“Angelina Jolie dropped Maddox off at college in South Korea” links
  • August 22, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Angelina Jolie dropped Maddox off at college in South Korea. [JustJared]
Wait until we debate which chain has the best chicken tenders. [LaineyGossip]
Heidi Montag, Christian music songstress. [Dlisted]
Peak 2019: Manson stans and Bundy stans are fighting online. [Pajiba]
Love & Hip Hop fakery? Well, I never! [Starcasm]
Sofia Vergara has a crush on Claudia Schiffer. [Seriously OMG]
Would you wear this Gucci necklaces? I would not. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Log Cabin Republicans are delusional. [Towleroad]
Kirsten Dunst does big eyeliner and bangs. [GFY]

13 Responses to ““Angelina Jolie dropped Maddox off at college in South Korea” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    My ❤️ goes out to her, it’s such a beautiful scary time taking your eldest to university, being so proud and happy and also terrified. Congratulations to Maddox! 🖖🏽

  2. Jadedone says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Is Maddox embarrassed of his mom like most teens or do you he is like “my mom is Angelina freaking Jolie”

  3. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    So proud of him. Feel old as hell too.

  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    That video. ❤️ I almost got emotional with her! I remember when Maddox was a BABY. And now he’s in college. I wish him all the best!

    • Sierra says:
      August 22, 2019 at 1:09 pm

      And she has to do this another 5 times😐

      So glad the children are proving the haters wrong by going to university, being interested in humanitarian causes, animals etc.

      So many haters wished and even prayed these children will be a mess just because of their parents.

  5. Teri says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    She’s done an amazing job raising a fine young man.

  6. BlueSky says:
    August 22, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    I can imagine when it was time to leave Angelina tried to stall “you need me to put some clothes away?” “You need any money for lunch?” 😂 but seriously good for him for going off to college.

  7. Bella Bella says:
    August 22, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    That moment when Maddox steps back to let people photograph his mother… just made me sad. You just know he’s done it a million times before. Even on a day that should be *his* day, the first day of college, it becomes about her. The life of the child of a famous person.

  8. tmbg says:
    August 22, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    I wonder what made him choose a South Korean college. The boy must be really smart because he’s studying engineering! Good for him. Angie did a great job raising him.

  9. Nicegirl says:
    August 22, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Feeling for Mads’ siblings as well, it’s such a great example when the big sibs go to college but man my lil guy sure misses his big bro and treasures every second they spend together post uni move out. 😢💕

