“Missy Elliott released new music ahead of next week’s VMAs” links

Missy Elliott is giving us new music! She’ll be receiving the Video Vanguard Award at next week’s MTV VMAs too. [Just Jared]
Jamie Spears wants his conservatorship over Britney to extend to nine additional states. What’s going on here? [Dlisted]
Prince Andrew’s foot massage – do I have to cover this? Please say no. [LaineyGossip]
Chloe Sevigny seems to be going through a ‘90s fashion phase. [Go Fug Yourself]
To Serve Man but make it cannibalism. [Pajiba]
Adam Driver is going to be in every movie this fall. [Jezebel]
David Koch has passed away. [Towleroad]
What was your favorite Margot Robbie look from the OUATIH tour? [RCFA]
Here’s the trailer for The L Word: Generation Q. [OMG Blog]
Stan Lee’s daughter isn’t happy with Disney & Marvel. [The Blemish]

  1. Nicegirl says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    I love Missy 💕❤️

  2. Emmet says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    @Kaiser – trying to clean this up.

    Hope David Koch’s hereafter is very hot.
    MSN originally had the name as Kock, seems fitting.

  3. BlueSky says:
    August 23, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    I remember when “Supa Dupa Fly” came out and I was like “This is some next level sh@t!”

  4. Snazzy says:
    August 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Re David Koch – good riddance to bad rubbish.

  5. gingersnaps says:
    August 23, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    regarding david koch, praise be ‘ye Gods! Who’s next? Hope they come in three’s

