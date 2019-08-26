Would Princess Beatrice really organize an Italian wedding with Edoardo Mazzi?

We heard last week that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pretty much already engaged, at least according to some rando sources. The claim was that when Beatrice was at Balmoral recently, she informed the Queen of her engagement and the Queen gave her blessing. There was also a claim that everybody is already looking at the 2020 calendar to see when they could schedule this. I would assume that given Beatrice’s rank and title, she would get the same kind of Windsor Castle wedding as Harry & Meghan and Eugenie & Jack. But according to the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town, Beatrice and Edoardo might have an Italian wedding?
They’re yet to get engaged, but could Sarah Ferguson already be scouting out wedding venues for eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend of one year, Edo Mapelli Mozzi? On a recent visit to Tuscany, the Duchess of York posed for a relaxed photo with her chauffeur, which was later posted to his Instagram account. Strangely, Villa Cetinale, – the house once owned by the late Viscount Antony Lambton, who was disgraced after being caught in a tabloid sting with prostitutes and cannabis – was also tagged in the picture.
Renting the villa, near Siena, costs £23,000 a week and those requesting their special wedding package for more than 100 guests should budget for an additional £9,000.
Moreover, Fergie’s indiscreet driver also tagged American Brenda Babcock and a company called Iles Events in his post. Both specialise in destination weddings to the region, with a testimony on Babcock’s website from designer Vera Wang, claiming: ‘When it comes to weddings, there is no one with more knowledge, dedication and fantasy than Brenda.’ Coincidence? Perhaps. But with Edo’s family hailing from Italian aristocracy, it would certainly be fitting. And, of course, the Duchess may be helping out Bea who, as I have revealed, is busy being a ‘step-mum’ to Edo’s two-year-old son Wolfie, whose mother is architect Dara Huang.
You know what? At the end of the day, I would love it if Beatrice did something different and organized an Italian wedding. I would love it even more if her parents weren’t involved, especially her father. But unfortunately, I don’t think any of this would happen. One of the few things people consistently like and enjoy about royalty is getting a chance to see their weddings. People love that kind of royal pomp. And Beatrice, well… she would *have* to throw her wedding in England. Her grandmother and the Duke of York would demand it, and then they would use her wedding as a shield from criticism.
Bad eyeliner on her. Really attractive man (to my taste)
Really? He seems… off.
He’s cute but screams ‘user’ at me. If they do get married it won’t end well, Bea has a bad picker.
Seems, to me, to be another Dave Clark, using her for connections etc. (and Bea seems desperate to marry and have a kid already). BUT I think he’s willing to go the distance to cement the deal and come out the other end with a settlement. He cheated on his partner (with whom he has a kid) to take up with Bea; how you get him is how you lose him. This will not end well.
@theOG
I didn’t know any of that, now he seems even skeevier than I thought!
Eyeliner was the first thing I noticed (top of eyelid only Beatrice…damn).
Well a wedding would certainly be a nice…distraction. If anymore comes out about her pig father, Italy would be a good idea. 🙄
She looks like the doll Annabelle from The Conjuring franchise.
ETA.: the doll looks scary to me, mind you.
Correction: the doll looks LESS scary to me, mind you.
Speaking of eyes,does he have one blue eye and one brown…heterochromia??Or is it just camera flashes making it look that way?
They should get married in Italy.
Italian aristocracy has counted nothing for about 75 years now. They have either survived in the business world or are in dire need of new connections, which seems the case here.
Half of my family is Italian, from Tuscany as well, but we wanted a cheap wedding, and it was close to impossible to find a less-than-eyewatering-expensive place in Italy.
I’m sure it would be a beautiful wedding, but he just seems very sketchy and totally using her for connections. She was badly used by the other guy and wasted several years with him and I think she’s vulnerable and an easy target for the kind of guy Mozzi seems to be. Of course since Andy is a pedo and Fergie is a mess, she’s not going to have anyone actually notice that he’s skeevy but this looks like a disaster waiting to happen.
@nic919
Totally agree with you.
Isn’t “using for connections” / “providing a male heir” the only thing that matter in the aristocat circles ?
There is NO WAY she is going to forgo all the pomp and ceremony. She and her father believe in that “blood princess” bullshyte. She’s waited a loooong time for this, and she’s going to get her (imagined) due, even with austerity. Her braying, pedo father will insist. And yes, you KNOW he and Freeloader will insist on making it about themselves and use her as a human shield.
I mean, I understand that he’s her father, and she loves her parents. God knows what BS Pedo has fed the family (though as adults, you’d think they could read/research/know for themselves). Still, I don’t think Bea’s gonna give up that tiara, gown, and carriage ride, esp. since her sister had it.
To try and be fair…If Eugenie got the full ride then Beatrice should get the full ride too.
Villa Cetinale is currently owned by the Earl of Durham, aka Ned Lambton. Ned Lambton is married to Marina Hanbury. Marina Hanbury is the sister of “Rose Who?”.
These people are so incestuous!
Talk about “Six Degrees of Separation”!!!! LOLOLOLOL
Wonder if Will will come down with the flu and sit this one out 😂😂
LOL. Getting the popcorn. Beatrice, bullied as a teen by Kate, ends up having a destination wedding at an Italian villa owned by Rose Who’s brother-in-law.
I don’t want her marrying this guy though.
Why and when did Cathy Cambridge bully Beatrice?
Maybe some shady figure is offering to pay for Beatrice’s wedding in Italy if Andrew stays quiet? After his most recent false statements about Epstein and his other daughter’s sudden interest in publicizing her podcast about human trafficking (put on hold as of yesterday), I suspect every move they make.
I actually think that she might want an Italian wedding. There wasn’t as much public support for Eugenie’s wedding as the Royals thought there would be. The BBC even turned down televising it. Andrew was pretty pissed off about it. The York girls aren’t working Royals and have always been allowed to receive freebies in exchange for publicity. I could see Bea choosing a lavish freebie filled wedding in Italy over a low key Windsor wedding.
She could choose a small private wedding in Scotland like Zara and Mike did.
Isn’t it more likely this for Andy and Fergie’s second wedding?
That’s what I was thinking.
Considering Pedo likes them young and pretty (something Freeloader isn’t anymore-sorry, but damn…look at her closeups!), this will be a re-marriage to exert marital privilege (in case of depositions/lawsuits). While I do believe they care about each other as parents, Freeloader wants the financial security, and they both know where each other’s “bodies are buried”. This remarriage will be for those reasons.
My thought, too. They certainly aren’t getting the tiara and carriage ride.
Italian wedding might be perfect for their current situation. Windsor would require Andrew on the stairs with Fergie in live-video feed. Church is pretty open so easy press pit. But in Italy they can make it 100x more lux but limit photos so you get to the car entrance and exits of the compound and that’s it. She could release photos to the news agencies of the dress, the couple and both families grouped together on the stairs so Andrew is one tiny head in a crowd. The only downside is QEII/DOE would probably not join due to travel difficulties.
Also, Photographs could be sold to Hello! magazine if not a Windsor.