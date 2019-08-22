Gwyneth Paltrow paid someone to buy 500 books as home decor, just FYI

I have too many books. I have two stacks of books by my bed which are my “I will get to you when I get to you” reading list. But I also have at least
three four five (?) other stacks squirrelled away around my house for books I also want to read, or books given to me as gifts, or books I’ve bought for other people and decided to keep for myself (no joke, I have a problem). Plus, I have at least three giant bookcases full of my books and books I inherited from my late father.
I would actually pay someone to come into my house and help me cull my book collection and organize it and possibly help me build at least two more bookcases? What I would not do is pay someone to buy more books so that my bookshelves would look fancier. But that’s what Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebrities are doing. They’re hiring Thatcher Wine (that’s the guy’s real name) to be their “celebrity bibliophile” and buy books for them and help them arrange those books on their bookshelves. Town & Country interviewed him and he spilled some tea on his ridiculous job:
What he thinks about the rise of books in home décor: “My invention for the book jacket means that someone can have the complete works of Jane Austen, but in a certain Pantone chip color that matches the rest of the room or with a custom image. People have invested in how their home looks: They chose the cabinets, the carpets, the paint, and the window coverings. Why settle for books that a publisher designed? Books can have as much style as anything else in the room.
What is on Gwyneth’s bookshelf? “Gwyneth remodeled her L.A. home a few years ago and when she moved in she realized she needed about five or six hundred more books to complete the shelves. I looked at books she already owned, which focused on fashion, art, culture, photography, and architecture, as well as books that her kids liked. We expanded on those topics, and for the kids, we included a selection of classics that we thought they might like as they got older. In the family room we integrated the books into her existing collection so that it felt very light, inviting, and easy to grab off the shelves. In the dining room, we stuck to a more rigid color palette of black, white, and gray since it was less of a space where one might hang out and read.
“When she moved in she realized she needed about five or six hundred more books to complete the shelves…” This is so absurd to me, I laughed. I’ve had brutal moves before – I’m still traumatized by the move out of my college rental, honestly – and those moves are devastating because I know I won’t be able to take all of my books. I still miss some collections of poetry I left behind in a move more than a decade ago!! But to move to a new house, look around and decide that you “needed about five or six hundred more books to complete the shelves”??? HOW? How do you not bring your books with you? How do you move into a house and suddenly decide to buy five hundred books AS DECOR? And of course Gwyneth Paltrow is exactly the kind of person who pays someone to fill her house with books she hasn’t read (or even opened), books which are only there as actual decor and intellectual decor. BOOK POSEUR.
A lot of YouTubers do that nowdays, and a lot of decorators.
Case in point Lydia Elise Millen (popular British YouTuber) actually ordered some books to put in her bookshelves, with a weighting on the vintage (some pages weren’t even cut, iirc). The rooms themselves can be grand and a bit empty, that’s why they’ve gone that way (Lydia is lovely, and mourning her missing cat, so please be gentle).
I like Lydia Elise Millen. It’s complete escapism.
I love homes with one to many books.
This guy has the easiest job in the world. He has hit the $$ jackpot, more power to him!
Goopy makes me laugh so much, she is so self-involved. I love the british phrase “up her own arse” this is Goopy is a nutshell.
Don’t we all wish we had the $$ for nonsense like this? Most people are fighting to make ends meet, have illnesses for their loved ones, or you know, a zillion other concerns..
But do any of those books spark joy?
Sounds as if she had a lot of coffee-table books with pretty pictures. How much did she pay this guy to match her books to the paint job? Why ‘settle’ for a book designed by a publisher, indeed? For that matter, why settle for a book written by a writer?
Right? At some point, it’s going to just be the dust jacket/cover, and inside – blank pages. Or a brick.
I LOVE BOOKS! Maybe once in a while we can do a reading post where we all give book recommendations? I’m always looking for my next book….
I am a total bookworm, and so is my mom, so if you ever want suggestions I am here! My go-to genre is fantasy, but I also love historical fiction, history (especially Tudor England, pre-revolutionary France and Russia), and some horror too.
Let’s just say that I can totally relate to those of us who have way too many books…even when I do cull, I just end up buying new books, be it on my Kindle or in paper. Whoops.
I’m so down! I’m a huge reader
“It’s not that I don’t like people. It’s just that when I’m in the company of others – even my nearest and dearest – there always comes a moment when I’d rather be reading a book.”
CB used to have a book club, I loved it.
Sounds like a cool job though—get to know someone and think about the books they might like, based on what they have… set up some bookshelves, read a little (it’s research!), pick out a few more books, read a little more, submit a big fat invoice, borrow a few books…
I…don’t see the issue with this. They were curated based on what she and her kids liked and classics. It’s not like he went and bought a bunch of non-descript books from Dollar Tree to fill the space.
But has she ever read a single one?
I have a friend who’s read extensively and she coordinated her collection by color. Which I think is cool because it’s just making stylistic choices about what she already cherishes. However I do think she’s now influenced by certain colors of dust jackets when she goes out to the bookstore now!
I’ve done this before. It was a fun thing to do before I culled most of my collection in favor of Kindle books. Now I just look at my remaining collection and consider making different book jackets so that people don’t see how many books about serial killers I have.
At first I laughed. It is absurd. So absurd. But here’s the thing, I love love love spending time in a bookstore. I love everything about it. And it’s been a while since I’ve done it. How would I feel if I could walk over to my personal library and discover a new recommendation? Where is it written that our personal collections have to house only books read or personally purchased? This is like paying for an ongoing gift. If someone gets to know me, my tastes, books I’ve read and designs a list of must-reads, I think I might enjoy it. Having said THAT, decorating according to jackets and illustrations is as vapid as it sounds. But this is Gwynnie Poo.
I will never give up any of my books by force again. We’re in a home, we have the room and storage, and the space I take up on the shelves and in bins is my own business, boyfriend!
I think it’s not the purchasing of all the books that’s vapid, sounds like this guy actually tailors the books to the homeowner, so there’s at least the possibility that they will be read. It’s that Gwyneth (and others) thought “good decor? books”. Regardless of use or not, it feels like that is their idea of the primary function. It’s a look behind the image they want to cultivate.
This fake environmentalist might consider an e-reader for material she probably won’t ever touch. Books use paper and lining your home with things you don’t need or appreciate is just excess wastefulness.
I buy antique books for home decor, because the covers and spines are works of art.
I can’t see going out and buying a bunch of new books just to fill space on a shelf and match a paint color, but I’m not at all surprised.
Decades ago, I worked in a used book store. We had decorators come in to do just this. My boss would buy up books that were decorative and/or uniform( book club “classics” sets, Encylopedia, etc) and set a “by the yard” price. We would roll our eyes at the decorators, but hey, a sale is a sale.
I paid people to pack and move me when I left my last flat for this place and they were NOT impressed by the amount of books they had to shift. Worth every penny though and I have since spent £600 on custom bookshelves to house some of the collection on the landing at the top of the stairs. Also worth every penny. Couldn’t live without my books.
Anyone can do this https://www.booksbythefoot.com
Designers and decorators have been doing this for years. I think a “book curator” is a dumb thing and goop is terrible but I honestly don’t care if people want their books arranged (or purchased) by color or theme or whatever they want. And you really don’t need to pay someone to do this.
Let’s be honest, Gwyneth only reads are her own good reviews. Anything else would be a waste of time because she already knows everything and she’s extremely busy cooking meals from scratch and destroying families.
I want to see Oprah’s book collection.
Buying books that fit the colour scheme of a room. You can’t make this shit up.