Whistleblower: Donald Trump’s misconduct was committed in front of witnesses

Abe-Trump talks in New York

Yesterday, the White House released their “memo” – not the transcript – on Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Like, this was the Trump White House’s version of events, and even their version was catastrophic and jaw-dropping. Trump fully and explicitly asked for Zelensky to provide him with a “favor”: working with Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani on a Ukrainian investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. Now the same whistleblower has said that the way the White House handled the record of the conversation is also an issue:

The intelligence officer who filed a whistle-blower complaint about President Trump’s interactions with the leader of Ukraine raised alarms not only about what the two men said in a phone call, but also about how the White House handled records of the conversation, according to two people briefed on the complaint. The whistle-blower, moreover, identified multiple White House officials as witnesses to potential presidential misconduct who could corroborate the complaint, the people said — adding that the inspector general for the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, interviewed witnesses.

Mr. Atkinson eventually concluded that there was reason to believe that the president might have illegally solicited a foreign campaign contribution — and that his potential misconduct created a national security risk, according to a newly disclosed Justice Department memo.

[From The NYT]

This is just a reminder that Trump’s crimes were so flagrant that even his own White House record still implicated him in impeachable offenses. What will the real transcript of the phone call reveal and will we ever see it? In addition to all of that, ABC News reports that Zelensky’s administration knew that the Biden investigation was a precondition for even having a phone call with Donald Trump. As in, Trump would not even speak to Zelensky on the phone without an explicit promise to investigate (meaning “dirty up”) the Bidens.

Today, the acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify before Congress in both open and closed sessions. Maguire apparently “threatened to resign” if the White House tried to force him to stonewall Congressional inquiries. Something to keep your eye on.

And if you have the stomach for it, here’s Donald Trump looking and acting guilty as sin yesterday:

Update: The Whistleblower’s letter has just been released. *grabs popcorn*

25 Responses to “Whistleblower: Donald Trump’s misconduct was committed in front of witnesses”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:04 am

    The best parts of the day: he dragged Pence down into the pit with him and the the White House sent the GOP talking points email to Speaker Pelosi.

    Reply
  2. greenteaandrosehip says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Melania as whistleblower??!!

    Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Not only is he returning to his usual, deflect and try to return focus to Biden, like he did with Clinton, he’s essentially threatening the whistleblower here.
    Between that and Guiliani on the news confirming, then denying, then confirming again…..and his base will still believe him.
    Jesus Christ

    Reply
  4. SaraR. says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Crossing my fingers…

    Reply
  5. Joanna says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:14 am

    Do you guys really Joe has a chance? By the way Republicans act towards him, they clearly think Joe is a threat. I would not vote for him unless it was him against a Republican.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      September 26, 2019 at 8:30 am

      That’s actually irrelevant. This is Trump breaking laws and the focus needs to be on that. He is dragging Biden in as a distraction.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 26, 2019 at 8:39 am

      I have been removing Joe from the equation and focusing only on the core – holding up taxpayer-funded, Congress-approved aid to a foreign country in exchange for information on a domestic political rival. Does not matter who the rival is.

      Joe is the latest convenient distraction, just as they tried to sling as much mud at Hillary as they could during 2016, which distracted from real problems.

      Reply
  6. Deanne says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:19 am

    He’s such an idiotic turd.

    Reply
  7. Ana Maria says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:32 am

    nothing will happen to Trump: he’ll face no consecuences for his actions and he’ll be reelected, just a hunch…

    Reply
    • STRIPE says:
      September 26, 2019 at 8:54 am

      +1. I saw a Republican Congressperson told a reporter that if the vote were done in secret, at least 30 republicans would vote to impeach. That tells us everything we need to know about this. GOP members have chosen themselves and their party over this country time and time again. It’s not going to change now.

      Reply
  8. Kateeeee says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:33 am

    What is truly scary about this is the number of people who saw the memo and know the context leading up to it but still shrug and say “this is no big deal”. His base doesnt care if he runs with Putin as VP; those people are locked in for White Supremacy 2020.

    Also: Remember when people mostly respected Rudy Giuliani? The horror…

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:36 am

    I’m not holding my breath- the DOJ already said they found nothing wrong with the call, which seems like a clear sign that it will all eventually stall again.

    I’m not saying it isn’t enjoyable watching him squirm, but he’s committed plenty of offenses in front of people and he’s walked away every single time. I’m out of hope that anything really sticks to this monster.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      September 26, 2019 at 8:42 am

      The DOJ, Consigliere Barr’s DOJ-🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 26, 2019 at 8:47 am

      This time he not only admitted it, but reportedly someone in the foreign country’s Government is saying they knew it was a “this for that” situation. I think this may be something that his lackeys cannot control.

      If it is true that a number of his party’s elected officials despise him, we’ll see how many want the permanent stain of history judging them, not to mention potential irreparable damage to their party.

      Reply
  10. boredblond says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:42 am

    I saw one repub talking head reciting the WH script 3 times on 2 networks–like a bizarre cult chant. Smart dems will keep every word to use against them. Floppy rambling trump at the U.N. looked like he was drugged.

    Reply
  11. 10KTurtle says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Donald has flat-out admitted everything on camera, but anybody who thinks that Mitch will ever let anything come even close to a vote hasn’t been paying attention. The Constitution provides impeachment as a procedure for dealing with corrupt presidents, but it fails to leave any method to remove corrupt senators.

    Reply
  12. Chef Grace says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:47 am

    His whole administration and followers are all like ‘Nope. Nothing to see here. Just keep walking. ‘
    And they will. We can hope something is done however I have my doubts. This country is beyond corrupt.

    Reply
  13. Claire says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:47 am

    The way his tie is hanging in the header picture makes it look like his crotch is bleeding. Dude. Get a proper fitting tie.

    Reply
  14. Jerusha says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Another whistleblower, one from the IRS, has gone directly to Congress, to the House Ways and Means Committee. I hope more in the know are emboldened to come forward.

    Reply
  15. Suze says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:51 am

    I’m in Florida on vacation & caught a PAC ad on TV that the liberals are threatening Trump and support is needed now more than ever. Included a telephone number to pledge support to re-elect him in 2020. Made me sick to my stomach knowing his supporters believe that he’s the one being threatened. Also saw a billboard on the way down here with his smug face and text that simply said President kept his promises. Ummm, which promises exactly? I then had to educate my boyfriend on the historic and well known issues of voter suppression in Florida. Going to other parts of the country can be very eye opening, that’s for sure.

    Reply
  16. boredblond says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:55 am

    They’re reading the letter on msnbc, includes burying/changing official call info.woohoo!, this may turn out to be fun

    Reply
  17. Michael says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:56 am

    But the GOP says there is nothing to see here. The people who wanted to impeach Obama for wearing a tan suite think Trump’s light treason is no big deal

    Reply
  18. TIFFANY says:
    September 26, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Even Fredo would be embarrassed by this.

    Reply

