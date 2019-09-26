Whistleblower: Donald Trump’s misconduct was committed in front of witnesses

Yesterday, the White House released their “memo” – not the transcript – on Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Like, this was the Trump White House’s version of events, and even their version was catastrophic and jaw-dropping. Trump fully and explicitly asked for Zelensky to provide him with a “favor”: working with Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani on a Ukrainian investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. Now the same whistleblower has said that the way the White House handled the record of the conversation is also an issue:

The intelligence officer who filed a whistle-blower complaint about President Trump’s interactions with the leader of Ukraine raised alarms not only about what the two men said in a phone call, but also about how the White House handled records of the conversation, according to two people briefed on the complaint. The whistle-blower, moreover, identified multiple White House officials as witnesses to potential presidential misconduct who could corroborate the complaint, the people said — adding that the inspector general for the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, interviewed witnesses. Mr. Atkinson eventually concluded that there was reason to believe that the president might have illegally solicited a foreign campaign contribution — and that his potential misconduct created a national security risk, according to a newly disclosed Justice Department memo.

This is just a reminder that Trump’s crimes were so flagrant that even his own White House record still implicated him in impeachable offenses. What will the real transcript of the phone call reveal and will we ever see it? In addition to all of that, ABC News reports that Zelensky’s administration knew that the Biden investigation was a precondition for even having a phone call with Donald Trump. As in, Trump would not even speak to Zelensky on the phone without an explicit promise to investigate (meaning “dirty up”) the Bidens.

Today, the acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify before Congress in both open and closed sessions. Maguire apparently “threatened to resign” if the White House tried to force him to stonewall Congressional inquiries. Something to keep your eye on.

And if you have the stomach for it, here’s Donald Trump looking and acting guilty as sin yesterday:

Update: The Whistleblower’s letter has just been released. *grabs popcorn*

Whistleblower complaint: "In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election"

