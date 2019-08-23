Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ is out & there’s a new music video for the song ‘Lover’ too

Taylor Swift’s Lover is out right now. Taylor Swift wants the entire Snake Fam to download the album on multiple platforms AND go out and buy multiple hard copies of the album. I haven’t had the chance to listen to every single song yet, but I’m actually getting a vague 1989 feel – as in, some of these songs absolutely sound like Tay-from-two-albums-ago. It’s like Reputation never happened, huh? She also released the official music video for “Lover.”
I don’t get this at all, and I’m saying that as someone who actually *likes* the song. This song is so sweet and lowkey, there was no need for this kind of twee, sugary, over-the-top video with all of these sets. The video could have been Taylor in a cute dress, singing to a guy in a barn. And it would have been a better reflection of the lyrics too.
Other songs on this album – you can here “Daylight” here. It sounds like a dozen other Taylor Swift songs, and it has a very 1989 vibe, honestly. Why are people hyping “Paper Rings”? It’s… not very good? “The Man” is about the patriarchy:
Here’s “Cruel Summer,” which unfortunately is not a cover of the amazing Bananarama song. *cough* You know Kanye had an album called Cruel Summer too. *cough*
Here’s “London Boy,” with Idris Elba at the start… well…it’s about how she loves a British boy.
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift’s social media.
Haven’t listened to the whole album because I’ve had Cornelia Street on repeat.
I actually really like the album. Once again she picked terrible lead singles, the only single that I really liked was lover which is fantastic in my opinion. to me the album seems like if 1989 and reputation had a baby. there’s a couple skippable songs for sure, but any album with 18th songs is going to have that.
I also really love that shout out to Leo in the man haha.
I actually like the video
I’m surprised how much I liked this album. Thank god it’s different than reputation. But yeah didn’t get the love for Paper Rings, it’s bad. ME! and You Need to Calm Down are still the worst songs of the album, but London Boy was close. And if she wanted a “woke” song as a single, she should’ve chosen The Man since it’s actually good.
The highlights to me were Death by Thousand Cuts (what an amazing bridge) and Lover.
PS: is Forgot That You Existed supposed to be about Karlie?
I like The Man. I will prob give the album a try.
I actually love the video. I love how the vibe of each set goes along with the beat.
The best songs on the album:
- cruel summer
- Cornelia street
- Lover
- Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince
- False God
- Afterglow
Well, I for one am not a Taylor fan and don’t really know her previous albums, just songs here and there, and while I don’t like the aesthetics of this album or the first songs that were put out (ME!, You need to calm again), I think it’s a really nice album to listen to overall, with good rhythmic songs (ehem, Paper Rings) , some great ballads (Soon you’ll get better) and very nice lyrics overall. I actually I think I like them all except three or four. Also, the video for Lover is all wrong for the song, what a pity.
Just heard Lover today (the song, not the album) and it’s not bad. Looking forward or hearing the rest of the album as I liked 1989.