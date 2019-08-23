Lena Dunham shows off her tacky, ’80s New York apartment to Domino Mag

View this post on Instagram
Home is where the cozy is. Thanks @dominomag for a beautiful day in my New York digs. Mi casa es su casa. ❤️ My thoughts on home and a peek inside in the link in my bio! . @dominomag, interior decoration by @arielokin, photography by @albertozanetti77, produced by @kateberryberry, fashion styling by @chrishoran20 #SOdomino
Lena Dunham covers the latest issue of Domino Magazine, which is apparently some kind of hipster-twee version of Home & Garden, I think. Do they still do Elle Decor? It’s like that, only full of cheap tchotchkes and furniture from the 1980s. Maybe I’m unfairly judging this magazine by focusing only on Lena Dunham’s ghastly New York apartment, but in all fairness, I would bet actual money that Lena tried unsuccessfully to get her apartment into Vogue, Home & Garden or Elle Decor and they rejected her because of her terrible interior design skills. I mean, on one side, her home is better than mine. On the other side, she has money and access to people with taste and THIS is what she chose. You can see the whole Domino spread here. Some highlights from her twee AF “essay”:
Lena pretends that her childhood had lean years: “My mother would be mad if this made us sound like we had a lot of money to hurl around (as artists, sometimes we did and sometimes we didn’t, like the year that Christmas was a tiny newspaper tree and Indian takeout from 6th Street) or made her sound like a covetous jerk… She hunts on eBay for Danish wood candlestick holders and milky Murano glass, and the walls [in her current farmhouse] have art by everyone from Richard Prince to Matisse to me in third grade.
Her first apartment: “I thought I was content when I moved out at 26 (too old, I know, I know) and bought my first apartment: a prewar deal so good that other New Yorkers became angry when I told them (I got it off a dead guy who nobody liked! That’s the secret!).
Her second apartment, the one she bought with Jack Antonoff: “Life happened and I fell in love and whispered those terrifyingly vulnerable three words: “Let’s buy something.” And soon I was pounding the pavement looking for a place where we could build a future, consider children, and install that much fetishized Sottsass shelf. I wanted to live in another creaky decrepit-glam enclave, and I told the real-estate agent that my passion was moldings—all of them! Any of them! My man was afraid of dust. So we bid on an apartment that hadn’t even been built yet, and I spent the year making obsessive scrapbooks just like my mother before me. I planned for wallpaper (my friend Payton Cosell Turner’s Flat Vernacular does the best, and I’ve had the same pattern in three bedrooms in three apartments) and bought Josef Frank pillows and Nancy’s Blushes Farrow & Ball paint for the bedroom. I had art by Rob Pruitt and Ellen Berkenblit ready to go (queer and female painters are my thing).
Jack hated her style: “I even had all my mother’s Melmac dishes in queasy pastels. He was on tour, so she and I set the kitchen up, stuffed the closets, and placed the tchotchkes on the mantel for the great unveiling. And he hated it. He didn’t want to hate it. He tried not to hate it. But he didn’t like living among the insides of my mind. I thought I was giving him a gift, like the time I came home from summer camp and my mother had painted my walls four different chalky colors and installed a poster, a candle shaped like a slice of honeydew melon, and an inflatable chair. I wanted to give him the magic that she’d always given me by dreaming her maddening dreams. But he wanted a Restoration Hardware couch and a giant watch to hang on the wall. I felt sick every time I made a design concession or covered up pink with dove gray. Love can only survive so much. At night, I mapped out my dream space in my head: A massive bed with an ornate headboard. A pile of the vintage Harlequin novels that Jemima finds at flea markets. It doesn’t matter where the dog pees. The rooms don’t have to be big; I mostly curl into a ball.
Her current apartment, a rental: “The space isn’t big but it’s perfect for pacing, and every day I do laps through all the doors like I’m in a slapstick comedy from the 1930s, amusing myself. When the people on 8 tried to floor-shame me, I told them what I love about 2: If you’re an introvert and often homebound, by illness or sadness or both, it feels like the passersby on the street are right there with you. They are my built-in friends. Across from me is a luxurious brownstone, but I’m not sure how it’s decorated. I’ve stopped looking in other people’s windows.”
Lena Dunham has a “tell” in her writing, if you want to call it that. She thinks she’s telling a story about how cute she is and how avant-garde she is, when really she’s explaining in horrific detail why she annoys the f–k out of every single person around her. I mean… she decorated her first shared home, her first live-in boyfriend situation, in all-pink and ‘80s lucite and tchotchkes and f–ked up dead dog paintings and then when Jack hated that sh-t, she felt like she was DYING. It literally never occurred to her that she has bad taste and compromising would be a lovely thing to do for the man she loved. TL; DR version: Lena is tacky. In every aspect, especially interior design.
Photos courtesy of Domino.
Dear Lena, You and your privilege need to disappear. Please go away
She’s another one that needs to go away forever. One trick pony. Thankfully she has clothes on
Domino is usually excellent and I’m less than thrilled that they included her.
She bores me. Does she have something coming out, because she is all over lately.
Wow, that doesn’t look like her at all. WTF, photoshop? I like the second instagram slide, I can see where she was going with it, but overall the effect is too much and too cluttered.
Yup, came here to say the same, what’s been going on with her face? Just weight changes?
Look at the photo of her in the blue dress. They’ve airbrushed her so much she doesn’t even have an armpit.
All the people in the building are just props to her, it seems. She comes across as incredibly self-obsessed and indulgent. It’s repellant.
Why do all rich people need to pretend life was hard? Do we really believe they were so poor they had a newspaper tree?
She forgot to mention that after Christmas they had to put the Christmas tree in the fireplace because they had no electricity and had no way to keep warm.
You win the internet today 🤣
Drake started it with “started from the bottom.” Seriously. People who actually started off poor (myself included) don’t think it’s a “good” thing. It was hard, darn it.
I’m glad I was poor as a kid. Teen parents, indian reservation, trailer, food stamps. The whole bit. It made me tough, compassionate, grateful, and very unimpressed with the born into money people I have to deal with every day. I’m working class to the bone, no matter how much material “success” I gain and I wouldn’t change that.
My cats and dog would LOSE THEIR SH-T over that fuzzy chair haha. And I ALMOST like the bright yellow chairs, except I hate the white/offwhite circles on them.
Overall though, I’m not a fan of her, or the apartment.
Yeah, I don’t know what else I expected. I feel like Michael Bluth when he opened GOB’s bag, labeled “Dead Dove: Do Not Eat!”
The apartment is a reflection of her: arrogant in its tastelessness
AHAHA! Perfect reference.
Dear word, not all unpopular kids turn out to be annoying self obsessed adults. Most of them are actually pretty nice well liked adults.
I love how she is gleefully replicating what is known to be the tackiest decade ever. The next thing you know she’ll be showing up with a Flock of Seagulls haircut and writing an essay about how her soul was being cast aside along with each tendril the the scissors touched. What a pretentious moron.
She is the absolute worst. 100%.
However, I think the apartment is pretty cute. Also, the pic of her on her bed in the blue dress is the best I’ve ever seen her look. She should wear dresses like that all the time.
Stop this.
LOL. Comment of the day!
The decor of her apartment is depressing. Like early 80’s nursing home.
With Her glossy, styled hair and curated outfits Lena elevates the room.
But most days she’s probly lounging unwashed in a T-shirt and or naked on that couch. It is the personification of mothball scented sadness.
The armchair just screams ‘bedbugs!! DO NOT sit here” to me. The paint shadeS are photo pretty but I would hate that dusky salmon paint after 15 minute IRL. Also depressing.
I HATE 80s decor. In my job I occasionally see some authentic 80s stuff, as in these people haven’t updated their home in 30+ years. Ugh.
I just saw a FB ad for some podcast featuring Lena, and all the comments were like “um no, no one likes her.”
I did not read the whole article but the comment about not compromising with her live in bf. caught my eye. I was raised to believe that men were being controlling and domineering if they expected anything from you. Many of the women on one side of my family have spent the majority of their adult lives single. It’s interesting that she didn’t understand that it’s actually a sign of maturity and respect when you work things out with your partner.
Her aesthetic looked a little like a hotel to me at first but after looking thru all the photos I would describe it more as a barbie dreamhouse. I could easily see this type of decor/design for a dollhouse. It makes me think she’s sort of detached in some way, it doesn’t come across as homey.
I was picturing Bette midler’s character’s red white and black apartment from beaches based on that description. This isn’t much better
You left out the part where she let her dog pee wherever it wanted to inside their apartment.
She needs to stop talking about her ex. She especially needs to stop with the passive aggressive implication that he was a saint for putting up with her while at the same time inferring that he wasn’t up to the task of being with a woman like her. How does she keep getting these articles?? Who is asking for her?
Domino is actually a great home decor magazine. The point of it was to be more realistic and affordable than your Elle Decors. Having said that I haven’t read it in awhile so who knows maybe it has devolved but I wouldn’t judge it by this little narcissist’s crap taste.
Honestly though Lena’s place is a perfect representation of her: try-hard, over the top, cluttered and full of self-importance
Hmm it’s not to my taste but I think it’s kind of interesting? She has beautiful eyes.