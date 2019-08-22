Prince William made sure to get pap’d taking a ‘budget flight’ to Scotland, lmao

Why is everything so funny to me today? I swear, I have been laugh-crying as I write all morning. People just can’t help being a–holes. People just can’t help but show us exactly what they’re doing. So, for the past two weeks, the British press has settled on a narrative about the Sussexes. Like many of the narratives, it seemed utterly plucked from thin air, and all of the “haters” decided to pounce and proclaim far and wide that THIS is the real reason why Harry and Meghan are awful: because they fly on private planes. Nevermind that the Duke of York, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all regular passengers on private planes and helicopters. It’s all about how Harry and Meghan are terrible.

Where did this narrative come from? Why now? How? Well, far be it from me to suggest that Prince William is the one quietly pushing the narrative. But he’s certainly going to go out of his way to BENEFIT from the narrative. Behold, William wants us to see that he and his family took a cheap flight to Scotland:

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children are seen getting off a £73 budget flight to Scotland https://t.co/xWkpQUxKAp pic.twitter.com/wgwpESmCrw — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 22, 2019

And if the photos weren’t enough, the Daily Mail had to tell you what it’s all about:

Prince William, his wife Kate and their children have been spotted getting off a £73 budget flight to Scotland, amid a row over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private jet trips. The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge took the 8.45am flight from Norwich International Airport to Aberdeen Airport with their children this morning. The royal couple and their children can be spotted being escorted from the budget FlyBe plane and getting into waiting vehicles, where they are expected to be whisked away to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral. A passenger on the plane who spotted them said: ‘The family were sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were non the wiser. No-one knew they were on the flight. Later on I realised that Kate’s mother was sat a few rows in front of me.’ Looking like you archetypal family man on holiday, Prince William can be seen clutching a number of bags while George and Charlotte run excitably alongside him. A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: ‘We do not comment on what they do with their private time as a family.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Oh well, I guess that means that William and his family are truly the most royal and perfect people ever, because they would never, ever use a private plane to go anywhere! Oh, what’s that? You mean Poor Jason was especially keen to get this information out there, and he probably told the Daily Mail exactly where to set up their cameras? LOL. I mean, on one side, fair is fair and this was a well-played move on William’s part, albeit super-obvious. On the other side, it’s also pretty clear that William is behind so many of the smears of Harry and Meghan. Which is not funny, it’s just depressing.