Ashton Kutcher pulled a dumb stunt in response to Demi Moore’s memoir

I really didn’t think that yesterday’s Demi Moore story would be so controversial. I considered it more of a filler story, sort of like “oh, Demi is talking about lots of old sh-t in her memoir.” I was genuinely surprised that people still have strong feelings about Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher and their marriage. My personal vibe is that Ashton has always been a major douche, and so of course that tainted how I read Demi’s interview. I have no trouble believing he’s a toxic cheater who blamed Demi for his infidelities. Which isn’t to say that I think Demi is a saint, or that I think her memoir is classy in the least. No, Demi has issues and all of that. But my larger point is that Demi was in a vulnerable position and Ashton exploited her insecurities repeatedly. That’s how I see it, feel free to disagree. Anyway, Ashton has been paying attention to some of what Demi has said, and he decided to “respond.” His response is… well, you’ll see. Note: I can’t embed the tweet because Ashton has blocked me on Twitter. He’s had me blocked for years.
Ashton Kutcher didn’t really offer his “truth.” On Wednesday, Kutcher tweeted a phone number and offered his followers an opportunity to receive some “truth” in light of Demi Moore‘s explosive claims in her new memoir, “Inside Out.” Fans hoping to receive a response to Moore were left disappointed, as a conversation with “Kutcher” focused on his and wife Mila Kunis’ latest political ambitions as a way to try to distract from Moore’s headline-making book.
Page Six texted the former “The Ranch” star’s number and received these auto-supplied messages: “Mila and I met with President Zelenski and his wife a little over a week ago. My gut: He is committed to eliminating corruption in Ukraine. He’s also committed to ending the war and grateful for the US financial commitment because they need it,” the text read.
When we responded saying we’re looking for an update on Moore, Kutcher’s automated texts responded, “If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden should be impeached. If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached.”
Page Six responded again in an attempt to try and receive an original response, but only another pre-planned one was received: “If you like President Trump or not America is the priority soliciting foreign interference in our election in unAmerican [sic].” The “conversation” ended there with no Moore acknowledgment, though Kutcher previously tweeted that he had to withhold a “snarky tweet.”
Just another classic example of Ashton thinking he’s super-clever. I don’t know what to really expect from any of this – I believe Demi has the right to tell her story, however messy that story is. If Ashton wanted to respond – and I mean, truly respond – that would be his right as well. While Ashton might know some “dirt” on Demi, I feel like if he had a real denial or a real argument against what Demi alleges, he would have already come out and said it long ago. Occam’s razor: he cheated on Demi constantly, he negged her and made her feel sh-tty about herself and he knows that he can’t really explain “his side” of it because his side is garbage.
i kind of thought she went out of her way to take responsibility for *checks notes* being cheated on…i think his response just proves out the fact that he’s a douche.
Was Mila one of the women he cheated with?
No. And people need to stop making this about Mila. She wasn’t involved in any capacity with what happened between Ashton and his first wife
Good to know, thanks.
I actually think this is pretty funny. Everyone wants a response from him and nothing he says will appease anyone or get anyone on his side. So he took the time to make the attention about something more important.
And for the record Demi WAS vulnerable. But she also wasn’t a victim. That vulnerability came from her substance abuse issues and her desire to be seen young and fun by her much younger partner.
And the sexual abuse and her awful upbringing courtesy of her mother.
Can’t believe it’s the Kutcher stuff and not her rape at 15 that’s getting the headlines.
Wait – yes I can.
Right! When I logged in the other day I fully expected most of the coverage to be about how she said her mother may have sold her to a man for 500 dollars and it’s instead typical Hollywood affair drama the past two days.
Literally all he would have to say is “I acknowledge the part I played in our toxic relationship and I’m sorry for the pain I caused.” That’s it. It’s not that difficult. He’s not taking the blame for everything, just his part. Life is messy and humans hurt each other. Just freaking apologize!
But he’s not going to do that, obviously. Instead he passive-aggressively “reminds” Demi that he now has a wife who successfully bore his children, and then deflects criticism to some other subject entirely.
He could have either been completely silent with a blanket “no comment” (with no smarmy editorialization) or apologized and then moved on. But no, he continues to try to demean Demi and belittle her experiences.
He’s always been a d-bag, though, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s reacting this way.
And how do we know what was or wasnt said or hasnt been said between them since they split?? This is why tell-alls are dangerous because they only tell one side of the story and the author can omit whatever they like to fit the narrative they want to tell.
What I find interesting about all of this is that over the last few years Demi and Ashton had been on friendly terms. There were even photo of Demi, Ashton and Mila together at some event. So Demi clearly felt okay enough to choose to be in his presence post-divorce. Again. She’s not a victim.
Why does he have to apologize to the public for something that happened in a private relationship?
I agree Tuntmore. He’s gross, he’s always been gross. But he’s a handsome white guy, everyone loves to excuse their shitty behavior. She’s taking responsibility for her side. He’s being a child. Shocking.
@Kebbie lol. He’s not that attractive. I’ve never gotten the hype around him in that way.
He was cute-ish in his Kelso days (way too goofy for my taste, but I could see it), but these days are long gone. He is already hit in these old pictures with Moore.
All he had to say was “I respect Demi’s right to tell her story.”
Yeah I’d be cool with that. That, or just a “no comment” would be fine.
I don’t mind him pressing the impeachment stuff, we all need to continue screaming it at the top of our lungs, but this is a weird thing for him to tie it to.
Yeah, I find it amusing too.
Honestly, nobody is a perfect victim or a perfect villain in all of this. I think Demi had a lot more power in that relationship, and I think it was probably a really mismatched pairing. I don’t doubt that he cheated on her, or was a crap husband at least at times.
The thing with Ashton is that he’s openly been kind of a douchebag, but it was mainly when he was younger – which isn’t so much of an excuse as it is just a fact. He was young and in a relationship with someone who was part of a power couple and had a lot of pull in the industry at least in comparison to himself. Since then, he seems to have grown up a lot. I mean, the guys not a complete piece of crap. He originally wanted to major in biochemical engineering – he is by no means a moron. He wanted to major in that to find a cure for his brothers heart condition – which is admirable. He’s spent a lot of time and energy trying to shed light on human trafficking. Again – these aren’t typically interests of a truly despicable person. It also doesn’t make him a saint.
I can’t imagine being in either person’s situation to be honest. It’s sucky to know that you were shady in your past and a terrible partner and to have details of that on display years later. It would especially suck now that he has a wife and a young family. It’d be embarrassing not matter how good a relationship you had to have details shared.
I’m stuck between supporting her for sharing her own story, but also feeling kind of gross about it. She has every right to do that, but it still is awkward. But I don’t think MOST people would behave perfectly and without at least a tiny pang of pettiness if they were in the same situation.
Agreed on all counts.
We really don’t know the whole story, and to say that her vulnerability stems for the reasons you state is too simplistic. She was a HW power player back then, but she was carrying a lot of baggage and hurt inside. Tears came to my eyes when she said that falling for Ashton made her feel like a teen wanting to be loved, liked. That tells you who she was inside.
Demi grew in a dysfunctional family and suffered abuse, topping that with having a physical problem (strabismus) which can lead to being bullied at school, and mess with your self esteem. After that,during her marriage, they had fertility issues.
Personally, I identify a little with Demi because I had an alcoholic parent, suffer from strabismus my whole life and couldn’t conceive in my marriage. That alone messes a lot with your head. She really needed help and it is sad that she relapsed into addiction before tackling her issues.
He was a douche and should have been mature enough to let the relationship go before hurting her so much, especially if he wanted biological children. It is not like he did not know her vulnerabilities. I still think he is not an all around bad person. I remember them twitter-teaming to support good causes, and he was a good parent to her daughters. I loathe that he is helping the scientology abuser, tho.
I rolled my eyes at her antics (like trying to get Lenny’s attention), but she was heavily into drugs, I am sorry of what I used to think about her. I see her as a survivor and look forward to reading her book.
It’s not simplistic. It’s LITERALLY what she said herself.
Agreed V.👍👍
Kutcher is being reamed from all sides by Demi’s memoirs, but is obligated to stay silent.
I mean even Jon Cryer, responded, though her story about him was somewhat positive.
I’m bemused by the gushing she does for Willis, as it was known while they were in Idaho, how much of a cheating tomcat Bruce was. Their daughters were apparently sweet though.
It would be a clever strategy if Ashton’s “reply” tweets made sense. They were kind of all over the place. Anyway, I think Demi put Ashton in a hard place with her self-professed “neediness” but he always struck me as a douche. I remember his ex-girlfriends (Brittnay Murphy and January Jones etc) saying not so nice things about him.
I don’t know — I admire him using the attention from all of this to shine a light on an important cause. Good for him. Demi certainly has the right to tell her story, but I find this memoir/tell-all publicity tour kind of icky.
Did he not give out his number once before and was that not a scam where he took peoples’ data? I don’t think making yourself look charitable while enriching yourself is particularly admirable.
Yeah, I still think he’s a douche but this was a decent move. Act like you’re going to spill tea and instead spread actual information about something important. Like a broken clock that is right twice a day, he gets a nod from me on this one.
I thought her entries made it clear that she was reflecting on the mistakes she made in her own marriage and the bad choices to which she consented because of her own issues. Considering the woman had A Life, I’m fairly certain that part of what she’s addressing is how we need to be self-aware of how our pasts inform our present. That he cheated on her is an open secret at this point. You don’t get to complain about the mistakes you made in the past when you did so publicly and sloppily and leveraged your marriage for that greater fame in the first place.
I’m sure he’s grown from his mistakes. They both have. But if you have to look at your wife and kids before thinking twice about running your mouth on Twitter about the ex you wronged, you’re not as mature as you think you are. Sometimes the best statement is silence. I’m glad he turned the attention to something more important, but he needs to get over himself. Celebrity always comes at a cost. Everybody knows this.
+1
Agree with all of this. She seems like she’s gone through a lot of self-discovery and is sharing what she’s learned. I can’t believe how many people are caping for Ashton Kutcher.
*Ashton has blocked me on Twitter* I kinda need to know how this happened and then go and do it too, Kaiser.
Lainey also had an article up with a link to show that number he tweeted out is linked to data mining, so yeah douche gonna douche, I guess.
Demi has the right to tell her story from her view. We all have our baggage and history.
OMG what a weak comeback. He is so lame. This lame douche and his criminal pal Masterson totally ruined That 70′s show for me.
It’s a weak comeback because there is no comeback. He WAS awful. That’s just reality. The best thing he can do is keep his mouth shut. Hey it’s worked for making most people forget that both he and Mila have (allegedly) continued to hang out with (alleged) multiple rapist Danny Masterson. So it’s a good plan.
Honestly there’s just no need for Ashton Kutcher. He’s made a lot of money, he can go away now.
Yup.
Damn. How sad to be a woman as accomplished and beautiful as Demi Moore was at 40 and to let some little rusty butt Hollywood newb neg you and influence you to break your sobriety and all this other BS she’s sharing. It makes Ashton look bad, yes, but it makes her look terrible.
Oh yes, women who are products of abuse, are vulnerable, and have abysmal self-esteem are definitely more terrible than the narcissistic men who exploit those vulnerabilities.
Those horrible broken women, how dare they!
Vulnerability doesn’t mean you’re not responsible for your own actions and choices. I feel for her, I do, but she walked herself right into that fire.
This. And I’m here to say that these comments feel flooded by people that are strangely pro-Ashton or anti-Demi… what’s going on here? I’ve been reading this blog for at least 10 years and I don’t get what’s going on in these comments.
@Heylee Me either. This feels like 4chan all of a sudden lol
THIS. Esp. one user sounds like Ashton’s publicist. Or Ashton himself…
I totally understand that we’re on a gossip site here and everyone has opinions, that’s the point. But that kind of intensity usually means someone’s either a fan or something’s very personal for a commenter. It just makes me suspicious. If Kaiser is blocked by Kutcher, she’s on his radar for some reason. And the site probably as well. Just saying. But maybe Ashton Kutcher superfans exist, what do I know?!
All these years and Ashton has never said a negative thing about Demi. I am sure he has major dirt on her but he’s kept it private. It’s easy to want to call him a douche or whatever but the truth always lies somewhere in between. Demi is not innocent in any of this either.
👊👏 And as some posters observed yesterday, if Ashton were to do a kiss’n’ tell, there would be zero sympathetic analysis.
He would be eviscerated!
I agree. I’m not defending him either, he acts like a douchebag. But Demi chose to marry him, a much younger guy, and now blab about it publicly. It’s gross. What happened between them is between the two of them, and this is only her side of the story. Now he has every right to tell his side if he wants. I’m sure he’s got lots of dirt on her too, let’s see if he’s more dignified and can keep it in.
I heard a saying recently that if you don’t want someone to write terrible things about you in their memoir, then treat people well.
Bingo.
He’s not shining light on anything though. It’s literally the trending story on both news and social media.
It’s a shady deflection, an attempt to be above it all.
I mean whatever. He doesn’t owe us an explanation for his marriage.
idk it sounds like a toxic relationship all around. While he shouldn’t have cheated on her, I have no problems thinking a 25-year-old male model-cum-actor who is closer in age to your teenage daughters would not have the proper maturity level to be with a woman like Demi. She was also using drugs and drinking during their dating and married life and that may have been hard on him too. I’m not trying to make excuses but people are really going after him hard for this.
He proved he’s an ass by posting a picture of hers.
Yes, he was young. And stupid. Maybe she didn’t tell him she was uncomfortable with 3somes (she admits it was a secret shame). At the end of the day, he cheated on her repeatedly. And they were together 8 years, and had tabloid covers dedicated to his mistress’ stories, so that period would go in her memoir. If he said nothing, this would have blown over already. No one is name checking Bruce who also cheated and “did whatever he wanted” in their marriage and expected her to stay home and make babies. That story is just as gross.
I have a good message he could leave: “I am an asshole. The stuff with Mila will come out way later. See ya.”
And I’d like to add, what woman ever got away with the excuse, “Well, she was young and immature.” Like, never? Dude (or dud) was over 21. Enough said.
We’re women at 16. They’re boys or “young men” until 40.
40??!!?? Girl they never grow up…
My opinion is that Demi was gaslighted and is still gaslit. Ashton Kutcher is a piece of s**t and these responses just show what a aging POS he is. Nothing will ever make me side with him, feel empathy for him or agree with him. Some people are just awful. He is one of them. Why hasn’t he gone away for good?
I can’t wait to read her book and she has an absolute right to tell her stories. We all know Ashton was a cheater (and was and always has been a douche) and his responses just prove that. Also, Wired had an article saying that this phone number thing was a way for Ashton to engage in data mining. Another douchey move. https://www.wired.com/story/ashton-kutcher-tweeted-phone-number/
He slept with one of Rumors 21 year old friend’s he met at a bowling party for Rumor. Demi should have kicked his a** to the curb then.
We still have so far to go in dismantling the patriarchy…
All I can see is dollar signs.
Didn’t he treat January Jones like shit too?