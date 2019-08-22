Prince William made sure to get pap’d taking a ‘budget flight’ to Scotland, lmao

Why is everything so funny to me today? I swear, I have been laugh-crying as I write all morning. People just can’t help being a–holes. People just can’t help but show us exactly what they’re doing. So, for the past two weeks, the British press has settled on a narrative about the Sussexes. Like many of the narratives, it seemed utterly plucked from thin air, and all of the “haters” decided to pounce and proclaim far and wide that THIS is the real reason why Harry and Meghan are awful: because they fly on private planes. Nevermind that the Duke of York, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all regular passengers on private planes and helicopters. It’s all about how Harry and Meghan are terrible.
Where did this narrative come from? Why now? How? Well, far be it from me to suggest that Prince William is the one quietly pushing the narrative. But he’s certainly going to go out of his way to BENEFIT from the narrative. Behold, William wants us to see that he and his family took a cheap flight to Scotland:
And if the photos weren’t enough, the Daily Mail had to tell you what it’s all about:
Prince William, his wife Kate and their children have been spotted getting off a £73 budget flight to Scotland, amid a row over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private jet trips. The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge took the 8.45am flight from Norwich International Airport to Aberdeen Airport with their children this morning. The royal couple and their children can be spotted being escorted from the budget FlyBe plane and getting into waiting vehicles, where they are expected to be whisked away to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral.
A passenger on the plane who spotted them said: ‘The family were sat right at the front. I fly this route all the time and we were non the wiser. No-one knew they were on the flight. Later on I realised that Kate’s mother was sat a few rows in front of me.’
Looking like you archetypal family man on holiday, Prince William can be seen clutching a number of bags while George and Charlotte run excitably alongside him. A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: ‘We do not comment on what they do with their private time as a family.’
Oh well, I guess that means that William and his family are truly the most royal and perfect people ever, because they would never, ever use a private plane to go anywhere! Oh, what’s that? You mean Poor Jason was especially keen to get this information out there, and he probably told the Daily Mail exactly where to set up their cameras? LOL. I mean, on one side, fair is fair and this was a well-played move on William’s part, albeit super-obvious. On the other side, it’s also pretty clear that William is behind so many of the smears of Harry and Meghan. Which is not funny, it’s just depressing.
I really don’t like these two.
This is so staged it’s ridiculous. I say this because we never see them get off a plane like this during private time, but conveniently we did this time. Also, Rebecca English is their go to “exclusive reporter.
Yup, ir’s so trasparent now.
ITA – its pretty obvious that they are using the press to troll the Sussex’s to improve their image as workshy layabouts.
Everything about the Cambridges is contrived.
This. It is so sad and I doubt Will and Harry will be making up any time soon.
LOL!!
Wow, just wow.
Before he gets awarded green royal of the year… It’s still a flight—couldn’t they have taken the train? 🙄
Yep, doing London Aberdeen is also possible by train so not green enough dear W&K, try again
Didn’t Kate take a helicopter from Norfolk to London once (while the Queen took a train around the same time)?
This is very in-your-face move. I don’t recall them ever taking a budget flight to Scotland before.
They’ve taken flights FROM Scotland to nice locale’s but yeah they normally use private jets (usually the Duke of Westminsters).
This is just obvious PR.
I’d eat my hat if they didn’t board a helicopter from Aberdeen.
It is so staged, where is the security for example?
Exactly. Where is the security detail?? How convenient that it’s just him and the kids being “normal” and such. Puhleeze
Am I missing something here? FlyBe went bankrupt and they were not operating domestic flights anymore?
ETA: they do on a few selected routes lol price is £ 150… but I’d bet it doesn’t really matter even if they had to get to Manchester by helicopter to fly an easy jet flight to Edinburgh LMAO
I wouldn’t put it past the Royal Family to purchase a whole plane and give tickets for free to other passengers as a gift, just in order to put on this charade
Someone needs to explain where the security detail was too.
I just went on the web and looked for flights from Norwich to Aberdeen. They are still operating flights between those two cities.
Yep edited my post. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if their staff went online looking for the cheapest flight to Aberdeen from any location in UK 🤣
Transparent, petty, spiteful, very very telling.
But it will work.
(Let’s just shove that private helicopter the Cambridges use for so many trips into a drawer and not mention it again, kay? And that private plane William took to Davos to tall at that climate change summit. They don’t fit the story.)
I really dislike the Cambridges now.
I never cared about them one way or another but I despise them now. This removes any doubt about who is behind all of this.
Oh FFS these two really do enjoy throwing Meghan under the bus, don’t they?
Its the Thursday of the UK August bank holiday…. To get these seats they would have to have booked well, well in advance….. this was not a carefully planned photo op…. they got papped same as H&M boarding their private jet
Was coming here to say this, Juniper. Or is it possible they changed travel plans given all the grief H&M got this week?
Oh, please. These are the royals. If they say they need the plane, they will have the plane. Who do you think you’re kidding?
Oh come on Juniper you are making too much sense. Don’t you know the Cambridges don’t do anything without thinking how it could hurt Meghan.
You’re kidding yourself if you think these 2 couldn’t jump on a flight at the last minute…. even if it was 250 pounds each, it still is a far cry from the cost of a private jet and still doable for them.
And who internally flies in UK even for bank holidays? I can book a ticket from Norwich to Aberdeen tomorrow for 147 pounds.
No- William was getting back at Harry for the 2 children remark…..
we’ve gone from Diana and Charles using the press in their war to the brothers doing the same.
Ooohh normal bill narrative is going on again. Geeez, weren’t they the ones to submit a planning permission to put extra tall hedges so the plebs wouldn’t see them taking off in their helicopters? I see through your farce bill.
If there was ever a doubt who is behind the smears, it is quite clear now. Wow.
A passenger … “later I noticed Kate’s mother was sat in front of me” Carole…that you?? I find it hard to believe that NOBODY on the flight noticed them or snuck a cellphone pic. Also – PROTOCOL!! Direct heirs are not supposed to travel together – it’s the Tower for the Cambridge’s you guys.
People will fawn all over this story and they know it. It satisfies both the need to further vilify Harry and Meghan while also placing the Cams on this huge “relatable” pedestal they’ve got going on. At this point they know exactly what they’re doing by making themselves look better at the expense of their brother and sister in law, It’s sad.
This is so telling. It makes me despise William now.
They must really think we are stupid. So transparent is right. We see you Wills and Kate for what you two really are!!!
Which makes me cheer Harry and Megs even more! Idiots. To think this would be completely obvious to those with half a brain cell.
Normal Bill is sooo frugal and environmentally friendly.