Angelina Jolie appears at Disney’s D23 expo to promote the Eternals & Maleficent

Angelina Jolie returned from South Korea last week. She dropped off Maddox at college, had a good ugly-cry and then came back to LA, where she promptly took her kids to Disneyland. Perhaps it was the perfect cure for her first taste at being an empty-nester. Or maybe it was just plain old undercover sponsorship, especially considering that Angelina is all-in with Disney now. Angelina and the House of Mouse is a documentary I would watch.

After spending time at Disneyland, Angelina made her way to the D23 Disney expo, where she put in some big appearances on stage to hype Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil AND Marvel’s The Avengers. Angelina didn’t have any costume changes in between appearances – she wore the same simple AF black dress and she looks like she did her own hair and makeup too. The hair is bad, good lord. Disney has billions of dollars – please make sure that Angelina has someone professional doing her hair and makeup for appearances on behalf of Disney! Angelina chatted with E! News at the D23 expo, and she talked about how these past few years have not been easy:

“I’m like everybody and… especially these last few years haven’t been the easiest, and I haven’t felt very strong. There’s something when you’re not feeling very strong, where you push yourself. And I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to play these kind of characters, that pull out every bit of strength I have and that remind me that I can be strong. Sometimes you really feel low and you gotta pull it back up. Right now, for Thena, I’m having to do so much training and she’s so positive, so healthy and she’s so aggressive that I’m often like, ‘This is not gonna work.’ But, you gotta push yourself.”

I think she was probably referencing how difficult the past three years have been for her personally with the divorce, but she was probably also making a reference to how life in Trump’s America feels awful too. She also talked about how Knox “does some weapon [training] and karate” and she’s the kind of mom who tries to go to their classes: “I’ve been jumping into all of their classes. I’m the mom that keeps trying to show up.” As for dropping Maddox off at college, she said: “I’m so proud of him and he was so read. I couldn’t be more excited. Our house in Cambodia is six hours away, so I’ve got plans to… be stalking. I’m gonna be one of those moms. It’s only been a few days, give me a few weeks and I might be back on a plane.”

At the Eternals part of the expo, Kevin Feige revealed images of the characters in their superhero costumes, and there was a new announcement too – Kit Harington is joining the cast as Dane Whitman, who will become the Black Knight. Richard Madden is in the Eternals too, so it will be a GoT-reunion. With Angelina and Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

