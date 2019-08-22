“Angelina Jolie dropped Maddox off at college in South Korea” links

Angelina Jolie dropped Maddox off at college in South Korea. [JustJared]
My ❤️ goes out to her, it’s such a beautiful scary time taking your eldest to university, being so proud and happy and also terrified. Congratulations to Maddox! 🖖🏽
Is Maddox embarrassed of his mom like most teens or do you he is like “my mom is Angelina freaking Jolie”
probably both!
So proud of him. Feel old as hell too.
Same on BOTH counts!
That video. ❤️ I almost got emotional with her! I remember when Maddox was a BABY. And now he’s in college. I wish him all the best!
And she has to do this another 5 times😐
So glad the children are proving the haters wrong by going to university, being interested in humanitarian causes, animals etc.
So many haters wished and even prayed these children will be a mess just because of their parents.
She’s done an amazing job raising a fine young man.
I can imagine when it was time to leave Angelina tried to stall “you need me to put some clothes away?” “You need any money for lunch?” 😂 but seriously good for him for going off to college.
That moment when Maddox steps back to let people photograph his mother… just made me sad. You just know he’s done it a million times before. Even on a day that should be *his* day, the first day of college, it becomes about her. The life of the child of a famous person.
I feel that Maddox doesn’t like the spotlight and is happy to step back. He has always seemed shy to me.
I wonder what made him choose a South Korean college. The boy must be really smart because he’s studying engineering! Good for him. Angie did a great job raising him.
Feeling for Mads’ siblings as well, it’s such a great example when the big sibs go to college but man my lil guy sure misses his big bro and treasures every second they spend together post uni move out. 😢💕