Cindy Adams: The Sussexes ‘might get shipped to Africa as their semi-permanent home’

As I continue to say, the plan for the Duchess of Sussex is already in place. It’s been in place for almost a year, and many people have already begun to initiate the plan. The plan is Send Meghan Away. The plan is Get Her Out Of The Country. The press, the royal family, the aristocracy and the royal courtiers are all trying to bully, demean and denigrate Meghan into leaving the UK. They would prefer if she divorces Harry and goes back to America – that would suit their narrative quite well. But if that doesn’t work, they’re hoping to make her presence in England so toxic that the only other option is “sending her off” somewhere in an official capacity, to live for several years.
I’m not saying that is what Meghan and Harry want or see for themselves. I’m saying that this is the plan that appeared months and months ago, when Meghan was pregnant and suddenly Prince William and his courtiers were hatching a scheme to exile the Sussexes in Africa. William didn’t want to send them to Canada or Australia because they would still overshadow him there. So William – with a lot of help from the courtiers – thinks it would be better to send the Windsors’ first biracial duchess to Africa. Why are we still discussing this mess? Because it’s still in the air, and obviously, the Bully Meghan Out Of The Country plan is still in effect. Page Six’s gossip columnist Cindy Adams had this curious and awful piece:
Harry and Meghan are not liked. But treated like rock stars. The following’s from one with ears to Europe’s royalty, who has poured such juice before and not proven wrong. Lacking independent connection to London’s kings, queens or those who make aces of themselves, and minus Her Majesty’s personal cell number, I now report what’s reported to me.
Prince Harry and Mrs. Harry might get shipped to Africa as their semi-permanent home. Not because he mumbles he feels most happy and comfortable there and it’s his favorite place — as if the bush beats Bond Street. But recall history. The ’30s. The abdicated Duke of Windsor’s divorced American duchess who was a pain in the realm? They got bounced to the far-away Bahamas because they shook Buckingham. Too much stress. Press. Distress. Same here. Now. Is what I’m hearing.
There is the Harry and brother William problem. ‘Tis mumbled it’s all become a bit heavy for not-so-swift Harry. His onetime drama queen missus creates drama. Wanted to give birth at home, not in the as-always assigned hospital. No immediate photos of baby Archie as is palace routine. Not cutesy cozy with others of Buckingham’s high-class upper class, thus shoving far off to Frogmore. Used to spotlight, the wife’s not doing great playing a main attraction at the palace.
Members of Princess Diana’s former household staff see everything, know everything — tell everything. The Africa assignment, they say, could be “interesting.” Stories keep coming. Like disliked is the new wife. Like Harry’s not thrilled with her lavish spending on designer clothes. Like his old-time, longtime buds do not adore Meghan. Like, forgetting all the p.r. hoo-ha, the whisper is banishment to Africa — where she becomes an extra, not a leading lady — could do them in.
While Cindy Adams is an a–hole with all kinds of agendas, I don’t doubt that her “sources” are saying all of this. An American Twitter friend traveling in England a few months back said something similar, that there was a buzz among the upper crust and well-connected that Meghan is not well-liked and that they think she’ll divorce Harry at some point very soon. That’s how they justify bullying her and smearing her, so it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy – they believe she’ll get bored and get tired of the smears, so they continue to smear her until she’s tired of it. So, yeah, I believe that there is a plan to exile Meghan and Harry. Whether they’ll agree to it… who knows.
Photos courtesy of SussexRoyal IG, Avalon Red and WENN.
Ha! I’m popping some popcorn when that happens because the backlash from H and M supporters will be HUGE. Trump HUGE!
But the BRF is not only time deaf but completely clueless of the optics in regards to all their actions. Which to me really boils down to not caring. They know they have money and power so eff everyone.
Africa…
The xenophobes couldn’t even muster any originality.
I wish I could disown my own country at the moment.
Feeling the same, not very original eh? A bit like saying 4 PoC Congresswomen should go back to where they are from.
The racism is so blatant and so flung into our faces in UK that I am becoming more and more against the monarchy. When QEII dies I hope that’s it.
How insulting! What they are insinuating is that countries in Africa don’t have modern technology so Harry and Meghan will become obsolete. Do they not realize African countries have news stations and the internet? Too much xenophobia and racism.
What a horrible piece of writing, from its insensitive use of the word “shipped” to its ignorance of the real problem with the Nazi-sympathizing Duke of Windsor. And that’s just from skimming the piece.
She carefully and purposely chose all those words. Intent is crystal clear. It’s appalling.
Agree
She got the history all wrong. The Duke of Windsor gave up the throne to marry Wallis Simpson and AGREED to leave Britain as a condition for this. None of this applies to Harry.
Yup. (Though he was still a Nazi sympathizer)
I think this is a bit… silly. I really, really doubt that William wants to send Harry and Meg to Africa. I also dont think TQ would allow that to happen or Charles for that matter.
While I think William likes control, and power – i dont think he likes attention. I think he wants to quietly control things from inside, and he can continue to do that with both Harry and Meg around.
I really think most of the smear campaign isnt coming from the Cambridges, I think it’s coming from the palace but not from them. I also think its just that racism is alive and well and Meg is unfortunately, despite all the good she is doing, a prime target.
I hope they dont divorce. I really hope they dont, but also – I wouldnt fault Meg one bit if she did separate from him, that wouldnt stop the smear campaign against her but it would allow her some freedoms back. But I see that they are very much in love, and hopefully they are strong enough to get through this together because let’s be real, Harry isnt leaving the royal family.
I don’t know… The Cambridges’ new and conveniently papped “budget flight” to Scotland suggests that they’re happy enough to add more fuel to the smears when it benefits them.
Yep.
EXACTLY – I would say that William is right at the heart of this smear.
I definitely agree that they have some shady times getting papped, times that do benefit them but I don’t think they are the ones running to the press. I think that they are doing just as much harm by staying quiet though, and letting M and H get thrown under the bus without defending them
I would like to see Meg and Kate are more events together and Will and Harry together more to present a United front.
Wow. So Cindy Adams is still alive. Now that is news.
yessss
That was my first thought. Bless her little ol’ black heart!
Best comment of the week.
Cindy is still trying to stay relevant.
This is just, once again, the racist courtiers showing their racist asses. Cindy Adams is a fossil of an old bat. Her connections, she says, are Diana staff. Ahem, Diana staff have been out of the loop for more than 20 years! They know nothing. Shut up and go back to the 1980s, Cindy. You got nothing.
I said that too! Diana’s been dead for over 20 years. What staff?
I like that navy blue outfit MM is wearing in the carriage.
If they do go to Africa to live, I don’t see how this will stop the global interest in what they’re doing. I hope they can settle somewhere away from those UK vipers.
Whoever hatched this plan is stupid. Africa has the same world access as the UK.
Meghan is stronger than they think.
The BRF once again showing that they’re living in the past and in some alternate colonialists world (shocker).
They have the internet in Africa, people! Exiling H&M won’t make them disappear!
Exactly. The Duke of Windsor’s Twitter account was conveniently silent from the Bahamas in 1940, so….
This is hideous. It makes me sick to my stomach. I would not want to be Meghan for all the tiaras and money in the world.
Wow, racists gotta racist I guess?
First thing; Africa is a continent. Care to narrow it down a bit Cindy or are your sources to ignorant? And a large percentage of Africa is thriving and modern. Dismissing it as the “bush” is gross.
Second? If they want to blather on about a “Wallis Simpson” connection? They were married for 35 years until the Duke died. So fit that into your narrative.
🤦🏽♀️Disgraceful how Meghan is treated. They are all so threatened by a self confident woman of color that it’s broke all their minds. It’s always the same trope used to denigrate and put black women down. And Harry is always portrayed as “dim witted” and being taken advantage of by the exotic hussy. Disgusting. My prayer is that H&M are strong enough to weather this and hopefully have a long and happy marriage.
There is so much wrong with this, I don’t know where to begin.
Fucking Africa. Don’t bullshit about Harry feeling at home there, they’re saying that because it’s narrow-minded-xenophobe’s idea as to where all black people belong.
Fuck ye right off!
I keep saying this, but I feel I have to keep reiterating: I am so fucking embarrassed to be British.
I have been accused today of being a #Bot by a Meghan hater on Twitter. I feel like it’s a badge of pride.
I really feel that at least Prince Charles is on her side, though I’m losing hope as more “sources” come out of the woodwork.
So we’re paying attention to Cindy Adam’s 1930′s ethnic segregation fantasy piece?
Yeah, I have no doubt a decrepit old creep like Cindy Adams believes this, but just who are her sources? She’s gotta be close to 90, probably lives in some creaky, overfurnished old Upper East Side apartment, ventures out to a weekly expensive lunch on Madison Ave with whatever of her friends are still alive. Then she writes her crap up and some messenger from the Post picks it up because she doesn’t know how to use email, my guess.
This is just her synthesizing what she reads in the Fail.
This former New Yorker appreciates your vision.
How utterly ridiculous and tone deaf. These people actually believe that what they are saying is something to be proud of.
I’m not sure the royal family and their people could be worse at optics if they were trying very hard to be the worst ever at optics. They cannot get out of their own way, and it’s sort of amazing how truly horrible they are at managing this (which could have been a PR boon for a staid old institution). I enjoy following it for entertainment value but the more I see of this, the more I think the whole thing just needs to fold. They need to evolve or go extinct. This is just beyond silly.
It would mean a lot for one of them to do what the Queen just did for Andy; physical show that you’re on her side. We know they never comment, they do it their way.
Their distance says volumes and it has genuinely smashed down a lot of respect I had for some of the senior royals.
We will be more than happy for Meghan and Harry to PERMANENTLY settle on the African continent.What I detest is Cindy whatever denegrating a whole freaking continent as a bush
She’s not a citizen yet, so she can’t stay anywhere but UK for more than half the year. I mean can you imagine the biggest outrage if Meghan got to skip the immigration laws because the royal family didn’t want her around but tax payers still paying for her? It’s insulting to immigrants, to tax payers. It’s insulting to Meghan and Harry. I mean the list goes on.
Maybe the goal is to prevent Meghan from ever attaining British citizenship. Run her off before that happens.
Ilsalund, you are spot-on in my opinion. It is not easy at all to naturalise (I know it first hand) and they usually look for tiny excuses not to grant it.
It is 93 days out of UK in the last year before applying and I think a total of 270 days in last 5 yrs. UK naturalization by marriage doesn’t exist anymore, thanks to T. May at the Home Office as Home Secretary. There is a reduction in time before applying but that is a trick as the spouse visas are 2.5 years, I.e. you are forced to have 2 before naturalising, no exceptions.
Speechless!
I love how these fossil courtiers believe that if Harry and Meghan moved to a country in Africa, suddenly, the world will forget about them. Excuse me idiots, the Sussex’s are a staple on the internet. This isn’t the days of print. Are all these people so old that they don’t know how the world is interconnected.
Cindy Adams’ article is racist and incredibly offensive. I hope the backlash well be swift and devastating.
What’s with this “banish the black Duchess to Africa” nonsense? It’s so obviously blatantly racist. I don’t know what Meghan is actually like in person, but damn, she is too good for this awful family. They would rather publicly defend a rapist pedo than say anything in defense of her….with family like that, who needs enemies.
That article is disgusting and the Royal Family is disgusting.
The Royal family IS disgusting, and HAS BEEN disgusting for a long time. Why have we forgotten that over the past 20 years?
William does not have the power to do that help or no help from the courtiers. The Queen has gone out of her way to bring Megs in to the fold. You can not compare David and Wallis he gave up being King for her. Harry isn’t king or going to be king AND he married Meghan. The Queen and Prince Charles both seem to like Meghan and this whole going to Africa to get her out of the way is just stupid. The press tormented the hell out of Sarah and Diana,. You should go back and look at what they did to Sarah who like Meghan did make some mistakes.
Sorry, what mistakes did Megan make?
What poison. Wherever Meghan goes, I hope her mom stays alongside her. She needs all the loved ones by her side to protect her from these daggers.
(Also, I feel like Doria is like “JUST TRY TO MESS WITH MY GIRLS!” in that baptism photo. Love her.)
There’s nothing more racist than to say ship a WOC to the entire continent of Africa. She should own up to her personal feelings on the matter and stop with the “sources”
These royalists think that they’re playing the long game and have TQ’s best interests at heart. However, from what I understand, she really wants to keep the Commonwealth intact as much as possible. If I were a brown or black person living in one of these Commonwealth nations, observing how the one POC who married into the BRF is being treated, or allowed to be treated without comment, I don’t think I would support staying in the Commonwealth. I hope there’s some kind of reckoning on that front but I doubt anything will shift within the Commonwealth until TQ dies.
I don’t believe this – its all too cartoonish. It might be good to have Harry liaison to strengthen business/development interests over there. He and Meghan are still part of the team.
I’m not a H&M fan but ship the black duchess to Africa and keep the pedophile buddy home and nestled in mummy’s bosom is breathtakingly racist and immoral. I’m not British but if I were I’d be screaming for the abolition of the monarchy.
I am starting to really hate the BRF. It is absolutely unconscionable that the Queen would protect her son and do nothing to show support for Meghan, it is unconscionable that William and Kate would be trying to benefit from the whole “private jet” fiasco with their commercial flight to Scotland. They are disgusting. I hope more Andrew stories come out, and shame them all.
These rumors of an exile in Africa are an insult to all African countries and those who in part of the Commonwealth. I really hope once the brexit start there is an bursting of the Commonwealth. The British press, the royal courtiers and some British people show how racist and xenophobic they are.
I am so angry right now I feel like vomiting. Harry and Meghan have many friends, powerful friends. They will not go to Africa, but the US is an option. Maybe working together with the Obamas. They will not live in Africa.
At the heart of this is William and Andrew. Andrew fearing to be shoved out by Charles, but if Harry is not there anymore, he stands a chance. William and Andrew definitely work together on this.
The Monarchy will not survice without Harry.