‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #27: Lena Dunham’s tacky interior design



Intro: Minutes 0 to 4:30

I’m watching my friend’s border collie, Mango, for a couple of weeks and Chandra is caring for her mom’s big boi kitty, Dexter. Dexter is getting along ok well with Chandra’s panther kitten. He’s a talkative cat and a sweetheart. Due to next Monday falling on Labor Day, we’re taking it off and will be back on September 9th! You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 4:30 to 13

We heard that the Sussexes took vacations to Ibiza and Nice in the past few weeks. While we would question how many vacations they’re taking, the tabloid criticism has been racist and over the top. Elton John issued a statement that he lent the Sussexes his private jet, which uses carbon offsets, and the use of his estate in France. Jameela Jamil and Jessica Mulroney defended Meghan against the racist coverage of her. I found the original quote that Jameela referenced and it’s worse than it sounds. Prince Andrew has real ties to a human trafficking ring and the press is covering it less. Meanwhile Prince William and Duchess Kate made sure to be photographed leaving a budget flight to Scotland, just as the press was attacking Meghan and Harry for taking a private flight. It looks like The Cambridges are planting these stories to control the press cycle, similar to how they announced their Pakistan tour on a Saturday when the Sussexes were in Toronto at a baseball game.

Lori Loughlin is such a victim: Minutes 13 to 16:30

Lori Loughlin and her daughters Olivia and Isabella are covering People Magazine dressed all in white of course. Lori is facing serious jail time after rejecting a plea deal, after which more charges were brought against her and her husband for their part in Operation Varsity Blues. Lori remains deep in denial and claims she’s been living in her own prison – in her mansion, where she can come and go as she pleases. Chandra thinks Lori is a clueless rich bitch like Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, except not as interesting.

Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham’s bad taste: Minutes 16:30 to 22

Taylor Swift did a fashion collaboration with Stella McCartney. It ended up being concert merchandise that’s very 80s mall. Lena Dunham shared photos of her terrible 80s interior design. It’s full of tchotkes and is pastel and ugly. Her personal style is very similar to her writing.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s book curator: Minutes 22 to 26:30

Gwyneth Paltrow hired a book curator to outfit her house with books. The guy’s name is Thatcher Wine, which doesn’t sound like a real name. This is offensive to Chandra on so many levels as she’s a book lover and thinks that books should have meaning and be well used. I mention Marie Kondo culling people’s books and Chandra says she’d pay someone to help her reduce her book collection.

User Feedback: Minutes 26:30 to 27:30

Our user feedback was from Renata in Poland who appreciates our political coverage and likes hearing how American women feel about the administration.

Comments of The Week: Minutes 27:30 to 31:40

My comment of the week was from FridaK on the post where NY Post columnist Cindy Adams was racist. Chandra’s comments of the week were from JB and Lena on the post with Taylor Swift’s new fashion.

