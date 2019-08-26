Chris Pratt on married life: ‘I’m lucky… God is good, I’m so grateful’

Chris Pratt attended the Disney D23 expo to shill for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie, plus he’s done voice work in Pixar’s Onward. He attended the expo by himself, without his young wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. But all of the media outlets wanted to ask him about his recent wedding and how married life is treating him (for the second time). He had a lot of nice things to say about Katherine and… God.

Chris Pratt opened up about new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Saturday, August 24, and said he’s “so grateful” to have found her. “Aww, man, I’m lucky,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, told Entertainment Tonight at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where he was promoting his new animated movie, Onward, with Avengers costar Tom Holland. “God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great.” The Parks and Recreation alum and Schwarzenegger, 29, tied the knot in June in Montecito, California. “I love it, man,” he told Access Hollywood of married life. “I’m so grateful.” The Onward star, 40, also told Extra that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, still “literally and figuratively” feel like honeymooners.

Grateful, lucky, blessed… it’s nice. I guess it feels rather old-school. Everything about this courtship and marriage has felt so vintage, so throwback – they met at church, they had a short courtship and a fast engagement and a nice wedding. Chris is grateful that he found someone who doesn’t have a competing career, someone who wants to be “the wife” waiting at home for him. I mean, it’s not my cup of tea, but everybody’s different and I’m happy they found each other.

