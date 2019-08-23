Prince William & Kate ‘always fly budget whenever possible… on private trips’

Yeah, we’re still talking about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge threw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex right under the bus this week. All the British papers made the photos of the Cambridges’ budget flight their front page, it looks like. Such a normal, middle-class family, William the doting dad herding Charlotte and George in front, with Kate holding Louis and Nanny Maria beside her. But where’s Carole Middleton? The eyewitnesses told the Daily Mail that Carole joined them on the budget flight? Maybe Carole was the one photographing this merry middle class family! And in case you need the point repeatedly underlined, just know that Kensington Palace must have sent out talking points to all of the royal reporters, because they’re all parroting the same fundamental lie: that the Cambridges are always looking for cost-cutting measures and they’re ALWAYS taking budget flights. Tom Sykes at the the Daily Beast even quoted a “source” about it:
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took four private jets in less than two weeks, Kate Middleton and Prince William flew to Scotland on a budget airline on Thursday, in what was, whether they intended it or not, a crushing and highly symbolic rebuke to the other couple’s extravagance.
“William and Kate always fly budget whenever possible when they are flying on personal and private trips,” a source told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “The basic reason for that is very simple: It’s because they have to pay for their own flights if it’s a private trip and they don’t like wasting money.”
However, it’s not just an issue of flaunting wealth or saving cash. As the scathing reaction that has greeted Harry and Meghan’s multiple private airplane rides this summer shows, air travel has never been more politicized. Flying private opens you up to criticism, and if you happen to be simultaneously campaigning against climate change, all too accurate accusations of hypocrisy.
On the other hand, flying budget (especially into Aberdeen airport, where an agency snapper is parked on retainer for the summer capturing images of the royals coming and going to the Queen’s summer house, Balmoral, for their holidays) is great PR.
First of all, the alleged “agency snapper” has only gotten photos of the Cambridges and MAYBE Prince Andrew… as Andrew jetted off on his private plane. Let’s not pretend that we have tons of photos of the royal family coming and going from this airport. We do not. These photos were a complete set-up, and without question they were set up by William and the Kensington Palace communication office. Notice that no one from the palace had any issue with the Cambridge kids being photographed candidly. That’s the tell. Second of all, “William and Kate always fly budget whenever possible when they are flying on personal and private trips.” Horsesh-t. They fly on private planes and private helicopters whenever possible. The Queen even BOUGHT them a new helicopter. And they’re so budget-conscious that they “borrow” the Duke of Westminster’s private plane for their holidays too. This revisionism to Embiggen the Cambridges is really something, huh.
The thumbnail is so appropriate – lol !
I also wonder why they use the term ‘budget flights’ all time as in the part of England I live we always say ‘low cost flights’. I never heard anyone saying that. Other UK commenters might chime in if I am wrong
I call them budget flights because they are on budget airlines.
This is disgusting. Poor Harry who has a brother like William.
Agreed! At least we know terrible siblings is another thing that Harry and Meghan can relate to each other about!
After they pulled that stunt I think any chance of a relationship is over.
Whether or not this was directly organized by the Cambridges (and it was organized by SOMEBODY)…..the British media is really doing the most to destroy any chance of those brothers reconciling. Shame.
Both brothers use the media as their own propaganda train. Harry trashes William, William trashes Harry. Neither of them are poor victims of the other. They both need to grow the Eff up and do their jobs, serve the UK and stop using the media to sling their rubbish against each other.
Not all the papers have this on the cover – just the tabloids I think. The Boris/Macron meeting is on the cover of the more reputable newspapers. Andrew’s foot massage did make the cover of the Guardian, though.
In the online content, I had to scroll waaaaay down to find the Pedo Andy story. BP is really trying to bury it. In EVERY way.
“William and Kate always fly budget whenever possible” LMAOOOO
Their helicopter says hello!
maybe the helicopter is named “budget”
Pictures of the Cambridge children on private trips are never released without the permission of their parents. Will and Kate admonished the paps and tabloids several times for photographing the kids at festivals, parks, etc. These photos are too convenient.
Also, Harry and Meghan have taken the train and economy flights several times, but the British press and trolls like to pretend that all they do is fly on luxury private jets.
We see you Wills and Kate for what you really are. Smear propaganda is what you’re working on and not your charities.
I have to agree. They knew exactly how it would look. Very low blow to disgrace your brother so publicly. H&M need to do something spectacular, like their upcoming tour, but also something subtle and underhanded against W (and I’m usually such a kind person….).
I feel like the insult, ‘ew, you’re just like your daddy’ really applies here.
I would say stop throwing stones when you live in a glass house, but Im sure they’re too lazy to pick them up to begin with. So whoever they are allowing to run with these narratives, I hope has a serious slip up and exposes them all
Urmmmm, no they do not. And that’s all I have left in me to say about this lol.
Were also Harry & Meghan’s pics near their private jet a setup?
To my opinion, any members of the royal family who would travel by private jet at the moment would be crucified by the Biritish public. It was smart for William & Kate to choose a low cost airline.
They’ve travelled this way before and true they love luxury trips like all of them but why add more fuel to the fire?
“Were also Harry & Meghan’s pics near their private jet a setup?”
If people so adamantly believe those blurry-ass iphone resolution quality photos of the Cambridge’s were a set up then then those pictures of M+H were also a set up.
The British public at large has bigger fish to fry at the moment, namely an idiotic PM having the entire country jumping down a cliff because of a stupid referendum.
The British tabloid-reading people might be interested in this summer charade.
As far as I am concerned any of my money given to the BRF is a waste anyway.
But they had to have known that they’d be compared to H&M. If I had been they, I would have driven or taken a train.
Is there a train that goes from Norfolk to Aberdeen though. I looked yesterday and couldn’t find anything.
What site did you use? You should use Trainline because you get the changes between the different companies. And yes there is a train journey available from Norwich to Aberdeen.
There was a royal train line available from Aberdeen to Balmoral castle too (called the Deeside Railway) but it should not be in use anymore.
This hatchet smear job is so disgusting. They were on a private plane borrowed from a friend just last month. Why are they acting like Harry and Meghan have not been photographed flying budget before?This is so abusive and unnecessary. I guess they wwnt to smear them before the trip to Africa since it may go well.
What a family of arseholes.
Like most British people I’ve never really cared much about the royals, they’re just THERE, it’s an anachronism which will never change but every so often one of them will get married and we might get a public holiday.
The level of sheet nastiness and spite shown towards Meghan Markle has been extraordinary and so cruel and disgusting. Is it really too much to expect a formal announcement from the queen (or Prince Charles as he’s such a fan) decrying all the nasty tabloid crap she’s been subjected to since she got married? As a show of support?
This latest crap about the flights taken by William etc just sums them up as a family really. Enmity, unpleasantness, rivalry and spite. There’s a sensible debate to be had about taking private flights yes, but it’s so wrapped up in the racism shown towards her, and now exacerbated by this rotten bit of publicity.
I hope to god Harry is worth it and she’s happy in her marriage to have to put up with all this nastiness. I expect he’s just as spoilt and entitled as the rest of his over privileged family.
What with all this hideous stuff about Prince Andrew and the support he has from the queen, I’m heartily sick of them and the ridiculousness of a royal family as a head of state.
Don’t be so fooled with Charles being ‘such a fan’. He and Camillia backed a high profile Daily Mail campaign in December last year at the height of the paper’s anti-Meghan stories, which coincidently happened to be the same time those stories about Charles being the peacemaker between the two couples came out. He also backed another Daily Mail campaign earlier this year as well. He’s a ‘fan’ of Meghan because he has someone else to throw under the bus now, after years of throwing his son’s and other members of his under the bus.
I always though that Charles was behind the majority of negative stories so he could position himself as the good guy that swooped in and saved the day.
I think the royals tolerate Meghan on behalf of Harry. They knew if they didn’t accept Meghan then they would have to deal with the possibility of Harry leaving the family. Prince Charles may be fond of Meghan, but he cares more about securing good press coverage. This is the most popular Charles has been in years.
@M.
I actually don’t think he is fond of her at all. He would have stopped the negative stories if he was, but its better for his image if he leaks to the press that he is fond and welcoming of his new, bi-racial daughter-in-law.
Let’s not forget how the paps went out of their way to get a pic of their nanny, and make SURE we all know that she’s the THIRD NANNY, and a BLACK woman as well! Did you hear everyone??? SHE’S A BLACK WOMAN!! Need I shout louder?? SMH, I’ve seen that repeated ad nauseam.
How many times have the paps gone out of their way to photograph Nanny Maria when she’s travelled with W&K?? I don’t recall ever seeing her in the money shot. The only time we really see Nanny Maria is when she’s alone with the kids, or at Louis’ christening, in her brown outfit. Oh, I forgot, we got a glimpse of her in the back seat of the car with the kids on the way to Christmas lunch w/TQ. This shot on the tarmac is the only time we’ve really seen her with the family.
You nailed it in every aspect.
Now all we need is a pic with granny – grinning all the way to church
What a disgusting family!
Is it wise for William to travel with all of his children, considering their line of succession? You think he’d want to make EXTRA sure that his brother didn’t have a chance to be king.
policy is, they don’t travel together when the child is 12
So at 6 years they’re not heirs, but at 12 their life is more precious.
@Peg, yeah. That’s my question. What makes 12 so special.
I don’t know what the reason is but I would think he is still a very young child, needs stability and travel with his parents
Ah. more royal horseshit to start my morning.
Except for the helicopter rides and private jets to Mustique.
William and Kate are the future face of the British people…let that sink in for a moment
They’re perfect for the racist and xenophobic UK. Disgusting.
Unfortunately you are right. A stain on us Brits who are not that vile.
Yes, you are depressingly right. 50% of the population are xenophobes (brexit voters) whipped up into a frenzy by our disgusting and incompetent prime minister.
Ugh. I thought Will & Harry had a better relationship vs. the knives are out for each other.
The BRF live the most pampered lives, why all this drama all the time?
W & H are each now grown, married, with their own children…get along for FFS!
Princess Anne has a daughter, Tara and her Hubby Mike the footie player, who seem the most down to earth, regular (still wealthy) people.
If the BRF can not do any real work..at minimum get along.
Bunch of over paid drama queens all of them. Phooey.
I don’t follow the feud closely to know the ins and outs, but my opinion was that it was just made up tabloid drama. Well, this has changed my mind.
I needed this laugh, thank you LOL!
So 99% it’s just not possible and they HAVE to use their helicopter? Ok then. Uh huh. Sure thing.
As a citizen of an Island that is a member of the Commonwealth I want the UK and the royal family to know this. The next time that there is talk of becoming a republic I will give it my full support.
I have always been on the fence about this but no more. The newspaper articles, the comments, the lack of overt support and the actions of Prince William are disgusting. I say the actions of Prince William because the Sunday Times article was never denied…not like the baby botox claim.
The royal family is no different from the Markles….except in terms of power and money.
I wish Harry and Meghan well. They are not perfect and have made some mistakes but I can see that whatever they do…the narrative will be negative.
That however, should not prevent them from reflecting carefully on their actions.
“That however, should not prevent them from reflecting carefully on their actions”
@Islandgirl, I also think the Sussexes need to think more carefully about all things going forward in order to adequately fight this forest fire of a smear campaign and resulting bad press with the proper tools.
I would love to know which member of the BRF is really driving this smear campaign
As someone who lives in England I wouldn’t mind to be rid of these drama queens as well, they are only are scrounging off our money
@StarGreek, IYPO, Which member of the BRF do you think is driving the smear campaign against Meghan & Harry or is it purely tabloid driven?
@BayTampaBay
Charles (I’ve already explained my theory in another post above) and Andrew for obvious reasons.
I think Harry and Meghan need to reflect on whether they want the unnecessary hardship of raising a multiracial family in such a toxic environment. It’s obvious they have very little support within the Royal Family, and the British press have sided with his brother. Harry and Meghan are modern and progressive, but the system they are a part of is antiquated and extremely conservative. Those two worlds don’t mix well together.
So what’s the spin the next time Bill & Cathy are photographed on a private plane? “No cheap flights were available?”
I wish they’d put as much energy into working as they are into making H&M look bad.
What an awful family.
Maybe they should just fly to Mustique and stay there. No need for royals like them anyway.
Pretty hard to deny the Cambridge shenanigans now eh? Pretty hard to deny that the smear campaign against Meghan has it’s origins with Carole and KP.
As if these two assholes would refuse an offer from Elton John to use his jet and vacation home. Not on your life.
These creeps are beyond the pale. How on earth are Harry and Meghan going to function with these toxic people continually attacking and undermining them?
This was so obviously staged, lol. Now reporters are backtracking because everyone was calling it out. It’s sad honestly that now when anyone pays attention to William and Kate, it’s to either get digs in at Harry and Meghan or they have to bring their kids out to get press coverage. The press should be worried about Charles, William and their wives instead of Harry and Meghan.
Meghan, Harry and baby Archie need to stay away from those two snakes.
The most disgusting thing in all of this is that William must be aware of his privilege.
Situations like this remind me of the times white colleagues have done things they know I would never get away with and gloat in the process. Or worse still draw attention to a mistake I have made knowing it will affect me far more severely than them.
I cannot look at William in the same light anymore. Rivalries aside this is disgusting, there are other ways that he can undermine them without resorting to this level of cowardice. Having Meg in the family is actually an asset to him as he could secure non-stop celebrity backing for his projects though her. Instead he chooses to make an enemy of her and publicly humiliate her by first using her family and then wage a war of attrition via right wing media.
To say that I am disgusted is an understatement. His actions are deeply disturbing and point to deepening instability. I hope the monarchy is abolished by the time he is even within sniffing distance of the throne.
Okay I admit I’ve been critical of the Sussexes use of private planes, but this is beyond ridiculous and frankly, embarrassing. And if there are members of the public taken in by this nonsense I’m simultaneously disgusted and embarrassed for them.
I’d like to comment on the papers coverage of this story in the UK. And my intention is not to deny that the media is running with this ridiculous story, just want to give a fuller picture. Today’s papers: the Guardian, Telegram and Express have Brexit on the cover, the Sun, the Mirror and the Daily Mail have this stupid story on the cover, the Times has a report on the GCSE results and the FT has the Amazon fire. So this is a general picture. Reading the Guardian today, there is an opinion piece about how it’s counterproductive to jump on the hypocricies of climate advocates, briefly referencing the Sussexes (so it’s a positive one for them). I hope this is helpful to people.