghan agreed: “He likes to flirt.”
So… Bubba. I think it’s kind of cute, but I hope it’s not something that sticks. Like, nicknaming a baby “Bubba” is very different than an adult man going by Bubba. Plus, how is “Archie” not nickname enough?
What else? Apparently, Harry told Desmond Tutu that Archie is “constantly wanting to stand” which is funny. Wasn’t Prince Louis like that as a little baby too? Kate said Lou was zipping around really quickly. Oh, and Meghan also called Archie an “old soul.” I will say this, Archie just seems very alert and like he’s already a charmer. Oh, and he’s a big boy too.
Bubba is a cute nickname! I’m sure he wont be Bubba for the rest of his life, lol. We called my oldest “baby pork belly” or just “pork belly” for about 6 months and I cant even tell you why lol. But it did not stick
Yeah, my aunt called me “chubby chops” when I was a baby but it definitely didn’t stick once I grew a bit and got a bit less plump. Bubba isn’t my favorite but it’s still cute.
We called my youngest buddha belly but he never got one. Now he’s Nonie.
Nicknames are usually nonsensical lol
My nephew’s “bubba” is his soother lol. But I 100% call one of our cats “bubby”.
Every cat I’ve ever had has been Bubby at some point.
It’s such a weird yet natural cat nickname haha, though I feel validated knowing I’m not the only one
I called my boys Bubba as well. I don’t even know why I did that—it just rolled off the tongue. LOL They were big, smiley boys as well. The nickname definitely didn’t stick!
Bubba is hardly a nickname, it’s something 99% of mums refer to their babies as.
True. Adorable!
Ditto! I still call my son bubba and he is 7 1/2 as he says all the time now. I mix it up with stinkbutt because his farts are just rancid or smellycat not sure why on this.
Archbishop Tutu, just had eyes for Archie, I thought if he was able, he would be down the steps.
Archie eyeing the Petits fours, priceless.
Bubba seems very odd to me because it’s what we called our Russian Great Grandmother.
I wonder where it came from and kinda hope it doesn’t stick.
He’s such an adorable baby!
Here in the U.S. deep south, Bubba tends to evolve as a nickname a younger sibling calls their big brother before they can pronounce the brother’s name. The same is true for older sisters being called Sissy. Parents encourage this and it’s very cute, and sometimes it sticks.
I assume Meghan’s Bubba comes from the word “baby” and I think it’s adorable!
Interesting, I didn’t know that. Thanks for sharing.
To me, Bubba means Grandma so I don’t like it at all for a baby.
Fascinating how different names mean different things to different cultures.
I actually know an adult Bubba (and yes I live in the US South). He had sisters who called him that as a child and the name stuck. He’s a very stand up, respectable person. Just his name is Bubba, LOL.
@WingKingdom, That’s what I was going to say, it’s odd that he is Bubba when there is no sibling!
Bunna is a cute baby nickname!
I called my boys Farty McStinkybutt when they were babies. It didn’t stick.
I agree that he looks like Harry! He’s a little cutie, that is for sure.
So, are the British tabs saying awful things about him? I’m scared to look
This might be a cultural thing but in the UK calling a baby or anyone ‘bubba’, is just a more endearing way of saying ‘baby. So, it’s super common to call your boyfriend or girlfriend ‘bubba’ or ‘bub’. My boyfriend and I use it all the time. Plus, nephews and and nieces and anyone under 5 will get called bubba all the time. Is this a thing in America?
Yes baba (prounouced bubba) means baby in Afrikaans
I loathed the nickname Bubba for a very long time. I thought it sounded SO hick-ish. But once my youngest was born and my son became a big brother, he became “Bubba” to baby sister. It’s still not my favorite nickname but it’s not as annoying it once was. I’m surprised a royal uses it, I always viewed it as a Southern state kind of thing, but I see that I was wrong about that. We call our baby/toddler “Gator Bait”, don’t know how that started but we have fun coming up with new ways to talk in a Creole accent about our Gator Bait.
It’s only hick-ish in the states. In the UK its more like “wee lil bubba” in a cute way.
People about to obsessively hate on a baby’s nickname like they did his actual name.
All I see is a big and happy baby
Indeed! He’s adorable and looks so much like Harry. They make a beautiful little family.
Well, I’m southern, and “bubba” to me means a simple, good ol’ boy. I’ve also known Bubbas who got their nickname from younger siblings who couldn’t say brother. Not digging any of his names, but goodness he’s a cutie!
Same here, Mari. We called our baby Bubba because he’ was a fat and happy baby. Still call him by that nickname and he laughs. It’s especially funny now because he’s tall and spindly.
Archie is just adorable.
This poor woman can’t even nickname her own child without criticism. As a Southerner, I have more than a few Bubbas in my family. It’s very common for kids and adults alike. It’s hardly cringe-worthy.
I called my son bubba when he became a big brother… hmmm, maybe she is going to have another soon.
I live in Texas, and I called my son Bubba sort of like calling him “sweetie” or “baby”. Everyone does it here so maybe it’s a southern thing. It’s not a name…just an affectionate term
I don’t get all the hand-wringing about whether “Bubba” will stick. It’s an affectionate nickname. I bet Meghan and Doria (maybe Harry, he might have a name of his own) are the only ones calling him that. They aren’t going to be putting out press releases calling him Bubba, he’s not going to introduce himself as Bubba to anyone.
My dad still calls me “Squirrel” as a holdover from being his “Squirrely Girly” as a toddler (lots of quick erratic movements). He’s the only person in the world who calls me that and it hasn’t stuck in the sense of becoming my name.
Archie is a good boy! He’ll be a very tall one, too!
Baba (pronounced bubba) is what my kids call their Croatian grandmother, but we also use “bubby” as a nickname for babies, something I picked up from my MIl.
I thought I would add that in South Africa, we call babies ‘baba’ which is afrikaans for baby, and works as a cute nickname for babies. I call my cats baba, LOL.
Some interest since they’re visiting Cape Town now.
I call my son Bubby and he’s in his 30s! I love hearing these little terms of affection!
Adorable baby. Cute nickname.
Bubba is a really common nickname for a baby in America. It’s not really a nickname, but more like a term of endearment. I called
all my baby boys Bubba at some point with not intention of it being an actual nickname that would follow them into toodlerhood.
I think Bubba is just a general nickname for baby or brother?
My baby sister is sometimes affectionately called Bubba by my mum, dad, myself and our two sisters.
I still call her Bubs when I’m in “oldest sister mode”. It’s stuck around for a loooooong time, but it’s not like anyone else calls her that.
Archie is so cute, really adorable!
Ok I’m going to say it. The old soul comment is annoyingly pretentious. He’s a baby!! He wants to grab things and stuff them in his mouth and poop and laugh at shiny objects. and learn! *runs and hides *
We called my son “Punkin” but now it’s just “Bubby”. My middle daughter is still my “Gwenny Pig” and my youngest is ” Munchkin.”
He is a little bubba. Soooo cute 🤗