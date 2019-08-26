Chris Pratt on married life: ‘I’m lucky… God is good, I’m so grateful’

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger go out and about in West Hollywood with coffee in hand

Chris Pratt attended the Disney D23 expo to shill for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie, plus he’s done voice work in Pixar’s Onward. He attended the expo by himself, without his young wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. But all of the media outlets wanted to ask him about his recent wedding and how married life is treating him (for the second time). He had a lot of nice things to say about Katherine and… God.

Chris Pratt opened up about new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Saturday, August 24, and said he’s “so grateful” to have found her.

“Aww, man, I’m lucky,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, told Entertainment Tonight at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where he was promoting his new animated movie, Onward, with Avengers costar Tom Holland. “God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.”

The Parks and Recreation alum and Schwarzenegger, 29, tied the knot in June in Montecito, California.

“I love it, man,” he told Access Hollywood of married life. “I’m so grateful.”

The Onward star, 40, also told Extra that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, still “literally and figuratively” feel like honeymooners.

Grateful, lucky, blessed… it’s nice. I guess it feels rather old-school. Everything about this courtship and marriage has felt so vintage, so throwback – they met at church, they had a short courtship and a fast engagement and a nice wedding. Chris is grateful that he found someone who doesn’t have a competing career, someone who wants to be “the wife” waiting at home for him. I mean, it’s not my cup of tea, but everybody’s different and I’m happy they found each other.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger meet up for morning Yoga class

23 Responses to “Chris Pratt on married life: ‘I’m lucky… God is good, I’m so grateful’”

  1. NeoCleo says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:03 am

    I just find myself liking him less and less the more I am exposed to him.

    Reply
  2. MrsBanjo says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Ugh. “Oh God is so good, He blesses me so much.” I’m sure he, a rich white man married to a rich white woman feels super blessed. I mean, that’s who God really cares about, right?

    This shit always bugs me. These types are so blessed personally by God but everyone else is shit out of luck.

    Reply
  3. Eve says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:15 am

    …And IIIIIIIIIIII-eeeee-IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII will always LOATHE him! Eeeeeee-IIIIIIIIIII will always LOATHE hiiiiiiiimmmmmm!!!!

    I’ll always…wooh-hoo-ooh…LOOOHHAATHE him.

    Reply
  4. Valen says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:18 am

    Omg. same here!

    Reply
  5. Jegede says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:25 am

    Grateful to Pratt and Schwarz for reminding me again how full of sh!t ‘blind items’ are.🥱

    I remember all the blinds’ & posts ‘revealing’ – as FACT – that Katherine was 3 months pregnant, pre-June matrimony and their’s was absolutely a shot gun wedding.🙄🙄🙄

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Bleh. They look like siblings.
    I just REALLY hope that they don’t own any pets together.

    Reply
  7. Leo says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:34 am

    I don’t think I’ve ever seen an actor whose personality and likability in real life was soooo much in odds with his most famous roles. Such a shame, especially because of Star-Lord and that happy-go-lucky wrangler in Jurassic Park.

    Reply
  8. agnes says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Crisp Rat.
    That is all.

    Reply
  9. Derpy says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Yeah I can’t stand this dude

    Reply
  10. Ramona Q. says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:50 am

    My friend lives in LA and waited on these two and his son 2-3 weeks ago. Some time after ordering, Katherine decided she wanted her burger with cheese and avocado, so when the food came she pretended the server and/or kitchen made a mistake and forgot her cheese and avocado. Chris Pratt and my friend exchanged a private look, like, Really? So that’s the kind of person she is. And the kind of person he is. And the kind of person he knows she is. Good luck with all those blessings.

    Reply
    • MrsBanjo says:
      August 26, 2019 at 12:05 pm

      That is such a weird thing to pretend. Good lord, yikes.

      That’s where my inability to shut up would come into play. “Ma’am, it’s right there. On the burger. Right in front of you. Did you just not get enough cheese and avocado? Because sure, for an extra charge we can add more. But it’s not missing. It’s literally in front of you.” I would get fired the minute I started my first shift.

      Reply

