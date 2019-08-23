“Missy Elliott released new music ahead of next week’s VMAs” links

Missy Elliott is giving us new music! She’ll be receiving the Video Vanguard Award at next week’s MTV VMAs too. [Just Jared]

Jamie Spears wants his conservatorship over Britney to extend to nine additional states. What’s going on here? [Dlisted]

Prince Andrew’s foot massage – do I have to cover this? Please say no. [LaineyGossip]

Chloe Sevigny seems to be going through a ‘90s fashion phase. [Go Fug Yourself]

To Serve Man but make it cannibalism. [Pajiba]

Adam Driver is going to be in every movie this fall. [Jezebel]

David Koch has passed away. [Towleroad]

What was your favorite Margot Robbie look from the OUATIH tour? [RCFA]

Here’s the trailer for The L Word: Generation Q. [OMG Blog]

Stan Lee’s daughter isn’t happy with Disney & Marvel. [The Blemish]

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019