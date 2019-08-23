Miley Cyrus claps back at the gossip about her cheating and lack of maturity

After two weeks of break-up melodrama, Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus. Reportedly, Miley was not expecting him to file. Reportedly, she was still trying to approach him about possibly reconciling, even after she made out with Kaitlynn Carter just after her rep announced their split. Even after it was clear that Kaitlynn was Miley’s full-on jump-off, Miley seemed to be doing it all to get under Liam’s skin. The story of why they split kept on changing too – Miley blamed his “whiskey & pills,” his moodiness, his partying. Liam mostly kept quiet, but some sources said he was actually kind of torn up about Miley’s situation with Kaitlynn. It seemed like they broke each other’s hearts and Liam was the one saying “no mas.” No more drama, no more reconciliations, no more of any of this. So… Miley decided to get on Twitter to set a few things straight. Like, she’s still mad that we think she “cheated” on Liam. Here’s what she tweeted, with some minor edits:

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. I f–ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history. But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.

[From Miley Cyrus’s Twitter]

A couple of straw man arguments, right? I’m sure someone, somewhere argued that the ONLY reason why Miley and Liam split up was because Miley “cheated.” But it was clear from the beginning that Liam and Miley just had a ton of problems. Now, that being said… I do believe Miley cheated in whatever technical sense. Miley and Liam were having problems for months. In those months, Miley and Kaitlynn were taking girls’ trips and had girls’ nights out. How are we defining “affair” again? And is the affair definition dependent on when Miley now says her marriage was broken? Whatever – even if it wasn’t an affair, Miley absolutely set up her “next one.” Beyond all that… Miley is just a self-perpetuating melodrama machine. Whatever happened to “we were really young and we fell apart over the years, we wanted different things”? Instead, Miley orchestrates this huge drama and then acts indignant when we’re like “so, was it cheating/drugs/whatever?” And let’s not forget that she literally MADE A SONG about how the breakup was all Liam’s fault! Jesus, why am I even trying to parse Miley’s words?

TL; DR version: Miley is screaming at the top of her lungs that she doesn’t want any drama and it’s not her fault and she’s changed and she’s more mature now, and she screaming it because not enough people are paying attention to how she’s changed.