Would Princess Beatrice really organize an Italian wedding with Edoardo Mazzi?

We heard last week that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pretty much already engaged, at least according to some rando sources. The claim was that when Beatrice was at Balmoral recently, she informed the Queen of her engagement and the Queen gave her blessing. There was also a claim that everybody is already looking at the 2020 calendar to see when they could schedule this. I would assume that given Beatrice’s rank and title, she would get the same kind of Windsor Castle wedding as Harry & Meghan and Eugenie & Jack. But according to the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town, Beatrice and Edoardo might have an Italian wedding?

They’re yet to get engaged, but could Sarah Ferguson already be scouting out wedding venues for eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend of one year, Edo Mapelli Mozzi? On a recent visit to Tuscany, the Duchess of York posed for a relaxed photo with her chauffeur, which was later posted to his Instagram account. Strangely, Villa Cetinale, – the house once owned by the late Viscount Antony Lambton, who was disgraced after being caught in a tabloid sting with prostitutes and cannabis – was also tagged in the picture. Renting the villa, near Siena, costs £23,000 a week and those requesting their special wedding package for more than 100 guests should budget for an additional £9,000. Moreover, Fergie’s indiscreet driver also tagged American Brenda Babcock and a company called Iles Events in his post. Both specialise in destination weddings to the region, with a testimony on Babcock’s website from designer Vera Wang, claiming: ‘When it comes to weddings, there is no one with more knowledge, dedication and fantasy than Brenda.’ Coincidence? Perhaps. But with Edo’s family hailing from Italian aristocracy, it would certainly be fitting. And, of course, the Duchess may be helping out Bea who, as I have revealed, is busy being a ‘step-mum’ to Edo’s two-year-old son Wolfie, whose mother is architect Dara Huang.

You know what? At the end of the day, I would love it if Beatrice did something different and organized an Italian wedding. I would love it even more if her parents weren’t involved, especially her father. But unfortunately, I don’t think any of this would happen. One of the few things people consistently like and enjoy about royalty is getting a chance to see their weddings. People love that kind of royal pomp. And Beatrice, well… she would *have* to throw her wedding in England. Her grandmother and the Duke of York would demand it, and then they would use her wedding as a shield from criticism.