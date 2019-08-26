GMA’s Lara Spencer apologizes for mocking Prince George’s ballet classes

When Prince George first started attending Thomas’ Battersea big-kid school, we learned about his general curriculum, which in addition to the normal kid stuff, also included computer coding and ballet. The argument I made at the time was that I felt sorry for the poor teachers trying to herd dozens of 5-year-olds in the ballet classes, but many of you (correctly) argued that little kids are sponges at that age and that George will probably retain some of what he’s learning. At one point, Prince William even talked about how much George loves to dance and many assumed that meant George loves his ballet classes. There was a distinct lack of judgment and an absence of toxic masculinity around the conversation – kids are kids and no one “judged” George for, you know, being a little boy who enjoys some of his classes, including dance.
Well, apparently Lara Spencer and the Good Morning America team just learned about George’s ballet classes, and they decided to laugh about them. As Lara reads off George’s classes, she and her cohosts laughed when they came to “ballet.” Lara says to camera, “He looks so happy about the ballet class. Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts.”
The backlash was swift – Lara was accused of mocking George, and mocking children/boys who love to dance. I’d like to point out that while Lara is definitely the main culprit, the GMA team can be heard laughing about it too (especially George Stephanopoulos). But Lara got the brunt of the criticism for her bizarre judgment, so she apologized in an Instagram post. In an IG nature shot, she wrote:
My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.
Kind of bulls–t apology. #BoysDanceToo was the hashtag being used to clapback at Spencer and all of the critics of little boys dancing. (On a personal note, I think Mikhail Baryshnikov is one of the greatest artists of the past century, and I still miss Gregory Hines and his beautiful movement every single day).
Dear @LaraSpencer… #boysdancetoo #menwhodance #princegeorge pic.twitter.com/jpuOMYlfUL
— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 23, 2019
Dear @LaraSpencer and anyone that needs to hear it… BOYS DANCE TOO! #BoysDanceToo pic.twitter.com/RLeSaiORD3
— Mark Kanemura (@mKiK808) August 23, 2019
Hey @GMA . If @LaraSpencer thinks a boy doing ballet is funny, have her do this sequence live on air. I guarantee you that would be funnier than shaming a young boy who is passionate about the art of dance. 👀#BoysDanceToo #ArtSavesLives #GoodMorningAmerica #LaraSpencer pic.twitter.com/FDlXKMTDRF
— DuJuan Smart, Jr. (@DJSmartJr) August 23, 2019
Stupid woman. Someone should sit her in front of the all-male Swan Lake and see how funny she thinks that is. Ballet dancers are some of the most finely calibrated and athletic human beings on the planet and well done Prince George for keeping at it.
Many of the most macho manly men in pop culture spent significant time studying ballet – Patrick Swayze, Manu Bennett, Hershel Walker, Lynn Swann.
I own a ballet school and would point out that what you said is true… but it’s also hurtful. By saying that “manly men” were dancers, it implies that dance is only ok if you’re “a real man” or an athlete in some other sport. I know that’s not your intention, but through this weekend, it’s an argument I’ve seen a lot. “Football players take ballet! So it’s ok!”
Our school’s male enrollment is about 20% of our dancers – that may not seem like a lot but it’s a pretty large number in the dance world. MANY of those boys are under the age of 10. Their love for dance is completely pure. And, yes, some play football or other “male” sports, but some do not. We notice a sharp decline in male enrollment around puberty and I have to assume that’s a good deal because of teasing they get from friends, family and peers.
The goal is to allow space for people of all types, identifications, presentations, etc in the ballet world. And not to say that ballet is “manly” or “athletic.” Boys can love dance just because they do.
Considering they’re like a dozen reality shows about dancing, including at least one on THEIR network, I don’t know why she and the others think there is still a stigma about it.
I did ballet classes from 5-15. There is always at least one boy in the class. Now, many years later, I hope there are more. It was a really wonderful thing to do at that age.
Should be sacked for being so stupid and brainless let alone offensive.
Her comments don’t even make sense.
“I have news for you! Now wait for possibly years for that news because as far as anyone knows he still likes dance and may never stop liking it!”
I don’t care about boys wanting to dance vs girls wanting to dance. I however refuse to ever sit through another god awful hiphop dance recital in my liiiife. We went to one for our niece who was 3 at the time. They were so young that the parents had to participate with them (which in no world would I ever be doing) and then they’d mix in performances from older kids just to keep the audiences attention. It was like watching them herd cats. And they had the mothers on stage with them. But you’d see kids like somersaulting in opposite directions and just running off the stage because they weren’t paying attention or just didn’t want to be there at all because they’re three.
There was a kid, probably around 13ish performing. Just know that this little girl was VERY white, from a wealthy community in a county with only a very small percentage of non-white people. She starts busting out moves to A Milli by little Wayne. And it was PAINFUL. She’s dressed in whatever idea a 13 year old would have of a hip hop costume, and dancing… not very well.
Then you had the big ol Michael Jackson medley with another kid gyrating around to that – this was at about 3 months after Leaving Neverland was released. I just can’t imagine cheering on my child dancing to the tunes of a pedophile – especially that soon after the documentary was released.
That said – I’d much rather sit down and watch ballet or acro performances. I understand that kids aren’t going to be award winning dancers or anything -especially when they’re just learning. But there’s a certain point where it comes off as a caricature of what they think hiphop dancers should look and dance like. And they’re SOOOOO serious about it that they don’t even see how silly the whole thing is.
What an idiot. George’s great-uncle is accused of violating at least one teenage girl but sure, it’s George’s ballet classes which are a problem.